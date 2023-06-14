So, where to begin shopping? In order to make it easier to find a good pair of high-waisted jeans, we've compiled a list of the best for every budget, size, and length according to fashion stylists and our own extensive shopping-editor research.

Whether they're bootcut, wide-leg, or skinny, jeans are a wardrobe essential, and you can never have too many. But aside from just the leg width, waist height is a factor to consider when purchasing denim, too: low-rise (which celebrities like Olivia Wilde are still fans of ), mid-rise, high-rise, and even ultra high-rise. Over the last several years, high-rise jeans have been the most popular pick given their waist-cinching and elongating capabilities, as well as their ability to help smooth the stomach area. They also flatter all body types, come in a variety of washes, and last a lifetime.

Most Flattering Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Who It’s Good For Those who are in search of high-waisted jeans that are under $100 and come in a variety of washes, sizes, and inseam lengths. Who It’s Not Good For These jeans tend to run large, so they are not recommended for people in-between sizes. With a wide range of washes and five inseams, these high-waisted jeans are an absolute steal at under $100. They fit up to size 37, offer a wide variety of lengths, look vintage with refined detailing, and sit right at the waist, so you won't have to adjust them or worry about them falling down. Christina Stein, a personal style therapist, adds that they fit a variety of body types since they are made from elastane and cotton. “Abercrombie is becoming a fast favorite — the price point is affordable and the denim is a higher quality,” Stein tells PEOPLE. “They also come in multiple sizes that are good for different body types.” Price at time of publish: $100 Size Range: 23W-37W | Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Inseam: Extra Short, Short, Regular, Long, and Extra Long

Best Size Range Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Slim Straight Jeans Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Those searching for high-waisted jeans with stretch that are available in a range of sizes and inseams. Who It’s Not Good For Reviewers suggest that these jeans run large, so you may need to size down. You can always count on Old Navy to carry jeans in a variety of styles and sizes, and this pair is no exception. They are high-waisted and stretchy, and come in 16 sizes and three inseams, so there's a pair for everyone. Even better, these jeans are also comfortable, with one five-star reviewer saying they feel like leggings (yes, really!). Finally, these jeans are incredibly versatile: you can pair them with heels, boots, blazers, or tees for daytime or nighttime looks. Is there anything more you could ask for in a pair? Price at time of publish: $34.99 Size Range: 0-30 | Material: 62% cotton, 7% recycled cotton, 30% polyester, 1% spandex | Inseam: 28.5, 30, and 33 inches

Best Curvy Everlane The Original Curvy Cheeky Jean Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Those who wish to invest in high-waisted, sustainably made jeans specifically for curvy figures. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers high-waisted raw denim jeans. With five timeless washes, organic cotton fabric, and some elastane for stretch, this straight-leg jean is sure to become your new favorite. They go with a variety of items in your wardrobe, so you can wear them off-duty while running errands or on-duty when you're going out for a date night. These jeans are also a favorite of New York-based-stylist Monica Diaz. “These jeans stretch to fit you perfectly, so you will always be comfortable wearing them,” Diaz tells PEOPLE. “Team them with a white shirt, blazer, and mid- or high-heel pumps, and you're good to go.” Price at time of publish: $98 Size Range: 23-35 | Material: 98% organic cotton, 2% elastane | Inseam: 28.5 inches (regular), 26.5 inches (ankle) The 27 Best Jeans for Curvy Women of 2023

Best Ankle-Length Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Women’s Jeans Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Somebody who enjoys high-rise, ankle-length jeans with plenty of stretch. Who It’s Not Good For According to user reviews, this pair runs small, so it may not be the best fit for people looking for jeans that fit true-to-size. There’s no denying it: a pair of ankle-length jeans are a great fit for anyone, tall or short. That's why these Levi's high-rise jeans are a must-have - they're available in 15 colors and fit up to 24L, so you have plenty of options to choose from. What’s more, these jeans are versatile and mix and match with all kinds of spring essentials; chunky sneakers, strap-y sandals, off-the-shoulder tops, etc. And the cherry on top? Andre Von Boozier, a celebrity wardrobe stylist, says these jeans are stretchy and comfortable. “These jeans have a comfortable, stretchy fit that moves with your body, making them perfect for everyday wear,” he says. Price At time Of publish: $98 Size Range: 23-24L | Material: 84% cotton, 15% organically grown cotton, 1% elastane | Inseam: Varies by height (28+ inches)

