The 8 Best Hand Mixers We Tested, Including the One Jennifer Garner Uses Whip up cookies and pancakes in no time with these affordable, easy-to-use picks By Michelle Rostamian Published on March 20, 2023 12:07 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Emily Johnson Whisking by hand is tiring, but a bulky standing mixer isn't for everyone. It's the ultimate dilemma among baking enthusiasts, but one that can be easily rectified with one thing: a hand mixer. Versatile, lightweight, and easy to store, hand mixers are the secret weapon to comfort in the kitchen. "A hand mixer is a great investment because it handles the majority of baking jobs, like creaming butter with sugar for cookies, but it can also beat a large batch of eggs for your frittata or even shred chicken breast for taquitos," says food content creator Stella Drivas of Hungry Happens. We tested out 20 hand mixers and narrowed it down to eight stellar options. All eight hand mixers were durable, high-performing, comfortable to use, and easy to clean. Three earned perfect 5-star ratings, and the KitchenAid hand mixer we spotted in Jennifer Garner's kitchen earned 4.6 stars in our tests. Read more about the best hand mixers PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Hamilton Beach Magnolia Bakery 5-Speed Hand Mixer at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Budget: Hamilton Beach Professional 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: Braun MultiMix Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Celeb-Worthy Pick: KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Design: Smeg Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Quiet: KitchenAid 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Speed Range: Cuisinart 9-Speed Handheld Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Hamilton Beach Magnolia Bakery 5-Speed Hand Mixer 5 Hamilton Beach View On Wayfair View On Hamiltonbeach.com View On Magnoliabakery.com Pros Affordable Slow start technology reduces splatter Snap-on storage case QuickBurst button for higher speed Cons Color not as vibrant in person Magnolia Bakery is known for its slew of mouth-watering desserts (including Oprah's favorite red velvet cupcakes), so the fact that its hand mixer won our Best Overall pick is no surprise. The Magnolia Bakery 5-Speed Hand Mixer has several qualities we love, including its lightweight design, which makes it comfortable to hold even for those with wrist issues, and also its efficiency, versatility, and affordable price point. Unlike most hand mixers with a knob to switch speeds, this one has a wheel that allows you to switch speeds with one hand. During testing, we found that the hand mixer gradually changed speeds as we moved the wheel, which allowed us to readjust our grip without losing control as it sped up or down. We found this hand mixer best for cookies, brownies, whipped cream, frosting, and other simple baking tasks. With 120 watts and five speed options, it took about two and a half to three minutes to reach stiff peaks when making whipped cream, proving it's impressively powerful despite its compact size. It also comes with a dedicated release button for the attachments, which makes for minimal messes when it's time to clean up, as well as a burst button that revs up the speed for ingredients that need it. This mixer comes with wire beaters and a whisk attachment as well as a plastic storage bin that attaches to the mixer. One thing to note about the design is that it only comes in this green shade, which we like, but it wasn't as vibrant in person. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Speeds: 5 | Power: 120 watts | Weight: 3.19 lbs People / Katie Akin Best Budget Hamilton Beach Professional 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Storage case QuickBurst button at every level Slow start to minimize splatter Cons No extra attachments A budget hand mixer like this one from Hamilton Beach proves you can still get a quality product without denting your wallet. The under-$40 pick behaves like a high-end mixer, passing every test we put it through in terms of design, performance, durability, and cleaning. There are five speed settings, all of which transition gradually, maintaining minimal splatter for mess-free mixing. Though there aren't any specific ergonomic features (like the soft grip handle on the Braun MultiMix 5 Hand Mixer), this feels sturdy in the hand and offers good control, to the point where we would confidently recommend this to someone with limited mobility and strength. Everything we mad, from the lemon drizzle frosting to avocado-lemon pound cake, was easier, thanks to this hand mixer. Our whipped cream reached stiff peaks in three and a half minutes during testing and required little to no arm strength. This hand mixer doesn't come with extra attachments (aside from a whisk), but it makes up for this by including a storage case. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Speeds: 5 | Power: 120 watts | Weight: 2.76 lbs People / Kathryn Standing People / Kathryn Standing Best Investment Braun HM5130 MultiMix Hand Mixer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel Pros Strong power Ergonomic, soft grip handle Chopper is helpful for nuts and fruits Lightweight design Cons Pricey If the name of the game is speed and power, you've found it in the Braun MultiMix 5 Hand Mixer. This mixer has a dial for speed settings one through nine, plus a turbo setting for mixes that need an extra boost. The dial was easy to maneuver one-handed (we were able to do it with just our thumb during testing), and we experienced minimal splatter even at the highest speed setting. Despite its power, this hand mixer still manages to keep you in control, with an ergonomic, soft grip handle that allows you to get a secure hold while reducing the risk of slipping. During testing, the hand mixer passed our tests with flying colors. It was easy to make heavy whipping cream and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, and we found the attachments to be sturdy, easy to attach, and even easier to release. It was also very easy to clean the hand mixer by hand (though the attachments are dishwasher-safe). What's more, the base is a completely sealed system with no visible vents, so there's no risk of ingredients getting stuck inside the housing. Though this hand mixer is pricier than others we tested, it comes with a two-cup chopper in addition to beaters, whisks, and a dough hook. This means you won't have to get out a separate knife and cutting board to cut up things like fruits and nuts for recipes that require it. Plus, to keep things clutter-free, this model comes with a nifty storage bag. All in all, this hand mixer is definitely designed as a multi-purpose appliance that can handle a wide range of tasks, from cookies to cakes. Though it only comes with five speed settings, we found it to work well with our recipes, which were whipped cream, meringue, cookie dough, pancake batter, and even a batch of stovetop seven-minute frosting. It required a bit of arm strength to make the denser batters, but it was a breeze making the thinner batters like meringue, pancake batter, and whipped cream. The KitchenAid mixer is made of plastic, and the whisk attachments are stainless steel — during testing, we enjoyed the balance between the mixer's durability and lightweight design. We found this KitchenAid hand mixer to be comfortable and easy to hold. Overall, this is a versatile hand mixer that whips up less dense batters like a dream. We recommend this KitchenAid model for those who aren't regular bakers but need a hand mixer for everyday tasks like making pancake batter or whipped cream. Price at time of publish: $59.95 Speeds: 5 | Power: 60 watts | Weight: 2 lbs People / Sarah Martens People / Sarah Martens Best Design Smeg 50's Retro Style Electric Hand Mixer 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Williams-Sonoma Pros Grip underneath the handle for control Multiple attachments LED display Cons Pricey There's no two ways about it: Smeg makes a good-looking hand mixer. It boasts an iconic easy-to-spot retro aesthetic that somehow manages to complement any kitchen, no matter the style. There's so much to love about this handy appliance, starting with its design. We love the juxtaposition of the '50s look with the modern LED digital display. Functionality-wise, the handle features rubber grips on the underside, adding to its comfortable, secure feel. One design quirk that makes this hand mixer distinguishably Smeg is the release lever that you pull to pop out the attachments (most other hand mixers have an eject button). As for performance, this mixer provides you with a lot of speed variations (nine, to be exact). One thing that sets this hand mixer apart from others on our list is that it features a timer that begins once the mixer is turned on, which makes it helpful if you need to mix something for a specific number of minutes. We used this Smeg hand mixer to test whipped cream, lemon bars, peppermint brownies, yeast rolls, and chocolate chip cookies — across the board, it worked well with different textured batters and doughs. Smeg includes three sets of beaters with this hand mixer — standard beaters, whisking beaters, and dough hooks — plus a storage bag. The attachments, for the most part, are easy to put on, though we did have some trouble at times with one side not fitting right, but with some fiddling, we secured it. All in all, this hand mixer is ideal for those who are into design and style but also want a reliable product that can withstand any mixing challenge that is thrown their way. Price at time of publish: $179.95 Speeds: 9 | Power: 220 watts | Weight: 4.4 lbs People / Emily Johnson People / Emily Johnson Best Quiet KitchenAid KHM7210OB 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Compact design Lightweight feel On/off switch for safe handling Cons Not great for thicker doughs or batters As any home baker attests, there’s nothing worse than a peaceful baking session getting interrupted by a loud, disruptive hand mixer. That's why we were stoked to discover