Shopping The 8 Best Hiking Boots for Women of 2022 The Columbia Newton Ridge Boots are our favorite pick for your next adventure In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider Take Our Word For It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Columbia Ahh, the great outdoors. There’s nothing like a good hike to make you feel one with nature — the sounds of crunching leaves, the kiss of a breeze along your cheek. But foot pain can stop you in your tracks (literally) without the right pair of hiking boots. We could go on romanticizing the outdoors all day, but instead, we’ll help you find the best pair of women’s hiking boots to take you on your next adventure. A well-fitting, comfortable pair of hiking boots is essential to enjoy every peak and valley, so we turned to expert Dr. Bradley Schaeffer, a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon at Sole Podiatry NYC, who stars on the TLC show My Feet Are Killing Me. “Regardless of the activity, our feet are our body’s shock absorbers and need to be taken care of, cushioned, supported, and stabilized,” Dr. Schaeffer tells PEOPLE. “Arch support is one of the most important things to look for regarding fit and comfort in any shoes. For hiking boots, it is even more important because of the unstable terrain you are enjoying.” He adds that you should always look for function over fashion when picking the right pair for you: “Some hiking boots that are all the rage, which look a lot like hiking boots, are truly not suitable for hiking.” We’re here to take the guesswork out of your hunt for the best pair of women’s (or women’s-sized) hiking boots. We rounded up eight of the best-performing, most well-fitting galoshes for you and your hiking partner (did we mention that they make great holiday gifts?). We personally tested a few of these options and our favorite pair is the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof hiking boots because they are comfortable, lightweight, and hug your foot and ankle in all the right places. Read on to discover the eight best hiking boots to take you wherever you want to go. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Columbia Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall, Runner Up: Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Merrell Hiking Boots at REI Jump to Review Best Waterproof: Lowa Mid Hiking Boots at REI Jump to Review Best Lightweight: HOKA GTX Hiking Boots at REI Jump to Review Best Everyday Boot: Blundstone Women’s All-Terrain at Blundstone.com Jump to Review Best Low-Rise Hiking Shoe: Adidas Hiking Shoes at REI Jump to Review Best for Winter: Keen Women’s Greta Boot at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Columbia.com View On Dsw.com Who It’s Good For If you like cushy, stable, lightweight hiking boots, these hikers from Columbia are exactly what you need. Who It’s Not Good For These boots offer a standard fit, but aren’t available in any alternate widths such as wide or narrow. Forget everything you’ve ever known about hiking boots — these babies from Columbia prove that you needn’t settle for heavy, uncomfortable, or unattractive shoes for your next trek. The cushiony soles and breathable waterproof membrane will keep you comfortable and secure over every rock and river. The Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof hiking boots have garnered more than 1,800 five-star reviews on Columbia.com — and for good reason. These suede boots are soft and cushy, with exceptional ankle support and a responsive rubber outsole that can carry you over rocks and rivers with ease. I tested these books out for an entire day and, as someone with a high arch and low tolerance for foot discomfort, they exceeded every expectation. The grippy outsoles provide great traction, and the mid-height uppers hugged my ankles with a secure yet cushiony squeeze. They’re so lightweight and comfortable that I’ll even slip them on for a casual walk through NYC. The only downside is that these boots are only available in one standard size, which could ultimately be too wide or too narrow for some feet. But overall, shoppers agree that the Newton Ridges are a very comfortable, mid-width option for most people. Price at time of publish: $75 Waterproof: Yes | Upper material: Suede/mesh | Lining material: Not listed | Weight per pair: 1.7 lbs Best Overall, Runner Up: Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Academy.com Who It’s Good For These top-rated boots come in both standard and wide sizes, making these a reliable choice for a variety of foot shapes. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re looking for a more stylish boot, you might be better off checking out some of our other picks. These sturdy hiking boots are comfortable enough to wear on long treks but tough enough to tackle rocky terrain. The mid-ankle uppers are soft yet supportive enough to protect against ankle-rolling, and the cushiony heels absorb shock and add stability. Traverse any stream with confidence that these boots will keep your feet dry and toasty because the 5-millimeter lug depth (the rubbery crevices on the underside of the shoe) will prevent slipping or stumbling. We love that these boots are available in a handful of “wide” sizes to accommodate wider feet or additional orthopedic insoles. And, while these sturdy hikers might not win any points for outward style, they surely make up for it with reliable performance. Price at time of publish: $101.49 Waterproof: Yes | Upper material: Suede/mesh | Lining material: Mesh | Weight per pair: 2 lbs. Best Value: Merrell Ontario 85 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots REI View On REI Who It’s Good For These sturdy hikers are an awesome value for the price, and we think they’re a great purchase for the novice and intermediate adventurer. Who It’s Not Good For These boots don’t come in alternate widths and might not work well for someone with wider feet. Another classic boot from the outdoors experts at Merrell, the Ontario 85 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots are comfortable and stylish with a retro flair. The high-ankle shape and brightly colored blocks make this shoe resemble the 90s high-tops that consumed every mall in the U.S. A Vibram® Megagrip rubber outsole provides 3 millimeters of lug depth for moderate traction, and the removable insoles allow you to customize the fit to your liking. Some customers have found that these shoes need a bit of breaking in, but others found them to be comfortable right out of the box. These boots might not be wide enough for those with wider feet, and we wish they came in more sizes. Price at time of publish: $71.83 Waterproof: Yes | Upper material: CORDURA® fabric and pigskin | Lining material: Breathable mesh | Weight per pair: 1 lb. 9 oz. Best Waterproof: Lowa Women's Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boots REI View On REI Who It’s Good For For hikers who like to traverse through snow or rain, these waterproof hiking boots will keep you dry. Who It’s Not Good For Some shoppers say the “wide” size isn’t wide enough. Rain or snow, you can keep on trekking in these waterproof boots from Lowa. The GORE-TEX lining is adept at keeping water out while still allowing for breathability and airflow, plus a polyester lining effectively wicks away moisture, so you can be sure that your feet stay dry. Available in narrow, standard, and wide sizing, the Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boot is made for every wanderer. With a shock-absorbing polyurethane midsole and padded tongue to ensure full comfort, these boots are ready to accompany you wherever your next adventure takes you. Some shoppers report that the “wide” size doesn’t actually provide enough width for some feet, so make sure to take that into account when choosing your size. These oh-so-comfortable Chelsea boots are handsome enough to wear on the streets of NYC without anyone turning an eye (other than an envious one, that is). Succession star Sarah Snook even donned a pair of Blundstones on her wedding day! But don’t let their good looks deceive you — these shock-absorbing boots were engineered to withstand rough outdoor conditions. The Blundstone name has been attached to high-quality, long-lasting workboots since their founding, but as a personal fan of the brand, I can attest that these galoshes are so beautiful, they’ll be the only pair of footwear you ever want to slip on. These aren’t hard-core hiking boots but rather tough boots made with Vibram® outsoles and gorgeous water-resistant leather. But, with that in mind, these shoes are great for easy-to-moderate hikes and outdoor work, not steep treks or difficult terrain. Price at time of publish: $244.99 Waterproof: Water resistant | Upper material: Water-resistant leather | Lining material: Leather | Weight: Not listed Best Low-Rise Hiking Shoe: Adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes Adidas View On REI Who It’s Good For If you’re worried about high-rise boots rubbing against your ankles, these sneaker-like hikers are a great option. Who It’s Not Good For Because of their lower rise, these shoes naturally provide less support than traditional hiking boots. Sensitive ankles are a real thing, okay?! As someone prone to painful blisters on the backs of my heels, I often prefer a low rise shoe. The Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes from Adidas let your ankles roam free with a low-rise upper that resembles the classic running shoes they’re known for. Somewhere between a hiking boot and a running shoe, the Terrex AX4s are incredibly lightweight with a durable sole. With warp-knit stretch mesh covering the outside of the shoe, and a continental rubber outsole, these hiking shoes