Best Skinny Gap High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Washwell Gap View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For People looking for skinny jeans with plenty of stretch and give. Who It’s Not Good For People who prefer relaxed-fit jeans with a wider leg or lighter washes. There's a reason why these Gap jeans are a top seller: they're high-rise with a slim fit but stretchy enough to fit every body perfectly. A dark, medium-indigo wash adds to their appeal, making these jeans a go-to pair for dressy occasions. What’s more, these jeans have a nice weight to them, which makes them durable. And on top of all that, there are three inseams to choose from, so they're perfect for everyone, short or long. Price at time of publish: $79.95 Size Range: 24-35 | Material: 81% cotton, 13% recycled materials, 6% stretch | Inseam: Short, regular, and long

Best Mom Jeans Topshop Distressed Ankle Mom Jeans Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who It’s Good For Those looking for high-rise mom jeans with distressed detailing. Who It’s Not Good For Reviewers have stated that these jeans run small, so it's best to order a size up. FYI: the mom jeans trend is here to stay, so if you're thinking of adding a pair to your wardrobe, check out these TopShop jeans! These have faded details and a high-rise fit you'll love, and you can get them in a variety of sizes. They are also a favorite of stylist Rich P. “With their ‘mom’ style, these jeans are a fantastic option for women of all shapes and sizes,” he tells PEOPLE. “With a cinching waist and a comfortable fit through the hips and thighs, they provide a stylish and relaxed look. Bonus: the distressed details add an edgy touch to your closet, so you can dress them up with your basic pieces.” Price at time of publish: $52 Size Range: 25-36 | Material: 100% | Inseam: 30 inches

Best Rigid Denim Levi's 70's High Rise Slim Straight Jeans Levi's View On Zappos View On Freepeople.com View On Levi.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who prefers heavy-duty denim jeans with some ‘70s flair. Who It’s Not Good For Due to their stiffness, these jeans may not be the best choice for those looking for a pair with a more relaxed fit. Adding some ‘70s flair to your wardrobe with these Levi's straight-leg jeans is easy — they have all the retro details you love but with a modern touch. Stein also says that these jeans flatter the body because of their perfectly fitted waistline. And due to their durability, these jeans will never fade after washing. “Whenever I need real denim, I always go to Levi's," Stein adds. "These wash well, last a long time, and mold to your body." Price at time of publish: $80.98 Size Range: 23-34 | Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Inseam: 28-34 inches

Best Budget BDG High-Waisted Cowboy Jean Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for affordable, relaxed-fit, 90's-inspired denim under $60. Who It’s Not Good For These jeans come in 11 sizes, but plus-size is not available. Featuring a high-waisted fit, an ankle length, and a '90s-inspired silhouette, these jeans will instantly update your spring wardrobe. You can wear them with just about anything you have in your closet; tees, a blazer, cardigans, or a cropped top. The best part is that they are affordable - under $60, according to image and style strategist Jazmine Motley-Maddox. “Lots of people sleep on this brand, but it is by far one of the best for any budget,” she tells PEOPLE. “The relaxed fit is perfect for dressing up for date night with a cropped top and heels, or down for casual outings and errands with a t-shirt and sneakers.” Price at time of publish: $59 Size Range: 24-34 | Material: 100% cotton | Inseam: 29 inches

