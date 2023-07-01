Keep reading for the best handheld vacuums and dustbusters that cleaned so well they'd even impress Friends star and Homecourt founder Monica Geller .

To ensure we were testing a broad scope of handheld vacuums and dustbusters of all shapes and sizes, we hit the floors with 30 small vacuums to determine the best for vacuuming up dirt, debris, and much more. We tossed all-purpose flour, hair, Cheerios, and popcorn kernels on four different flooring surfaces (hardwood and also low-, medium- and high-pile carpeting) — evaluating the cleaning power of each vac to see which models are worthy of the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval .

The name “dustbuster” may be synonymous with a handheld vacuum in your mind, but there’s a difference between these two household must-haves. Dustbuster is trademarked by Black and Decker , and it is a small vacuum you carry in one hand. It's made to clean those hard-to-reach areas (think the crack between car seats, tight corners, etc.). Dustbusters can be called handheld vacuums, but not all handheld vacuums are dustbusters: Some handheld vacs have a small hose attached to the cleaning head (separate from the motor and dustbin), so they require two hands to operate. While these two compact vacuums are different, they both accomplish the same thing: quick, convenient cleaning.

Best Overall, Cordless Iris USA Cordless Handheld Vacuum 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 4 /5

Portability 5 /5

Noise Level 4.8 /5 Pros This vacuum quickly sucked up every mess, from clumps of hair to scattered raisins.

This vacuum worked faster than with any other vacuum we tested.

It's so light and so small, so it wasn’t loud or tiring on our arms. Cons It needed to be emptied quite frequently due to its small dust bin. From its svelte design to its superb suction, we found few things to complain about when it came to this cordless Iris USA handheld vacuum. Right away we were pleased by its pre-assembled body, which just needed to be charged and then could be used right after. When we began testing it on high chairs, carpet, and upholstery, we immediately noticed how swiftly and strongly the suction was working to eradicate the messes we’d intentionally made to challenge these models. But no clump of wig hair or scattered bouts of raisins were an issue for the sleek cylindrical machine, which rolled with ease over each and every mess (only faltering when the cartridge was full). In general, this cordless option stood out among the rest for its quickness and effectiveness at cleaning each mess — working more quickly to suck up each mess than all of its competitors in this test and beating them in design, as well. This one stood out for its sleek exterior and light, compact body, which made this one arguably the lightest (and smallest) we tested. Because of this, we never felt like our arms were sore or we couldn’t finish the cleaning job without risking sore shoulders — a total win in our book. Since it has a smaller design, this one definitely needed to be emptied a bit more than the others that we tried. However, for the small messes that dustbusters and handheld vacuums are made for, this feels like our best option if you are in the market for a dependable cordless vacuum. Its price lies far below the value of this model, making it a steal on any average day (and a jackpot if it happens to be on sale). Don’t tell our Dyson, but we’ve been reaching for this little vac over that one recently (shh). Price at time of publish: $79.99 (orig. $89.99) Battery Life: 20 minutes on low, 15 minutes on high | Weight: 1.1 lbs. | Bin capacity: 3.4 oz. | Attachments: Charging cord People / Dera Burreson

Best Overall, Corded Bissell Cleanview Deluxe Corded Handheld Vacuum 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Campingworld.com Our Ratings Setup 5 /5

Effectiveness 4 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 3 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros Due to its pre-assembled body, this vacuum is easy to use right out of the box.

The vacuum has super powerful suction, effectively cleaning everything from upholstery to car seats.

It can hold a deceivingly large amount of dirt, debris, and pet hair. Cons The bulky shape makes this model a little harder to fit into small nooks and crannies.

