To figure out which deep treatments do the most work, we tested 30 popular hair masks, evaluating them carefully for consistency, efficacy, and final results. 10 of them stood out so much, we’re already stocking up. Read on for our winners and get ready for some shampoo-commercial shine.

“Hair masks bring higher levels of repair and hydrating ingredients deeper into the hair,” says Gregory Patterson, a celebrity hairstylist who’s appeared on Project Runway and worked with stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Like souped-up conditioners, these formulas are made to leave your hair looking and feeling like its best self after a single application.

You don’t have to book an appointment for salon-worthy deep conditioning: Hair masks are here to help. The best hair masks are known for their ability to smooth, hydrate, and detangle — all from inside your shower. Celebrities like Halle Berry and Jessica Chastain swear by them to get red-carpet ready and maintain glossy, healthy hair. The results are both quick and promising, so PEOPLE Tested stepped into the shower to trial 30 versions.

Best Overall Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 5 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Asos View On Beautyplussalon.com Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 5 /5

Efficacy 5 /5

Hair Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Patented bond-building molecule noticeably improves hair health and softness

Creamy, lightweight texture makes it easy to evenly coat every strand of hair

Works on all hair types — we love how it added bounce and definition to curls Cons We couldn’t find any! This salon-quality hair mask — loved by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber — delivers on all fronts. It applies with a creamy, lightweight feel that instantly absorbs and makes every strand of hair feel equally nourished and coated. After just a few uses, its patented bond builder delivers noticeable results in hair health and softness. This is done through targeting broken disulfide bonds (aka repairing the protein structures of the hair shaft). Our tester, who has coily hair and tends to get single-strand knots or all-over tangles, found that this mask notably helped cut down on both issues. And because she was experiencing less tangles and knots, she also found that the mask cut down on overall hair shedding. This mask is ideal for all hair types and is especially great for adding bounce and definition to curls — our tester raved that hers were "popping" (although we would still recommend applying it with your favorite moisturizing leave-in as she did feel that her hair wasn't as moisturized as when she uses her typical leave-in and mousse combination). Overall, this mask makes hair look and feel better with each use — our tester said her hair feels much healthier even after just using the mask once a week for two weeks. An added bonus: The alluring scent is a nice added touch — it’s not overpowering and makes you feel like you’ve just stepped into your favorite luxury salon. Price at time of publish: $30.00 Size: 100 mL/3.3 fl. oz. | Hair Type: All hair types, especially dry and frizzy hair | Star Ingredients: Bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate (bond builder) | Silicones: Yes | Sulfates: No

Runner Up, Best Overall Drunk Elephant Silkamino Mega Moisturizing Masker 5 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Sephora View On Ulta Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 5 /5

Efficacy 5 /5

Hair Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros So lightweight, you’ll barely notice the texture

Never leaves buildup and makes hair feel truly refreshed and bouncy

Hydrolized silk and amino acids deliver a ton of softening and noticeable smoothness Cons Because of its lightweight nature, it isn't as moisturizing as other masks we tested. This is one of the lightest, airiest hair masks you’ll ever try, specifically designed for a no-buildup finish. Although it feels even less noticeable than conditioner, it manages to pack plenty of deep-conditioning hydration. Our tester dubbed this her "new favorite hair mask" and raved about how well it repaired her tailbone-length hair which hadn't been cut in almost a year. After using this mask for two weeks, she quips, "I almost cancelled my haircut!" Whether your hair is suffering the aftereffects of too many rounds of bleach — or just feeling dry — a blend of hydrolyzed silk, silk amino acids, and silk sericin instantly smooth and soften every strand. Use it on any hair texture for bouncy, healthy results. We love how it feels like a pro-level deep conditioning treatment you can easily do in your shower (our tester also used it as a pre-shampoo treatment for extra moisturization). It also makes heat styling even easier, almost like it’s giving your hair a complete reset. Price at time of publish: $30.00 Size: 210 mL/7 oz. | Hair Type: All hair types, especially dry or color-treated hair | Star Ingredients: Hydrolyzed silk, silk amino acids, silk sericin | Silicones: No | Sulfates: No People / Mollie Pendexter