Best Investment/Designer Hugo Boss Relaxed-Fit Mom Jeans Hugo Boss View On Hugoboss.com Who It’s Good For For shoppers seeking high-waisted jeans under $300 from a trusted designer brand. Who It’s Not Good For From a price point-of-view, this pair of jeans is the most expensive on our list. A pair of jeans should last you a lifetime, according to celebrity fashion designer Rich-P, and this pair from Hugo Boss will help you do just that. "Made from soft, organic cotton denim in a vintage blue wash with a used effect, these jeans are sure to become a staple of your wardrobe,” he says. “They are cropped in length with a tapered leg, and the rigid denim material gives them a flattering look.” With their relaxed fit, these jeans can be worn in a variety of ways. Wear them casually with sneakerss and your favorite sweatshirt or dress them up with Chelsea boots and a leather jacket — the choice is yours! Price at time of publish: $228 Size Range: 27-29 | Material: 100% cotton | Inseam: Varies by size

Best Straight-Leg AGOLDE 90s Pinch Waist High Waist Jeans Nordstrom View On Freepeople.com View On Fwrd.com View On Modaoperandi.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for high-waist, straight-leg jeans with whiskering and distressed details. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer form-fitting skinny jeans. As the saying goes, if you look good, you feel good. And we promise: you’ll look and feel great in these. With a relaxed fit, light whiskering, and destroyed details at the cuffs, these jeans provide a stylish and comfortable fit. And Rachel Varney, a personality stylist in New York City, says they have the benefit of being versatile with unlimited styling potential. “Pair these jeans with a staple tee and sneakers for a classic look,” she says. “Or dress them up with a silk cami and heels for a sexy night out.” Price at time of publish: $188 Size Range: 23-34 | Material: 100% cotton | Inseam: 29.5 inches We Found the Perfect Pair of Straight-Leg Jeans for Every Body Type

Best Ultra-High Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean Madewell View On Madewell.com Who It’s Good For Someone who prefers high-rise, light-wash jeans made of cotton and spandex. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for more budget-friendly jeans under $100. Light-wash, super high-rise jeans (the rise is 11 inches) like these go with everything, which is why stylists like Stein love them. “A high waisted jean like this is one of my favorites, without a doubt,” she tells PEOPLE. “The price point is amazing, and they come in multiple sizes for different body types.” For your next girls' night out, Stein suggests layering these jeans with classic pieces in your closet. "Team these jeans with a white T-shirt, a leather jacket, and white sneakers (or heels) for a little spice." Price at time of publish: $128 Size Range: 23, 24, 27, 28, 31, 33 | Material: 99% cotton, 1% spandex | Inseam: 32 inches

Best Wide-Leg Dr. Denim Echo Wide Leg Jeans Revolve View On Drdenim.com View On Revolve Who It’s Good For Those who want wide-leg jeans in a classic wash with a high rise. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who prefers straight-leg, skinny, or bootcut jeans. In case you need a pair of wide-leg jeans with a high-rise fit, these ones from Dr. Denim are perfect. Besides their wide leg and light fading, they are made with 100% cotton fabric, so they are always comfortable to wear. And with nine sizes and a classic wash, these jeans go with everything from sneakers to sandals to heels, says fashion stylist Elisabeth Kassab. “With a classic light blue wash, these will be your go-to pair of denim all year round,” she tells PEOPLE. “They are so universal and will be in your closet forever.” Price at time of publish: $100 Size Range: 23-34 | Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Inseam: 28-34 inches

Best Classic Aritzia The Arlo High Rise Straight Jeans Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Who It’s Good For There are 17 color options available in these jeans, which is the most on this list. Who It’s Not Good For The inseams of these jeans are not long enough according to user reviews from taller shoppers. Classic and stylish are a perfect match — and these jeans prove it. There are three inseam lengths available, 17 colors, and multiple sizes, so finding the perfect pair is easy (although tall reviewers note that the inseam isn't as long as they'd like). Plus, Varney says these Aritza pants have great styling potential, and can be worn with a variety of outfits. “With their classic fit, these jeans are easy to style,” she says. “[They] have a high rise and a slight crop at the ankle, so you can wear them with heels or with sneakers.” Price at time of publish: $110 Size Range: 23-32 | Material: 98% organic cotton, 2% elastane | Inseam: 30