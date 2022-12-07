Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Heated Jackets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Our winner was the ORORO Heated Jacket By Rennie Dyball Updated on December 7, 2022 01:42 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider When to Buy How We Tested FAQ What Is PEOPLE Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Jhett Thompson For many of us, cold temperatures can take a lot of the fun out of the winter months. If the viral, Oprah-loved “Amazon coat” isn’t cutting it for you in the warmth department, PEOPLE Tested has got you covered with a toasty step up—the heated jacket. “Now it’s very mainstream, but ten years ago, when my cousin and I founded The Warming Store, there were very few people who had ever heard about heated clothing, and very few brands,” The Warming Store co-founder Justin Silverman tells PEOPLE Tested. “Heated jackets were actually invented to keep people warm while riding motorcycles in the cold,” he adds. “The wind chill makes it feel a lot colder commuting to and from work or going on a scenic ride... but I wear my heated jacket primarily while dropping my kids off at school! We have a lot of customers who buy heated jackets for skiing, but most people actually buy them to be more comfortable during daily activities.” In other words, regardless of your situation, if you're in a cold-weather environment and looking to keep extra toasty, these high-tech jackets can be a total game-changer. PEOPLE Tested put 17 heated jackets through their paces in order to offer you the best recommendations to stay super warm all winter. Read on for our favorites. The 9 Best Electric Blankets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Our Top Picks Best Overall: ORORO Heated Jacket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: TideWe Heated Jacket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hybrid: TideWe Men’s 3-in-1 Heated Jacket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Ski/Extreme Cold: Smarkey Heated Jacket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Design: DEWBU Heated Jacket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Low-Profile: Conqueco Heated Jacket at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Hiking: ActionHeat Heated Work Jacket at Amazon Jump to Review Today’s Deal Best Overall ORORO Women's Slim Fit Heated Jacket with Battery Pack and Detachable Hood 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Sleek style with a great value Excellent heating capability Cons LED light is visible from the outside It's not the softest jacket we tested It took just 54 seconds for our tester to feel warm and toasty in the ORORO Heated Jacket, our overall winner out of 17 jackets tested. The instructions were straightforward and include pictures‚ plus there’s just one button to press for cycling through heat settings and turning the heat on and off. A dedicated pocket inside the jacket stores the battery and closes with a zipper. We noticed the difference between heat settings, and the highest setting was quite hot. Our tester says the heat was strongest on her back but she could feel it on her chest as well. “Overall it was a very cozy experience,” she says. Listed as water-resistant, the jacket did repel water nicely, rolling off the sleeve well in our testing. It felt dry inside, though the outer sleeve felt damp after a few minutes. “My only gripe with the design of this jacket is the LED light being visible from the outside. Personally, I would prefer discrete heating,” says our tester. “The plus side to the outer button is that it's extremely easy to access.” The rest of the design was great as well. There are two roomy side pockets and one on the chest, the padded hood is detachable and adjustable, and there is also a cord to tighten the bottom of the jacket. The jacket feels pretty lightweight, and it's nicely tapered at the waist to create a flattering silhouette. As far as value goes, our tester noted that they think the price is valid even if there wasn't a heating mechanism involved. “I’d recommend this product — I loved the fit and classic North Face-type look.” Price at time of publish: $149.99 mens and women Material: Polyester | Care instructions: Machine wash | Heat time: Up to 10 working hours | Heat zones: 3 | Hood: Detachable | Hem: Adjustable PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Budget TideWe Heated Jacket for Men With Battery Pack 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Tidewe.com Pros Super fast heat-up Waterproof and windproof, it's a great choice for outdoor winter sports Cons It doesn't have the coziest feel The fit is quite boxy, particularly for women The TIDEWE Heated Jacket is listed as waterproof and windproof and we found it to be an excellent choice