With its great power comes a subsequently loud suction. After 11 hours of hands-on testing, the Bissell Cleanview Deluxe Corded Handheld Vacuum emerged as the clear winner. This bagless vacuum hit high marks in all the key categories starting with set-up (scoring a 5 out of 5). To make things even better, this one could be used right out of the box because it came perfectly assembled. For those looking for a vacuum for hardwood floors, the lightweight machine received perfect scores — tackling Cheerios, popcorn, and flour in just one pass. It killed it again on low-pile carpets, sucking up the same items with ease. On longer carpets it was not as perfect, requiring more than one pass to suck up the Cheerios and popcorn on medium-pile, and even more elbow grease to tackle flour and hair on the high-pile carpet. We found that it’s easier to pull than push — but even still, it received the highest marks with tough messes like flour and hair on medium-pile carpet and Cheerios and popcorn on high-pile because of its super-powerful suction. While it was easy to use the arm attachment in our faux living room and on a car console, there are a few caveats. Using the hose requires two hands, one to hold the vacuum and one to hold the hose. The handle on top is nice because it distributes weight, but it's not as portable as it should be for such a small machine. The hose is long enough to reach under a couch, but the vacuum's main handle limits where it can go — specifically tighter spots — due to the machine's overall shape. Adding to its limitations is the cord. (In a perfect world, we’d want this vac to be cordless.) But despite its compact size, the Bissell has the fierce power and dirt storage of a larger vacuum, which unfortunately means it can be noisy. However, this isn’t exactly uncommon for vacuums in general. For its small stature and superb cleans, this was our favorite corded handheld vacuum by far. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Weight: 5 lbs. | Cord length: 18 feet | Bin capacity: 26.4 oz. | Attachments: Hose, crevice tool, wide-mouth tool People / Tamara Staples

Best Smart Nicebay Handheld Cordless Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.8 /5

Ease of Emptying 3.8 /5

Portability 5 /5

Noise Level 4.5 /5 Pros Its LED display panel is super helpful in knowing battery life, vacuum power, and filter fullness.

The design is sleek, so it’s not an eyesore if guests spot it.

The slim body was light and easily maneuverable. Cons Hair got a bit wrapped around the filter, so we had to remove it by hand.

The dustbin is pretty small, so you’ll have to empty it frequently. In the age of AI and everything high-tech, it only makes sense that your handheld vacuum be up to the modern par that the rest of your devices are. This tech-savvy tool stood out to us because of its circular LED display panel, which not unlike Dyson vacuums, kept us up to date on the level of dust inside, vacuum power, and charge left — painting a full, user-friendly picture of the inner workings of our vac. It passed our crumble tests with flying colors, sucking up all of the messes we made on different surfaces and getting into tight creases with the crevice tool. But our favorite part was how sleek this model looked. With its slim body and futuristic design, we wouldn’t think twice about leaving this out on a countertop. (Plus it’s our lightest option at just 8.8 ounces, making it that much easier to repeatedly reach for). We noticed that when we vacuumed up clumps of hair out of the carpet it tended to get wrapped around the filter, which meant we had to stick our hand inside to extract it. However, this tends to be a commonality among many handheld vacuums, so we didn’t dock too many points for this. We also had to make a few trips to the garbage to empty the dustbin due to its small stature, but this is a sacrifice we were willing to make for the lightweight and compact qualities that we loved about its design. Its normal price is a little steep, but if you can score it on sale, we’d advise you to act fast before it’s gone. Price at time of publish: $59.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99) Battery Life: 11-26 minutes | Weight: 8.8 oz. | Bin capacity: Not listed | Attachments: Crevice tool, brush People / Dera Burreson

Best Value Black+Decker Gen11 AdvancedClean+ Dustbuster 4.5 Target View On Amazon Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.4 /5

Ease of Emptying 4.8 /5

Portability 4.8 /5

Noise Level 2.5 /5 Pros This dustbuster performed beautifully on medium-to-high-pile carpeting.

Due to its light weight and portability, we never got tired when cleaning with this vacuum.

