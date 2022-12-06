The Best Gifts Under $50, According to a Celeb Designer, Makeup Artist, and More

The holiday season can bring good tidings and cheer, but it can also come with some financial stress. For those working with an extensive gift list, the presents can add up quickly, putting a dent in your budget. But that doesn’t mean you have to opt out of gifting this year. By sticking with gifts that clock in under $50, you can ensure your holiday shopping gets done and family and friends, properly surprised — all within a budget you’re comfortable with. We asked experts in their fields — beauty, travel, and more — to share their picks for the best gifts under $50.

For the New Parent: Brooklinen Interlude Candle Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Bedding brand Brooklinen is known for its ability to turn a bedroom into a comfortable, tranquil space, so it's no surprise that they offer an impressive lineup of candles — for an affordable price, no less. It’ll be a balm for those who may have welcomed a new baby this year, or are just in need of a good night’s sleep. While you can choose from a variety of scents, Donovan loves to gift Interlude, which is ideal for the homebody on your list. “This candle is part of my wind-down routine at home,” Donovan says. “It has relaxing notes of calming guaiac and grounding patchouli. It's floral yet woodsy and warm, making it the perfect cozy candle for winter nights.” Price at time of publish: $35

For the Host: Drinking French: The Iconic Cocktails, Apéritifs, and Café Traditions of France Amazon View On Amazon The next best thing to a trip to Paris? This book, which features recipes for everything from liqueurs to spiced hot chocolate — Parisian-style, of course. It also includes snacks, which is par for the course for David Lebovitz, the author, American expat, and well-known pastry chef. “As the founder of a Paris-specific trip planning service, I'm a Francophile at heart — and this book is a favorite of mine to use at home as well as to give as a gift,” Donovan says. “It’s full of great recipes to bring France to your own rituals.” And, as expected, it comes with photos of the creations, which will have the lucky recipient restocking their bar in no time. Price at time of publish: $19

For the Workaholic: Pursoma Digital Detox Cleansing Bath Soak Violet Grey View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta For the person whose phone is constantly lighting up with pings, buzzes, and calls, treat them to this nourishing treatment — which essentially serves as a worthy excuse to sign off and unplug. The fragrance-free blend pairs French gray sea salt with French green clay to soften and smooth skin while letting them zen out; the clay can even be used as a mini-mask to clear and gently detoxify skin. "I travel with these and love soaking in baths while I'm on the road,” says Martin. It’s best used before bed to unwind the mind and body before tucking in for the night. Price at time of publish: $34

For the Beauty-Obsessed: Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Hydrating Lip Balm Sephora View On Sephora View On Westman-atelier.com “This is a favorite gift of mine to give girlfriends year round,” says Meghan Donovan, style expert and founder of travel planning service Paris, Perfected. “It has such a great, non-sticky finish.” The clean formula delivers the lightweight hydration of a balm with the sheer tint of a lip stain, thanks to a blend of shea butter and jojoba, almond, and argan oils. Donovan is especially fond of the shade Nana for gifting, noting, “it’s a universally flattering, cool beige shade.” Plus, the packaging makes it feel especially gift-able. “It’s so luxurious that you don't even need to gift wrap it,” she says. Price at time of publish: $38

For the Jetsetter: Otherland The Mini Set Otherland View On Otherland.com How to make a hotel feel like home? Pack your favorite candles. This set of five candles — which include votive versions of Otherland's signature scents, such as rosebud-scented Daybed and warm, woodsy Rattan — is small enough to fit in a carry-on, making it ideal for people who are always on the road. "I was introduced to this brand recently and I love using this set to travel with,” says celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, whose A-list clients include Michelle Yeoh and Meghan Markle. “The fragrances are incredible and burn clean, due to the soy and coconut blend.” Each candle has a 10-hour burn time, too, according to the brand. Price at time of publish: $50

For the Friend Who Just Moved: Kassatex x Chairish Scallop Tubmat Kassatex View On Kassatex.com A collaboration between bath brand Kassatex and vintage furniture retailer Chairish has led to fun, cottagecore-inspired riffs on bathroom essentials, like this bath mat. “This bath mat is such a fun take on a personal item,” says celebrity interior designer Francesca Grace. “I like to think of things that the recipient might not purchase for themselves and be the friend that gives a gift that is unexpected. Who knew you could have so much fun in the bathroom?” The 100% cotton bath mats can be machine-washed, and come in four colors, including peach, blue, and white (with two trim options). (The scallop-edged towels are worth scoping out, too.) Price at time of publish: $50

