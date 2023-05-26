The way you want to cook food will also determine the best type of grill for your needs. For searing steak, especially if you want that caramelized edge, you will need the high heat of a gas grill (though certain charcoal grills work well for this too). You can bake on a grill just like you can with an oven; gas grills, charcoal, and pellet grills can create excellent baked meats and vegetables. For smoking meat to get that rich flavor, you’ll want a charcoal or pellet grill due to the natural smokiness of burning coal and wood.

Sometimes extra features can be the ultimate selling point of a grill. For instance, if you’re looking for a backyard grill for summer barbecues, you might want one that’s cart-style so there are places to hang tools and a surface area to store plates, burger buns, and more — a one-stop-shop, if you will. Wheels can also make a grill more portable, should you need to move it frequently. For home chefs, another feature that can make grilling a more accessible style of cooking is a digital temperature gauge, as well as WiFi connectivity (so if you have guests, you can check the temperatures at your convenience without being stuck at the grill all evening).

And if you like to take grilling on the road whether for a campout, tailgate, or to your family’s barbecue across town, a portable grill might also come in handy. These tend to be either collapsible (or legless) and lightweight for easy portability. These are all considerations you should keep in mind with various types of grills.

Electric: Electric grills don’t produce any smoke and are easy to clean, which can be a benefit if you live in an urban environment, but they do take longer to cook food and lack the ability to create smoky flavor. Smith says they are “easy to set up and use, making them suitable for indoor or limited outdoor spaces,” adding that they also have great temperature control.

Pellet: Pellet grills tend to use real wood which brings a rich flavor to the food you’re cooking, but these grills don’t reach as high of temperatures so they aren’t as good for searing as charcoal and gas grills can be. Ortynski says pellet grills are “hands down the easiest type of grill that gets amazing flavor.” He says while these don’t produce the same smoky experience as charcoal, “the flavor is still amazing and the ease of use is reason enough to get one.”

Charcoal: Charcoal grills are more ideal for a seasoned griller who wants smoky flavor and doesn’t mind waiting longer for food to cook. Also a Thermopro ambassador, grill expert Jason Ortynski tells PEOPLE that charcoal grills utilize a more “hands-on type of grilling” but are extremely versatile. “[It] can be an oven, a smoker, a place to sear steaks...[it] gets the best flavor on food but requires the most work to maintain temperature.” He adds that it has a learning curve that is "well worth being learned.”

Gas: Gas grills are a home chef’s best friend because they’re quick, convenient, and generally user-friendly. “They provide quick heat-up times, precise temperature control, and are suitable for a variety of cooking techniques,” Thermopro ambassador and grill expert Christopher Smith tells PEOPLE.

There are four primary types of grills that will suit every grilling need: gas grills, charcoal grills, pellet grills, and electric grills.

Read on for PEOPLE’s best grills of 2023, but first, here are a few things to keep in mind if you are new to the grilling world.

We interviewed renowned chefs and grill experts to learn what makes a grill perform effectively and last for a long time. Our team also considered the design features that help user experience without taking away from the style of the machinery itself. We tested 89 grills in total, using four cooking methods, and nine different types of meat and vegetables — including 500 hamburgers, which, yes, we happily devoured post-test.

Whether a novice or a grill master, finding the right grill can be a daunting task, especially when there are so many factors to consider. What are you cooking? For how many people? What style of grill would work best? We completed six separate in-depth grill tests on gas, charcoal, pellet, and electric grills (as well as portable options) to help you find the best grill for your needs — just in time for summer.

Best Gas Grill Monument Grills Stainless 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Home Depot Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 4.7 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros User-friendly for experts and beginners alike

In a more affordable price range than other top-rated grills

Stainless steel exterior is durable against the elements and easy to maintain

Simple setup despite having four burners and being a sizeable grill

Quite portable despite size, thanks to large wheels

Large 723-square inch cooking space with large side tables Cons While the hot spots are at the back of the grill, there are some cold spots toward the front

Small flare-ups on the grill when placing onions and the burgers We loved the simplicity and effectiveness of this propane gas grill. Despite its extensive features — four burners, push igniter button, and a durable stainless steel finish — it’s super easy for anyone to use, whether grilling for the first time or as a master chef. The design has a safety-forward approach with a small lid and a good amount of space between you and the cooking surface. It comes with side tables for added storage and a cart-style design that features large wheels to easily push the grill around if needed. In the grilling portion of our tests, we appreciated how responsive the flames were to the temperature knobs and settings (though noted a few small flare-ups when cooking the onions and burgers). The hotter spots on the back of the grill created beautiful sear marks on the steaks we cooked, while the front spots remained somewhat cooler — a good area for indirect heating or warming more delicate foods. Once you’ve finished your grill session, this machinery is quite simple to clean when you follow the manufacturer’s instructions. A gas grill can be an excellent choice for those who want regular grilled dinners without too much effort, and the Monument grill serves that aim well. It’s a good size for a small gathering or large crowd with simple but effective features that any-level chef can use to create a yummy meal. Plus, it’s more affordable than most of its direct competition so you can save time (quick-heating) and money with our top gas grill pick. Price at time of publish: $429 Grill Type: Propane, Gas | Dimensions: 19 x 54 x 46 inches | Weight: 108 pounds | Cooking Area: 723 square inches | BTUs: 60,000 People / Russell Kilgore

