But, here’s the thing: There are a lot of hair growth products out there that all claim to support growth in one form or another, so how do you know if they actually work? Through our own testing and extensive research, we found the best hair growth products that elongate the growth cycle, promote thicker strands, and provide deep hydration to prevent breakage. From serums to shampoos to an FDA-approved treatment plan, here are the best hair growth products.

Whether you’re growing your hair out or experiencing a stint of hair loss, hair growth products exist to support you on your journey with the help of their deeply nourishing formulas that often include potent ingredients to revitalize strands, stimulate hair follicles, and create a well-balanced (aka, optimal) scalp environment for hair growth. As a result, “Hair growth products improve a person’s hair density, impacting hair that physically grows from the scalp, and reduce breakage to stop hair snapping at the ends,” says Philip Kingsley, a trichologist with over 60 years of experience.

Best Thickening Serum Vegamour GRO Hair Serum Sephora View On Walmart View On Sephora View On Vegamour.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a science-backed thickening serum that can increase hair density in just a few months. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a thickening serum that works faster than 90 days. Vegamour is one of our favorite haircare brands for supporting hair growth. But, while we love so many of their formulas, the GRO Hair Serum is a star formula for us. This thickening serum is formulated with impressive natural ingredients like curcumin stem cell extract (aka, turmeric), which has been studied for its hair loss prevention efforts and is known to support hair growth. The formula also contains red clover, which can keep hair thinning at bay, and mung bean which contains copper, a known supporter of hair health with the ability to prevent premature hair shedding. On top of these ingredients, the hair growth serum was clinically tested with results showing 52 percent more density and 76 percent less shedding, which is a major win for those looking to thicken up their strands. In addition to its performance, you can’t really beat the price, either, especially considering how effective it is for hair growth. Price at time of publish: $58 Size: 1 ounce | Key Ingredients: Curcumin stem cell extract, red clover, mung bean

Best Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Virtue Flourish Shampoo for Thinning Hair Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a shampoo and conditioner duo for thinning hair. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a lengthening shampoo and conditioner duo. If you have thinning hair, the Virtue Flourish Shampoo and Conditioner for Thinning Hair is a must-have for your hair growth arsenal. The shampoo is formulated to clean debris from follicle openings and is formulated with alpha and gamma keratin proteins, which support hair density, as well as natural humectants to provide the scalp and strands with deep and lasting nourishment. Similarly, the conditioner is also formulated with keratin proteins, but with the support of green tea extract and probiotics, which can leave hair looking shinier and help prevent breakage (which, in addition to hair loss, can contribute to thinning hair. Price at time of publish: $44 (shampoo), $46 (conditioner) Size: 5 ounces (shampoo), 6.7 ounces (conditioner) | Key Ingredients: Alpha and gamma keratin proteins, green tea, and probiotics

Best Hair Mask BondiBoost Miracle Mask for Thinning Hair Sephora View On Target View On Sephora View On Ulta Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a hair mask that targets hair thinning. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a hair mask that specifically lengthens hair. The BondiBoost Miracle Mask for Thinning Hair might not promote hair growth, per se, but it does a fabulous job of thickening and improving overall hair density. This coveted hair mask is supported by key ingredients like patented Procaphil and Redensyl, making it a good choice not only for thinning hair but also for hair aging, since Procapil specifically addresses hair aging, especially hair loss related to aging, and Redensyl helps target hair loss, too. In addition to these, the hair mask also includes argan oil, which haircare experts swear by for its impressive nourishing abilities, thanks to its fatty acid and antioxidants, which provide lasting shine, hydration, and softness to strands. Price at time of publish: $27.99 Size: 8.45 ounces | Key Ingredients: Procapil, argan oil, redensyl

Best Scalp Massager Heeta Shampoo Brush Scalp Massager 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a cheap scalp massager brush on Amazon. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a more high-end scalp massager, such as a jade comb. A scalp massager not only feels amazing but also helps stimulate the hair follicles, which could support hair growth efforts. If you’re on the hunt for the best one, we recommend going with something that multi-tasks, such as the HEETA Shampoo Brush Scalp Massager. This brush is created with soft silicone bristles designed to help apply an even shampoo application while exfoliating, soothing, and stimulating the scalp. With rave reviews from over 133,000 Amazon customers, the brush is most beloved for how well it cleans the scalp, the relaxing massage sensation it provides, and the ergonomic design, which makes it easy to use and comfortable to hold. Price at time of publish: $6.78 Good for: Exfoliation, scalp soothing, and shampoo application | Colors: Black, green, purple, rose pink, rose red, sea blue, sky blue, sky gray, turquoise and black, yellow

