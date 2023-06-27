Now that you know more about the brand, it’s time to shop. Below are ten of the best Hoka shoes to buy, along with some details about what makes each shoe so awesome.

However, what really sets the brand apart from the rest is the commitment to innovation and incorporation of state-of-the-art technologies, something Colin Ingram, vice president of global product at Hoka, is pretty proud of. “Wearing Hoka shoes is truly an experience unlike any other,” Ingram explains. “Leveraging top of the line technology from enhanced cushioning to a meticulously-engineered midsole, provide a unique ride every single time: one designed to be smooth, soft and efficient. Even beyond shoes expanding to activewear and more, our team is always thinking up new ways to make movement more fun, more purposeful, and more empowering through strategic use of technology, design, and community integration/feedback.”

If you’re new to Hoka, here’s a little more about the brand: Developed by founders Jean-Luc Diard and Nicolas Mermoud in 2009, Hoka aims to be a shoe brand for all. Every Hoka shoe boasts high-quality materials, unique sizes, colors, and widths, so there is a fit for every foot. Select Hoka shoes are also vegan and utilize sustainable materials.

If you’re looking for a change from the running shoes you used to wear, it’s a good idea to buy shoes from a trusted brand that can handle any kind of activity. Though, you won’t have to look far, as Hoka offers everything from running to walking shoes, plus plenty of sandals and hiking boots that don’t skimp out on support. (And celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Blake Lively are fans , too.)

Hoka Women's Clifton 8 4.8 Hoka View On Zappos View On Dick's View On Hoka.com With 4.6-star rating plus 3,000 reviews in total, it's safe to say that this Hoka sneaker is a reviewer-favorite for a reason (Reese Witherspoon is also a fan of this style). Not only does it offer a flexible and cushy fit, but there’s a roomy toe box, which offers plenty of wiggle room. And because this sneaker is a neutral shoe, you won’t have to worry about a lack of stability or arch support. Instead, this shoe keeps feet in perfect position with every step, meaning you’ll get so much use out of it. The Hoka Clifton 8 is available in a variety of sizes and color combinations that command attention. These best-selling shoes are also available in wide widths, there is a fit for every foot. And the cherry on top? With a fresh and eye-catching design, these go with anything in your closet, including jeans, dresses, and athleisure outfits. Price at time of publish: $140 Construction: Breathable mesh upper, high-abrasion rubber, gusseted tongue, and EVA foam | Size Range: Women’s 5-12, men’s 7-16 | Colors: Summer Song/Ice Flow, Grape Wine/Beautyberry, Black/White, Blue Graphite/Ibis Rose, and more

Hoka Women's Kawana Zappos View On Zappos View On Dick's View On Hoka.com Even if you are not a runner, you’ll definitely enjoy the comfort and support provided by this lifestyle shoe. However, these shoes aren’t just casual. Special Swallowtail heel geometry, an extended crash pad, and an anatomical achilles construction all help to cushion, support, and reduce impact on the feet at every step, keeping you comfortable through hours of wear . What also makes these shoes special is the beveled heel, which reduces impact on the feet and guarantees a smooth step every time, according to Ingram. “The idea behind this unique split heel design is that weight is evenly distributed throughout the gait cycle for a remarkably even toe-off,” Ingram explains. “This is an incredibly balanced shoe, providing a protective cushion while maintaining a responsive toe-off for when you want to go faster.” The Hoka Kawana shoe is available in a range of sizes and colors. These shoes have a 4.4-star overall rating, with many reviews praising their ability to support and cushion the feet. According to one reviewer, these shoes were described as a hug on your feet, so if that sounds like heaven to you, add these to your cart stat. Price at time of publish: $140 Construction: Engineered recycled jacquard mesh, lively compression-molded foam, durabrasion rubber, anatomical achilles construction | Size Range: Womens 5-11, men’s 7-14 | Colors: White/Ice Water, Black/Black, Nimbus Cloud/Ice Flow, Peach Parfait/Shell Coral, and more The 23 Best Walking Shoes of 2023, According to Experts