The suction power was significant, even on the lowest setting. Cons It wasn’t the best at reaching deep crevices, like in between cushion cracks. We all know the terror of spilling messy crumbs onto fluffy carpeting, but those fears can be conquered when the Black and Decker Gen11 is in your arsenal. This powerful dustbuster is said to have four times the suction of Black and Decker’s leading dustbuster, which makes this one highly effective on dense surfaces like medium-to-high-pile carpeting or upholstery. Even on its lowest settings, we saw major mess pickup when we passed over everything from hardwood to soft rugs. We had no trouble at all sucking up everything from crushed crackers to raisins in generally one pass (it works best in the “pull” motion rather than “push”). Because cleaning with a dustbuster is often a tedious job, it’s important that our models are lightweight — which is why this one’s 2.4-pound body was ideal. While it stood out from the rest regarding carpeting, this vacuum performed well with hardwood floors, upholstered chairs, car seats, and more, so we deemed it the Best Value pick of the bunch. It was a little challenging to navigate the dustbuster gracefully when we attached the crevice tool to get in those smaller nooks and crannies, but in all, it could suck up stray crumbs in those hard-to-reach areas because of this. We can honestly say this is an incredible dustbuster for the price. Price at time of publish: $59.97 Battery Life: 15 minutes | Weight: 2.4 lbs. | Bin capacity: 25.36 oz. | Attachments: Crevice tool People / Dera Burreson

Most Powerful Suction Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Portability 4.8 /5

Noise Level 3 /5 Pros It has double the suction power due to two internal air streams.

The dustbin was able to hold a lot more debris than we thought it would.

Its performance versus its price makes this vac a total bargain. Cons There’s no indicator of how much battery life is left after use. When you have a large mess to clean, there’s one necessary quality that your vacuum has to have, and that’s good suction. No matter if it’s spilled Cheerios from a little one or dog hair on the sofa, your vac needs to do the heavy lifting for you — which is why we loved the ultra-powerful Shark UltraCyclone Pro, which could pick up messes in one pass. This lithium-powered vacuum consists of a dual cyclonic air stream system for double the amount of suction that you can get from a normal vacuum, resulting in faster and more efficient cleans. We were impressed with how quickly (and powerfully) this vacuum worked on all surfaces, from fluffy carpets to high chairs and upholstery, on everything from hair fibers to scattered raisins. Its two included attachments were incredibly helpful in squeezing into those hard-to-reach areas, like cushion cracks and cup holders, and the dustbin was so spacious that we could conduct several tests without having to empty it once. Even though its suction is superb, we did notice a few larger morsels fall out of the machine after we’d shut it off, which was a slight drawback (but nothing we couldn’t clean up again right after). We also wished that it had a digital indicator of how much battery was left after using it, which most of the models we tested had (but this one didn’t). However, we never ran into the issue of this one losing power before our many tests were complete because of how quickly this strong vac worked its magic. Its dual-strength suction was just one of the many great qualities this handheld vacuum possessed, making it one we’d be willing to spend even more money on than it actually costs. Also, if you're a pet owner, the Shark Cordless Ultracyclone Pet Pet Plus is a similar model with fantastic suction, and it comes with a special attachment for cleaning up pet hair. Price at time of publish: $59.99 (orig. $79.99) Battery Life: 15 minutes | Weight: 2.2 lbs. | Bin capacity: 17.28 oz. | Attachments: Crevice tool, scrubbing brush People / Dera Burreson

Best for Pet Hair Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+ Pet Cordless Hand Vacuum Cleaner 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Farmandfleet.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Ease of Emptying 4 /5

Portability 5 /5

Noise Level 5 /5 Pros Not only is this vacuum great at sucking up fine pet hairs, but works effectively on kibble too.

Its low-decibel noise level is uncommonly quiet.

Its light body makes this dustbuster easily portable. Cons This model is not the best at removing larger debris from carpeting.