Best for Dry Hair Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil 4.8 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Christopherobin.com View On Dermstore Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 5 /5

Efficacy 4.8 /5

Hair Look & Feel 4.8 /5 Pros Significantly cuts down on split ends and improves overall smoothness

Prickly pear oil deeply nourishes and gives results after just one use

Gives hair a silky-smooth finish and glossy shine Cons We couldn’t find any! This creamy, spreadable mask applies like a dream from root to ends. It’s one of the most deeply nourishing formulas we tried, thanks to a triple threat of prickly pear oil, ceramides, and vitamin F complex. Together, they help smooth, nourish, and seal split ends for hair that feels unbelievably silky. After one use, you’ll notice that hair instantly feels softer and looks glossier. Our tester applied it for five minutes at a time she washed her hair (about twice a week) and stepped things up notch by using her scalp massager during the treatment. She marveled at how "clean" and moisturized her hair felt. While it didn't totally repair split ends, it goes a long way in smoothing them over and reviving them from a dry, brittle state. Also worth noting; We love the pretty scent, which makes it feel extra decadent. Price at time of publish: $69.00 Size: 250 mL | Hair Type: All hair types, especially dry or damaged hair | Star Ingredients: Prickly pear oil, ceramides, vitamin F complex | Silicones: No | Sulfates: No People / Maria Bouselli

Best for Curly or Natural Hair Pattern Treatment Mask 5 Sephora View On Target View On Macy's View On Sephora Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 5 /5

Efficacy 5 /5

Hair Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Watery gel texture coats curls and coils without weighing them down

Rice water ferment doesn’t leave any oily residue behind, yet deeply hydrates and softens

Leaves all curl patterns feeling silky, bouncy, and defined Cons We couldn’t find any! Curls, coils, and tight textures will drink up every bit of this hydrating mask, which smells like the most delicious mix of orange blossom and geranium and comes from Tracee Ellis Ross' haircare brand, Pattern. The texture — an easy-to-apply, watery gel — easily coats hair without weighing it down or leaving an oily residue behind. It’s infused with rice water ferment and moringa seed extract to leave all curl patterns feeling silky, pampered, and defined. In testing, it earned a callout for how soft and light it left curls feeling. The mask also noticeably cuts down on frizz and flyaways, and is a great option for quickly detangling your hair: All you have to do is apply and run your fingers through once. Our tester raves, "The frizz level, even after blowdrying and straightening, was considerably less than usual. I did not experience the usual baby hairs that stick straight up after I straighten." Price at time of publish: $25.00 Size: 15 oz. | Hair Type: Curly | Star Ingredients: Rice water ferment, moringa seed extract | Silicones: No | Sulfates: No Rice Water Shampoo Helps Strengthen and Shine Your Hair — These Are the 9 Best People / Alyssa Kingham

Best Deep Conditioning dae Deep Conditioning Treatment 4.5 Sephora View On Daehair.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 4 /5

Efficacy 5 /5

Hair Look & Feel 4.5 /5 Pros Nourishing oils make hair feel healthier and protect against breakage

Makes hair feel dramatically softer and silkier after just one use

Detangles and reduces frizz as you apply Cons Doesn’t have a long-term nourishing effect If you have dry, damaged hair that needs a hydrating boost, this mask is the one. The formula’s nourishing blend of moringa leaf extract, coconut oil, and jojoba seed oil helps bring back moisture and protect against breakage. It spreads easily over wet hair and feels light and creamy as you work it in, detangling and reducing frizz for a silky-soft finish. In testing, it earned a callout for delivering noticeable results after just one use — although the deep-conditioning effects didn’t seem to be cumulative or last quite as long as we wanted them to. Still, it’s the perfect bottle to reach for when your hair needs an instant revival. Price at time of publish: $28.00 Size: 300 mL/10 oz. | Hair Type: All hair types, especially dry or damaged hair | Star Ingredients: Moringa leaf extract, coconut oil, jojoba seed oil | Silicones: Yes | Sulfates: No

