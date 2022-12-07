PEOPLE Tested put 17 heated jackets through their paces in order to offer you the best recommendations to stay super warm all winter. Read on for our favorites.

“Heated jackets were actually invented to keep people warm while riding motorcycles in the cold,” he adds. “The wind chill makes it feel a lot colder commuting to and from work or going on a scenic ride... but I wear my heated jacket primarily while dropping my kids off at school! We have a lot of customers who buy heated jackets for skiing, but most people actually buy them to be more comfortable during daily activities.” In other words, regardless of your situation, if you're in a cold-weather environment and looking to keep extra toasty, these high-tech jackets can be a total game-changer.

“Now it’s very mainstream, but ten years ago, when my cousin and I founded The Warming Store , there were very few people who had ever heard about heated clothing, and very few brands,” The Warming Store co-founder Justin Silverman tells PEOPLE Tested.

For many of us, cold temperatures can take a lot of the fun out of the winter months. If the viral, Oprah-loved “Amazon coat” isn’t cutting it for you in the warmth department, PEOPLE Tested has got you covered with a toasty step up—the heated jacket.

Today’s Deal Best Overall ORORO Women's Slim Fit Heated Jacket with Battery Pack and Detachable Hood 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Sleek style with a great value

Excellent heating capability Cons LED light is visible from the outside

It's not the softest jacket we tested It took just 54 seconds for our tester to feel warm and toasty in the ORORO Heated Jacket, our overall winner out of 17 jackets tested. The instructions were straightforward and include pictures‚ plus there’s just one button to press for cycling through heat settings and turning the heat on and off. A dedicated pocket inside the jacket stores the battery and closes with a zipper. We noticed the difference between heat settings, and the highest setting was quite hot. Our tester says the heat was strongest on her back but she could feel it on her chest as well. “Overall it was a very cozy experience,” she says. Listed as water-resistant, the jacket did repel water nicely, rolling off the sleeve well in our testing. It felt dry inside, though the outer sleeve felt damp after a few minutes. “My only gripe with the design of this jacket is the LED light being visible from the outside. Personally, I would prefer discrete heating,” says our tester. “The plus side to the outer button is that it's extremely easy to access.” The rest of the design was great as well. There are two roomy side pockets and one on the chest, the padded hood is detachable and adjustable, and there is also a cord to tighten the bottom of the jacket. The jacket feels pretty lightweight, and it's nicely tapered at the waist to create a flattering silhouette. As far as value goes, our tester noted that they think the price is valid even if there wasn't a heating mechanism involved. “I’d recommend this product — I loved the fit and classic North Face-type look.” Price at time of publish: $149.99 mens and women Material: Polyester | Care instructions: Machine wash | Heat time: Up to 10 working hours | Heat zones: 3 | Hood: Detachable | Hem: Adjustable PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Budget TideWe Heated Jacket for Men With Battery Pack 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Tidewe.com Pros Super fast heat-up

Waterproof and windproof, it's a great choice for outdoor winter sports Cons It doesn't have the coziest feel

The fit is quite boxy, particularly for women The TIDEWE Heated Jacket is listed as waterproof and windproof and we found it to be an excellent choice for prolonged periods outside in cold and rainy or snowy weather. The moisture immediately beaded up and rolled off in our testing. The features were quite useful, like a battery pack that displays the percentage of power remaining. This jacket heated up incredibly fast — less than 30 seconds — and we felt the most heat in the back. It also got warmer the longer we wore it. Set-up was relatively easy with just an instruction tag. Our tester counted 8 pockets total, plus pockets on the sleeve, making this a good choice for skiing or snowshoeing. We found it to be designed more for function — with the variety of pockets and a hood with a hard brim to keep water out of your eyes — versus comfort. It was comfortable enough in our testing, just not the coziest feel. “My guess would have been that it was around the $150 price point,” says our tester. At an actual price point closer to $100, they feel it to be a “great value.” Price at time of publish: $89.99-$119.99 Material: Polyester | Care instructions: Machine wash | Heat time: Up to 10 hours | Heat zones: 3 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson The Best Heated Jackets That Will Keep You Warm This Winter, According to Amazon Shoppers

Best Hybrid TideWe Men’s 3-in-1 Heated Jacket with Battery Pack 4.7 TideWe View On Amazon View On Tidewe.com Pros Very comfortable jacket