The smaller dustbin means you may need to empty it more frequently. If you have a furry friend, then you most likely are on your hands and knees with a vacuum or brush far more than you’d like to in order to rid your furniture and car seats of pet hair. When we tested pet hair vacuums, we found the best handheld option to be the Black and Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+, a powerful tool with an extra-long crevice attachment to easily get into those nooks and crannies. This high-suction vac has 20 volts of power, effectively removing all of the fine hairs from our hard floors, carpets, and upholstery. Bonus points for being super light (just 2.6 pounds!) so we could move all around our houses with this vac without getting fatigued. It could even suck up bits of kibble that we’d littered around, making this an even better option for people with particularly messy pets. It did struggle a bit at getting bits of food up from the carpet, but nonetheless, it was entirely effective at cleaning our couches and other miscellaneous floor types that collect our pets’ hair. The canister is smaller than some of the others we tested, which means you will need to empty it more frequently. Another huge plus was its low noise level, clocking in at only 66 decibels (even at its highest setting). Though we can’t promise your dog won’t still bark at this machine, we admire its ability to stay generally quiet. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Battery Life: 13 minutes | Weight: 2.6 lbs. | Bin capacity: 25.3 oz. | Attachments: Crevice tool, motorized pet brush People / Dera Burreson The 5 Best Pet Hair Removers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Investment Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Hand Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Farmandfleet.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Portability 4.8 /5

Noise Level 2 /5 Pros This dustbuster passed our tests on all surfaces and messes with flying colors.

The dustbin holds a surprising amount of debris inside, resulting in fewer garbage trips.

Its lightweight body makes this vac super easy to carry around and maneuver. Cons It doesn’t come with many attachments, which would make us love this machine even more.

This dustbuster is at a higher price point than many others on our list. When you’re spending a good chunk of change on a household appliance, like a dustbuster, you’ll want to make sure that it’s great at its job. Well luckily, this Black and Decker handheld vacuum does just that. Cruising through the obstacle courses of messy surfaces that we created for this vac, we watched as it easily picked up each crumb and hair strand with ease. Cushion creases and cupholders were no foes to this vacuum, as its thin, yet useful extra-long crevice tool attachment was able to slip into these small openings to suck up all of the crumbs and random debris that seem to congregate in these areas. We found that even on its lowest setting, this dustbuster was able to swiftly suck up all of the hair that we’d scattered throughout medium-pile carpet fibers and the highest setting was able to easily snatch up sticky crumbs. What’s even better was its deceivingly large dustbin, which can hold a much higher capacity of debris than some of the other compact models we tested, resulting in less trips to the garbage while remaining lightweight and easily portable. We really couldn’t find much to not like about this upscale dustbuster. From its sleek look to its handy crevice tool that can fit even into the smallest car and high chair cupholders, there was a lot to love about this machine. Our only wish was that it could have come with more attachments, offering it a few more capabilities than just normal vacuuming, but that’s just us being nitpicky. In all, this one really performs and is worth the higher price. Price at time of publish: $89.99 Battery Life: 13 minutes | Weight: 2.4 lbs. | Bin capacity: 2.5 oz. | Attachments: Extra long crevice tool, charging plug, brush

Best for Home Office Bissell AeroSlim Cordless Handheld Vacuum 4.2 View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Best Buy Our Ratings Setup 5 /5

Effectiveness 3 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros The included multi-purpose attachment helps clean those nooks and crannies around your computer and on top of your keyboard.

Its sleek design makes this tiny handheld vacuum easy to maneuver.

Coming in at 1.37 pounds, this model is super lightweight. Cons It tended to spit out some debris while vacuuming.