For the Person Who Has Everything: Handcrafted Studio Marble Bowl Etsy View On Etsy For a truly unexpected gift, you can't go wrong with this ruffled marble bowl. Grace loves it because it’s “so special and different,” she says. “It can be used as a catchall, fruit bowl, or just for decor! I love pieces that have a unique twist to a more traditional everyday item.” It's handmade from real marble, and you can customize both the diameters (which range from three to 18 inches) or opt for sets of two or three, which are available in various sizes. Whether they use it to display fruit or as a spot for keys on their console, it’s a guaranteed conversation-starter. Price at time of publish: $14

For the Commuter: Cuyana Leather Airpod Case Cuyana View On Cuyana.com Most of us know at least one person who's lost their Airpods to train tracks or sidewalk grates — or simply just left them somewhere, leaving them not only without headphones, but also on the hook for another pair. That’s where this sleek carrying case can help. “I'm on my second pair of Airpods — and this case, with its long handle, really helps me not forget about them,” says Martin. The detachable strap can be secured onto a purse handle or keychain. Plus, the entire case is made from sustainably produced Italian leather (manufactured in Turkey), and fits both older versions of AirPods as well as new AirPods Pro. Price at time of publish: $48

For the Spa Regular: Osea Salts of the Earth Body Scrub Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Revolve They can make quick work of rough knees and elbows in the shower with this body scrub, which is a cult-favorite; it’s loved by beauty editors for its ability to gently smooth and soften skin with a blend of three salts from around the world (New Zealand solar salt, pink Himalayan salt, and red Hawaiian sea salt). At the same time, however, the shea butter and wild seaweed actively nourish and moisturize skin, leaving it feeling velvety and comfortable. “This body scrub is so luxurious, it feels like you're at a spa when you use it,” says Donovan. Its consistency keeps the shower mess-free, too. Price at time of publish: $48

For the Morning Person: Tara Kothari Daisy Impression Handmade Ceramic Tumbler Etsy View On Etsy For the giftee who loves to spend a few minutes with their tea or coffee in the morning, make it even more meaningful with pretty (yet functional) ceramics. Grace tries to support independent artists whenever she can, which is why she loves to gift these cheerful mugs. “They make for such a cute gift and I love that each one is handmade, with each piece being truly one of a kind,” she says. In fact, the cups feature actual flowers that have been pressed into the clay, then burned during the firing and glazing process. You can choose between white and brown speckled colors, as well as opt for a handle. Price at time of publish: $42

For the Nature Lover: Tatcha Forest Awakening Cedar & Hinoki Body Milk Tatcha View On Tatcha.com The Japanese-born concept of forest bathing (a.k.a. spending time in nature) has become popular in recent years for its ability to reduce stress, but it's not exactly feasible for everyone. That’s where this lightweight lotion comes in; inspired by the concept, it's infused with hinoki (a fragrant cypress native to Japan) to relax the senses. And with moisturizing ingredients like squalane and peach tree leaf extract, it leaves skin soft, supple, and thoroughly moisturized. “Finally, an after-bath lotion I can use from head to toe,” Martin says. “I love how lightweight this feels on the skin — but it hydrates and moisturizes like a cream.” Price at time of publish: $48

For the Home Chef: Brightland Awake Extra Virgin Olive Oil Brightland View On Brightland.co Olive oil is one of those things that few people are game to splurge on — and that’s what makes it such a great gift. Plus, it has a practical use. “I love a great olive oil and this one is my favorite to dress salads with. I mix this with fresh lemon juice and it complements anything,” Martin says. “It’s great for dipping, too!” It has a bold, rich flavor from the cold-press Arbequina olives, which are sourced from family farms in California. And the glass bottle isn't just for looks — not only is it UV-coated to protect it from oxidation (which makes it go rancid sooner) but it's also fully recyclable, too. Price at time of publish: $37