Best Portable Gas Grill Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 4.9 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Design 4.9 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros Super portable with a compact design

Flames are highly responsive to the knobs on the grill and easily increase and lower in temperature with a simple twist

Storage for a one-pound propane tank underneath the grill

Very user-friendly, even for beginners Cons Bottom storage unit is difficult to detach

No adapter for a larger propane tank

Hot spots on certain sides of the grill rather than even cooking

No thermometer built into the grill For those who want a simple grill you can take on the go, this portable gas grill from Cuisinart is the perfect travel companion. During testing, we were thrilled with how user-friendly this grill is — it only took five minutes to set up and start using. There aren’t too many components: only one knob to turn on the ignition and flame control. Plus, the gas hose easily attaches to the propane tank. (Note: there isn’t an adapter for a propane tank larger than one-pound.) While grilling, we appreciated how well this portable gas grill distributes heat. The perimeter of the grill runs somewhat hotter due to the placement of the air vents. The flames respond quickly to the knob directives, increasing or decreasing immediately without any flare-ups. We cooked an assortment of onions and burgers, and each had nice char marks once grilled. Once our grilling session ended, the grates were also easy to clean with a wire brush. Given its compact design, this is a fabulous portable option if you want the power of a gas grill without the standard size. You can even carry it like a picnic basket for added convenience. The bottom of the grill acts as storage and a cutting board when in use, but it’s somewhat tricky to detach. Overall, we believe this model is great for those who might want easy access to grilling without the fuss of a full-size model. Price at time of publish: $155.99 Grill Type: Gas | Dimensions: 13 x 16.25 x 10.75 inches | Weight: 20.6 pounds | Cooking Area: 154 square-inch | Propane Tank Capacity: 1 pound People / Russell Kilgore See Our Other Favorite Portable Gas Grills We Tested

Best Budget Grill Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill 4.2 Home Depot View On Home Depot Our Ratings Ease of Use 3.9 /5

Performance 4 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5

Design 4.2 /5 Pros 417-square-inch cooking surface; good for larger groups

Low price considering the large size of the grill

Temperature is responsive to knobs

Quite lightweight, making it somewhat mobile (though not portable)

Has an electric ignition and other user-friendly features Cons Challenging to assemble You don’t have to spend a fortune to find a quality grill, and this Nexgrill gas grill hits all the marks at a price tag just shy of $200. It performed well in our grilling tests, responding quickly to temperature changes, and it features user-friendly controls. It grills staples like burgers and hot dogs the best, but has proven to work with vegetables too — The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams has even been seen cooking chicken and artichokes on this gas grill. Its 562-square inch cooking surface allows for numerous types of food to be cooked at once across the four burners. Overall, this is a user-friendly grill that’s lightweight, easy to move around, and simple to use — with features like an electric ignition. That said, it was our biggest rival on test day when it came to setup, taking longer to assemble than every other gas grill. Once it's set up, though, it's smooth sailing. Price at time of publish: $199 Grill Type: Propane, Gas | Dimensions: 46.5 x 49.5 x 24.2 inches | Weight: 72.76 pounds | Cooking Area: 562 square-inch | BTUs: 40,000 People / Russell Kilgore

Best Charcoal Grill Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Ace Hardware Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9 /5

Performance 4.9 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4.5 /5

Design 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Beginner-friendly controls and temperature gauges

Includes a removable grate section for adding more charcoal while grilling

Produces a delicious smoky flavor in both meats and vegetables

Super simple to clean with a wire brush and soapy, warm water

Has an adjustable damper to easily direct the smoke towards the meat you’re grilling for added flavors Cons Burns through charcoal quickly, and requires restock throughout grilling

Takes longer to heat up than a gas grill A charcoal grill offers the benefit of rich, smoky flavors in your favorite grilled dishes. This deluxe model from Weber is friendly to beginners and experts with easy operation — push-start ignition, simple temperature controls and gauges, and an adjustable damper to ventilate the fire with more oxygen. When searching for the best charcoal grill, you should know they take longer to heat up than their gas counterparts, but the resulting flavors are well worth the wait. While testing this charcoal grill via some sizzling steaks, we loved the smokiness that came from this pick. You can actually control the smoke via damper placement for added versatility and saturating the meat with a smoky flavor. We noticed this grill burns through charcoal quickly, so you will have to add more throughout your grilling session (which can be tricky because you can add it through a removable center in the grate, but to arrange the charcoal, you would need to remove the entire grate). Post-grilling, we had no issues cleaning this charcoal grill with warm soapy water and a wire brush to remove residue from the grates. Though not a massive grill, this option would be a good size for a small family who likes smoky and flavorful cuisine. Price at time of publish: $549 Grill Type: Charcoal | Dimensions: 8 x 48 x 43.5 inches | Weight: 91 pounds | Cooking Area: 363 square-inch People / Nick Simpson

