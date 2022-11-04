The 31 Best Gifts for Mother-in-Laws of 2022 That Will Make You Her New Favorite

From classics like candles and cashmere to more out-of-the-box gifting ideas, like face tools and experiences, we’ve asked some of our favorite gift-givers’ advice for a list that’s as wide-ranging as mother-in-laws themselves.

And even if your relationship with your mother-in-law isn’t straightforward, you can still show her appreciation through what Elisabeth Noel Jones calls a “neutral gift” — think a special box of chocolate, truffle oil, or a selection of gourmet jam. “Either way, the gift should reflect that time and thought were put into it, regardless of the closeness of the relationship," she says. "Showing her that level of respect will be recognized."

Elisabeth Noel Jones, founder and CEO of GiftMeChic , a platform dedicated to timeless and considerate gift giving, agrees that this gifting dynamic can be tricky, but is contingent on two things: how long you’ve been in each other's lives and whether or not you have a warm relationship. “If she’s newly your mother-in-law, I’d first do my best to understand her lifestyle, her personal style, her hobbies, and her values,” she advises. “Once you’ve done that, then pinpoint something you know she likes and find a gift that correlates.” As for mother-in-laws who go way back, try something a little more personal. “For example, if you know she’s spiritual, a tarot reading is a unique and memorable gift, and something you’ll perhaps talk about after,” she shares.

It’s easy to find reasons to celebrate your mother-in-law, even beyond traditionally gift-oriented days like Mother’s Day or the holidays. Sometimes, giving to someone you’re particularly close to can prove to be tricky. Especially if your mother-in-law is one of those “person who has everything” types.

Venus et Fleur Luxury Robe Venus et Fleur View On Venusetfleur.com Give your mother-in-law the gift of relaxation, minus the overdone spa gift card. “There is nothing more buttery and incredible than this Venus et Fleur Robe,” shares the brand’s founder Seema Bansal Chadha. "My mother-in-law lives in hers and loves it." The higher price matches its high quality — not only will last her years, it will make her feel treated every time she slips it on. Price at time of publish: $289

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan Jenni Kayne View On Jennikayne.com Especially if your mother-in-law lives in a closer climate, there’s really nothing like cashmere. NuFACE Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer Tera Peterson suggests this slouchy option. “A good stylish, cozy sweater is a must-have in every wardrobe," she says. "It can effortlessly be worn over a white T-shirt and jeans or even thrown over PJs in the early morning hours. Jenni Kayne is my favorite.” With 11 color options and sizes up to 3X, this oversized cardigan offers something for everyone. Price at time of publish: $445

ArtOnBoard Custom Pet Portrait Etsy View On Etsy "If your mother-in-law loves her fur-baby as much as her grandkids, take advantage of Etsy's talented and affordable pet portrait painters," shares Carmel Hagan, founder and CEO of Supernatural. "There's one for every artistic style, breed, and budget, with turnaround times as short as a week." Painted by Michelle Martin, this option can offer a custom watercolor of your mother-in-law's pet. You can't get more special than that. Price at time of publish: $442.21 The 5 Best Dog GPS Trackers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Diaspora Co. Aranya Black Pepper Diaspora Co. View On Diasporaco.com Elevate any family recipe with a fantastic spice. "Until I began using spices from Diaspora Co., I don’t think I fully appreciated just how much of a difference the quality of your spices mattered and just how low quality the average store-bought grocery product is,” shares Sandro Roco, founder and CEO of Sanzo. This single-origin pepper features notes of fig, citrus, jam, and nutmeg, making it super complex and not your average table pepper. You can also order a subscription for her, if you want to give something for year-round enjoyment. Price at time of publish: $12

Womanswork Women's Gardeners Gloves Goop View On Womanswork.com Encourage your mother-in-law’s green thumb with these chic gardening gloves, which are designed specifically for a woman's hand and made in the USA. The goat-skin gloves feel luxurious and durable, and are conveniently machine-washable, as well. This idea was inspired by Melanie Masarin, founder of Ghia, as well as very own mother-in-law. Price at time of publish: $46 The 7 Best Garden Hoses of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

NuFACE Limited-Edition FIX Line Smoothing Regimen NuFACE View On Mynuface.com Also on Tera’s list is this line soothing device and matching serum. “The mascara-sized microcurrent device feathers away fine lines in minutes for skin that is holiday party ready,” she says. This gift is ideal for the skincare-obsessed mother-in-law — just make sure she won't be offended by receiving skin-firming products. Price at time of publish: $159 The 17 Best Peptide Serums of 2022

Piecework Tutti-Frutti 500 Piece Puzzle Piecework View On Pieceworkpuzzles.com Try giving something that creates the space for meaningful time together. “Piecework is the perfect gift for your mother-in-law because it's experiential," shares Piecework co-founder Jena Wolfe. "It's something you can do together — over a great conversation or quiet company." This 500-piece puzzle features a gorgeous modern still life that may even be worth framing once completed, essentially making it two gifts in one. Price at time of publish: $32