that the KitchenAid 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer was so quiet compared to other hand mixers we tested. While not silent, the hand mixer was not too loud, even at the highest speed. During testing, we were even able to have a conversation while the motor was running. There are seven speed settings on this mixer. While we didn't find the slower speeds to have much variability, we noticed a significant change in speed between settings five, six, and seven. It was easy to switch speeds with one hand, and there was minimal splatter, even while making whipped cream. Aside from the standard beater attachments, this comes with a whisk attachment, which is great for mixing ingredients in a tall narrow cup (if you're making a salad dressing, for instance). At two pounds, this KitchenAid hand mixer is among the most lightweight on our list. It's also the least powerful at 100 watts, but it still packs a big punch when it comes to its mixing capabilities. Because of this (and the fact that the beaters are fairly narrow and slightly flimsy), we wouldn't recommend this for batters that are super stretchy or high in gluten, as it may get stuck in the beaters and not mix properly. It is, however, great for thinner batters such as eggs, liquids, and softer cookie dough. Price at time of publish: $89 Speeds: 7 | Power: 100 watts | Weight: 2 lbs People / Lizzy Briskin Best Speed Range Cuisinart HM-90BCS Power Advantage 9-Speed Handheld Mixer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Williams-Sonoma Pros Ergonomic handle SmoothStart feature minimizes splatter Snap-on case Cons Pricey If you're looking for speed options, Cuisnart's Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer has you covered. This model offers nine speeds, all transitioning smoothly during testing. When we used this hand to make whipped cream, it took the shortest time for the heavy cream to reach stiff peaks compared to the other hand mixers on our list (two and a half minutes). Aside from the beaters, we found the whisk attachment pretty powerful, too. We used it to make peanut butter cookies and found that it slowed down when the peanut butter accumulated on the whisk, but once we took it out of the dough, it quickly spun off again. As far as comfort, this hand mixer passed the test, feeling secure and steady no matter the thickness of the batter. We attribute the comfort to its curved hand grip. This mixer comes with a single whisk, a pair of dough hooks, a spatula, and a storage caddy that fits onto the mixer's base. Price at time of publish: $79.95 Speeds: 9 | Power: 220 watts | Weight: 4 lbs People / Sheena Chihak People / Carolyn Malcoun Best Lightweight Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Quiet Great value Bowl rest feature Cons No eject button for attachments Basic design Hamilton Beach's 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer has an unassuming design, but at 250 watts and just under three pounds, it certainly has a lot going for it. We put this hand mixer through the ultimate test, using it to make a number of baked goods, including whipped cream, chocolate chip and peanut butter cookie dough, cookies with espresso and molasses, and sugar cookies. Across the board, it was durable, easy to navigate through the various speeds, and effective at mixing different types of batters. The mixer has six speeds and a no-frills design, perfect for those looking for a basic mixer that won't break the bank. As far as attachments, it comes with beaters and a whisk, plus a storage container that secures onto the mixer itself. The attachments took a little finagling to secure, and the mixer does not feature a button to release them. During testing, we found that this hand mixer struggled with the thickest cookie dough, but it still accomplished the task without shaking or overheating. Ultimately, for its power, under-$25 price tag, and lightweight design, this is a great value hand mixer ideal for someone with limited strength. Price at time of publish: $25.87 Speeds: 6 | Power: 250 watts | Weight: 2.86 lbs People / Elizabeth Theriot People / Elizabeth Theriot People / Elizabeth Theriot The 7 Best Waffle Makers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Things to Consider Before Buying a Hand Mixer Attachments While you can find a standalone hand mixer with standard beater attachments, many hand mixers on the market come with other helpful attachments, too. "I always recommend shoppers look for the beaters, a whisk, and a dough hook attachment," says Justin Ellen of Netflix’s Is It Cake? The Smeg '50s Retro Electric Mixer comes with all of these. "Beaters are good for everyday use when you're making cake batter, cookie dough, and cupcakes while the whisk attachment can be used for incorporating air into things like meringue and whipped cream." As for the dough hook attachment, it makes it more convenient to mix thicker mixes (like bread dough). If you don't plan on making intricate baked goods or breads, a basic hand mixer with beater attachments will suffice. Speeds Speed