for prolonged periods outside in cold and rainy or snowy weather. The moisture immediately beaded up and rolled off in our testing. The features were quite useful, like a battery pack that displays the percentage of power remaining. This jacket heated up incredibly fast — less than 30 seconds — and we felt the most heat in the back. It also got warmer the longer we wore it. Set-up was relatively easy with just an instruction tag. Our tester counted 8 pockets total, plus pockets on the sleeve, making this a good choice for skiing or snowshoeing. We found it to be designed more for function — with the variety of pockets and a hood with a hard brim to keep water out of your eyes — versus comfort. It was comfortable enough in our testing, just not the coziest feel. “My guess would have been that it was around the $150 price point,” says our tester. At an actual price point closer to $100, they feel it to be a “great value.” Price at time of publish: $89.99-$119.99 Material: Polyester | Care instructions: Machine wash | Heat time: Up to 10 hours | Heat zones: 3 PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson The Best Heated Jackets That Will Keep You Warm This Winter, According to Amazon Shoppers Best Hybrid TideWe Men’s 3-in-1 Heated Jacket with Battery Pack 4.7 TideWe View On Amazon View On Tidewe.com Pros Very comfortable jacket It gets quite warm but not uncomfortably hot Slim battery Cons It was a little tricky to set up and get started We didn’t get off to the best start with this jacket, but it ended up being one of our favorites. “It took me a second to figure out that the LED heat display was on the under-layer, and I had a bit of a hard time figuring out that the battery had a button on the back,” says our tester. “But after the initial confusion, it was very simple.” The jacket felt very warm but not uncomfortable and heated up in about a minute. The outer shell is removable and the jacket underneath is stylish and thin, with a slim battery. It’s got a hood and hand pockets, but no chest pocket, and water beaded well on the exterior in our moisture testing. “This was the most comfortable jacket I tried on,” adds our tester. “It did not feel too bulky or constrictive, it was soft and plush on the inside, and it moved/flexed well with my movement. I’d wear it as a regular jacket and then use the heat function when needed. It’s non-bulky, stylish, and versatile.” Price at time of publish: $119.99 Material: Polyester | Care instructions: Machine wash | Heating zones: 3 | Heating time: Up to 10 working hours | Layers: Windproof shell, insulated inner jacket PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Ski/Extreme Cold Smarkey Men's Heated Jacket 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Easy to use Very cozy and comfortable inside Heats up almost immediately Cons It got a bit too warm for our tester before the temperature adjusted back down The battery pack feels a bit heavy This jacket heated up in just 20 seconds and was easy to use — super intuitive even without consulting the instructions. Just hold down the button on the chest and the red light flashes while it heats up. Pressing the button again adjusts the temperature to low, medium, and high settings. The initial heat-up was a bit too warm for our tester before the temperature self-adjusted to the medium setting. The heat comes through in all the promised zones: back, core, and sleeves. “It’s a very simple and sleek jacket that has a specific zipper pocket on the inside for the battery,” said our tester. “The battery felt slightly heavy but slim. The zippers were smooth and there were several pockets like a regular winter jacket.” Overall, the fit and feel was very comfortable, and the material felt soft on the inside. We gave it a top score for value as it’s good quality, durable, and well-made. It looks like a regular winter jacket without an obvious bulge from the battery. It’s also completely water resistant. “The water I sprayed rolled right off, hardly soaking it up,” adds our tester. “I would recommend this jacket for skiing or snow sports. I think it would be best for the winter when it gets really cold, otherwise it could possibly get too hot.” Price at time of publish: $148 Material: Polyester | Care instructions: Machine wash | Heat zones: 3 | Heat time: Up to 8-9 working hours PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Design DEWBU Heated Jacket with 12V Battery Pack 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros The sleeves warmed up really well Great style and color selection Cons With a warm but not hot feel, this may not be the best choice for the coldest days While it was dry on the inside, the jacket remained wet to the touch in our testing on the outside The arms warmed up the quickest on the DEWBU Heated Jacket, on top of the warming zones on the front and back. Our tester called it “just cozy” rather