If you feel overwhelmed by those questions or you just need some extra direction, here are 30 other gift options that are sure to be a hit for any man in your life.

There are few clichés that ring quite as true as men being difficult to shop for. Of course, this totally depends on the individual person you're shopping for. But if you have a male-identifying person on your gift-giving list and are completely stumped at what to buy, we have some tips. First: Start at hobbies and interests. Is your loved one really into grilling? Reading? Hiking? Their pets? Their job? Do they love to collect something? Are they constantly working in the yard, or planning their next exotic travel adventure? Use those answers to direct your gift shopping. And if that strategy doesn’t prove helpful, simply choose from one of two directions: Sentimental or practical. If opting for the latter, then consider what highly practical item your gift-receiver might be hesitant to buy for themselves because of price or skepticism. If that seems too complicated, then go for the surefire crowd pleaser: A sentimental gift. Even the most practical of men sometimes appreciate a sentimental gift that they wouldn’t have thought of themselves, like a framed photograph.

Simply Smart Digital Frame View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Home Depot This is the gift that combines sentimental value with sheer practicality. It’s also something that the special guy in your life can appreciate all over again each time the frame refreshes with new photos. If you’re shopping for a dad or grandfather who might not be the best with tech, no problem — just upload photos from your phone to the digital frame with the free PhotoShare Frame App, Email, or Google Photos, and, thanks to Brilliant HD display, you can enjoy stunning picture quality. Last but not least, the system features a pleasant chime sound that plays when photos arrive, so you never miss a new memory. There are many of these types of frames on the market, but this one seems to have the best consistently positive reviews. Price at time of publish: $99.99 – $179.99

Uncommon Goods Dad & Me Activity Bucket List Uncommon Goods View On Walmart View On Orientaltrading.com View On Uncommon Goods Great for first-time dads or long-time dads, this little bucket list is as adorable as it is budget-friendly. This box set comes with 100 cards that feature creative, meaningful activities that encourage bonding and memory-making. It’s the type of gift that would be perfect to bring out for family vacations or to revisit each Father’s Day, even. It may only be $50, but it is sure to provide value for years to come. This would also make a great stocking stuffer for a dad who consistently says he "doesn’t need anything.” Price at time of publish: $50

Tile Pro 2-Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy If the special guy in your life is constantly saying, “Wait, where did I put that?” and making sweeping declarations that they “definitely did leave their credit card at the restaurant this time,” then it’s time to gift them something that will make both of your lives easier: the Tile. Tiles clip on to just about any item that you own (and lose often) and allow you to check their location on an app. You can even ask Alexa or Google Assistant to locate them. Price at time of publish: $64.04

MEATER Block MEATER View On Meater.com Anyone who loves grilling knows that the process is all about temperature. This is why an old, rusty thermometer simply won’t do when trying to up your grilling game. If the man in your life is constantly bragging about the gigantic brisket he smoked last week or he can describe the pros and cons of various grilling systems in detail, odds are that they’ll love this four-probe smart thermometer. It's so precise, in fact, that it uses an algorithm that estimates how long to cook and rest meat. Price at time of publish: $349.95

Uncommon Goods Custom Watercolor Book Portrait by Taylor Trinque Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Buying books for people who love books is a surprisingly difficult task. You never really know if they’ve already read a book, or if they’ll like it at all. Plus, there’s the fact that most book lovers like to pick out what they read themselves. That’s why something like this is such a safe, crowd-pleasing gift. It’s customizable, high quality, and allows you to show your partner or dad or friend that you know their favorite book (and, in turn, know them) by making art out of it. Available in four sizes. Price at time of publish: $50-$500

Tuff Mutt Hands-Free Bungee Leash 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy A hands-free leash may seem entirely unnecessary (hence why someone might be hesitant to buy it for themselves), but it really is a game-changer for any dog lover. Suddenly, that trip to the park seems easier. That stroll through the farmer’s market seems possible. It’s a great addition to daily walks or special occasion walks, and it’s also an incredible stocking stuffer that comes in at a reasonable price point. If your loved one loves a nighttime stroll or jog, there's a reflective thread for extra safety. Price at time of publish: $24.97

CORAVIN Timeless Three SL Amazon View On Amazon View On Coravin.com For people who love wine and drink it often, this scenario might seem familiar: You open a bottle of wine but only end up having a glass or two. Then you’re left with a half-full bottle of wine that needs to be drunk ASAP in order to maintain its quality. This is what makes the Coravin Wine Preservation System so great. As the Coravin website says, “Unlike other wine preservers, which only delay the oxidation of your wine, the Coravin Wine Preservation System is designed to pour wine without removing the cork, so wine always tastes like it has just been opened — even years later.” Your wine lasts longer and you no longer have to worry about wasting wine. Price at time of publish: $179 The 6 Best Wine Decanters of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Embark DNA Test Breed Identification Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Chewy Obviously this one is best for dog owners, specifically, but it’s a big crowd pleaser. After all, anyone who has adopted a dog from a shelter and had strangers ask a hundred times, “What breed are they?” will know just how satisfying it would be to actually have an answer. Plus, the results might surprise you. This Embark Dog DNA Kit not only has great reviews, but it allows you to connect with your dogs’ relatives (yes, it’s like 23andMe for dogs) and to see exactly what mix of breeds your pooch is. Price at time of publish: $109