variation is important for the hand mixer you choose, as it'll give you ultimate control over your ingredients. "You need a nice low speed when you're working with ingredients that can easily splatter, but you also need a strong high speed for when the recipe calls for whipping or lump-free mixing," Drivas tells PEOPLE. Having various speed levels can also prevent you from overmixing your batter, says Ellen, which makes all the difference on your end product. For maximum versatility, Drivas recommends looking for a hand mixer that has a low speed (for slowly incorporating your ingredients or folding muffin batter), a low-medium speed (for creaming together butter and sugar), medium speed (for cake mixes), medium-high speed (for frostings and mashed potatoes), and high speed (for eggs, meringue, or whipped cream). Ultimately, a mixer with high speed levels can save you time, energy, and arm strength when compared to using a whisk. Price More affordable than a stand mixer but more expensive than a whisk, you'll still notice a price variation among hand mixers on the market. Price can depend on a number of factors, including a specific brand name, the wattage, and the overall quality. According to Drivas, a good hand mixer will cost you in the average range of around $80 to $100. If you don't plan on baking everyday, a hand mixer can be a good alternative to a stand mixer since it's easier to store and clean. If you plan on baking constantly, though, Ellen recommends investing in a stand mixer. People / Ashley Craiger How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 20 hand mixers in real life. For each hand mixer, we looked at design, performance, ease of use, durability, ease of cleaning, and value. Eventually, we narrowed it down to eight of the best hand mixers. To start, our testers considered the design of the hand mixer, including how comfortable it was to hold, how easy it was to navigate through the various speeds, and any attachments it came with. Our testers used each hand mixer at least three times: once to make homemade whipped cream, once for cookies with mix-ins, and once for a different recipe of their choice. After each test, they cleaned and dried the hand mixer per the manufacturer’s instructions. For the whipped cream, they set a timer and recorded how long it took for the mixture to reach stiff peaks. When testing the hand mixers, our testers first considered how the hand mixer felt, including how secure it felt, its weight, and any special features that contributed to its comfort (such as a curved or cushioned handle). They also considered the speed settings on the hand mixer, including if (and how much) it splattered, how easy it was to switch between speeds, and if the transitions were gradual or abrupt. In terms of actual performance, our testers were mindful of how effective and efficient the hand mixer was when performing ordinary tasks, how well it handled thicker betters, and whether it would be suitable for someone with limited mobility or strength, and its versatility. They also analyzed how easy or difficult the attachments were to secure and release, and its noise level at different speeds. In the end, eight hand mixers stood out from the rest, with different ones having distinguished features as it relates to speed, power, versatility, and weight. PEOPLE / Alana Al Hatlani Frequently Asked Questions What's the best wattage for a hand mixer? A hand mixer's wattage refers to its workhorse power, with the majority of them ranging from 120 watts (like our Best Overall, the Magnolia Bakery 5-Speed Hand Mixer) to 250 watts (like our Best Lightweight, the Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer). Both Ellen and Drivas recommend using a hand mixer in the 300- to 350-watt range, like our Best Investment, the Braun MultiMix 5 Hand Mixer, which comes with 350 watts of power. A higher wattage will allow you to mix through those super tough doughs without breaking the machine, says Ellen. What hand mixer do celebs like Jennifer Garner and Joanna Gaines use? Jennifer Garner was seen on her Instagram making breakfast cookies using the KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-Speed Hand Mixer, which won our Celeb-Worthy pick. She used it to beat butter until it was smooth, while slowly incorporating eggs and sugar. Joanna Gaines designed a stand mixer in collaboration with KitchenAid for her Hearth & Hand line at Target, which is a great for those looking to amp up their baking game beyond a standard hand mixer. What makes a good hand mixer? Overall, Ellen says that the qualities that make a good hand mixer are wattage, multiple speed levels, interchangeable attachments, and color (if design is important to you). Other nice-to-have features are an eject button for the attachments, a storage bag or box, and a flat bottom for easy placement on your counter (for when you need a break). Also, consider whether or not the attachments are dishwasher-safe, which can make cleanup more streamlined. What is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. 