than hot. Advertised as “windproof and snow-proof” it had mixed reviews in our moisture testing. When sprayed with water, the moisture immediately beaded up on the outside of the jacket but remained wet to the touch on the outside. However, the inside was dry. Set-up and use were easy and intuitive, but it also comes with directions and a QR code for a video demonstration. Our tester loved the burgundy color of the jacket (it comes in several color choices) and features like a tall pocket to fit bulky gloves or a water bottle, plus regular sized hip pockets. The hood features a drawstring for keeping dry during outdoor winter activities as well. “It didn't really look like a standard-issue, boring heated jacket so, if not for that button, it could pass as a regular coat,” says our tester. “It looks like a short, cute rain parka, and I would definitely wear this just walking around the city.” And at $150, it’s a good price point for a spring and fall jacket, plus winter with the heating feature, she adds. Price at time of publish: $149.99 Colors: 9 | Fabric: Polyester | Care instructions: Hand or machine wash | Heat zones: 5 | Heat time: Up to 10 hours PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best Low-Profile Conqueco Women's Slim-fit Heated Jacket 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Easy to use Lightweight and moved well with our tester Warms up quickly Cons Heating was somewhat uneven The button may be hard to access if you have the jacket zipped up on a cold day If you’re looking for a little discretion in your heated jacket, this is a good option. “It doesn't scream, ‘I'm wearing a heated jacket,’” notes our tester. Plus, it kept her dry (if not somewhat cold) when testing its waterproof claim. “I would feel pretty confident wearing this out in the snow or rain.” It was easy to operate this jacket and cycle through the heat settings. The jacket warmed up pretty quickly at just under 90 seconds. “I was by no means cold while wearing this jacket, but the most noticeable heat was concentrated on one spot on my upper back. I also felt some mild heating on my left arm. That one hot spot did a pretty good job of keeping my whole body warm, but I would have liked for it to have been a bit more even.” The jacket felt lightweight to our tester and moved well with her, though she notes that the heat button — located in the chest of the jacket — might be hard to access if you’ve got the jacket zipped up to the neck on a cold day. Overall, it was comfortable and cozy and the price is right on the money for what you get. “I’d recommend this and wear it myself,” our tester adds. “The stitching is a blueish/gray color that I really loved. The pocket zippers are the same color. I thought that added a nice stylish touch to set it apart from your basic black zip-up.” Price at time of publish: $119.99 Material: Polyester outer | Care instructions: Machine wash and dry | Heat zones: 3 | Heating time: Up to 10-12 hours PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Best for Hiking ActionHeat 5V Battery Heated Work Jacket 4.8 Dick's Sporting Goods View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Basspro.com Pros Very comfortable and warm, with or without the heat turned on Great design and well suited to hiking and long days outdoors Cons Not waterproof or water resistant Upper back heating was more prominent than the front of the jacket, which was slightly uncomfortable “The design of the jacket was sturdy, and meant for outdoor adventure. I would compare it to a Carhartt jacket,” says our tester, who adds that set-up was easy and the jacket warmed up after two minutes and retained heat efficiently. However, the upper back heating was more prominent than the front of the jacket, which made it slightly uncomfortable. “There was no auto turnoff setting or a temperature auto shutoff, which might be a useful safety feature for a jacket that heats up to 150 degrees F.” We did love the design on this jacket, which features a power bank placed in the pocket — it does not add any bulk to the jacket. It’s a very warm jacket even without the heat being turned on, and very comfortable. Overall, our tester would recommend the product and gave it a perfect score for value: “I liked that this product was easy to use, comfortable, and made of canvas, too. I worry that this might be hard to use in snow as the outer layer is not water resistant at all. Best for long outdoor daily use.” Price at time of publish: $229.99 Care instructions: Machine wash | Heat zones: 3 | Heating time: Up to 4.5 hours PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson Things to Consider Battery Packs “I'd say the most important thing to consider is whether or not the heated jacket comes with battery packs or if it needs to be purchased separately,” says Silverman. “We always include the battery in the price to avoid confusion,” he