Hoka Women's Gaviota 4 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Dick's Whether you’re working long shifts or working up a sweat, you can count on these shoes to keep your feet comfortable with plenty of support along the way. A unique construction makes this shoe stand out from the rest: The J-Frame and late stage meta rocker provides all the full support and durability you need, while the snug fit upper and high-wear rubber placement prevent mid-foot lockdown. This combination guarantees a shoe you can confidently wear through all kinds of activity, even if that’s sprinting to get your errands done. The Hoka Gaviota 4 shoes are available in a range of colors and sizes. What’s more, this shoe has a 4.5-star rating with hundreds of five-star reviews praising its exceptional back and knee support plus pressure relief in the ankles and hips. To top it all off, this shoe is vegan and utilizes recycled materials, making it a must-have for conscious shoppers everywhere. Price at time of publish: $170 Construction: Breathable engineered knit upper, compression-molded foam midsole, J-Frame midsole support, durabrasion rubber, vegan, recycled polyester laces, rubberized EVA | Size Range: Womens 5-1, men’s 7-15 | Colors: Harbor Mist/Nimbus Cloud, blue fog/air, shell coral/peach parfait, black/black, black/white, and more

Hoka Women's Carbon X 3 Zappos View On Zappos View On Dick's View On Freepeople.com Don’t let a sleek design and eye-catching shade range fool you; these Hoka racing shoes are fast, supportive, and responsive, so they are equipped to handle all kinds of high-impactive activities (marathons, HIIT workouts, training, etc.) you can think of. Though, with a cushioned exterior and a grippy sole, these shoes also maintain safety and comfort with every step. And with an extended heel tab, these are easy to slip on and off. Because of a lightweight fit and exceptional level of cushioning, 5-star reviewers can’t get enough of this shoe. Additionally, reviewers love the fun colors this shoe adds to the mix, preventing them from looking dated or boring, so they’ll look great with joggers, leggings, and more. The Hoka Carbon X 3 is available in a range of colors and sizes. However, here’s an important word of advice: While these shoes are great for intense workouts, some reviewers suggest sizing down if you don't have wide feet or a high instep. Price at time of publish: $200 Construction: Breathable engineered knit, compression-molded foam midsole, carbon fiber plate, early stage meta-rocker, and rubberized EVA | Size Range: Womens 5-11, mens 7-14 | Colors: Cyclamen/Impala, White/Flame, Festival Fuschia/Black, Peach Parfait/Summer Song, and more

Hoka Women's Anacapa Mid GTX REI View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com Whether you're tackling shorter trails or in for the long haul with a day hike, the Hoka Anacapa Mid GTX boots are essential for any type of hike. Yes, they may look a little bulky at first glance, but rest assured they are lightweight, cushioned, and equipped with a megagrip outsole that provides excellent traction. And with compression molded foam and Gore-Tex (a waterproof, breathable fabric), your feet will stay comfortable and dry through all sorts of weather, including downpours. Currently, the Hoka Anacapa Mid GTX boots are available in several sizes and colors. Although these shoes are recommended for hiking, reviewers also like to wear them while working outdoors, camping, and hunting. Another perk? These boots are made with recycled materials and keep responsible manufacturing and production in mind, according Ingram. “Engineered for a smooth and lightweight ride while providing the support you need on the trails, the shoe is engineered from lightweight, waterproof nubuck leather certified by the Leather Working Group,” he explains. “It also supports a versatile silhouette employing recycled Gore-Tex footwear fabric in the collar, mesh, and laces – designed to help keep feet dry and comfortable.” Price at time of publish: $185 Construction: Waterproof nubuck leather, Gore-tex footwear fabric with recycled textile, Vibram Megagrip rubber with 5mm lugs, compression-molded foam midsole, late stage meta rocker, recycled polyester | Size Range: Women’s 5-11, men’s 7-15 | Colors: Wistful Mauve/Cloud Blue, Trellis/Mist, Mountain Spring/Harbor Mist, dune/Lilac Marble, and more

Hoka Ora Luxe Hoka View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Hoka.com Cushy flip flops and sporty slides are an easy summer sandal, but let’s be real: these aren’t always the most comfortable shoe choices for those with feet pain. However, sandals that are comfortable exist, and these are proof. In the unisex Hoka Ora Luxe sandal, you’ll find a stylish (and not to mention colorful) design and a foamed cushioned construction that keeps feet comfortable. The real pull of this shoe, however, is the supportive straps, which are fully adjustable and add to the support. The Hoka Ora Luxe is available in a variety of sizes and colors. Though, there are more reasons to love these sandals than for variety alone — they have a 4.5-star rating and hundreds of reviews to prove it. Plenty of shoppers say this is a great shoe choice for those living with neuropathy, plantar fasciitis, or bunions. Equally appreciated is the roomy fit, which, according to one reviewer, accommodates both socks and bare feet. Another added bonus? These are true to size, so you won’t have to size up or down. Don't let summer pass you by without these. Price at time of publish: $80 Materials: Ariaprene canopy with mesh and foam, adjustable velcro straps, sugarcane EVA midsole, foam outsole | Size Range: Men’s 3-14, women’s 5-16 | Colors: Black/Black, Stone Blue/Blue Steel, Shifting Sand/Dune, Impala/Bright Orange, and more