Best for Scalp Health EVOLVh Better Roots RootBoost Serum EVOLVh View On Evolvh.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a nourishing serum that supports overall scalp health and creates the perfect environment for hair growth. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a scalp serum that can stimulate the hair follicles and trigger hair growth. Instead of stimulating the hair follicles, the EVOLVh Better Roots RootBoost Serum works to create an ideal scalp environment for promoting hair growth, which not only helps address hair loss concerns but also comes with a whole variety of benefits, in addition to growth support. This clean scalp serum features 10 active ingredients, including science-backed pea sprout extract, basil hairy root extract, swiss apple stem cells, and amla fruit extract, that work together to support a natural thickening and lengthening of the hair, revitalize the scalp’s moisture balance, and prevent excess hair loss and shedding. Additionally, it provides deep nourishment to the skin cells and hair follicles to promote healthier-looking hair with a touch of silky soft shine. Price at time of publish: $48 Size: 1 ounce | Key Ingredients: Pea sprout extract, basil hairy root extract, Swiss apple stem cells, amla fruit extract

Best For Thinning Hair Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Scalp Serum Amazon View On Amazon View On Cultbeauty.com View On Drsturm.com Who It’s Good For Someone with thinning hair who is looking for a scalp treatment to prevent fallout. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a hair growth product under $100. Those who experience hair thinning can turn to the Dr. Barbara Turm Anti-Hair Fall Scalp Serum, which is specifically formulated as a gentle treatment for targeting hair loss and promoting an all-around healthier scalp. The formula, which contains ingredients such as camellia and larch extracts for hair follicle nourishment, as well as pro-vitamin B5 for hydration, received a near-perfect score from customers who swear by it for its ability to thicken, soothe the scalp, and provide a nice shiny finish to the strands. In addition to its hair growth benefits, the scalp serum is also a go-to for protecting the scalp and strands against environmental aggressors such as pollution, heat, and UV damage, which can cause stress and impact the overall health of the hair and scalp. Price at time of publish: $100 Size: 1.6 ounces | Key Ingredients: Camellia, sunflower sprouts, tara and larch extracts, pro-vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid

Best Hair Growth Serum Act+ Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum Act+ Acre View On Actandacre.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a scalp serum that can extend the hair growth phase. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who doesn’t wash their hair at least once per week. The Act + Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum is our top pick for the best hair growth serum because, with regular use (and over a period of time), it can not only make a difference in hair growth but also help support hair health and even target some of the common signs of aging in hair. The serum is enriched with Swiss apple stem cells which have been clinically studied and have shown to reduce shedding by 34 percent as well as elongate the hair growth phase, leading to longer and healthier hair. The formula is also supported by aloe vera and bamboo extracts to help maintain hydration so that strands look and feel silky, soft, and smooth with every use. With all of this in mind, this serum is a leave-in product, and if you don’t wash your hair at least once a week (and maybe even more than that, depending on your hair type), you might find that the hair feels a bit greasy at the roots. Some customers with elongated hair wash regimens also note their scalps felt itchy if they didn’t rinse and repeat more regularly. Price at time of publish: $86 Size: 2.2 ounces | Key Ingredients: Swiss apple stem cells, aloe vera, bamboo extracts

Best Buildup-Busting Formula Jupiter The “Buildup Breakdown” Set Jupiter View On Hellojupiter.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking to give their scalp a good, deep-cleanse while supporting hair follicle health. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a leave-in product. Similar to treating your complexion to a purifying charcoal mask, a clarifying hair mask can provide a detoxifying cleanse and help set your scalp up for hair growth success. Our top pick for this category is the Jupiter Buildup Breakdown Set, which includes a pre-wash mask and a scalp exfoliating brush for application (which you can then use when applying shampoo). The formula is rich with hair growth and scalp health-supporting ingredients, including argan oil which nourishes, biotin for promoting hair thickness, panthenol to prevent moisture loss, and volcanic ash, which exfoliates and absorbs oil build-up for a more clarified scalp surface. We love this mask because it does an excellent job of refreshing our roots, and it’s also incredibly easy to use, as it goes on kind of like a shampoo and then rinses out with ease. Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 5 ounces | Key Ingredients: Argan oil, biotin, pantheon, volcanic ash

