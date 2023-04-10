As you look at different gas grills, you’ll want to consider factors like their cooking space, number of burners, and special features like side burners or smart connectivity. To help narrow down your options, we tested 13 of today’s best large gas grills, evaluating their ease of use and cooking abilities.

Professionals love gas grills for their consistency and ease of use: “You turn the grill on, and within just 10 to 15 minutes, it's ready to go with steady and consistent heat,” says Chef Dale Talde, chef and owner at Goosefeather and host of Tastemade’s All Up In My Grill. Even Bobby Flay uses a gas grill at home!

Whether you’re an experienced pitmaster or a newbie who’s just getting into grilling, a large gas grill is one of the best options for your home. These grills are spacious, reliable, and generally moderately priced, and they’re perfect for everything from cooking dinner for your family to hosting big backyard parties in the summer.

This grill was middle-of-the-road in terms of performance — there were noticeable hot spots around the edges of the cooking area, but food placed in the middle of the grill was cooked nicely. We noted that it takes a little trial and error to get the grill where you want it to be, and while it wasn’t a top performer, it still might be a worthwhile option if you’re looking for something small and inexpensive. If you can afford to spend a bit more, we recommend our Best Budget option, the Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Gas Grill .

The Char-Broil Performance Series 2-Burner Gas Grill is another option that didn't quite make the cut for our top picks, but it’s still worth mentioning. This grill is one of the more compact options we tested, with just two burners and 300 square inches of primary cooking space. It’s lightweight and mounted on four caster wheels, and while it was extremely easy to put together, we found it was a bit wobbly during operation.

During testing, we found that the Napoleon Prestige 500 didn’t respond as well as other grills to temperature changes, and it didn’t deliver good searing on the main grill, either. All the food was cooked, but it didn’t blow us away, especially given its high price tag. Further, we struggled when it came time to clean the grill, as it’s very hard to remove debris and grease from underneath the burners. If you're looking for a 4-burner grill that's high-performing, easy to use, and a fraction of the cost, we recommend our Best Overall pick, the Monument Grills 4-Burner Grill over this one.

The Napoleon Prestige 500 was one of the most expensive gas grills we tested, and while it has an incredibly sleek design, its performance wasn’t good enough to earn it a top spot on our rankings. This grill has 500 square inches of cooking space over four main burners, and it also has a unique “Infrared Sizzle Zone” side burner that gets extra hot, allowing you to char meat quickly.

Similar to the base model, the Genesis EX-325S also delivered an impressive cooking performance—our testers could barely find any faults with it! “The grill overall had great performance, you almost didn't really need the app,” our tester noted. “The app is certainly convenient for walk-away cooking, especially if you are doing indirect cooking.” Just keep in mind that this grill’s high price is largely due to its smart features, so if you don’t think you’ll use them, save yourself a few bucks and stick with the Genesis E-325S.

The Weber Genesis EX-325S is essentially the same grill as our pick for best investment, the Weber Genesis E-325S , but it has added smart features that are sure to please any tech-savvy grillers. Once it’s connected to your smartphone, the grill can send you real-time food temperature alerts, flip reminders and serve notifications so you never overcook another burger.

This grill produced consistently good results during testing, responding well to heat adjustments and cooking food evenly — though we did wish some of the char marks were more pronounced. The sides and front of the grilling surface were slightly cooler than the center, but overall, we found it was easy to operate, even for those with minimal grilling experience.

If you usually only cook for a few people at a time, the Weber Spirit II E-210 is a more compact (and affordable) option for your patio. It’s essentially the same design as our best overall runner-up, the Spirit II E-310 , except it only has two burners instead of three. Despite its smaller size, the E-210 has a primary cooking area of 360 square inches, and it has most of the same features as the more expensive model, including enamel-coated cast iron grates, an open cart design, and integrated tool hooks. There’s even a handy fuel gauge that shows you how much propane is left in the tank!

Very similar to our Best Overall, Runner Up option — minus one burner

In testing, we found that the grill’s “TRU-Infrared plates” — basically perforated stainless steel plates underneath the cooking grates — provide impressive heat distribution, preventing any hot spots and allowing all our food to cook evenly. It also effectively prevented any flare-ups, making it a good choice for new grillers. However, the downside of the plates is any grease that drips onto them ends up smoking, which may affect the flavor of your food. Overall, we think this grill is a great value, especially for beginners or those who don’t necessarily need an extra-large cooking area.