Best Portable Charcoal Grill PK Grills PKGo Camp & Tailgate Grilling System 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.7 /5

Performance 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Design 4.6 /5

Value 4.8 /5 Pros Ideal compact size to take on the road for camping or tailgating

Arrives mostly assembled with very little setup needed

Cast-iron parts make it super durable and stable when moving it around

Solid sear marks on the burgers and brats that we grilled Cons At 45 pounds, it’s a little heavy to carry long distances

Somewhat tricky to set the grates back in after adding charcoal For those who like to take grilling into the great outdoors (or at least outside the stadium), this portable charcoal grill is the perfect camping or tailgating accessory. Upon arrival, this grill comes almost completely assembled, and only requires one or two steps on your part. Its cast-iron design makes this portable charcoal grill extremely durable and sturdy for transport. That said, it’s quite heavy due to the cast iron so it might require more than one set of hands to lift into a car. Everything is super compact and stable with this grill, so the parts won’t shift when you move it. We found it super easy to add charcoal to this portable grill, since the internal storage is quite spacious. It’s somewhat difficult to set the grates back in once you add the coal, but it does stay in place, even if not locked in. The vents and dampers rotate, and the surface area allows for a surprising amount of food given its compact size. We loved the sear marks on the burgers and bratwursts we grilled, as well as a nice golden browning on the corn. There’s a noticeable hot spot in the middle of the grill, but the perimeter is great for warming. While the instructions didn’t include cleaning information, we found that removing the lid and dumping the ashes was an easy way to start. Then we just sprayed with soapy water and gave it a good wipe with a damp paper towel. This is an ideal portable charcoal grill if you are driving to a location and then setting up next to your vehicle (otherwise it’s kind of heavy to carry long distances). Price at time of publish: $337.49 (orig. $399.99) Grill Type: Charcoal | Dimensions: 20.9 x 15.3 x 13.03 inches | Weight: 45.1 pounds | Cooking Area: 408 square-inch People / Russell Kilgore Here Are the Other Best Portable Charcoal Grills We Loved

Best Pellet Grill Yoder Smokers YS640S Pellet Grill 4.6 All Things Barbecue View On Atbbq.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4.5 /5

Design 4 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros Has a Wi-Fi component to let you view temperatures from the convenience of your phone

Created visible char marks and a rich, smoky flavor with the various foods we cooked

Reached maximum temperature in just 10 minutes and holds the temperature throughout grilling

Large grilling space that is almost doubled (1,070 square inches) with second shelf Cons Hot spot can lead to certain foods overcooking

Out of budget for some A pellet grill uses real wood pellets to create a rich, smokiness in the food you’re cooking. Though expensive, this Yoder grill comes with everything you’ll need for a seamless grilling experience — easily adjustable temperatures, quick heating (in just 10 minutes), a spacious hopper to store the pellets, and advanced technology so you can control the grill temperatures from your phone. Whether cooking for a small group of friends or a larger holiday gathering (Memorial Day Weekend, perhaps), this grill is versatile with a large cooking space of 640 square inches, that grows to 1,070 square inches when you use the second grilling shelf. During our pellet grills test, we found that this model exceeded our expectations in performance, creating the perfect amount of smoky flavor without producing excessive smoke. The flavors were balanced, and the char marks were visible. The only downsides we could find include its heavy weight which makes mobility impossible(see below for a better portable option!), and the hot spot that leads to overheating certain foods. While the price is high compared to other grills on our list, you’re getting a lot for what you pay, and we think the investment is worth it, especially for serious grillers. Price at time of publish: $2,399 Grill Type: Pellet | Dimensions: 61.3 x 55 x 36.1 inches | Weight: 335 pounds | Cooking Area: 640 square-inch (1,070 square-inch with second shelf) | Temperature Range: 150–600 degrees Fahrenheit | Pellet Hopper Capacity: 20 pounds People / Will Dickey

People / Will Dickey



Best Portable Pellet Grill Traeger TFB30KLF Tailgater Pellet Grill 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Performance 4 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5

Design 4 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Large cooking surface of 300 square inches; great for a gathering at a tailgate or other event