Best for Split Ends Davines Nounou Hair Mask 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Davines.com Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 5 /5

Efficacy 4.5 /5

Hair Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Creamy formula hydrates, detangles, and deeply nourishes

Strengthens and smooths split ends, making them less likely to occur Cons We couldn’t find any! To make this restorative hair mask, Davines sources Fiaschetto tomato extract all the way from a farm in Brindisi, Italy. It seems the effort is worth it: The ingredient is packed with antioxidants and vitamin C that help invigorate damaged hair. Combined with vitamin E (another antioxidant powerhouse), it hydrates, detangles, and deeply nourishes even the driest, bleach-fried hair. The even consistency goes on just like a conditioner, but imparts considerably more softening hydration. We love how regular use makes hair smoother and less tangled. It also received a callout for reducing damage from heat tools and making split ends stronger and less likely to occur. Price at time of publish: $40.00 Size: 250 mL | Hair Type: Dry, bleached, permed, or relaxed hair | Star Ingredients: Fiaschetto tomato extract, Vitamin E | Silicones: Yes | Sulfates: No

Best Lightweight Sachajuan Hair Repair 4.7 Dermstore View On Dermstore View On Materiae.com View On Revolve Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 4 /5

Efficacy 5 /5

Hair Look & Feel 5 /5 Pros Algae extracts and wheat proteins make hair feel stronger, smoother, and hydrated

So lightweight, it truly feels like a regular conditioner

Makes hair feel almost unbelievably soft Cons Pump applicator makes it harder to get more product for those with long hair For those that like their hair masks to feel as light as conditioner, this one felt so much like one that we were initially skeptical of its abilities. After one application, we were believers. Made for all hair types, this repairing mask is formulated with algae extracts and wheat proteins to strengthen hair follicles, guard against breakage, and smooth split ends. Some multitaskers fall short, but this one aced our test. Once it goes on, there’s an instant hydrating effect that reduces frizz and makes the ends of your hair look healthier. In testing, it received a callout for how soft it made hair feel — far beyond the powers of a regular conditioner. It also helps detangle hair and make it smoother whether you air-dry or style with hot tools. The one thing we wished for was an alternate packaging option. While a little goes a long way for most hair types, those with long hair might find it too finicky to pump the amount of hair mask needed to cover every strand. Price at time of publish: $37.00 Size: 250 mL/8.4 fl. oz. | Hair Type: All hair types, especially damaged or color-treated hair | Star Ingredients: Algae extract, wheat proteins, castor oil | Silicones: Yes | Sulfates: No People / Shannon McHugh

Best for Thin Hair Shu Uemura Ultimate Reset Hair Mask 5 Sephora View On Sephora View On Shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com View On Violet Grey Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 5 /5

Efficacy 5 /5

Hair Look & Feel 4.9 /5 Pros Rice extract strengthens hair with antioxidants and vitamins, making it look and feel healthier

Hair feels softer and less damaged both instantly and over time

Works well on all hair types and is great for nourishing fine hair without weighing it down Cons We couldn’t find any! Rice extract is the star of this strengthening mask, which brings fresh life to dry and damaged hair. Enriched with minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins B and E, it’s formulated to protect your hair from damage and improve elasticity. It works well on all hair types, but we were especially impressed at how intensely it hydrated and softened fine hair without weighing it down or making it feel greasy. The super creamy texture coats evenly and works quickly. Not only does it provide instant nourishment, it also helps hair feel healthier and less damaged with each subsequent application. Price at time of publish: $72.00 Size: 200 mL/6 oz. | Hair Type: All hair types, especially very damaged hair and fine hair | Star Ingredients: Rice extract | Silicones: Yes | Sulfates: No