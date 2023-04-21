Scroll on to check out the best hand creams of 2023 that PEOPLE Tested.

We tested 31 hand creams, incorporating them into our everyday life for two weeks to see how they stood up to frequent hand washing and constant screen time. Each of our 10 picks is like a mini spa day in a bottle for your mitts.

Dr. Mary Stevenson , MD, associate professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health says to look closely at the moisturizing ingredients in your hand cream to find the best fit for your skin. “And don’t scrub your hands dry after washing; pat dry, and then moisturize. You want to lock in that moisture,” she adds.

We put our hands through so much. Washing, waving, wringing, you-name-it — our hands have to do it all. Now is the time to incorporate a hand cream into your daily routine. Today’s high-performance hand creams don’t just hydrate; they absorb quickly, so you won’t leave paw marks all over your things.

Best Overall Grown Alchemist Hand Cream Vanilla Orange Peel 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore Our Ratings Moisturizing 4.7 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Scent 5 /5 Pros Celeb favorite

Perfect consistency; not too thick or too thin

Moisturizes without leaving behind an oily residue

Would make a great gift (to yourself or a friend) Cons One of the more expensive hand creams we tested

Strong scent could prove aggravating to those with fragrance sensitives The Grown Alchemist Hand Cream has proven to be the (you guessed it) cream of the crop and our best overall pick. It delivers luxury aesthetics and high quality performance. Grown Alchemist is an Australian brand founded on a holistic scientific approach using plant-based ingredients. Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan and you too can feel #gynnocent and moisturized with this hand cream. First off, we love the sleek minimalist packaging — staying moisturized never looked so chic. Beyond the pretty packaging, this hand cream’s plush consistency is a beautiful balance between not-too thick and not-too thin. It’s basically the Goldilocks of textures. It's perfectly moisturizing yet doesn’t leave behind an oily residue. During testing, the cream absorbed into the skin about 30 seconds after application, leaving us moisturized and our screens grease-free. Once absorbed, our skin felt notably softer and more supple. This hand cream revitalized our skin’s appearance by nourishing visible dryness and cracks on our hands, and we’re positive it’ll give you hydrated summer skin even in the dry winter months. On top of its stellar performance, we love this hand cream's sophisticated, refreshing scent. The orange notes smell like peeling a fresh orange, not an artificial “orange” smell. The bright fragrance is a great pick-me-up during your workday or commute, but while we are fans of the fragrance, those with fragrance sensitivies should proceed with caution. This hand cream is on the pricier end of the products we tested, but it’s a solid investment that’ll entice you to stay moisturized. (It would also make a great gift!) Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 2.19 oz. | Star Ingredients: Camellia seed oil, rosehip oil, orange peel | Fragrance: Orange, Vanilla

Best Budget Soap & Glory Original Pink Hand Food 4.5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Moisturizing 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Appearance 4 /5

Scent 4 /5 Pros This is the cheapest of the hand creams we tested (only $7)

Luxurious, thick creamy texture provided instant relief for dry hands

No greasy or oily residue left behind Cons Strong scent might aggravate sensitivities Looking for a wallet-friendly thick creamy hand cream? Soap & Glory’s Original Pink Hand Food gets top marks for the creamiest (yet non-greasy) hand cream we tested — and it's only $7. We loved the rich consistency of this cream; it was easy to spread during application and absorbed almost instantly. With no greasy or oily residue, we were able to continue on with our day without leaving a trail of smudges. (Not easily said of some other rich hand creams.) This would be especially great for folks who have to wash their hands frequently at work. This hand cream left our hands feeling soft and velvety throughout testing. It also helped with dryness and flaking. We loved the affordable price point and ample size of this product that is sure to last you awhile. The fun pink packaging is also a plus. The only possible downside is this strong, sweet scent might not be for everyone. Price at time of publish: $6.99 Size: 4.2 oz | Star Ingredients: Shea butter, macadamia oil, grape seed oil, almond oil | Fragrance: Bergamot, mandarin, floral bouquet, patchouli, oakmoss, musk



Best for Dry Skin Fenty Skin Hydra’Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask 5 Sephora View On Walmart View On Ecosmetics.com View On Fentybeauty.com Our Ratings Moisturizing 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Scent 5 /5 Pros Completely smooths dry patches within minutes

Prevents ashiness by locking in hydration

Can double as an overnight mask or daily moisturizer Cons One of the more expensive creams we tested