Personal Creations Backyard Bar Wooden Beverage Cooler Personal Creations View On Personalcreations.com If you’re shopping for someone who loves outdoor entertaining, this personalized backyard beverage cooler is sure to take their get-together and outdoor party game to the next level. Crafted in a wooden exterior with a galvanized metal interior, you can personalize this chest with any words or names you’d like, and you can trust that it’s great quality based on the dozens of positive reviews. It also holds up to 60 pounds so you can stuff it full of drinks for large parties. Price at time of publish: $246.99

FreshLetterStudio Dear Dad Personalized Journal Etsy View On Etsy Though some of them might not like to admit it, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as finding a gift for a dad who “didn’t want any gifts” and then making that gift a bit of a tear-jerker. This personalized “letters to dad” journal allows the gift-giver to fill the 150 pages with memories, letters, photos, and whatever else they want. It’s simple, affordable, and sure to become a keepsake for any dad of any age. Price at time of publish: $27

Best Practical: Leatherology Toiletry Bag Leatherology View On Leatherology.com A thing most men need at some point in their lives but rarely own: a toiletry bag. This is what makes a high quality, will-last-for-years type of toiletry bag the ultimate practical gift. It might not be the most sentimental or exciting gift, but it’s the thing that will definitely be used, and sometimes those are the best gifts of all. Bonus points for a water-resistant liner so they can stow away their toothbrush and cleanser without worrying about damage. Price at time of publish: $120 The 7 Best Toiletry Bags of 2022 | People Tested

Uncommon Goods New York Times Custom Football Book Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods For someone who's a diehard football fan, it’s not enough to just get them a jersey. You have to get a little bit creative, and that’s why this New York Times NFL book is so special. It gives a complete history of various NFL teams and even features an opportunity to personalize the gift, too. Price at time of publish: $80-$130

MasterClass Annual Membership MasterClass View On Masterclass.com If you’re shopping for a guy who is very anti-stuff, then gifting them an experience could be your best best when it comes to gift-giving. Giving them a subscription to Masterclass means they have the ability to learn from the best experts in the world in everything from cooking to grilling to writing to comedy and much, much more. This is a thoughtful gift that is very much a “choose your own adventure” type of experience, the perfect balance between thoughtful and practical. Price at time of publish: $15/month

Sonos Move Battery-Powered Smart Speaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Sonos.com A portable speaker is something that people are often hesitant to invest in (“Can’t you just play it from your phone or computer or TV?” they’ll say), but really makes a huge difference — especially for those who host guests at their home often, or enjoy throwing parties. This one is waterproof with a battery that practically last an entire day (11 hours). Price at time of publish: $379.05

Papier Joy Recipe Journal Papier View On Papier.com It’s natural to think of gifting cookbooks to home chefs and food lovers, but what about their unique recipes? This recipe journal allows those who love to cook and/or bake to record their recipe, making this both a practical gift and something that could one day be passed down through generations. It’s simple, thoughtful, and actually really useful. Price at time of publish: $35 Our Favorite Cooking Tools and Edible Gifts for the Foodie on Your List

Rey to Z Grandpa Baseball Hat Rey to Z View On Reytoz.com For grandfathers, sometimes the best gifts are the simplest. This grandpa baseball hat would be the perfect gift to tell your dad or father-in-law he’s going to be a grandfather, and it’s classic enough that they’ll probably enjoy wearing it for years to come. It’s also not too complicated or fancy and is affordable, something that grandfather’s seem to appreciate in gifts.

Price at time of publish: $30

EverydayCalligraphy Personalized Fathers Day Picture Frame Etsy View On Etsy If you’re not sure what to get your dad, go for a simple, heartfelt frame. This one is super sweet without being ridiculously cheesy or childish. The frame is also simple enough that it would go with almost any type of decor. If you recently got married, consider using a photo of you and your dad at the wedding in the frame, or a photo from childhood that you recently found. It’s a heartfelt gift that any dad would be sure to cherish for years. Even dads who “don’t want anything” will probably love this one. Price at time of publish: $28

Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple View On Amazon View On Apple If your brother is notoriously stingy and/or insists he doesn’t need a new, “fancy” pair of headphones and is still constantly untangling a wired pair of headphones, it’s time to give him a gift that will change his life. It’s easy to be skeptical of Airpods (“Do they really stay in while you’re running or working out?”) but once you try them, there’s just no going back. Price at time of publish: $239

