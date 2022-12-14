The Best Heated Blankets to Cozy Up In This Winter

Whether you’re shopping for your sleep situation or want something to wrap yourself in all winter long while you binge-watch your favorite television shows, we put together a list of our top picks for electric blankets. From a luxe-feeling and budget-friendly option to a battery-powered style that’s perfect for the outdoors, here are the best-heated blankets for warming up this winter.

There is something so luxurious about bundling up with a heated blanket while sipping some festive tea. While a cozy faux fur blanket might temporarily relieve you of your body chills, a heated blanket can actually warm you up, using electricity to physically heat your body. Aside from warming you up, heated blankets also act similarly to a heating pad in that they can help increase circulation to reduce muscle or joint discomfort.

Best Overall Beautyrest Luxury Heated Throw Blanket Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a high-quality heated blanket at a reasonable price point. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a heated blanket with a lot of heat settings. With its high-quality design and reasonable price tag (for a heated blanket), the Beautyrest Luxury Heated Throw Blanket is our top pick for the overall best-heated blanket. This option is slightly bigger than other throw styles, making it a little more versatile, plus it’s made from a super-soft polyester material that feels cozy even when it's shut off. While the blanket doesn’t have a ton of heat settings compared to other options on our list, it has three standard options which give you enough control over the temperature. It also has a two-hour auto shut-off for safety precautions. What makes this blanket truly stand out, though, is that it is STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® Certified, meaning it was tested for over 350 harmful chemicals and passed. Additionally, the blanket utilizes Secure Comfort technology, which is a type of temperature control that adjusts itself based on the blanket’s overall temperature and can also take into account the temperature of the room to prevent overheating. Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 60 x 70 inches | Auto Shut Off: Yes | Heat Settings: 3 | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Budget Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bedsurehome.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a cheap heated blanket that doesn’t sacrifice quality. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a more luxurious heated blanket. Heated blankets aren’t cheap (especially if you want a good quality one). However, the Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw truly impresses with its $55 price point and high-quality design. With 4.4 stars from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers, this heated blanket comes highly recommended for its size, softness, lightweight design, and comfort. On top of that, it makes a great gift, thanks to the price and style. The budget-friendly throw blanket is made from a plush and warm flannel material and boasts a fairly large size for a throw, making it a blanket you could even share while snuggling up on the couch. It also has six different heat settings plus an auto shut-off and a timer option, so you can customize your experience. The thick heated blanket also has compact wiring, which adds to the comfort as you can’t feel the heating device hidden between the material as easily. Material: Flannel | Dimensions: 60 x 50 inches | Auto Shut Off: Yes | Heat Settings: 6 | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Cordless Shavel Micro Flannel Sherpa Electric Blanket 4.9 Bed Bath & Beyond View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who It’s Good For Someone who wanted a cordless heated blanket with a lot of heat settings. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a cordless heated blanket in a throw size. If plugs are an issue in your space, a cordless heated blanket is the way to go. For the best cordless style, we love the Shavel Reversible Micro Flannel® to Sherpa Twin Electric Blanket, which features a smooth velvety side and a fuzzy sherpa side. The luxe heated blanket comes in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, making it a good choice for your bed. And, if you choose a queen or king, the blanket features two controllers for each side of the blanket, making it a great choice for partners who can’t agree on the heat settings. The other great thing about this heated blanket is that it has a supercharged heat setting that can heat up to full capacity in 30 minutes. Plus, it remembers your settings so you don’t have to flip through the controller to adjust your heat preferences with each use. Material: Polyester | Dimensions: N/A | Auto Shut Off: Yes | Heat Settings: 10 | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Outdoor ActionHeat 7V Battery Heated Throw Blanket Dick's Sporting Goods View On Dick's Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a battery-operated heated blanket they can use while camping or enjoying the outdoors from their own backyard. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a more stylish heated blanket. The problem with most heated blankets is that they aren’t suitable for outdoors, thanks to the electricity required. That being said, the ActionHeat 7V Battery Heated Throw Blanket was designed specifically for outdoor use, so you can keep cozy whether you’re in your own backyard or camping in Mother Nature’s wilderness. Although this battery operated heated blanket isn’t the chicest blanket on our list, it’s highly functional with a long-lasting and rechargeable 7V battery and carrying bag for each travel. The blanket has a sleeping bag or puffer coat-like feel that keeps you warm even without the additional heat, too. Material: ActionFlex | Dimensions: 55 x 31.5 inches | Auto Shut Off: No | Heat Settings: 3 | Machine Washable: N/A

Best Throw L.L. Bean Wicked Cozy Heated Throw 4.9 L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a heated blanket for the couch or office. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a heated blanket that fits their bed. If you’re shopping for a heated throw blanket that you can use to keep warm in a chilly office or while snuggling up on the couch and watching television, the L.L. Bean Wicked Cozy Heated Throw is the best choice. This blanket is constructed from a PrimaLush polyester material that is super-soft and fluffy, looks great thrown across the back of an accent chair or folded up in a basket when not in use, and is designed for an even heat — aka, no hot or cold spots — thanks to the bottom layer’s addition of channels that direct heat flow. The blanket also has five heat settings so you can land on a temperature that is just right for you, plus it has an auto shut-off as well. Material: PrimaLush Polyester | Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches | Auto Shut Off: Yes | Heat Settings: 5 | Machine Washable: Yes

Best for Pets Furhaven Pet Products ThermaNAP Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a safe and nonelectric heated blanket for their pet. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for an electric heated blanket for their fur baby. Pets want a warm and cozy blanket, too. For a heated blanket that will keep pets warm and safe, we love the ThermaNAP Blanket from Furhaven Pet Products. The great thing about this blanket is that it doesn’t require the use of electricity and is self-heating so you don’t have to worry about your fur babies getting overheated. Additionally, the lack of electricity makes it easy to wash (a must for pets), and the blanket is waterproof. It’s also available in six sizes and 28 different colors so you can choose the one that fits your pet and your space best. Material: Polyester, mylar | Dimensions: 40 x 30 inches (medium) | Auto Shut Off: N/A | Heat Settings: Self-warming | Machine Washable: Yes

Best for King Size Bed Serta Plush Heated Blanket Kohl's View On Target View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a heated blanket for their bed. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a smaller throw-sized blanket. Adding a heated blanket to your bed can feel so luxurious, especially in winter when it’s just a tad too chilly out. For the best king size heated blanket, look no further than the Serta® Plush Heated Blanket. Also available in queen size, as well as twin and full, this large heated blanket has 10 different heat settings and two remotes that control each side of the blanket, allowing you and a partner to choose your own preferred temperatures. The blanket also has a customizable auto-shut-off that allows you to keep it on for up to 12 hours, has overheating protection for added safety, and is Electrical Testing Laboratories (ETL) certified, which means it’s been tested for high safety standards. Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 100 x 90 inches (king) | Auto Shut Off: Yes | Heat Settings: 10 | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Sherpa Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa/Mink Heated Throw Blanket 3 Courtesy of Target. View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a fuzzy heated blanket for winter. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants a lot of heat settings. Whether you love the texture or like the look, a sherpa heated blanket is simply divine. The Sunbeam Royal Mink Sherpa Honey Heated Throw is our top pick for this category because it has a reversible side, so you can choose between a fluffy white sherpa or a smooth velvet finish in a honey brown, charcoal gray, champagne white, burgundy red, forest green, or navy blue. The thick throw blanket is a good heated blanket for winter with its plush design that provides a ton of warmth even without the heat being turned on. It features four different heat settings, plus has a four-hour auto shut-off for safety. And, it’s a big enough size to share while snuggled up on the couch. Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 50 x 60 | Auto Shut Off: Yes | Heat Settings: 4 | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Weighted Sharper Image Weighted Heated Throw Blanket Sharper Image View On Sharperimage.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a heated blanket designed to reduce anxiety symptoms, calm, and promote a good night’s sleep. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a machine washable heated blanket. If you prefer a weighted blanket, the Sharper Image Weighted Heated Throw is an excellent choice. This throw blanket is weighted with 13 pounds of glass beads that, when draped across the body, provide maximum comfort, while calming the nervous system and soothing symptoms of anxiety. It’s also versatile as it has a detachable plug that allows it to simply be a weighted blanket — or a weighted and heated blanket — depending on what you need at the moment. The only downside is, because it’s weighted with glass beads, it’s not machine washable. Material: Micromink velvet, sherpa fleece | Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches | Auto Shut Off: N/A | Heat Settings: 4 | Machine Washable: No