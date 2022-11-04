The 20 Best Gifts for Dog Lovers, According to Experts

Owning a dog really is the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. The tail wags, the sloppy kisses, the unconditional love — it’s all priceless. So then what can you possibly buy for those people in your life who are dog-obsessed? (You know, the ones whose camera rolls are filled with photos of their sleeping pups, who stop random dogs on the street to say "Hi", and who won’t go to a party unless they know there’ll be a pooch there.) We asked PEOPLE editors, dog influencers, vets, and other dog experts to share the products they love and will make amazing presents for any and every pup-loving person on your list.

Ring Indoor Cam Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Abt.com “My one-and-a-half-year-old MalShi has severe separation anxiety — the consequence of a pandemic puppy. When we leave her alone to run errands, get dinner, etc., having a camera clocking her behavior while I'm gone gives me such peace of mind (and lets me know if our training tactics are actually working). Admittedly, I do obsessively check the app on my phone to make sure she's okay, but knowing that I can see her and even speak to her at just the touch of my fingertips makes me feel so much more comfortable than if I left it to chance.” — Lindsey Metrus, PEOPLE commerce director Price at time of publish: $59.99

Spotted Nose Designs World Explorer Hands-Free Biothane Leash Spotted Nose Designs View On Spottednosedesigns.com “Phone in one hand, coffee cup in the other... let's hear it for hands-free leashes! This is the prettiest one that I've seen, as you can custom design every part of it. It's also a multi-way, which means there are seven different ways you can wear it. Plus, it's run by a Michigan-based husband and wife team (who were inspired to start the company by their rescue pups) and I love supporting small businesses.” — Asha Leo, mom to Pirate Price at time of publish: $35.99

PetSafe Happy Ride Quilted Bench Car Seat Cover 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target “Not only does this easy-to-use car seat cover come in chic colors, but it also protects your car from messes and hair — inevitable when you own a dog. It’s waterproof and super easy to clean, and comes in two options, a standard cover, as well as a hammock style, which great if you have a dog who likes to get in the front seat with you.” — Dr. Michelle Dulake, DVM, a veterinarian and co-founder of Fera Pet Organics Price at time of publish: $89.95

Portraitsy USA Custom Dog Portrait Etsy View On Etsy “Someone gifted me this a few years ago, and I loved it so much that I’ve now given it as a gift to at least five other dog-lovers. The artist’s rendition of your dog is absolutely uncanny, and I love that you can order it in different sizes, framed or unframed, or even on a canvas. I’m also a big fan of the simple, black-and-white design, which is super appealing to my minimalistic aesthetic.” — Melanie Rud, People.com contributing writer and mom to George and Willa Price at time of publish: $19.20

Dunn Design Boutique Custom Pet Ear Decals Etsy View On Etsy “These decals of your dogs’ ears can be straight-up decals, turned into a digital portrait, or even printed onto clothing and accessories. I actually used them to create a tattoo of the four sets of my dogs’ ears on my arm. It’s not my only tattoo, but it’s the one that means the most to me.” —Esti Y., rescue dog advocate and mom to Benny and Lola Price at time of publish: $12

The Pet Pillow Custom Pet Pillow The Pet Pillow View On Thepetpillow.com “I love to snuggle with my dogs, Bianca and Joe, on the couch, but for times when they aren’t around, I have their likeness on this pillow for the next best thing. They come in a variety of different shapes, sizes, and styles, and also make wonderful memorial gifts for pets that have passed.” — Lynette Devine, President of Chi-Town Pitties Price at time of publish: $9.95 and up

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. Must Love Pibbles Throw (Human Sized) Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. View On Groundsandhoundscoffee.com “For anyone who loves coffee and dogs, Grounds and Hounds is your answer. They are known for their great-tasting coffee, but also have a wide range of goodies that make the perfect gift or stocking stuffer. From hot chocolate, to PJs, to sweat pants, to hats, to baby clothes, to dog clothes... there's something for everyone. My favorite is the Must Love Pibbles Blanket, because there’s nothing better in the world than an evening spent snuggled on the couch with your pup and a cozy blanket.” —Asha Leo "This brand combines two of my favorite things—dogs and coffee. The coffee club monthly membership in particular makes an amazing gift. You get a different (delicious) coffee roast sent to you each month, all with cute names like Morning Walk and Soul Pup. My favorite part? The brand gives back 20% of proceeds to rescue dog organizations to help support shelter pups. That’s all the incentive I need to stock up not only on their coffee, but the adorable merch, too." — Melanie Rud Price at time of publish: $44.99

Uncommon Goods Custom Pet Embroidered Sweatshirt Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods “Along with the fact that you can have your pets’ image embroidered on them, this sweatshirt is also generally super cute and comfortable. I also like that you can have up to two pets —along with their names — on it.” —Emma Davis, animal behaviorist, trainer, founder of Mikko’s Choice, and mom to Brian Price at time of publish: $135

Sundays Food for Dogs Sundays View On Sundaysfordogs.com “My husband and I try to eat a clean and healthy diet as much as possible, so naturally we want the same for our pups — if not better. We’ve tried pretty much any-and-every fresh/frozen/raw dog food out there, but there’s been none that my dogs love more — or that’s more convenient for us — than this air-dried dog food. It’s human-grade and made only with whole foods (I can actually understand the entire ingredient list). My dogs love that it looks and tastes like jerky treats; we love that it doesn’t need to be refrigerated or thawed and comes via a convenient subscription model so that we never have to think about buying dog food. Fun fact: It’s also what Kate Bosworth feeds her pup. And check out their treats, too, those are also a huge hit in our house.” — Melanie Rud Price at time of publish: $59 for a 4-week supply

Apple Pie Painting Pet Portrait Kit Apple Pie Painting View On Applepiepainting.com “I loved the result and the process of painting this portrait myself. I chose the best photos of each dog and the artists at Apple Pie Painting did the rest of the stenciling. They provided all the paint and tools for me to paint them beautifully. I get asked all the time who painted this and it brings me joy to know that I did!” — Esti Y. Price at time of publish: $59.99

Henschel Hats Aussie Breezer Amazon View On Amazon “I live in Los Angeles where we are known for our 300 days of sunshine, which is great for having outdoor fun with your pup, but terrible for your skin. I love this wide-brimmed hat and it’s become my go-to accessory when I’m hiking with Pirate. It’s made in the USA, has a UPF 50+ rating for sun protection, and, most importantly, is crushable and packable.” — Asha Leo Price at time of publish: $44.32-$62.94

Tooth and Honey Pit Bull Pajamas Amazon View On Amazon “I’m absolutely convinced that there’s nothing cuter than dogs wearing pajamas. I adore all of the fun prints and patterns this brand makes, and appreciate that they’re specially designed to fit the chunky bodies of my two pittie pups.” —Melanie Rud Price at time of publish: $46

Pack Life LA Training Membership Pack Life LA View On Packlifela.com “For people who own dogs, or are hoping to own one in the future, I love the idea of giving a training membership as a gift. All dogs deserve training and routine, and even ones who have been trained can always use refreshers. I love this trainer, who has a yearly membership of training videos — both live and recorded — where anyone can learn to train pets. This means you have the freedom of training on your own timeline, and training things that are specific to each individual pet. Plus, you can always go back and review. It enables people to bring pet training into their lives on an affordable and manageable level, and gives them tools and resources they’ll need to be a forever friend to the pets and pet owners that are in their lives.” — Samantha Steiger, a professional pet sitter Price at time of publish: $33/month

Evriholder FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond “Having dog hair everywhere is just part of the game when you own a dog (or in my case, two). But when I want to make my floors look at least somewhat presentable, this is my go-to cleaning tool. The silicone bristles somehow grab onto every last piece of fur — both on my dark hardwood floors and even on carpets and rugs —without pushing it all over the place. I sweep it all into a little pile, vacuum that up with a dustbuster, and you’d never know there are two massive dogs living in my house.”—Melanie Rud Price at time of publish: $16.99 The 6 Best Dustbusters of 2022

LetsMakeMemories Personalized Treat Jar for Pets Amazon View On Amazon View On Etsy “Instead of having a bunch of different boxes and bags of various treats all over the place, you can corral them all in this glass jar. Plus, you can have the dog’s name etched right onto it.” — Elias Weiss Friedman, photographer and founder of The Dogist Price at time of publish: $29.99

DAVEMED Pet First Aid Kit Amazon View On Amazon “This is a perfect gift for the dog-lover who loves to take their pup on adventures, such as camping or hiking. It’s my favorite because it’s waterproof, portable, and durable, and comes with everything you need, including a thermometer, emergency blanket, adhesive bandages, alcohol pads, and more.” — Adrian Archie, CEO of petNmind Natural Nutrition, Supplies, & Hygiene Price at time of publish: $29.65

UnHide Floof Dog Bed UnHide View On Amazon “There are no less than nine different dog beds all over my house, but this is arguably my dogs’ favorite. They love it so much that even my super clingy pup will sometimes sleep in it all night instead of coming to cuddle in our bed with us. They love to burrow into the bottom pad and prop their head up on the elevated sides; I love that the faux fur and neutral beige color works with the rest of my home decor.” — Melanie Rud Price at time of publish: $145

The 10 Best Calming Dog Beds of 2022

West & Willow Custom Pet Portrait Phone Case West & Willow View On Westandwillow.com “I’m all about putting my dogs’ photos on any and every type of merch, but this phone case is one of my favorites. Given how often I’m grabbing for my phone, I get to see their cute little faces all the time, and the illustrations are truly an uncanny likeness. I have one for each of my dogs and am always switching on and off.”—Melanie Rud Price at time of publish: $50

Yeti Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler 4.8 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On L.L.Bean "Your dog’s gotta go out but you haven’t finished your coffee yet? Pour it in this and bring it with you — it will stay hot all day. You can also get the Yeti food and water bowls for your dog in a matching color.” — Elias Weiss Friedman, photographer and founder of The Dogist Price at time of publish: $35