The small dustbin means more frequent emptying. For those tight corners around your work-from-home desk and gadgets that your regular vacuum just can't reach, this tiny handheld vacuum from Bissell is the way to go. Not only is it sleek in appearance, but this handheld vac has all of the capabilities to effectively clean those hard-to-clean areas of your space that larger models can't quite get to. Due to its slender, cylindrical shape and extra attachments, this lightweight vacuum is able to get into small areas of your home office like under-desk corners with ease to leave your workspace sparkling clean. Though it’s only charged by a phone-like USB cord, this tiny vacuum can really pack a punch when it comes to suction power. Due to its small stature, this vac is ideal for small spaces like home offices or cars (plus the USB port makes it easy to charge in either of these places. It's also great for anyone who lacks storage space, thanks to its sleek design and features (it simply sits on its charging dock when you’re done). From different spills and messes, like dry cereal and clumps of hair, this small but mighty machine was able to effortlessly suck up the messes made in our testing lab — only struggling a bit with strewn flour, a task that requires a bit more elbow grease for most vacuums, so we're not holding that against this little vacuum. While a tiny vacuum is great for small spaces, it also requires a small parts, meaning you'll have to take more trips to the trash to empty the svelte dustbin as you clean. However, this is a small price to pay for the major messes that can be cleaned with this model from Bissell. Price at time of publish: $41.19 Battery Life: 12 minutes | Weight: 1.37 lbs. | Bin capacity: 4 oz. | Attachments: 2-in-1 crevice tool and dusting brush, USB charging cable People / Tamara Staples

Best for the Car Black+Decker Flex Cordless Handheld Vacuum 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Setup 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Maneuverability 5 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros This model is relatively small, yet super powerful.

We found this handheld vacuum effective on all the surfaces we used it on.

It comes with a hose for hard-to-reach areas. Cons There’s no denying that this vacuum is somewhat loud.

Due to its built-in hose design, this one is a bit more difficult to tote around than others. Car messes don’t stand a chance against this cordless handheld vacuum from Black and Decker, which comes complete with a charging stand and three attachments — including one with a paw print, designed specifically for tackling your car seats after a trip with your furry friend. During our car vacuum test, it scored a whopping 5 out of 5 on all surfaces with all varieties of PEOPLE Tested's manufactured messes. That's a big deal. We were blown away again and again by its capabilities. The long neck makes it super easy to shove underneath car seats, and it's small enough to combat any tricky angles you throw its way. It's also incredibly easy to empty dust bin using the clip on the side, making it a completely mess-free process. The downsides: The price tag is undeniably steep, and its two distinct parts (hose and base) make it a bit more of a chore to tote around. It's also fairly loud given its small size. Overall, it's a fantastic vacuum, though, and we think the Black and Decker is perfect for someone who needs a machine that can deep clean their car with a powerful handheld vauum. Price at time of publish: $124.99 Battery Life: 15 minutes | Weight: 3.2 lbs. | Bin capacity: 17 oz. | Attachments: 2-in-1 nozzle brush, pet hair attachment People / Tara Donne

Best Design Shark Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum 4.3 Best Buy View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.3 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Portability 4 /5

Noise Level 4.3 /5 Pros Its sophisticated structure is one we wouldn’t mind having sitting out in our common spaces.

Emptying the dustbin is as simple as a single button click.

The crevice tool was very helpful when cleaning small openings. Cons We think it's a smidge overpriced.

High suction may stick to surfaces such as upholstery or high chairs. Everyone knows Shark for their savvy vacuums and sleek designs, which is why it was no surprise that we loved the Shark Wandvac the most for its super lightweight and luxe structure (plus its incredible performance, of course). It was easy for this vacuum to pass over all of our surfaces and suck up our messes along the way, though the suction was so strong that it sometimes stuck to the fabric of our high chairs and upholstery. We liked how easy (and mess-free) it was to empty the dustbin — with just the click of a button the contraption in the back of the device opened to release the captured debris. (Just be sure to hold this one right over the trash can to ensure you don’t make more of a mess than you originally had.) While we think it performed well, we do think it is a little overpriced — so if you wanted to secure this featherweight vacuum, then we’d suggest you keep an eye out for a sale. If you wanted a more affordable option, we thought the IonVac that we also tested was a similar (and definitely cheaper) option that had very similar functions to this more high-end one. But no one can deny the power of the Shark name, so if you’re itching for the Wandvac, we think you should go with ole’ reliable for this one. Price at time of publish: $88.95 (orig. $129.99) Battery Life: 10-15 minutes | Weight: 1.4 lbs. | Bin capacity: oz. | Attachments: Duster crevice tool, multi-surface pet tool People / Dera Burreson