Melinda Maria XL You Have My Heart Necklace Melinda Maria View On Melindamaria.com Know your mother-in-law’s taste in accessories by heart? Prove it with this exaggerated pendant. Melina Spigel, Chief Creative Officer/Founder of Melinda Maria, suggests taking it one step further. “Engrave any words of love, special date, or quotes on this heart," she says. Made in Los Angeles, this necklace is offered in two options — 18k gold plated over sterling silver or solid sterling silver. Price at time of publish: $125

Carolina Bucci #MyForteBeads Bracelet Maker Carolina Bucci View On Carolinabucci.com Here’s another jewelry pick that feels just as personal. Seema Bansal Chadha, who’s obsessed with crystals and crystal energy, recommends this Carolina Bucci crystal custom bracelet. “You can custom make bracelets on the website, which are beautiful and have intention.” Price at time of publish: $546.24

Eleonora Frey Red Gossip Cross Stitch Pillow The Six Bells View On Thesixbells.com Audrey Gelman, founder of The Six Bells, thinks a needlepoint pillow is just the gift for a mother-in-law. “I have fond memories of pillows like these in my grandmother’s house," she shares. "Now, what’s old is new, and our re-interpretation of the iconic needlepoint pillow is a perfect gift for a mother-in-law with a sense of humor." This pillow is hand-embroidered in Switzerland and features silk velvet backing. Price at time of publish: $95

Gmundner Keramik Alpine Flowers Breakfast Mug The Six Bells View On Thesixbells.com “Whenever I wake up at my mother-in-law’s, the first thing I hear is her making coffee downstairs,” shares Gelman, who loves this coffee mug in particular for the sheer amount of coffee it can hold. This ensures your mother-in-law stays happily caffeinated. Price at time of publish: $68

Westman Atelier The Petal Edition Lip and Complexion Set Westman Atelier View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Goop.com Make your mother-in-law’s day with this covetable set of Westman Atelier’s rosy favorites — she’s certain to love the way products glide onto her skin, offering an instant glow. The beauty set (which is made in Italy) includes a blush stick, highlight stick, and liquid lip balm, beautifully packaged in a gold box. All you need is to add a card and bow. Price at time of publish: $134

Park Designs Gingham Pumpkin Doormat The Six Bells View On Thesixbells.com Give the gift of seasonal decor with a purpose. This adorable pumpkin-shaped doormat is a great way to celebrate autumn without veering into anything too spooky. “All mothers — and I include myself here — despise mess,” shares Gelman. "I realized I was in fact becoming my mother when I began insisting people wipe their feet before they entered my house." The rug is made from durable natural fibers so she can set it out for many autumns to come. Price at time of publish: $55

Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Hydrating Lip Balm Sephora View On Sephora View On Westman-atelier.com For Westman Atelier Co-founder & Creative Director Gucci Westman, there’s something charming about gifting the most luxurious version of an everyday item, like a lip balm, to a mother-in-law. The Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Hydrating Lip Balm by Westman Atelier provides a weightless hydration and a high-shine finish she'll surely appreciate, especially in the dry winter months. Price at time of publish: $38 The 8 Best Lip Scrubs of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Schostal Pure Cotton Pajamas Schostal View On Schostalroma.com Westman also thinks that a pair of chic Italian PJs makes a thoughtful gift for a mother-in-law — bonus points if you get them monogrammed. These pajamas by Schostal (a Rome-based brand that's been around since 1870) is made from pure cotton and designed in a classic tonal stripe style, so you can get plenty of use out of them year after year. Price at time of publish: $114.93

Ticketmaster Gift Card Ticketmaster View On Ticketmaster.com If it was up to Westman, she would buy her mother-in-law in London tickets to see Jodie Comer in the play "Prima Facie." By giving a gift card to Ticketmaster, you’re giving your mother-in-law a brilliant night out on the town, even if you can't be with her IRL. Price at time of publish: $25-$500

Chanel Ballerinas Chanel View On Chanel.com Sure, ballet slippers are having a moment, but chances are, your mother-in-law was wearing them first. Give her the best of the best, per Westman’s suggestion, and spring for a pair from Chanel. If that's out of your budget, then we also suggest this timeless pair from Everlane. Price at time of publish: $850

Ouai Build Your Own Bundle Ouai View On Theouai.com Chrissy Teigen loves the idea of mixing and matching a curation of your favorite products from OUAI for your mother-in-law. She calls it “the perfect gift for someone who needs some me-time.” Choose to gift three full-size or travel-size products which come in a cute terrycloth mini tote bag (plus free shipping). Price at time of publish: $35-$95

Cravings By Chrissy Teigen Baking Mix Bundle Cravings By Chrissy Teigen View On Cravingsbychrissyteigen.com If your mother-in-law loves an excuse to fire up the oven, give her the gift of something special and incredibly easy. Enter: Chrissy Teigen's Cravings Baking Mix Bundle. Think chocolatey banana bread, soft and fluffy mochi pancakes, and the latest, with the perfect amount of chew and crunch, salted white chocolate chip macadamia nut cookies. Price at time of publish: $25

Flamingo Estate Monthly Subscription Box Flamingo Estate View On Flamingoestate.com Give the gift of fresh produce every month with a subscription to Flamingo Estate — who thoughtfully curates a revolving collection of essentials for every part of your home and delivers them right to your front door. “This is the perfect gift for those who love to explore the kitchen and garden — novices and connoisseurs alike,” says Teigen. Price at time of publish: $250/month

CINCOM Hand Massager Amazon View On Amazon It’s true: Our hands deserve way more TLC than we give them. Teigen loves this gift for a mother-in-law, noting the device’s heating feature for those chilly digits and adjustable settings. Compared to other models, this one is quiet, portable, and can be used on either hand. Price at time of publish: $99.99

LVSENLIN Electric Garlic Chopper Mini Amazon View On Amazon This is the perfect gift for the mother-in-law who simply can’t get enough gadgets in the kitchen. Teigen, who loves to do things the old-fashioned way in the kitchen, even admits to the tool’s brilliance. “It’s my go-to for busy school nights when dinner needs to move a little faster than those slow-going home-cooked weekends.” Plus, it’s electric and rechargeable. Price at time of publish: $15.99

New York Old Friends Somebody's Brownstone Candle New York Old Friends View On Newyorkoldfriends.com Give the gift of a warm and welcoming atmosphere with this candle tailor-made for nights in. Inspired by the lingering smell from a dinner party next door, this musky scent is a true crowd pleaser. Hand-poured in Brooklyn, this candle has a burn time of about 75 hours, so it's literally the gift that keeps on giving. Price at time of publish: $38 The 23 Best Fall Candles of 2022

Lingua Franca Dove Crewneck Lingua Franca View On Linguafranca.nyc Your mother-in-law will love the comforting hand-stitched details of this cult-classic sweater. The cashmere piece is offered in a fairly inclusive size range (XS-3X), comes in six chic colorways, and is hand-stitched in NYC. You can also custom-order specific embroidery if you want to make it more personalized. Price at time of publish: $400

Yolo Journal Yolo Journal Annual Subscription Yolo Journal View On Yolojournal.com André Hueston Mack, an award-winning sommelier, winemaker, wine educator, and restaurateur, recommends a subscription to Yolo Journal. “This travel journal will inspire adventures around the globe," he says. "[It's] a stunning publication without ads." The first issue usually arrives within 10 days, so plan your purchase accordingly. Price at time of publish: $90/year

The Cook's Atelier Seasonal Burgundy Masterclass The Cook's Atelier View On Thecooksatelier.com Hueston Mack says this gift is ideal for "the mother-in-law who’s looking to get in touch with her inner-Julia-Childs and looking for an upgrade from last year’s gift of Master Class.” This unforgettable cooking experience is one she’s not soon to forget — an immersive lesson on the wine and food culture of the famous French region. Price at time of publish: $5,481

Covey Level Up Face + Body Routine Covey View On Coveyskin.com Model Emily DiDonato calls this set her go-to gift of the season. “The full routine is a great way to tackle the general dryness and irritation that comes with the colder winter months," she says, noting that "the routine makes for a relaxing morning/evening ritual." Covey's products are dermatologist formulated and approved, making them safe for most skin types, but we recommend patch testing or speaking to your dermatologist if you have sensitivities. Price at time of publish: $209

Cuyana Leather Travel Case Set Cuyana View On Cuyana.com If you’re gifting for a mother-in-law on the go, try this set of leather travel bags DiDonato loves to give. “I can't travel anywhere without my Cuyana Leather Travel Case,” she says. And we can see why — they're made with gorgeous pebbled leather, come in a bunch of different colors, and can even be personalized. Price at time of publish: $128 The 7 Best Toiletry Bags 0f 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Brightland The Artist Capsule Brightland View On Brightland.co This set of four artisan olive oils never disappoints, according to DiDonato. This gift is great for any mother-in-law who loves to cook, or at the very least, as DiDonato puts it, the set “looks great sitting out on any counter.” Included on Oprah's Favorite Things, The Artist Capsule includes the Ardor olive oil (infused with red chili peppers, jalapeno peppers, chipotle peppers, and paprika), the Rosette olive oil (infused with garlic), Lucid olive oil (infused with lemon), and the Arise olive oil (infused with basil). Price at time of publish: $150

Naked Cashmere Karlie Wrap Naked Cashmere View On Nakedcashmere.com DiDonato notes that this gift checks both the practical and luxurious boxes for gifting. “It pairs well with anything, for anyone,” she says. It comes in eight different colors (mostly neutrals but including one red hue) as well as an option for personalization. Cashmere wraps are perfect for traveling, wrapping up with on the couch, or even wearing in a chilly office. We also love the Cashmere Travel Wrap from White + Warren, a great alternative if your mother-in-law loves wearing bold colors. Price at time of publish: $215