adds, but other stores and sites may not, “which also makes it seem less expensive.” Battery packs can cost anywhere from $24 to $60 depending on the type of battery your jacket requires, so it's something to keep in mind as part of the cost if your jacket does not already include one. Number of Heating Elements and Placement “On the low end, some jackets only heat on the chest or pockets," explains Silverman. "On the high end, Gerbing motorcycle jackets have seven elements that heat the chest, back, sleeves, and neck collar.” Brandi Sutter, part founder of The Weston Store, agrees. “Having enough heating elements on the jacket will define if it is good quality,” she tells PEOPLE. “We always suggest looking for over four heating elements.” Battery Size and Duration Most people prefer a smaller, slimmer battery that doesn’t add bulk. You’ll also want to check the heating time to see if your warmth will last for a couple of hours or a full 8-10 hours. Sutter also recommends a 5V rechargeable battery: “Anything less than that will not be long-lasting or very warm.” Lighted On/Off Power Button This is a popular feature on heated jackets, located on the front of the chest to show if the jacket is on, and on which heating level. “Some people like the light, but some find it annoying or too flashy,” notes Silverman. “Some brands have the temperature control on the battery and not on the garment to fix this issue. ActionHeat has a patented power button that allows the user to to hide the indicator light on the chest while still keeping the jacket heated.” Warranty and Retailer Reliability Brands offer different service warranties on heating elements and batteries, says Silverman. “Buy a heated jacket from a trusted brand or retailer.” When to Buy “It's never a bad time of year to buy heated clothing because it will always keep you warmer without all the bulky layers. I wear my vest in the Fall and then a Jacket when it gets below about 30,” says Silverman. If you want a good deal, capitalizing on seasonal sales may earn you a healthy discount. “Black Friday and Cyber Monday are when we run our biggest discounts," he shares. PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson How We Tested Our testers began by evaluating the directions and noting how simple (or not) it was to get each jacket up and running. To evaluate each jacket’s heating capability, they wore each one for five minutes and then used a pronged thermometer to take the temperature inside the torso area of the jacket. They then turned the jacket heater on to the highest setting and recorded the temperature after 15 minutes. The quality and feel of each jacket was tested as well as our testers walked around and performed tasks while wearing them — including jumping in the jackets to get a feel for whether they’d recommend each jacket for winter sports. Internal temperatures were taken after two hours of leaving the jacket turned on, and jackets were also sprayed with water to test their water resistance. Frequently Asked Questions Are there safety concerns with heated jackets? Silverman says there are no risks with wearing a heated jacket. Many people also ask if they can wear their heated jacket in the rain, to which he says, “and that's completely safe as well. Heated jackets by the top brands are now even machine washable (just take the battery out of the pocket).” Are heated jackets really worth it? “Yes, yes, yes!” promises Silverman. “Heated jackets allow you to spend more time outdoors in cold weather and help you enjoy that time instead of being freezing cold. Whether it's walking a dog, skiing, sitting at a soccer game, or outdoor dining, it simply makes your experience better by not feeling uncomfortable. Heated jackets are also really great for people who have to be outside for work and can help productivity by reducing the need to take breaks indoors to warm up. Another benefit is that you don't need to wear as many layers and avoid big bulky layers with a heated jacket. The active heating elements allow you to stay warm without all the bulk.” How long does a heated jacket last? If it’s high quality, a long time. “We have customers who bought heated jackets 20 years ago that still work,” says Silverman. “Typically, the battery will need to be replaced every few years, but the actual heating systems are extremely durable.” Are heated jackets best suited for winter sports? While anyone can benefit from staying warmer all winter long, even just pounding the pavement, running errands, or sitting in the stands of a football game, those who enjoy winter sports will want to look for a jacket with adjustable heat settings to account for increased body temperature. Says Sutter, “You may want it on high heat in the beginning and low heat towards the end [of physical movement]." What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our PEOPLE Tested content.