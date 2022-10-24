The 8 Best Hiking Boots for Women of 2022

Ahh, the great outdoors. There’s nothing like a good hike to make you feel one with nature — the sounds of crunching leaves, the kiss of a breeze along your cheek. But foot pain can stop you in your tracks (literally) without the right pair of hiking boots. We could go on romanticizing the outdoors all day, but instead, we’ll help you find the best pair of women’s hiking boots to take you on your next adventure.

A well-fitting, comfortable pair of hiking boots is essential to enjoy every peak and valley, so we turned to expert Dr. Bradley Schaeffer, a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon at Sole Podiatry NYC, who stars on the TLC show My Feet Are Killing Me.

“Regardless of the activity, our feet are our body’s shock absorbers and need to be taken care of, cushioned, supported, and stabilized,” Dr. Schaeffer tells PEOPLE. “Arch support is one of the most important things to look for regarding fit and comfort in any shoes. For hiking boots, it is even more important because of the unstable terrain you are enjoying.”

He adds that you should always look for function over fashion when picking the right pair for you: “Some hiking boots that are all the rage, which look a lot like hiking boots, are truly not suitable for hiking.”

We’re here to take the guesswork out of your hunt for the best pair of women’s (or women’s-sized) hiking boots. We rounded up eight of the best-performing, most well-fitting galoshes for you and your hiking partner (did we mention that they make great holiday gifts?). We personally tested a few of these options and our favorite pair is the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof hiking boots because they are comfortable, lightweight, and hug your foot and ankle in all the right places.

Read on to discover the eight best hiking boots to take you wherever you want to go.