The Char-Broil Signature Series Amplifire Gas Grill offers a lot of bang for your buck, especially if you’re new to the world of grilling. This two-burner grill is smaller than many others we tested, with just 325 square inches of cooking space on its main surface, but it’s reasonably priced to match and has several unique features that make it exceptionally easy to operate.

When it came to testing, the Genesis E-325S proved that it’s worth its high price tag. This grill could cook anything, and it has a large capacity, so cooking multiple things that need different attention is a huge draw. There weren’t any noticeable hot spots across the cooking grates, and we found the “sear zone” delivered a crispy outer texture on meat. We were also impressed with the overall construction of the grill, noting that it could easily last for 10 years if taken care of properly.

The Weber Genesis E-325S is a worthwhile investment for frequent grillers, as it’s simply a joy to use. It comes in both propane and natural gas models, and there are even three different finishes to choose from. The grill has three burners, as well as a special high-heat searing zone, and its primary cooking grate is 513 square inches, providing plenty of space for your food.

The Nexgrill was fairly average in terms of its performance — it didn’t get quite as hot as some of the more expensive grills and had a few hot spots, but it still got the job done. It performs best on basics like hamburgers and hot dogs, and the grill responded quickly to any temperature changes during testing, making it easy to control. However, if you do opt for this budget-friendly grill, be warned that assembly is time-consuming and a bit complicated — of all the grills we tested, it took us the longest to put together due to its unclear instructions.

If you’re looking for a big grill without a big price tag, the Nexgrill 4-Burner Gas Grill is worth considering. It has a fairly basic, no-frills design, but it has a 417-square-inch main cooking grate with four burners, giving you plenty of space to grill for a crowd. It also features a handy side burner and an electronic ignition, and it weighs significantly less than other grills, making it easy to move around as needed.

Our one complaint about the Spirit II E-310 is that its built-in lid thermometer is fairly inaccurate. During testing, it was often 50-100 degrees off from our control thermometer, and as such, we didn’t feel confident relying on it to gauge the inner temperature of the grill.

During testing, we found the grill was intuitive to operate, even for beginners: The temperature was easy to regulate and responsive, and the internal grill temperature adjusts quickly when knobs are altered. The grill left nice char marks on all the different types of food, and while the grill is slightly hotter in the middle of the grate, its temperature was consistent overall. Plus, we loved that the grill's interior is spacious enough to make cleaning quick and easy.

You can’t go wrong with Weber gas grills, which are known to be easy to use and reliable, and after testing several different models, the Spirit II E-310 was our favorite. This popular gas grill is available in both propane and natural gas models, and it features 529 square inches of cooking space over three burners. Its racks are made from porcelain-coated cast iron, and it has an open-cart design with two wheels for easy portability.

We cooked hamburgers, steak, and fish during testing, and all the dishes were evenly cooked with nice char marks. The front of the grill does seem to be a bit cooler than the middle and back, but overall, the unit performed reliably. Its size makes it perfect for a large family or frequent host, and its high-quality construction will stand up to years of use.

While its spec sheet is nothing to scoff at, we were equally impressed with the performance of this grill. It started up easily thanks to its electronic ignition system, and the heat was easy to adjust using the four knobs on the front of the unit. During testing, we found that the flame was very responsive to the dials from high all the way down to low. The intuitive nature of the heat and use of the burners leaves this grill more consistent in temperature.

In terms of size, performance, and value, it’s hard to beat the Monument Grills 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill. This attractive grill has a sleek stainless steel exterior, and it features four burners across its 513-square-inch main cooking area. It has porcelain-coated cast iron grates, and it even includes a 12,000-BTU side burner and a rotisserie kit. Despite all these features, it’s still extremely reasonably priced, costing hundreds less than many other models we tested.

Great value for its feature set (hundreds less than others on the list)

Things to Consider Before Buying a Large Gas Grill

Fuel Type

There are two different types of gas grills that you can buy today: liquid propane or natural gas. Propane grills are typically more popular, as they’re powered by 20-pound liquid propane tanks, which you can purchase from most home improvement stores. These tanks are convenient to use and can be refilled as needed.

However, if you have a natural gas line in your home, there are some gas grills that can use this type of fuel. Some grills come with a conversion kit that lets you change them from propane to natural gas, while other grills are solely designed to use with natural gas. Many Weber grills, including our runner-up for best overall, the Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Gas Grill, can be purchased in both liquid propane or natural gas models.

Capacity

When comparing different grills, one of the key factors to consider is its capacity, which is measured in square inches. Most grills have multiple measurements listed in their specifications, including the total cooking area, primary cooking area, and cooking racks.

The primary cooking area refers to the size of the main grate directly over the grill’s burners. This is where you’ll place meat and other food that needs high heat to be cooked, so you’ll want to select a grill that’s spacious enough for your needs. If you have a smaller family, a grill with a 200-300 square inch primary cooking surface will likely be plenty, but if you regularly host parties, you may want a grill with 500+ square inches of cooking space so you can cook more food at a time.

Secondary cooking space, on the other hand, includes any additional racks within the grill, which are often used for cooking with indirect heat or warming up items like burger buns.

Burners

Large gas grills can have anywhere from two to six burners, but most people find that three or four burners is the sweet spot when cooking for multiple people. When your grill has multiple burners, you’re able to create different cooking zones across its grates. When burners are on, it creates a direct cooking zone with high heat, but when you leave certain burners off, you can have indirect cooking zones at the same time.

Features

There are plenty of basic gas grills with minimal features, such as the Char-Broil Signature Series Amplifire 2-Burner Gas Grill, but you can also find grills with specialty features, if you’re so inclined. Some popular options include a side burner, which can be used to boil a pot of water to cook vegetables while you grill, or a sear station, which delivers extra-high heat to put a beautiful char on meat.

Other features you may see on large gas grills include smart connectivity, rotisserie cookers, built-in cabinets for storage, temperature probes, and more.

People / Russell Kilgore

When to Buy

Gas grills are a seasonal item, often being used heavily during the summertime, and as such, they’re most in-demand between April and July. If you’re looking for the best deal on a gas grill, it’s best to wait until after this period of high-demand to start shopping. In the early fall, many retailers put their grill inventory on sale, and you’ll be able to get the best grills for lower prices.

If you do want to buy a new grill in the spring or summer, you’ll generally find the best prices around major sale holidays like Memorial Day or even Father’s Day.



Frequently Asked Questions What is the most popular gas grill size? For an average 4-person household, medium or large gas grills are a popular choice. These grills typically feature between two and four burners, and they can have anywhere from 300 to 500 square inches of primary cooking space.

How much should I spend on a good gas grill? Large gas grills can range anywhere from $200 to $1,000+ in price, but the sweet spot for quality and value falls somewhere in the middle. “Look to spend anywhere between $300 and $400 for a quality grill,” recommends Talde. Our top pick, the Monument Grills 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill, falls within this range, retailing for around $400.

What grills are comparable to Weber? Weber is one of the best-known grill brands today, and many of its models performed extremely well in our testing. However, there are several other gas grill brands that are worth considering as you shop. The top performers during our testing included products from Monument Grills, and we were also impressed by certain models from Char-Broil and Nexgrill, which tend to be more budget-friendly than Weber.

How We Tested

To find the best gas grills for your backyard cookouts, the PEOPLE Tested team spent several days testing 13 different full-size gas grills. In the first round of testing, we used each grill to cook hamburgers and buns, as well as grilled onions, and after comparing all the results, we selected the 10 top performers to move onto round two. In the second round of testing, we cooked skin-on fish filets and steak, evaluating each grill on its ease of use, performance, cleaning, design, and value.

Once all our testing was complete and the scores were tallied, the Monument Grills 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill came out as our top pick with a score of 4.8 out of 5, and the Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Gas Grill was right behind it with 4.6 out of 5, earning it the title of runner-up.

Take Our Word For It

Camryn Rabideau is a freelance commerce writer and product tester specializing in home, kitchen, and pet products. In her 6+ years of experience as a product tester, she's reviewed hundreds of items firsthand, and her work appears in publications such as The Spruce, Homes & Gardens, and more. For this article, she consulted tested insights and interviewed Chef Dale Talde, chef and owner at Goosefeather and host of Tastemade’s All Up In My Grill.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