Longer absorption time, might not be best for a mid-work day We found this glycerin hand mask from Fenty worked best at keeping any dryness, flakiness, or ashiness at bay. For deeper skin tones, dryness can show up as light or “ashy” patches on the skin, and our tester noted this hand cream prevented that from happening. It’s designed for use as an overnight hand mask, but we tested it for daily use and were super impressed with the results. The texture of this hand mask is a gel-like cream that felt great on our skin and spread like butter. Application was smooth and seamless, and the perfect amount would dispense when using. We found the cream fully absorbed after about two full minutes, and no residue or greasiness was left behind — just moisturized, happy skin. We noticed our skin became more supple with continued and consistent use of this mask. Count us in for this hydration habit. Previously noticeable dryness and ash were completely gone after using this mask, and it was especially great at moisturizing our hands' nooks and crannies. This cream has a light, subtle, pleasant scent — not overpowering or irritating. Though this is on the pricier end of the spectrum, the quality is worth the cost. Price at time of publish: $27.43 Size: 2.5 oz. | Star Ingredients: Glycerin, pathenol, murumuru and mango butters | Fragrance: Tropical fruit, floral

Best for Cracked Skin Benton Shea Butter and Olive Hand Cream 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sokoglam.com View On Yesstyle.com Our Ratings Moisturizing 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Scent 5 /5 Pros This was one of the least expensive hand creams we tested that still yielded great results

Free of artificial fragrances but essential oils still offer some scent

So lightweight that we could spread a dime-sized amount on both hands

Offered incredible relief to dry, cracked hands in our testing Cons Packaging is small, so you don’t get a lot of product. It's probably best to keep it in your purse or pocket for travel.

Longer absorption time than most of the hand creams we tested Looking to give your dry, cracked hands the relief they're craving? The Benton Shea Butter and Olive Hand Cream is our top pick for an intense yet wallet-friendly hand cream. Benton is a K-beauty brand specializing in affordable, clean beauty products, and we were extremely impressed with this one. This hand cream is super lightweight: We were able to spread just a fingertip's worth over both hands with ease. After about two minutes, the cream was fully absorbed. It left our skin nourished but not sticky, with no oily residue afterwards. Throughout testing and consistent use, we found our cracked skin more nourished and moisturized than before testing. Our tester commented this cream helped improve the appearance of his hands which were previously “crusty” from regular weight-lifting and exercise, so that says a lot. While this hand cream is free of artificial fragrances, the essential oil ingredients offer a light and pleasant botanical scent. It gives a lot of bang for your buck, so even though it’s on the smaller side, you can stock up to stay moisturized all year long. Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 1.76 oz. | Star Ingredients: Shea butter, olive oil, hyaluronic acid | Fragrance: Mandarin, rosemary, and geranium (from essential oils)

Best for Eczema Skinfix Eczema Hand Repair Cream 5 Skinfix View On Sephora View On Skinfix.com Our Ratings Moisturizing 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Scent 5 /5 Pros Soothed and prevented eczema flare-ups

Eczema sufferers, we've got you covered. The Skinfix Hand Repair Cream is our top pick for those dealing with the itchiness and rashes that come with eczema. Speaking from experience, a key part of treating eczema is preventing flare-ups by staying moisturized, and this hand cream from Skinfix will help keep your eczema under control. The texture of this rich, thick cream spread easily throughout testing, and a little goes a long way with this product. We found it absorbed in seconds and despite its thick and creamy consistency, it didn't leave our hands feeling greasy. We could feel a noticeable relief after applying: Trust, your hands with thank you. There is a mild scent reminiscent of oat (due to the soothing colloidal oatmeal ingredient), but it's not off-putting or irritating. It's a familiar smell to many living and managing eczema. During testing and after consistent use of this cream, we didn't experience eczema flare-ups — which is huge. Our skin feels better, softer, and our hands have never looked better. They're more supple and hydrated, even after washing. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 3 oz. | Star Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, sweet almond oil, shea butter, Aloe | Fragrance: None

Best Shea Butter L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Loccitane.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Moisturizing 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Scent 5 /5 Pros Proved to last longer between applications

Absorbed quicker than many of the other hand creams we tested (5-10 seconds)

Strikes the balance of creamy but not sticky and lightweight but not watery Cons May not be suitable for those with scent sensitivities If you want a shea butter hand cream that’ll go the distance, the L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream is for you. L’Occitane is known for their high-quality ingredients and formulations, and this popular hand cream kept us moisturized for hours after application. We loved the consistency: It’s a perfect balance of creamy and rich, but not too heavy or sticky. And thanks to the shea butter element, it was lightweight, but not too watery. It only took about 5 to 10 seconds for the hand cream to fully absorb. Even when applying more layers of product, we found it continued to absorb fully with no sticky layer of residue left behind. Throughout testing, we noticed using this L’Occitane cream consistently left us with more moisturized and hydrated skin for hours. We noticed improvement in the softness, appearance, and texture of our skin. This cream also worked great on dryness between the fingers and rough, flaky textured skin. We enjoyed the subtle scent of this hand cream and didn’t find it too harsh or off-putting. The classic L’Occitane packaging evokes a cute, provencial aesthetic, so we’d be happy to display it at our desk for easy, frequent application. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 5.2 o.z | Star Ingredients: Organic shea butter | Fragrance: Yes