Foldable legs make it compact for travel and general portability

Reached maximum temperatures quickly and maintains them throughout grilling

Spacious pellet hopper despite the portable design, so you don’t have to refuel this grill as often Cons Faint grill marks and light smokiness due to maximum temperature not exceeding 450 degrees Fahrenheit If you want the rugged nature of a pellet grill in a more travel-friendly packaging, consider this portable pellet grill from Traeger. The legs actually fold up to make it super portable to lift into a vehicle for a tailgate or campsite. Given its large cooking area of 300 square inches, there’s plenty of space to whip up some burgers for a fun gathering with your friends or family. During our pellet grill test, this model reached its maximum temperature fairly quickly and maintained it throughout the test. That said, the highest temperature is 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so the grill marks that were visible in other tests were more faint with this pellet grill. Unlike charcoal grills, pellet grills tend to burn through fuel more efficiently, and this grill is no exception. The eight pounds of wood pellets lasted throughout our test without needing a fuel refill. Though known for producing an intense smoky flavor, this grill came up somewhat short in that vein, producing a present but subtle flavor among the foods we cooked. All in all, we believe this is a great version of a pellet grill that will create a subtle smokiness in your food wherever your travels take you. Price at time of publish: $529.95 Grill Type: Pellet | Dimensions: 37 x 18 x 36 inches | Weight: 60 pounds | Cooking Area: 300 square-inch | Temperature Range: 180–450 degrees Fahrenheit | Pellet Hopper Capacity: 8 pounds People / Russell Kilgore

Best Electric Grill Hamilton Beach 25361 Electric Indoor Searing Grill with Viewing Window 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Ease of Assembly 5 /5

Performance 4 /5

Design 4 /5

Cleanup 5 /5

Portability 4.5 /5 Pros Produced little to no smoke, which is ideal for an electric grill

Light but consistent grill marks on each of the foods we tested

Small window on the side to allow the cook to peek at what’s grilling without opening the lid and losing heat

Easy assembly and clean up, thanks to simple design

Smaller size makes this option easy to move around Cons Large gaps between the grates create a few distinct hot and cold spots

Maximum temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit so it doesn’t sear foods well Electric grills are machinery of convenience — they won’t cook food in the same manner that gas, charcoal, and pellet grills do, but they get the job done with minimal effort. To conduct this test, we used four slices of bread, a flank steak, chicken breast, and zucchini to see how the electric grill cooked each type of food. We noticed that the temperature took a while to get to its maximum level, and that large gaps between the grates created some hot and cold spots. In general, this produced little to no smoke, with only some escaping the lid while cooking the steak. We saw light grill marks on the bread, chicken, zucchini, and steak (which had the most prominent of all the foods), but that’s expected given the maximum temperature being 450 degrees Fahrenheit. In terms of the design, this electric grill is super easy to assemble and clean with a drop catcher to catch any fat and grates you can scrub down after removing the lid. We also liked the small window so you can peek at your food while it’s cooking without losing heat by lifting the lid. The size also makes this grill easy to move around. If you’re looking for an easy and efficient way to grill foods in an apartment or somewhere that smoke isn’t allowed, an electric grill like this model is a sure bet. Price at time of publish: $84.99 Grill Type: Electric | Dimensions: 12.4 x 16.73 x 6.81 inches | Weight: 8.14 pounds | Cooking Area: 114 square-inch | Temperature Range: 200–450 degrees Fahrenheit

Best Portable Electric Grill Weber Q 1400 Electric Grill 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Assembly 5 /5

Performance 3.5 /5

Design 4 /5

Cleanup 4.7 /5

Portability 4.5 /5 Pros Little to no smoke while grilling; ideal for an electric grill

Faint but visible grill marks on the zucchini, chicken, steak, and bread

User-friendly setup and cleanup Cons Internal section of the grill is difficult to remove (but easy to clean once removed)

Gets too hot on the highest setting (burned the bread on medium) The Weber electric grill performs as well as its counterparts and comes in a lightweight, compact size making it perfect for travel, gamedays, and any other adventures that await. It doesn’t have a temperature gauge, but there are three temperature settings (low, medium, and high). It proved easy to assemble and user-friendly on the whole. When we grilled the bread, we noticed it slightly dried out, and ended up burning on the medium setting, so this grill does get quite hot. The zucchini, chicken, and steak all had better results with a nice little sizzle occurring while the steak cooked. There’s a thick bar that runs down the middle of the grate which created some inconsistencies with the grill marks, but they did appear on all foods that we cooked. This electric grill is simple to clean and maintain thanks to a drip catcher that captures any excess fat. The internal section of the grill is somewhat challenging to remove, but once you’ve done so, the pieces are easy to clean. This would make a great indoor grill as well as a portable electric grill for day trips. Price at time of publish: $329 Grill Type: Electric | Dimensions: 23.5 x 27 x 14.5 inches | Weight: 29.5 pounds | Cooking Area: 189 square-inch | Watts: 1560 People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore

