Still, to give you some starting points in searching for the best gifts for women, here are 27 excellent options, broken down by different hobbies, price points, and interests.

When shopping for the best gifts for women, consider the hobbies of your giftee, for example. Are they into gardening? Reading? Are they dog-obsessed? A wine lover? Starting with a particular interest and going from there is an excellent way to make sure that, no matter what, the person receiving the gift knows that you know them and care about the things they care about. That’s sometimes the greatest gift at all.

Shopping for the perfect gift is particularly challenging; it’s one of the only shopping experiences where what you like doesn’t really matter at all. Choosing the gift you would like to receive is a tempting strategy, but this doesn’t always work when shopping for others. Of course, it’s impossible to get inside the brain of the person you’re shopping for, but there are ways to ensure that you find the best option.

Chappywrap Blanket Chappywrap View On Chappywrap.com This Reversible, Jacquard-woven design blanket is soft without being too fragile to throw in the washing machine. It’s heavy without feeling too thick or suffocating. It’s warm without making you sweat. It’s easy to transport, but big enough to feel cozy on the couch. It’s just the best. It also makes an excellent gift, because an expensive, luxury blanket doesn’t always seem worth the splurge to a lot of people. Once they own one, though? They’ll never go back. Price at time of publish: $135

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Trust us, these are going to be the most-used gift you ever get anyone. From plane trips to distraction-free working to simply shutting out the world around you, these noise canceling headphones just make life better. The best part: The battery lasts forever (well, 24 hours), a.k.a. you can wear them on several long flights and not have to recharge them even once.

Price at time of publish: $249

Uncommon Goods My Life Story Journal Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Sometimes the most impactful thing you can tell someone special in your life is that you are interested in their life and their story, too. The My Life Story book gives people the opportunity to reflect on their own lives and prioritize their own life stories and includes 36 photo corners for storing precious photos/memories. This is the perfect gift for anyone who just seems to always focus on others; it’s a great reminder that their story is worthy of being told, too. Price at time of publish: $32

Book of the Month Club Subscription Book of the Month Club View On Bookofthemonth.com Anyone who likes books is going to love this gift. It’s the easy, quick way to get a newly-released book delivered to your doorstep each month (or more often, if you want — the options are 3-month, 6-month, or 12-month subscription options for gifts). It’s a great way to make sure you never run out of books, and it’s a surefire way to spark joy and delight in the heart of any avid reader each time they see their BOTM package arrive in the mail. Price at time of publish: $49.99 for 3 months; $99.99 for 6 months; $179.99 for a one-year subscription

Uncommon Goods Mindfulness Card Set Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods If you don’t have a big budget but you’re interested in giving someone in your life the space and time to slow down, reflect, and practice self-care consistently, this deck of cards is a great choice. With 50 prompts and exercises like, “Give yourself a gift” and “Listen to your body,” this deck of cards is truly the gift that keeps on giving. It’s also the kind of thing that someone might be hesitant to buy themselves, but will really make a difference in the end. Divided into four sections: rest and balance, curiosity and joy, insight and awareness, and kindness, they're sure to find something that applies to their manifestations. Price at time of publish: $16.95

Kribro Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait Etsy View On Etsy If you have a dog, then you know exactly why this is the ultimate gift for any pet lover. It’s personalized, memorable, and a great way to celebrate a fluffy friend. Plus, it’s a piece of art that looks great on any shelf, dresser, or countertop. It’s a little bit whimsical and silly, but will ultimately make for a wonderful keepsake for years to come, striking the perfect balance. Price at time of publish: $94

In Good Taste Vine Voyage Wine Flight In Good Taste View On Ingoodtaste.com Have you ever seen a cuter wine flight in your life? Probably not. This set of eight Italian and French wines makes a great gift for casual or serious wine drinkers. Your loved one will a receive a: Montepulciano, Pinot Grigio, Bordeaux Rouge, Verdiccio, Nerello Capuccio, Côtes du Rhône white, Rosé of Sangiovese, and a Barbera. What’s more, the reviews are excellent. Cheers! Price at time of publish: $65 The 6 Best Wine Decanters of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Renpho Foot Massager 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Renpho.com Who among us hasn’t ended a long, busy day of being on our feet and running around only to wish that there was a way to get a foot massage instantly? Enter: This foot massager. It’s relatively affordable, effective, and has great reviews. Features include a rotation ball, rolling stick, a heat setting, and a deep kneading Shiatsu foot massage with three squeeze intensities that can be adjusted to personal preference. For an even more fun gift, pair this with a bottle of wine or a face mask for “spa day”-esque gift basket. Price at time of publish: $106.59

Monica Vinader Deia and Triple Beaded Choker Necklace Monica Vinader View On Monicavinader.com View On Monicavinader.com Personalized jewelry can be one of the most meaningful gifts you can give. Even just a subtle gold necklace with a charm and a personalized inscription can end up being a gift that someone cherishes for decades, or even chooses to hand down as a family heirloom. Monica Vinader is an ideal pick for sentimental, personalized gifts, and the quality and selection of the products is incredible. From relatively affordable everyday pieces to diamond-studded charms and necklaces, this brand makes fine, completely personalized jewelry that any woman in your life will love. Price at time of publish: $155

Framebridge The Vertical Triptych Framebridge View On Framebridge.com If you're at a total loss for what to get someone on your shopping list, consider this no-fail item. The gift of custom framed photos of precious memories is priceless. The real value of this gift, though, is that you’re giving someone something that they likely want but don’t have time to do themselves. After all, how many times have you said, “I have to get that photo framed,” but never gotten around to it? It also is the perfect sentimental gift: Classic, meaningful, and timeless without being even one bit cheesy. Plus, shipping is fast, so it's great for last-minute shoppers. Price at time of publish: $459 for three framed photos

Best Practical: Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel 32-ounce Water Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Owalalife.com Not everyone wants a fancy, expensive, might-make-you-cry type of gift. Some people just like the things that they are absolutely, without a doubt, going to use every day. That’s why this Owala water bottle makes the cut. It’s TikTok-famous for a reason. With technology to keep beverages cold all day long, and an easy, no-spill top that makes sipping or chugging completely easy, this is the affordable, practical gift that anyone and everyone would love. Price at time of publish: $30.22 The 5 Best Water Bottles of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

KLIPSTA Hat Clip Amazon View On Amazon A great brimmed hat is an accessory for the ages. It’s an item that rarely goes out of style and always makes a statement — but it’s hard as heck to figure out how to pack. What’s more, most fashion lovers can probably relate to wearing a great hat only to think twice about it later, only to realize that they have nowhere to store it except on top of their head. That’s why a hat clip can be so useful. It easily attaches your hat to your bag, making traveling with a hat that much easier, whether it be for an overseas trip or just some everyday errands.

Price at time of publish: $24.95

Calpak Luka Duffel Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com With a built-in shoe compartment, nine pockets, and a design that makes it perfect for fitting under the seat in front of you and riding on the back of your roll-on carry-on suitcase, this duffel virtually doubles how much you’re able to comfortably bring on a plane. Highly durable, it's available in 10 colorways to suit any style of traveler. Price at time of publish: $120 The 3 Best Duffel Bags of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Ember Mug2 4.3 Sur La Table View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond We all know someone who always has a coffee cup in their hand, or is constantly dumping out their lukewarm coffee and replacing it with more. The Ember Heated Coffee Mug ensures this never has to happen, keeping your coffee at just the right temperature automatically. This would be a great item for someone who likes to sit outside for long periods of time, or take their coffee to the beach or for walks in the woods. Sure, there are other travel mugs that insulate coffee, but this one actually feels like a coffee mug, with no ugly lid required. Price at time of publish: $143.95

JeanetteZeis Monogrammed Palette and Paint Water Cup Etsy View On Etsy For the artist (or budding artist) in your life, upgrade their work space by getting them this darling monogrammed palette and water cup set. It’s special, personalized, and provides them the opportunity to take their work just a little more seriously. Plus, it has a built-in brush holder to make for a less messy station. If you want to add to the gift, pair it with a set of paints, some canvases, and/or new brushes. Price at time of publish: $80



Cheese Lover Shop Cheese Tasting Class Cheese Lover Shop View On Cheeselovershop.com Sure, we all like cheese, but have any of us considered what makes it so special? This cheese-tasting class is a great option for people who seem to have everything or aren’t a fan of adding more items into their home — or, of course, those who just love cheese. It includes a selection of five cheeses and two accompaniments (like flatbread bites and raspberry jalapeño compote) as well as a guided class that teaches you about pairings, flavor profiles, and more. Price at time of publish: $100

FamilyWorldShirtsUS Adam Creation Shirt Etsy View On Etsy If you Google "gifts for cat lovers," you’ll quickly find a lot of mugs with cats on them... and we mean a lot. Those are cute and all, but have you considered a cat T-shirt? This cat offering is a nod toward the famous "Creation" painting, except instead of two human hands, one is… a cat paw. It’s really cute and a little funny without being too cheesy. Multiple colorways and sizes XS-2X as well as children's sizes available. You can also personalize the color for a custom touch. Price at time of publish: $10

SilverandShineCr Good morning Grandma Custom Spoon Etsy View On Etsy For most grandmothers, the best gift is just being able to spend time with their grandchildren regularly. For those who aren’t able to do that, the next best thing is to give them a daily reminder of how much they’re loved. This sweet coffee spoon is simple and something that is going to bring a smile to grandma’s face each and every day. Available in teaspoon or tablespoon size. Price at time of publish: $13.50

Mejuri Baby Box Chain Bracelet Mejuri View On Mejuri.com Most of us probably grew up with friendship bracelets being a thing, but who’s to say that can’t be popular now, too? These dainty, barely-there 14k gold bracelets from Mejuri are high quality and would blend in perfectly with anyone’s personal style. No chunky charms or beads necessary here. It’s a great gesture of friendship that someone could wear year-round without taking off. Price at time of publish: $128



Lime & Lou Music Memories Custom Canvas Lime & Lou View On Limeandlou.com When shopping for music lovers, gifting concert tickets is a pretty solid bet, but this isn’t without its risk, too, especially if you don’t know their schedule (or their musical preferences). Maybe they’re not going to be available for the concert you have in mind — then what are they supposed to do? A good alternative is to give them a piece of art that commemorates their favorite song. Maybe you two share the love of a special song, too. That would be a great choice for this custom lyric song canvas available in multiple colorways. It’s personal, thoughtful, and unique. Price at time of publish: $75

Best For Writers: Montblanc PIX Black Ballpoint Pen Montblanc View On Montblanc.com If you’re trying to find a gift for a writer, trust us: They already have a journal. Or five. Or 12. Most writers tend to collect journals and notebooks everywhere they go, rarely filling them up. It’s also a common gift (and a great one!), but an even better, more unique gift is to give a fancy, very special pen. Most people haven’t received a luxury pen in their lives (and besides, writers need something to fill up all those unused journals with). We know this is a splurge, but it's sure to make an impact on the wordsmith in your life. Price at time of publish: $265

XGIMI MoGo Pro Amazon View On Amazon View On Xgimi.com For people whose favorite activity is curling up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and a great movie, this projector is going to make movie night even better. This mini portable projector makes watching movies outdoors (or inside, too) that much more dramatic and theater-like. It's also got built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant for a more "smart" experience. What’s more, this one has incredible reviews, so you know you’re getting something that’s going to last. Price at time of publish: $499

Best For Adventurers: Stanley Classic Stay Hot French Press Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Backcountry.com If you’re searching for a gift for someone in your life who always seems to be outdoors — hiking, trail walking, camping, etc. — then gifting them a classic Stanley Portable Coffee Press could be an excellent move. Stanley has been a trusted source of all things outdoors for decades, and this coffee press makes having fresh, delicious coffee at any given point that much easier. Plus it has a lifetime warranty, which doesn't hurt. Price at time of publish: $62.40



Haws The Rowley Ripple Watering Can Goodee View On Goodeeworld.com Houseplants are more popular than ever (and so is outdoor gardening for that matter), but so many people make do with makeshift cups and mugs to water their plants. Investing in a nice, efficient, aesthetically-pleasing watering can just seem like an unnecessary expense; that’s exactly what makes them such a nice gift! This one, comes in five colors, and has a non-drop spout for mess-free watering, and has glowing reviews to boot. Price at time of publish: $129 The 8 Best Watering Cans of 2022 | People Tested

ChoiceOfQueen Personalized Family Birthstone Necklace Etsy View On Etsy Moms are not a monolith. Not every mom is going to be interested in the same type of gift. However, if you are looking to get a gift for your mom that focuses on the role she’s had in your life or celebrates the wonderful job she’s done as a mother, this family birthstone necklace could be a good option. It allows you to choose different, small stones that represent her children’s birthdates. It’s minimal and simple while still being meaningful. Price at time of publish: $46.32

Best For Sisters: Estelle Iridescent Champagne Glasses Estelle View On Estellecoloredglass.com If your sister is moving into a new home or celebrating a major life event, gifting them some fancy, high quality champagne flutes (and adding a nice bottle of champagne to the mix, too) is a great gesture. These are ridiculously chic, hand-blown, and are a bit more elevated than any run-of-the-mill champagne flutes. Contains a set of six. Price at time of publish: $205