Best Unscented EltaMD So Silky Hand Creme 4.8 Amazon View On Beautifiedyou.com View On Dermstore View On Ecosmetics.com Our Ratings Moisturizing 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Appearance 4 /5

Scent 5 /5 Pros No fragrance, so it's an excellent option for those with allergies or sensitivities

Lightweight formula spread easily; a little goes a long way Cons Since it's very lightweight, it's not as rich in texture as other options

Slightly longer absorption time than most of the hand creams we tested This one’s for our friends with fragrance sensitivities. EltaMD's So Silky Hand Créme is our top pick for a high-performance hand cream free from any fragrance, artificial or otherwise. EltaMD is known for its dermatologically tested sun and skincare for all skin types, especially those with sensitivities. This hand cream has a very lightweight consistency but isn’t too watery. We found it dispensed and spread easily during application. A dime size amount was enough to moisturize both hands and took about one to two minutes to fully absorb. It left our skin nice and moisturized, but never sticky, oily, or greasy after applying. We found consistently using hand cream (one to three times a day) throughout the testing process helped prevent dry spots and cracks from forming on our hands. We love that this product is truly unscented. It’s perfect for when you or those around you are sensitive to fragrance or when you don’t want to draw attention to your moisturizing habit — like in the middle of a work meeting or on a crowded work commute. If you’ve already nailed down your signature scent, good news, this cream won’t clash with your perfume. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 3 oz. | Star Ingredients: Sclareolide, ceramides, vitamin E, jojoba esters | Fragrance: None

Best for Quick Absorption Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Touch Hand Cream 5 Sephora View On Harveynichols.com View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Moisturizing 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Scent 5 /5 Pros Small, portable size perfect for any pocket or purse

Quickest absorption of all the and creams we’ve tested Cons The price of this was higher than other bigger hand creams

The Sol De Janeiro Brazilion Touch Hand Cream absorbed faster than any other hand cream we tested. It's perfect for moisturizing on-the-go because time is money, and you just can't be waiting around for your hand cream to dry. Plus, your devices will thank you for keeping them grease-free. This hand cream is small but mighty: The lightweight formula spread easily on our hands, and we found a little really goes a long way with this product. A pea-sized amount immediately made our hands feel hydrated and nourished for hours afterwards, no reapplication necessary. Plus, it doesn't leave behind any film-like residue. Our hands appeared (and felt) more supple in using this product, and we really loved how the moisture seemed to stay in our pores for a long time after application. We found the vanilla coconut scent gentle and pleasing, but it may not be for those with fragrance sensitivities. This Sol De Janeiro Brazilion Touch hand cream is pretty pricy for the small amount that you get but is a high-quality travel-friendly option. Price at time of publish: $17 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Cupuaçu butter, Brazil nut selenium, squalane | Fragrance: Cheirosa '62 (perfume)

Best Lightweight Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy 4.6 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore Our Ratings Moisturizing 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Appearance 3.5 /5

Scent 5 /5 Pros Secure pump dispenser with cap prevents leaking

Dries down to a matte-finish

Fragrance-free, good for those with sensitivities Cons Comes off easily with washing, so you’ll need to reapply We’ve named the Cold Plasma Plus+ Hand Therapy cream from Perricone MD our best lightweight option. The ultra sheer formula was a dream to apply, gliding onto our skin with ease. If thick, sticky hand creams aren’t your thing, this is the one for you. We love the matte finish achieved with this cream, because no one wants to walk around with greasy hands. Our hands were softer and more moisturized with each use. During testing, we noticed we needed to reapply after each hand-washing — something to keep in mind for frequent hand washers. However, this hand cream is fragrance free and good for sensitive skin. The pump design comes with a secure cap, so you don’t have to worry about lotion leaking all over the inside of your handbag. Plus, the packaging is luxe and looks great. It’s on the pricier end for the small size, but this is a great option if you’re craving a thinner, lighter hand cream. Price at time of publish: $29 Size: 2 oz. | Star Ingredients: Shea butter, phospholipids, glycine | Fragrance: None