Bombas Men's Solids Ankle 4-Pack Socks Bombas View On Bombas.com When shopping for a male friend, it’s best to keep things pretty simple if you don’t already have a personalized gift planned. One thing that sounds kind of lame but is actually a pretty clutch gift is socks — specifically, Bombas Socks. I bought these for my brother-in-law last year (per his request) and was inspired to get some for my brother, too. These socks are a little pricier than whatever you currently have in your drawer, but once anyone tries them, it’s hard to go back. Most people aren’t compelled to spend their own money on high quality socks, and that’s exactly what makes them such a good gift. Price at time of publish: $49.40 for a pack of 4

Papier Personalized Leather Notebook Courtesy of Papier View On Papier.com A leather notebook is as classic as it gets, and these monogrammed notebooks from Papier allow for personalization, too. This makes it a particularly great gift because it combines a more personal feel with a practical use, particularly for someone who loves writing, journaling, or even sketching. Price at time of publish: $55

ApexArtisanStore Retro Movie Journal ApexArtisanStore View On Etsy Most movie lovers like to proclaim their vast knowledge of movies and keep track of what they have seen, haven’t seen, and want to see. This movie log journal manages to be nice-looking (no cheesiness to be found here). If you’re looking to beef up the gift a bit, consider pairing it with a projector or a gift card to a local movie theater. Price at time of publish: $26.99

Cliq Camping Chair Amazon View On Amazon View On Cliqproducts.com For people who love to spend time outdoors, having one more chair handy is important. This portable camping chair is lightweight, ridiculously well-reviewed, and would be the perfect addition to camping, beach-going, picnic-ing, or any other outdoor activity. The best part is that it folds down into virtually nothing, so it’s not going to take up much room in someone’s trunk, garage, or basement when not in use. Price at time of publish: $99

Leatherman Signal Leatherman View On Leatherman.com As someone who is married to a person who bought a circular saw “just because” and is regularly wearing a headlamp around the house and repairing things, I understand what it’s like to shop for someone who is passionate about DIY-ing, fixing, and building. Though a multi-tool might seem like a weird thing to buy someone who already might have a lot of tools, this is actually why it’s really handy. Instead of hauling a giant tool box out of the garage or basement whenever something small needs to be addressed, they can just use this one easy, ridiculously handy tool. Price at time of publish: $129.95

Graphic Image 100 Hikes Of A Lifetime Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue For experienced hikers, being gifted more gear is probably not what they want. Why? Well, most hikers are pretty particular about what they wear, use, and bring on hikes (especially if they’re thru-hikers who are concerned about pack weight). This is why it’s a potentially better choice to go a different route when searching for gifts for hikers. This book of 100 hikes is a great resource and a good opportunity for the hiker in your life to tell you just how many hikes they’ve been on already — and where they plan to go next. Price at time of publish: $145

Therabody Theragun Mini 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target For runners, or those who love endurance exercise, this is going to be a gift that’s going to make the most of their rest days. Like hikers, most runners know what specific gear they want and don’t want. That’s what makes this gift so great. It’s something that will benefit their exercise regimen without making them switch up any of their current running gear. This portable massager works to deeply massage your muscles. It’s small but powerful. Price at time of publish: $179

Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment Gift Box Levain Bakery View On Levainbakery.com If you’re shopping for someone who identifies as a minimalist or doesn’t like being gifted things that are going to clutter up their space, focus on giving something that they can really use, like a good treat. Levain Cookies are famous all over the world for a reason, and these are sure to be enjoyed and used in their entirety, the perfect gift for someone who doesn’t want more "stuff" sitting around. Flavors include Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, and Oatmeal Raisin Price at time of publish: $29 for a pack of 4

L.L.Bean Wicked Cozy Heated Throw 4.9 L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean No one thinks they need a heated blanket, but it can be the most cozy thing in the world if you live anywhere with cold temperatures in the fall or winter (or, hey, even early spring). These heated blankets from LL Bean are called “wicked cozy” for a reason, and they’re very highly rated. This is also great for anyone who tends to get chilly easily. Price at time of publish: $119

SenseGiftsStore Cool Uncles Club Sweatshirt Etsy View On Etsy Uncle-themed merch can be kind of cheesy, but this one is undeniably cute, especially if the uncle in your life is in their 20s or early 30s. Everyone loves a new, cozy sweatshirt, and feeling like they’re appreciated as an uncle is an added bonus. This is also a really affordable gift, so it’s hard to go wrong. Price at time of publish: $25.08

Uncommon Goods Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods If your loved one is constantly whipping up cocktails in the kitchen, up his mixology game with this fun cocktail smoker. It’s the one cocktail accessory that he almost certainly doesn’t have yet, and it’s fun to experiment with, too. You can purchase it either with or without the smoking chips or torch. Pair it with some nice liquor or a cocktail recipe book for a more complete gift. Price at time of publish: $65 (no torch included); $100 with torch