The 10 Best Hair Oils of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

There’s currently no shortage of hair oil options out there, so to figure out which ones are the best of the best, we put 29 hair oils through the ringer. While there are a few different ways you can use a hair oil (more on that point in a moment), we applied them on damp hair, before blow-drying and styling. Each product was evaluated for feel and absorption, and, of course, for how it left strands looking and feeling.

“Hair oils have been used for centuries, with proven benefits. They’re the most nourishing thing you can use for your hair because they can actually penetrate into the hair, providing nourishment, adding shine, and offering long-lasting smoothing benefits,” explains celebrity hairstylist Mara Rozak , who’s worked with clients like Emma Stone . If you’re thinking to yourself that this sounds a lot like what you could get from a standard bottle of conditioner, you’re not entirely wrong; however, while conditioners mostly just sit on top of the hair, oils can penetrate on a deeper level for even greater benefits, Rozak explains.

If your haircare routine doesn’t yet include a hair oil, well, it really should. Think of them in the same vein as you would a face oil in your skincare lineup, with the ability to add tons of moisture and impart smoothness and a healthy sheen.

A hair oil is a great option for anyone with stressed tresses, and this one in particular is a good pick. The namesake oil is loaded with moisturizing and vitamin E, as well as protective antioxidants, leaving hair smooth, silky, and shiny. It is a bit on the richer side. We tested this on thick, dry hair and loved how well it moisturized strands, but it may be a bit too much for finer hair. We also do appreciate the very affordable price point and pleasant scent.

This winner is a great example of the fact that “oil” isn’t always synonymous with “greasy.” The formula relies on a blend of five different oils (including jojoba and moringa seed) that work to mimic the natural oils of the hair. Couple that with the fact that the other emollient ingredients in the formula are quick-drying and you get a product that absorbs thoroughly and quickly into the hair. In fact, we noted that it completely soaked into our strands in under 15 seconds. We also found it left hair with a beautiful sheen and effectively controlled frizz, even on a humid, summer day.

In case you missed the memo, you can’t have healthy hair without a healthy scalp, hence why a scalp oil made its way on this list. And even though it’s called a scalp oil and is meant to work more on the skin than the hair, it still delivers some hair benefits. For example, we found that it absorbed nicely, softened wiry grays, and smoothed hair out as well. Still, for the best results, you’ll want to work this more onto your scalp than your hair, letting the combination of eight different oils do their thing to nourish and balance the skin. The formula also helps to break down any build-up on the scalp, too.

Needs to be left on the scalp for at least 10 to 15 minutes, which is more time-consuming than others we tested

Fun fact: Curly and coily hair is innately drier than straight hair. (It has to do with the fact that it’s harder for the scalp’s natural oils to travel all the way down a curly hair shaft.) That’s why a deeply moisturizing hair oil, such as this one, can be so invaluable. It’s chock-full of a laundry list of different oils for an end result that we found left hair well and evenly-moisturized. Just keep in mind that this is a bit of a thicker product and a little goes a long way; it scored only a 3 out of 5 when it came to absorption. For $22, though, it's a great value, especially because it comes in a large 8-oz. bottle.

Even though this is meant to be used as a leave-on treatment before shampooing, we found that it worked well even on damp hair, before blow-drying, too. Earning a 5/5 rating for both application and feel, its marks were lower when it came to adding shine and fighting frizz (but, to be fair, those aren’t necessarily the intended duties). Rather, this formula contains hair-thickening castor oil and ashwagandha to help boost the circulation of your scalp for healthier, stronger hair. It's worth nothing that the floral scent is very strong, which may not be everyone's cup of tea.

Almost any hair oil out there will boost the shine factor of your strands — it’s part of the basic job description. Still, of the ones we tested this really amped up the sheen of our hair, thanks to a combo of squalane, meadowfoam seed oil, and moringa seed oil. (We were also pleasantly surprised that it didn’t weigh down our hair.) FYI, this is meant to be used on dry hair, as a final styling product; however, per our uniform testing protocol, we used this on damp hair as well and it still worked extremely well.

Meant to be used only on dry hair, so it is more of a styling oil rather than as a treatment

We loved how quickly this splurge-worthy option smoother thick, coarse strands: It tamed super frizzy hair instantly, thus earning top marks in the ‘feel’ category. We also liked how quickly it absorbed, while still leaving behind enough slip to easily be worked through the hair. While it is one of the pricier options on this list, the bottle is a nice size, and the formula can be used in a multitude of ways — either on damp or dry hair — making this a nice versatile option that gives you more bang for your buck.

For those who have fine hair, the idea of using a hair oil can admittedly sound like a recipe for ending up with a limp, greasy mess. But that’s certainly not the case with this extremely featherweight winner. During tests, we thought this product would be very heavy since it was very thick, but the oil absorbed beautifully into thin hair. We wouldn’t even be scared to use this at the roots because of how well it absorbs. According to the brand, the moringa-oil based formula showed to increase shine by 75 percent in their own testing; we agree that it left our hair super shiny, though not in the least bit oily-looking. Still, it didn’t completely tame all of the frizz.