Hoka Women's Bondi SR Hoka View On Zappos View On Dick's View On Fleetfeet.com Hoka may be known for their running shoes, but here’s a great work shoe we think you’d like. Why? With its slip-resistant outsole, grippy sole, and cushioning EVA midsole, your feet stay comfortable and supported for hours on end. As an added benefit, the shoe’s waterproof leather will protect your feet from moisture and sweat, so if you work outside (or sweat a lot) your shoes will stay dry. Hundreds of five-star reviews plus a 4.4-star overall rating indicate that this shoe is a fan favorite. These shoes, according to a lot of reviews, not only perform better than a lot of orthopedic shoes on the market, but they also keep feet comfortable when working on harder floors such as concrete, asphault, etc. Other reviews appreciate that these shoes are easy to maintain, so even if you work outdoors, keeping them clean won’t be a hassle. The Hoka Bondi SR is only available in two colors; so if that's a turnoff, you might want to stick with any of the other Hoka pairs on our list. However, this shoe compensates for its lack of color with a good range of sizes, including wide sizes, so every foot is covered. Price at time of publish: $175 Construction: Water-resistant leather, memory foam collar, EVA midsole, slip-resistant rubber and tread | Size Range: Women’s 5-11, men’s 7-15 | Colors: Black and white

Hoka Kaha 2 Low GTX Hoka View On Hoka.com View On Shopcanoeclub.com There are so many reasons why this pair of boots are wishlist-worthy. To start, it boasts amazing features like an abrasion-resistant toe cap and heel, water-resistant nubuck leather, and a high-performance sole. Our favorite thing about these boots, however, is that they are neutral shoes, meaning they’ll provide consistent support. “The Kaha 2 GTX is deemed a neutral shoe when we think about stability,” Ingram tells PEOPLE. “This means that the hiking style features a symmetrical cushion bed (or cushion) without additional prescriptive technologies. Thus, the Kaha is designed to provide just enough support with the perfect weight-to-cushion ratio for peak performance with peak plushness.” The Hoka Kaha GTX Waterproof boots are available in a variety of sizes and colors. This shoe also gets a lot of reviewer praise for its plush cushioning, wide toe box, and warmth while hiking in colder climates. On top of all of that, the mesh and laces keep sustainability in mind with recycled polyester materials. Price at time of publish: $240 Construction: Waterproof nubuck leather, Gore-tex footwear fabric with recycled textile, dual-density compression-molded foam midsole, recycled content mesh and recycled polyester laces, rubberized EVA midsole, molded PU sock liner with 50 percent soybean oil | Size Range: Women’s 5-11, men’s 7-15 | Colors: Black/Black, Castlerock/Coastal Shade, Blue Coral/Blue Graphite, Mountain Spring/Harbor Mist, and more

Hoka Women's Challenger 7 Hoka View On Zappos View On Dick's View On Hoka.com If you’ve already worn your trusty Hoka Challenger 6 pair to the ground, you'll definitely appreciate the upgraded midsole and softer outsole of the Hoka Challenger 7. These new and improved features form a running shoe that is ideal for all types of cardio, like brisk walking, treadmill runs at the gym, or hiking on hilly terrain. While they have a lightweight and flexible fit, these shoes also have a stacked heel that provides consistent stability. And it’s official: Reviewers really love this shoe. Its cushioned sole gets a majority of the buzz, which many reviewers say is the right amount, and is never spongey. In addition to a comfortable fit and extended lugs, reviewers also love that these shoes are available in wide sizes, so they are a great fit for feet that need the extra breathing room. The Hoka Challenger 7 is available in several sizes and colors. FYI: Some reviewers say these shoes are tight, so you might want to size them up if you need more room. Price at time of publish: $145 Size Range: Women’s 5-12, men’s 7-15 | Colors: Mock Orange/Vibrant Orange, Bellwether Blue/Stone Blue, Wistful Mauve/Cyclamen, Ceramic/Vibrant Orange, and more