are rugged enough for scrambles yet as lightweight and comfortable as traditional runners. If you require more stability from your hiking boots, we’d recommend opting for a pair with higher, stiffer ankle coverage. But, if you simply adore the feeling of a cool breeze on your bare ankle, we might have found the perfect pair of hikers for you. Price at time of publish: $100 Waterproof: No | Upper material: Warp-knit stretch sandwich mesh | Lining material: Knit textile | Weight per pair: 11.1 oz. Best for Winter: Keen Women’s Greta Boot Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Lightweight insulation keeps the elements out but the warmth in for these versatile winter hiking boots. Who It’s Not Good For These boots might be too warm for wear during warmer weather. Cold weather is no match for the Greta Boot. This warm pair of winter shoes are basically a puffer coat for your feet — need we say more? The insulation is made from charcoal bamboo, a surprisingly warm (yet sustainable) stuffing that keeps these boots lightweight yet protective, rated to withstand as cold as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. Keen designed the rubber outsole to provide extra traction over slippery surfaces like ice and packed snow. We love these boots for a winter hike or stroll (they look adorable with jeans and a pea coat), but they might be a bit warm for non-winter wear if your feet are prone to sweating. Price at time of publish: $129.99 Waterproof: Yes | Upper material: Waterproof leather and textile | Lining material: Breathable textile lining | Weight per pair: 2 lbs. 1 oz. Balanced flexibility and shock absorption are just as (if not more) important, says Dr. Schaeffer. “You don’t want to slip, fall and break bones or get tendon injuries!” he says. “[Look for outsoles that are] not too soft and flexible but not too hard, because you are already walking on rocks or unusually firm terrain.” Waterproofing Depending on where your hike takes you, it’s important to know if your boots are waterproof or not. If you’re planning on stepping through puddles or over river stones, a light level of outer waterproofing from suede and inner insulation should suffice, such as the Blundstone Women’s All-Terrain. But, if your trek will take you through deeper rivers or snowbanks, make sure that the boot is fully insulated with a tongue that keeps the boot sealed to your foot so no water can seep in through the top. Arch Support Arch support is one of the most important factors in comfortable hiking boots that can keep you on your feet all day. Dr. Schaeffer stresses the importance of arch support to “keep your lower body in alignment as much as possible” and provide shock absorption to keep you cushioned, supported, and stabilized. Depending on how high the natural arch of your foot is, look for a boot with soles that reach up to match your foot’s curve with a responsive cushion that is neither too firm nor too soft. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best hiking shoe for arch support? “Arch support is probably the most critical feature that affects comfort and can help prevent a myriad of issues,” says Dr. Schaeffer. The best hiking boot for you is totally dependent on the shape of your feet and the curve of your arch, but if your foot is moderate to highly arched, our top pick is the Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot for it’s cushiony and responsive arch support. Is it better to wear hiking boots or hiking shoes? Though this comes down to personal preference, many hikers tend to prefer boots that come up higher for their extra ankle support. According to Dr. Schaeffer, this is one of the most important factors in choosing the right hiking boots. “Adequate ankle support will help you avoid rolling your ankle, tendon injury, and ankle fracture,” Dr. Schaeffer tells PEOPLE. “I would suggest going for boots that lace up past the medial or lateral malleoli (ankle joint).” Though most of our picks include a high level of ankle support, we especially recommend the Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for their sturdy lace-up support. Do I really need hiking boots to hike? Can I just wear my sneakers? The short answer is: yes, you really should wear supportive, cushioned hiking boots in order to prevent injuries like twisted ankles, bunions, ingrown toenails, blisters, and more. Although your sneakers might be easier to slip on and run out the door, a pair of lightweight hiking boots should be just as comfortable and ultimately keep you on your feet for longer during your hike. Take Our Word For It Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Growing up in the foothills of Boulder, Colorado, Cai often spent time hiking in the Rocky Mountains. For this story, Cai spoke with esteemed podiatrist Dr. Bradley Schaeffer DPM, who provided expertise on foot and ankle health.