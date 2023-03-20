The 8 Best Hand Mixers We Tested, Including the One Jennifer Garner Uses

We tested out 20 hand mixers and narrowed it down to eight stellar options. All eight hand mixers were durable, high-performing, comfortable to use, and easy to clean. Three earned perfect 5-star ratings, and the KitchenAid hand mixer we spotted in Jennifer Garner's kitchen earned 4.6 stars in our tests.

"A hand mixer is a great investment because it handles the majority of baking jobs, like creaming butter with sugar for cookies, but it can also beat a large batch of eggs for your frittata or even shred chicken breast for taquitos," says food content creator Stella Drivas of Hungry Happens.

Whisking by hand is tiring, but a bulky standing mixer isn't for everyone. It's the ultimate dilemma among baking enthusiasts, but one that can be easily rectified with one thing: a hand mixer. Versatile, lightweight, and easy to store, hand mixers are the secret weapon to comfort in the kitchen.

Best Overall Hamilton Beach Magnolia Bakery 5-Speed Hand Mixer 5 Hamilton Beach View On Wayfair View On Hamiltonbeach.com View On Magnoliabakery.com Pros Affordable

Slow start technology reduces splatter

Snap-on storage case

QuickBurst button for higher speed Cons Color not as vibrant in person Magnolia Bakery is known for its slew of mouth-watering desserts (including Oprah's favorite red velvet cupcakes), so the fact that its hand mixer won our Best Overall pick is no surprise. The Magnolia Bakery 5-Speed Hand Mixer has several qualities we love, including its lightweight design, which makes it comfortable to hold even for those with wrist issues, and also its efficiency, versatility, and affordable price point. Unlike most hand mixers with a knob to switch speeds, this one has a wheel that allows you to switch speeds with one hand. During testing, we found that the hand mixer gradually changed speeds as we moved the wheel, which allowed us to readjust our grip without losing control as it sped up or down. We found this hand mixer best for cookies, brownies, whipped cream, frosting, and other simple baking tasks. With 120 watts and five speed options, it took about two and a half to three minutes to reach stiff peaks when making whipped cream, proving it's impressively powerful despite its compact size. It also comes with a dedicated release button for the attachments, which makes for minimal messes when it's time to clean up, as well as a burst button that revs up the speed for ingredients that need it. This mixer comes with wire beaters and a whisk attachment as well as a plastic storage bin that attaches to the mixer. One thing to note about the design is that it only comes in this green shade, which we like, but it wasn't as vibrant in person. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Speeds: 5 | Power: 120 watts | Weight: 3.19 lbs People / Katie Akin

Best Budget Hamilton Beach Professional 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Storage case

QuickBurst button at every level

Slow start to minimize splatter Cons No extra attachments A budget hand mixer like this one from Hamilton Beach proves you can still get a quality product without denting your wallet. The under-$40 pick behaves like a high-end mixer, passing every test we put it through in terms of design, performance, durability, and cleaning. There are five speed settings, all of which transition gradually, maintaining minimal splatter for mess-free mixing. Though there aren't any specific ergonomic features (like the soft grip handle on the Braun MultiMix 5 Hand Mixer), this feels sturdy in the hand and offers good control, to the point where we would confidently recommend this to someone with limited mobility and strength. Everything we mad, from the lemon drizzle frosting to avocado-lemon pound cake, was easier, thanks to this hand mixer. Our whipped cream reached stiff peaks in three and a half minutes during testing and required little to no arm strength. This hand mixer doesn't come with extra attachments (aside from a whisk), but it makes up for this by including a storage case. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Speeds: 5 | Power: 120 watts | Weight: 2.76 lbs People / Kathryn Standing

People / Kathryn Standing



Best Investment Braun HM5130 MultiMix Hand Mixer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel Pros Strong power

Ergonomic, soft grip handle

Chopper is helpful for nuts and fruits

Lightweight design Cons Pricey If the name of the game is speed and power, you've found it in the Braun MultiMix 5 Hand Mixer. This mixer has a dial for speed settings one through nine, plus a turbo setting for mixes that need an extra boost. The dial was easy to maneuver one-handed (we were able to do it with just our thumb during testing), and we experienced minimal splatter even at the highest speed setting. Despite its power, this hand mixer still manages to keep you in control, with an ergonomic, soft grip handle that allows you to get a secure hold while reducing the risk of slipping. During testing, the hand mixer passed our tests with flying colors. It was easy to make heavy whipping cream and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, and we found the attachments to be sturdy, easy to attach, and even easier to release. It was also very easy to clean the hand mixer by hand (though the attachments are dishwasher-safe). What's more, the base is a completely sealed system with no visible vents, so there's no risk of ingredients getting stuck inside the housing. Though this hand mixer is pricier than others we tested, it comes with a two-cup chopper in addition to beaters, whisks, and a dough hook. This means you won't have to get out a separate knife and cutting board to cut up things like fruits and nuts for recipes that require it. Plus, to keep things clutter-free, this model comes with a nifty storage bag. All in all, this hand mixer is definitely designed as a multi-purpose appliance that can handle a wide range of tasks, from cookies to cakes. Price at time of publish: $104.95 Speeds: 9 | Power: 350 watts | Weight: 2.20 lbs People / Rose Cirrincione The 7 Best Baking Sheets of 2023 for Baking Cookies, Roasting Veggies, and More

Celeb-Worthy Pick KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-Speed Hand Mixer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Wayfair Pros Lightweight