Here’s proof positive that you don’t need to shell out the big bucks for a great hair oil. In fact, we were impressed with this bargain pick, loving the nice scent, very lightweight feel, and non-stickiness, which is surprising since you can buy it at the drugstore. Even just three drops of it made our hair very hydrated and soft. It scored perfect marks in every category — except for overall look where it earned a 4 out of 5. While it did leave our hair much more sleek, it didn’t particularly look shinier than normal.

It was a runaway hit during our tests and earned a perfect score in every category, due to the lightweight and non-sticky feel, how quickly it absorbed, and how it left our hair feeling so soft and shiny, as if we just left the salon.

This brand started the trend when it comes to haircare products that help to combat damage by repairing the di-sulfide bonds in the hair that are broken when we do everything from comb to color our strands, and this oil does exactly that. To that point, it’s a super effective treatment oil, but also has plenty of styling benefits, namely combating frizz, keeping color vibrant, and offering both heat and UV protection. (While it’s meant to be used on damp or dry hair pre-styling, celebrity hairstylist Anthony Cristiano — who’s worked with A-listers such as Demi Moore and Mariah Carey — says it can also be used as a pre-shampoo treatment.)

Things to Consider Before Buying Hair Oils

Types of Oils

As is the case in skincare, there’s no shortage of different oils to be found in the many hair oils on the market. Some of the best ones to look for? “Jojoba, coconut, sesame seed, and sunflower oil are all excellent for restoring moisture to the hair, as well as protecting against sun damage,” says Cristiano. Rozak agrees with all of the above and adds argan oil to the list (which can be found in picks like OGX Extra Penetrating Moroccan Argan Oil and Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum), noting that it contains powerful antioxidants that protect against heat damage.

Purpose

Not all hair oils are exactly the same. Some are meant to be used more as styling products, enhancing shine and fighting frizz, whereas others act as treatment products, offering a heavy dose of moisture and helping to repair damage. (That being said, many of the ones on the market, and many of the winners on this list, can be used both ways.) “When looking for a styling oil, the formula should feel lightweight” says Rozak. "Ideally, you should test it on the palms of your hands and make sure it’s not leaving behind a sticky residue. When looking for a treatment oil, look for products that say they’re reparative or call out that they’re a treatment."

Silicone-Free

Many hair oils do also contain silicones, ingredients that make the hair feel and look smooth, but sit on top of the strands. Some of the ones that aren’t water-soluble can build–up on hair. They’re not necessarily ingredients you need to avoid, but if you are looking to reap the benefits of the oils and the oils alone, stick with silicone-free hair oils. Many on this list are silicone-free formulas, including JVN Complete Nourishing Shine Drops and Melanin Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend.

How We Tested Hair Oils

Our PEOPLE Tested team spent a day trying out 29 different hair oils in our testing lab. To start, we first dampened clean hair, then sectioned it into two parts so that we could test two oils at once (which was helpful for directly comparing oils against each other). Using provided guidelines for how much oil to apply based on hair-length (two to three drops for short, three to five for shoulder-length, five to eight for chest-length, and eight to ten for waist-length), we worked the product in from the ends to the roots. After letting it soak in for 30 seconds (unless otherwise noted on the product label), we took note of how the hair looked and felt, as well as how well the oil absorbed.

Finally, we blow-dried each section, and then once again reassessed, paying particular attention to how shiny it was. Ultimately, each product was ranked on a scale of 1 to 5 in the following categories: application, absorption, feel, and overall look. The products with the highest average ratings made this PEOPLE Tested list of best hair oils.

Frequently Asked Questions What do hair oils do? “Oils moisturize and rejuvenate the hair on a deeper level than your everyday conditioner, making them both restorative and protective,” says Cristiano, who adds that this is because they can actually penetrate into the strands. They’re also great styling products, helping to smooth the hair, tame frizz, and add plenty of shine.

What’s the best way to use a hair oil? This depends on exactly what you want it to do for you. If you’re using it as more of a styling product, apply it right out of the shower on damp, towel-dried hair, before blow-drying or air-drying suggests Rozak. However, if you want it to be more of a treatment, you’ll want to use it on dry hair: “Our hair is the most porous when it’s dry, so the oil will be able to penetrate the most deeply,” Rozak explains. Leave it on for as long as possible before shampooing; she says doing so overnight is ideal.

Which oil makes hair grow faster? In order for healthy hair growth, the scalp needs to be healthy — and for a healthy scalp, essential oils are your best bet, says Cristiano. More specifically, “Sage, rosemary, lemon, and cyprus essential oils soothe the scalp and can help rebalance moisture levels if you’re experiencing dryness or excess sebum,” he explains. “They help to create a healthy environment for hair growth.”