It gets quite warm but not uncomfortably hot

Slim battery Cons It was a little tricky to set up and get started We didn’t get off to the best start with this jacket, but it ended up being one of our favorites. “It took me a second to figure out that the LED heat display was on the under-layer, and I had a bit of a hard time figuring out that the battery had a button on the back,” says our tester. “But after the initial confusion, it was very simple.” The jacket felt very warm but not uncomfortable and heated up in about a minute. The outer shell is removable and the jacket underneath is stylish and thin, with a slim battery. It’s got a hood and hand pockets, but no chest pocket, and water beaded well on the exterior in our moisture testing. “This was the most comfortable jacket I tried on,” adds our tester. “It did not feel too bulky or constrictive, it was soft and plush on the inside, and it moved/flexed well with my movement. I’d wear it as a regular jacket and then use the heat function when needed. It’s non-bulky, stylish, and versatile.” Price at time of publish: $119.99 Material: Polyester | Care instructions: Machine wash | Heating zones: 3 | Heating time: Up to 10 working hours | Layers: Windproof shell, insulated inner jacket PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Ski/Extreme Cold Smarkey Men's Heated Jacket 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Easy to use

Very cozy and comfortable inside

Heats up almost immediately Cons It got a bit too warm for our tester before the temperature adjusted back down

The battery pack feels a bit heavy This jacket heated up in just 20 seconds and was easy to use — super intuitive even without consulting the instructions. Just hold down the button on the chest and the red light flashes while it heats up. Pressing the button again adjusts the temperature to low, medium, and high settings. The initial heat-up was a bit too warm for our tester before the temperature self-adjusted to the medium setting. The heat comes through in all the promised zones: back, core, and sleeves. “It’s a very simple and sleek jacket that has a specific zipper pocket on the inside for the battery,” said our tester. “The battery felt slightly heavy but slim. The zippers were smooth and there were several pockets like a regular winter jacket.” Overall, the fit and feel was very comfortable, and the material felt soft on the inside. We gave it a top score for value as it’s good quality, durable, and well-made. It looks like a regular winter jacket without an obvious bulge from the battery. It’s also completely water resistant. “The water I sprayed rolled right off, hardly soaking it up,” adds our tester. “I would recommend this jacket for skiing or snow sports. I think it would be best for the winter when it gets really cold, otherwise it could possibly get too hot.” Price at time of publish: $148 Material: Polyester | Care instructions: Machine wash | Heat zones: 3 | Heat time: Up to 8-9 working hours PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Design DEWBU Heated Jacket with 12V Battery Pack 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros The sleeves warmed up really well

Great style and color selection Cons With a warm but not hot feel, this may not be the best choice for the coldest days

While it was dry on the inside, the jacket remained wet to the touch in our testing on the outside The arms warmed up the quickest on the DEWBU Heated Jacket, on top of the warming zones on the front and back. Our tester called it “just cozy” rather than hot. Advertised as “windproof and snow-proof” it had mixed reviews in our moisture testing. When sprayed with water, the moisture immediately beaded up on the outside of the jacket but remained wet to the touch on the outside. However, the inside was dry. Set-up and use were easy and intuitive, but it also comes with directions and a QR code for a video demonstration. Our tester loved the burgundy color of the jacket (it comes in several color choices) and features like a tall pocket to fit bulky gloves or a water bottle, plus regular sized hip pockets. The hood features a drawstring for keeping dry during outdoor winter activities as well. “It didn't really look like a standard-issue, boring heated jacket so, if not for that button, it could pass as a regular coat,” says our tester. “It looks like a short, cute rain parka, and I would definitely wear this just walking around the city.” And at $150, it’s a good price point for a spring and fall jacket, plus winter with the heating feature, she adds. Price at time of publish: $149.99 Colors: 9 | Fabric: Polyester | Care instructions: Hand or machine wash | Heat zones: 5 | Heat time: Up to 10 hours PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Low-Profile Conqueco Women's Slim-fit Heated Jacket 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Easy to use

Lightweight and moved well with our tester

Warms up quickly Cons Heating was somewhat uneven

The button may be hard to access if you have the jacket zipped up on a cold day If you’re looking for a little discretion in your heated jacket, this is a good option. “It doesn't scream, ‘I'm wearing a heated jacket,’” notes our tester. Plus, it kept her dry (if not somewhat cold) when testing its waterproof claim. “I would feel pretty confident wearing this out in the snow or rain.” It was easy to operate this jacket and cycle through the heat settings. The jacket warmed up pretty quickly at just under 90 seconds. “I was by no means cold while wearing this jacket, but the most noticeable heat was concentrated on one spot on my upper back. I also felt some mild heating on my left arm. That one hot spot did a pretty good job of keeping my whole body warm, but I would have liked for it to have been a bit more even.” The jacket felt lightweight to our tester and moved well with her, though she notes that the heat button — located in the chest of the jacket — might be hard to access if you’ve got the jacket zipped up to the neck on a cold day. Overall, it was comfortable and cozy and the price is right on the money for what you get. “I’d recommend this and wear it myself,” our tester adds. “The stitching is a blueish/gray color that I really loved. The pocket zippers are the same color. I thought that added a nice stylish touch to set it apart from your basic black zip-up.” Price at time of publish: $119.99 Material: Polyester outer | Care instructions: Machine wash and dry | Heat zones: 3 | Heating time: Up to 10-12 hours PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson