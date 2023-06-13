With their heat-protecting abilities, these formulas are considered essential by many hairstylists in order to preserve healthy and strong strands. There’s just one problem: Seemingly every haircare brand offers a heat protectant in their lineup, making it hard to narrow it down to the best of the best. But, after researching and testing dozens of formulas, we were able to tackle the vast world of heat protectants and found 14 formulas that truly wowed us. Whether you need a versatile heat protectant spray or a frizz-smoothing cream, here are our top picks for the best heat protectants.

“Heat protectants are used to literally protect the hair from damage caused by any version of heat styling — this can range from blowouts to silk-pressing to the use of curling irons and flat irons,” Christin Brown, a celebrity hairstylist and curl specialist tells PEOPLE. “Using a heat protectant can truly give your hair a fighting chance when it comes to styling with high-heat hot tools.”

Whether you blow-dry, curl, wave, or straighten your strands, it’s nearly impossible to avoid the heat required to set your 'do when using these styling tools (they are called "hot tools," after all). There are certain things you can do to help alleviate the effects of high heat when styling, though. This includes applying a heat protectant product formulated with specific ingredients designed to provide hair with a layer of protection (essentially forming a barrier between it and the heat) to combat some of the drying effects of styling with high heat.

Overall, we found that this heat protectant is super easy to use and the cream formula blends well into strands for an even coverage throughout. It also absorbs quickly and provides strands with a dose of hydration without being detectable. In addition to its hydrating and heat-protecting properties, the cream helps decrease the look of frizz and promotes an overall shiny finish. It also features a light scent that isn’t too overpowering and dissipates quickly. Our only hangup? We wish we could use it on wet and dry hair to refresh our styles in-between washes.

After testing several cream formulas, we recommend the Shu Uemura Netsu Blow Dry Cream as the best cream heat protectant. This styling product is designed specifically for blow drying, but we tested it with other hot tools and found that it worked just as well, especially since it protects strands from high temperatures up to 450°F.

It’s designed for use on wet hair only, so you can’t use it on dry strands

Throughout the testing period, we found that this hair primer not only nourished dry strands and helped prevent damage caused by hot tools but also felt comparable to a leave-in conditioner since it left our hair feeling softer and silkier. One tester raved about how smooth and healthy her hair looked after straightening it, and lauded its anti-frizz prowess: "When going out on a rainy day, I noticed my hair being less likely to frizz/curl up."

Formulated with nourishing coconut, argan, grape seed, macadamia seed, sweet almond, and safflower oil, the Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer provides tons of nourishment and, as a result, shine. We love this product because it claims to decrease frizz by 50 percent (which we definitely noticed in our testing) and comes in a large 8.5-ounce bottle, so you get a lot for the $32 price.

While testing this product, we were most impressed by the spray nozzle, which evenly distributes product onto strands making it super easy to use. We also loved the overall lightweight texture which left our hair feeling silky and soft with a no residue or greasy aftermath. We also noticed less breakage and damage to our hair overall after using this product.

Using styling products on fine hair can get tricky as you don’t want to add anything that will weigh hair down and make it look less voluminous. For a heat protectant spray that is lightweight enough for fine hair, we recommend the Gisou Heat Protecting Spray which protects strands from high temperatures up to 446°F and is formulated with bee propolis to strengthen and protect against breakage. But that doesn't mean this is only for thin-haired folks — our type 4c hair tester also loved how soft and bouncy their curls felt after using this spray, too.

The best heat protectant for curly hair is, without a doubt, the Mizani Heat Screen Hair Protectant Spray which is formulated with rose water to help target frizz and soften strands. We loved this heat protectant spray because, despite providing tons of nourishment, it didn’t feel too greasy or heavy on the hair, providing an overall lightweight finish that smoothed and softened curls. Additionally, it helped support our styling efforts and left hair looking more voluminous and luscious with each use. While we were completely obsessed with the scent — it can seriously double as a hair perfume — it might be a little too strong for some, especially those who are sensitive to fragrance.

It features an incredible scent that we loved but might be too overpowering for some

When testing this product out, we were most impressed by its lightweight texture and how well it nourished strands thanks to the inclusion of sea buckthorn, which is one of the only plant-based sources of fatty acid omega 7. This ingredient helps elevate hair health and protects against moisture loss while decreasing frizz and promoting shine. One downside: when working our fingers through our hair, we did notice that our hands felt a bit greasy afterward (though our hair did not feel greasy). Another is that while it did a great job of smoothing frizz on some of our testers, one did note that they wish the hydrating effects were more palpable, especially after noticing some hair static after heat styling. By adding a few more pumps of product, she was better able to smooth her hair post-curling.

If you prefer a lightweight heat protectant formula, we can’t say enough good things about the Amika Heat Defense Serum, which features a lightweight formula that smooths frizz and adds shine. This fast-absorbing hair serum is designed to protect hair from high temperatures up to 450°F and is safe to use on all hair types, including those with keratin treatments and color.

It feels a little greasy on the hands when applying (but not on the strands)

The scent might not be for everyone, but we are obsessed with the way this product smells. It has a lightweight scent reminiscent of vanilla and amber with an overall warm sensation that feels so luxe. The scent is a little potent at first but quickly dissipates into a light fragrance that doesn’t overpower and smells absolutely divine for up to 24 hours.

We concluded that the best heat protectant for thick hair is the Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant which is formulated with the brand’s signature argan oil to strengthen and nourish strands while also protecting hair from high temperatures up to 450°F. When testing this product, we were most impressed by how well it targets frizz — especially on thick, curly strands — and provides an overall smoothing effect that leaves hair looking luscious and soft. While the hair feels a little stiff after application, we found that it completely went away and softened once we brushed through our strands.

In addition to providing heat protection, the formula also doubles as a detangler and an anti-static formula that helps prevent breakage and tames flyaways and frizz. Plus, it also sets hairstyles so it can extend the life of your blowout or wavy look. After testing this heat protectant, we were most impressed by how smooth our strands looked after styling, plus how healthy our hair appeared after every use. We also loved how well (and quickly!) it absorbed into our hair with no residue whatsoever.

Whether you have damaged hair or want to avoid damage in the first place, we found that the Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum is the best heat protectant for the job. This formula protects hair from high temperatures of up to 450°F and, with ingredients such as red algae extract and Olaplex® Bond Building Technology™, it not only helps target and provide nourishment to damaged locks but also helps keep damage at bay.

We loved the scent, but it might be too strong for those with sensitive noses

The formula is designed to set hairstyles, so you can extend the life of your blowout

In addition to targeting frizz, we also thought the gel-cream formula worked well at holding our hairstyle and resulted in bouncier and more voluminous strands once styled. The hydration benefits were also as long-lasting as the product claims and left hair with a vibrancy we wouldn’t otherwise notice without it.

While testing this heat protectant product, we were most impressed by how well it targets frizz and softens strands but also found its lightweight consistency and absorbency factor supremely impressive. Even when running our fingers through wet hair, the product was undetectable, though you could absolutely tell a difference in the overall finish and health of hair once dried. However, we did notice a tacky residue on our hands after applying (though no sticky or crunchy feel on our actual strands).

If frizz is a concern, you can use a heat protectant spray such as the Briogeo Blow Dry Perfection & Heat Protectant Crème which is specifically formulated to not only protect hair from high heat but also decrease frizz by 80 percent — and it really works. Enhanced by rosehip oil, which is rich in fatty acids for frizz control and deep hydration, along with moisturizing coconut oil and strengthening argan oil, this heat protectant cream distributes easily and evenly on the strands to provide protection from high heat up to 450°F.

For under $20, we found that this heat protectant is comparable to some of its more expensive counterparts and provides some of the same shine-inducing impressive benefits, including UV protection and overall hydration and nourishment. This product is also incredibly lightweight and goes undetectable once hair is dried, so you get that protection and antioxidant nourishment without it ever looking or feeling like you used any product. One tester noted that their curls "looked healthier and felt bouncy after use," with another saying, "Honestly I'm so amazed by these results, like where has this been my whole life?". Quite the glowing reviews!

For a more budget-friendly formula, we love the CHI Total Protect, which is formulated with antioxidants to provide overall environmental protection (including UV protection) and heat protection. While testing this product, we were most impressed by the creamy formula which, much to our surprise, works on both wet and dry hair, giving you a lot of versatility and making it possible to re-style dry hair in-between washes (though applying it evenly on dry strands was a little tricky given the cream is dispensed via a pump as opposed to sprayed onto the hair).

When using this heat protectant as a styling product, we were particularly impressed by the way it decreased frizz and created an overall shiny and bouncy look without weighing hair down or leaving it feeling greasy. One tester also found that it gave her hair a bit of texture which essentially helped hold curls hold longer. While we wish it promoted a little more volume for thin hair types, we thought that it worked well at protecting hair from high heat while also giving strands an extra styling boost.

Our top pick for the best heat protectant spray is the Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray which is formulated with nourishing ingredients and free from "faux pas" ingredients such as parabens, formaldehyde, and sulfates. Additionally, the heat protectant spray is color-safe and compatible with chemically-treated hair. After testing dozens of formulas, we found that this heat-protectant spray worked best on a variety of hair types, including natural textures and curly strands. We also love that it comes in two different sizes (including a travel size for ease of transport) and acts as a heat protectant, UV protectant, and a leave-in detangler, making it a multipurpose formula that not only preserves hair health while styling but also encourages luscious and well-nourished locks with an added boost of hydration and breakage prevention.

The spray is easy to distribute throughout strands for full-coverage protection, distributing just the right amount evenly onto our strands

Others We Tried

Oribe Balm d'Or Heat Styling Shield: Formulated to provide strands with heat protection up to 450°F, this lightweight elixir is formulated with a heat-activated polymer technology to help smooth strands. One tester noted that she did experience less flyaways after styling, though others said that they couldn't tell much of a difference between not using the balm and using it.

At $45 for 3.4 ounces, the Oribe heat protectant is a bit expensive; however, we found that we didn’t need to use much product, meaning we anticipate one bottle to last us a long time. However, after learning the price, some testers said they wouldn't recommend the product to their family and friends because they felt the price did not match the results. As far as luxury goes, though, one tester said that if they could bottle this scent as perfume, they would.

Verb Glossy Shine Heat Protectant Spray: Enhanced with peach oil, rosehip oil, and squalane, this spray provides the hair with lightweight nourishment. We really liked this product because it’s fast-absorbing, so you can apply heat immediately after spraying onto strands, which cuts down styling time by a few minutes. It also doubles as a leave-in conditioning product to help moisturize hair and leave it looking healthier and stronger. In addition to promoting healthier hair with its hydrating ingredients, this heat protectant spray also protects strands from high heat up to 425°F, which is a little lower than others on our list (but still impressive).

Kerastase Ciment Thermique Blow Dry Primer: If you have color-treated hair, it’s important to use formulas that won’t fade the overall vibrancy — and we liked this primer for its color-safe formula. This heat protectant is specifically designed for blow-dry styling, but, since it protects hair from high heat, it also works well for straighteners, curling irons, and other hot tools. We love it because, in addition to being safe for hair color, it is formulated to reduce breakage caused by blow-drying by up to 85 percent, which helps maintain overall hair health. Its creamy formula is also a little more on the liquid side, making it easier to apply all over strands.

Things to Consider Before Buying Heat Protectant Sprays

Temperature Threshold

Sure, some formulas may say that they'll offer heat protection, but can they truly take the heat? “Look for a spray that clearly states its ability to protect hair against high temperatures,” says Sharon Dorram, owner of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger. “It should have a high heat protection rating such as 450°F to protect your hair from the heat of various styling tools.”

Hydrating Ingredients

In order to truly protect hair from heat damage, Brown says to look for a heat protectant spray with hydrating ingredients. This is especially important for those with natural textures and curly strands. “Naturally curly hair is the most fragile and susceptible to weakened hair strands when it comes to high heat,” Brown explains. “This typically means that the product has to be a humectant that provides the hair with a ton of extra moisture, slip, and reduces the drag while styling.”

Flexibility

When looking for the best heat protectant spray for your strands, Sarah Potempa, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of The Beachwaver Co. says it’s important to find one with flexibility. “This means that the product will be buildable, workable, and still soft to the touch after use,” she explains. Since heat protectant is simply there to protect the hair from heat without interfering with the hair’s overall texture, you want to ensure the product doesn’t leave behind a stiff and crunchy feeling. With this in mind, Potempa says to look at the formula’s ingredient list for polymers that are designed to give strands that luscious movement vs. a starchy finish.

Multi-Purpose Functionality

With heat protectants, there’s no need to use so many hairstyling products since many formulas have multi-purpose benefits. If you want to lower the number of products you use in your routine, Dorram says to look for formulas that do a bit more than just protect from high heat. “Some heat protectant sprays offer additional benefits; for example, some products may also provide detangling properties, frizz control, or added shine.”

For a heat protectant with frizz control, consider the Briogeo Blow Dry Perfection & Heat Protectant Crème for its smoothing formula. If you want to add a little more shine to your strands, we love the Bumble & Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer, which leaves hair looking ultra sleek.



How We Tested

To find the best heat protectants, we researched dozens of formulas and conducted real-world testing to see how they really hold up when styling our strands. Over a two-week period, we tested heat-protectant formulas against curling irons and flat irons and made note of how well the formulas performed against high heat. We also considered how our hair looked and felt after each use, and whether or not our hair looked healthier after styling. Once the testing period was up, we compiled all of our notes and compared experiences to determine which formulas performed the best to bring you this list.

Frequently Asked Questions How do you use heat protectant spray? It really depends on the product. Some, like the Shu Uemura Netsu Blow Dry Cream, can only be used on wet hair, where others can be used on both wet and dry strands . “When it comes to application, some products ask that you apply on wet hair and some products are just as effective with dry application,” says Brown. No matter what the application process entails, she recommends always following the manufacturer’s instructions on the bottle for the best results, noting “it definitely matters.”

Typically, though, you should evenly dispense the product onto damp hair after washing and before blow-drying. For those with oily scalps, keeping the product below the ears will help combat slick roots.

Do heat protectant sprays really work? Heat protectant sprays, creams, and serums are designed to protect hair from high heat and, if they have a high-quality formulation, they can certainly get the job done. “If used correctly, they can provide a protective barrier separating the hair and the heat, in turn preserving the hair,” says Dorram. “Heat protectants typically contain ingredients that help to coat the hair and create a shield against high temperatures,” she adds, noting that these ingredients include silicone derivatives, polymers, and other heat-resistant compounds. With that said, heat protectant sprays can’t eliminate the risks of heat styling entirely. “High heat can still potentially cause damage to the hair, especially if used excessively or at very high temperatures,” Dorram notes.

Take Our Word For It

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When covering the best heat protectant sprays, Jessie reviewed the PEOPLE Tested team’s real-world testing insights, carefully considering each experience and how they compared. She also asked haircare experts including celebrity curl expert Christin Brown, celebrity colorist Sharon Dorram, and celebrity hairstylist and founder of The Beachwaver, Sarah Potempa, for their insights on heat protectant sprays and what to look for when shopping for a heat protectant formula.