Eject button for attachments

Compact design Cons Not very powerful Jennifer Garner was spotted mixing breakfast cookies and testing a Halloween hack with a version of this KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer, so we had to try it, too. We can confirm that it's a quality hand mixer for everyday baking; plus, if it's good enough for Garner, it's good enough for us. If you're a fan of colorful kitchen appliances, you'll also love that this KitchenAid model comes in 11 hues, from aqua to cherry red. Though it only comes with five speed settings, we found it to work well with our recipes, which were whipped cream, meringue, cookie dough, pancake batter, and even a batch of stovetop seven-minute frosting. It required a bit of arm strength to make the denser batters, but it was a breeze making the thinner batters like meringue, pancake batter, and whipped cream. The KitchenAid mixer is made of plastic, and the whisk attachments are stainless steel — during testing, we enjoyed the balance between the mixer's durability and lightweight design. We found this KitchenAid hand mixer to be comfortable and easy to hold. Overall, this is a versatile hand mixer that whips up less dense batters like a dream. We recommend this KitchenAid model for those who aren't regular bakers but need a hand mixer for everyday tasks like making pancake batter or whipped cream. Price at time of publish: $59.95 Speeds: 5 | Power: 60 watts | Weight: 2 lbs People / Sarah Martens

People / Sarah Martens



Best Design Smeg 50's Retro Style Electric Hand Mixer 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Williams-Sonoma Pros Grip underneath the handle for control

Multiple attachments

LED display Cons Pricey There's no two ways about it: Smeg makes a good-looking hand mixer. It boasts an iconic easy-to-spot retro aesthetic that somehow manages to complement any kitchen, no matter the style. There's so much to love about this handy appliance, starting with its design. We love the juxtaposition of the '50s look with the modern LED digital display. Functionality-wise, the handle features rubber grips on the underside, adding to its comfortable, secure feel. One design quirk that makes this hand mixer distinguishably Smeg is the release lever that you pull to pop out the attachments (most other hand mixers have an eject button). As for performance, this mixer provides you with a lot of speed variations (nine, to be exact). One thing that sets this hand mixer apart from others on our list is that it features a timer that begins once the mixer is turned on, which makes it helpful if you need to mix something for a specific number of minutes. We used this Smeg hand mixer to test whipped cream, lemon bars, peppermint brownies, yeast rolls, and chocolate chip cookies — across the board, it worked well with different textured batters and doughs. Smeg includes three sets of beaters with this hand mixer — standard beaters, whisking beaters, and dough hooks — plus a storage bag. The attachments, for the most part, are easy to put on, though we did have some trouble at times with one side not fitting right, but with some fiddling, we secured it. All in all, this hand mixer is ideal for those who are into design and style but also want a reliable product that can withstand any mixing challenge that is thrown their way. Price at time of publish: $179.95 Speeds: 9 | Power: 220 watts | Weight: 4.4 lbs People / Emily Johnson

People / Emily Johnson



Best Quiet KitchenAid KHM7210OB 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Compact design

Lightweight feel

On/off switch for safe handling Cons Not great for thicker doughs or batters As any home baker attests, there’s nothing worse than a peaceful baking session getting interrupted by a loud, disruptive hand mixer. That's why we were stoked to discover that the KitchenAid 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer was so quiet compared to other hand mixers we tested. While not silent, the hand mixer was not too loud, even at the highest speed. During testing, we were even able to have a conversation while the motor was running. There are seven speed settings on this mixer. While we didn't find the slower speeds to have much variability, we noticed a significant change in speed between settings five, six, and seven. It was easy to switch speeds with one hand, and there was minimal splatter, even while making whipped cream. Aside from the standard beater attachments, this comes with a whisk attachment, which is great for mixing ingredients in a tall narrow cup (if you're making a salad dressing, for instance). At two pounds, this KitchenAid hand mixer is among the most lightweight on our list. It's also the least powerful at 100 watts, but it still packs a big punch when it comes to its mixing capabilities. Because of this (and the fact that the beaters are fairly narrow and slightly flimsy), we wouldn't recommend this for batters that are super stretchy or high in gluten, as it may get stuck in the beaters and not mix properly. It is, however, great for thinner batters such as eggs, liquids, and softer cookie dough. Price at time of publish: $89 Speeds: 7 | Power: 100 watts | Weight: 2 lbs People / Lizzy Briskin

Best Speed Range Cuisinart HM-90BCS Power Advantage 9-Speed Handheld Mixer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Williams-Sonoma Pros Ergonomic handle

SmoothStart feature minimizes splatter

Snap-on case Cons Pricey If you're looking for speed options, Cuisnart's Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer has you covered. This model offers nine speeds, all transitioning smoothly during testing. When we used this hand to make whipped cream, it took the shortest time for the heavy cream to reach stiff peaks compared to the other hand mixers on our list (two and a half minutes). Aside from the beaters, we found the whisk attachment pretty powerful, too. We used it to make peanut butter cookies and found that it slowed down when the peanut butter accumulated on the whisk, but once we took it out of the dough, it quickly spun off again. As far as comfort, this hand mixer passed the test, feeling secure and steady no matter the thickness of the batter. We attribute the comfort to its curved hand grip. This mixer comes with a single whisk, a pair of dough hooks, a spatula, and a storage caddy that fits onto the mixer's base. Price at time of publish: $79.95 Speeds: 9 | Power: 220 watts | Weight: 4 lbs People / Sheena Chihak

People / Carolyn Malcoun