Best Brow Growth Serum RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for an effective brow growth serum for thinning/over-plucked arches. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a brow growth serum with a spoolie brush applicator, or someone looking for a less expensive product. The hair on your head isn’t the only thing that can benefit from hair growth products. For those looking for a product that can support eyebrow growth and thickening, we recommend the RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum. Comparable to the brand’s coveted lash serums, this brow growth serum contains key ingredient BioPeptin Complex, which is a combination of lipids, peptides, biotin, and green tea extract designed to condition teeny tiny eyebrow hairs and support growth. In addition to its function, what makes this product stand out, even more, is the fact that it is safe to use on tinted brows, as well as permanent or semi-permanent makeup (think: microblading), so you can style your brows and grow them out, too. Price at time of publish: $111 Size: 0.10 ounces | Key Ingredients: BioPeptin Complex The 9 Best Brow Growth Serums of 2023

Best for Postpartum Hair Loss Liaison Hair Bond Liaison View On Herliaison.com Who It’s Good For Someone experiencing postpartum hair loss who is looking for a serum that can rebuild hair fibers and stimulate hair follicles. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a hair supplement for postpartum hair loss. Postpartum hair loss can be frustrating to manage, however, the Liason Hair Bond formula makes it a bit easier to manage by promoting hair regrowth. With a blend of potent active ingredients, such as ginseng extract, vitamin B6, biotin, citric acid, and ginger (to name a few), this scalp serum works to rebuild hair fibers and stimulate the hair follicles so that hair not only grows back, but comes back thicker and revitalized. The formula works by boosting circulation on the scalp, stimulating the hair growth stage, and providing a clean and ideal climate for hair regrowth. And, while it focuses on new growth, it also supports the health of pre-existing strands, helping to nourish, protect, and even thicken them up. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Size: 1.6 ounces | Key Ingredients: Citric acid, propylene glycol, oriental arborvitae leaf extract, ginseng extract, Angelica extract, polygonum multiflorum extract, zingiber officinalel, vitamin B6, biotin

Best Lash Growth Serum Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum 4.3 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Someone looking for an effective lash growth serum that won’t break the bank. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a more clean formula, such as 100 percent castor oil. You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on an effective lash serum. In fact, you can find an amazing one at your local drugstore. The Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum comes highly recommended by TikTok influencers and drugstore beauty lovers alike for its cheap price yet luxe-acting formula. This is largely due to the impressive ingredients, which include arginine and pro-vitamin B5, two ingredients that promote ultra-healthy lashes that are plush, shiny, and more full-looking. With high ratings from thousands of Amazon customers, shoppers say the drugstore lash growth serum is even comparable to more luxe counterparts. Price at time of publish: $10.98 Size: 0.74 ounces | Key Ingredients: Arginine, pro-vitamin B5 The 10 Best Eyelash Growth Serums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Treatment Plan Keeps Treatment Plan Keeps View On Keeps.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a thorough treatment plan that targets specific hair loss concerns like receding hairlines and thinning at the crown. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a hair growth system prescribed by their doctor. If you experience a receding hairline or thinning at the crown and are considering taking drastic action with a hair loss prescription, Keeps makes everything much easier (and more affordable, too). Designed as a hair loss solution for men, the company has three different treatment plans based on specific hair loss concerns and either include the medications Minoxidil, Finasteride, or a combination of both. We love the Keeps treatment plans because they are FDA-approved and make medical solutions for hair loss much more accessible, in terms of convenience and price. On top of that, the company offers free consultations with medical professionals so you can share more about your hair loss experience and find out exactly which plan is right for your needs. Price at time of publish: $33.33-$83.33 for a three-month supply Size: Varies based on plan | Key Ingredients: Minoxidil, Finasteride