We Tested 27 Garden Hose Nozzles — These 6 Performed the Best

Of the 27 nozzles we tested, 18 performed well, scoring a 4 out of 5 or better across our ratings categories: ease of use, features, effectiveness, durability, and value. (Our overall winner, the Dramm 14506 Revolution 9-Pattern Spray Gun earned a 4.9 rating overall.) We gave them each rigorous testing in our outdoor Des Moines, Iowa testing facility, switching through each spray pattern, measuring how far the water was able to spray and how well it was able to pressure-wash mud off of an Adirondack chair (in 90-degree weather, no less!). Ultimately, we narrowed down each pick to 6 best-in-class nozzles to suit all of your watering needs.

PEOPLE Tested has home gardeners covered, whether you’ve got a sprawling vegetable garden in your backyard, or just a few flower pots on your patio. First, we tested 30 garden hoses and named our favorites. Next, we tackled 26 garden hose reels . And now, we're sharing our favorite hose nozzles, because even with the very best hose, a nozzle will fine-tune the flow of water for any number of needs, from extensive gardening to simply washing a car in your driveway.

However, the two dial nozzles were extremely effective at delivering the type of settings they claimed (though they were better in short range use). All three appeared to be durable with no evidence of damage or decrease in quality after dropping them down cement stairs. But the real plus here is the huge value — the grand total for three different nozzles here is less than many of the single nozzles we tested, and all three work well.

This three-piece nozzle set has settings that are clearly labeled and are easy to switch from one to another; each one screwed onto the hoses quite easily as well. But while you have a lot of options, you may not need all three heads, given one of the nozzles is specifically designed for misting yet the other two already have misting settings.

We found no evidence of damage or decrease in quality after dropping the AUTOMAN nozzle down cement stairs thanks to its durable yet lightweight thermoplastic rubber material. The trigger and handle are also fitted with rubber to make the grip more comfortable and prevent slip. At such a low price, this nozzle performed incredibly well.

With a list price under $10, our tester gave this nozzle great scores across all tests: “This was super easy to turn to each clearly-labeled setting, and the nozzle fit well in my hand.” There are seven different settings for varying pressures and uses, and it effectively removed mud from the Adirondack chair in our test while on the highest pressure setting. It was less effective for long distances, reaching about 16 feet.

A small but two-handed operation, it is not super easy to switch between settings on this nozzle. But it’s very affordable, so the Bon-Aire is a good option if your priority is durability.

This nozzle can be attached right onto the hose with no trigger, so prepare to get a little wet. However, it’s a great performer with good water pressure. In our testing, we found it could spray up to 31.5 feet. The rubber protects the nozzle very well, noted our tester, who gave it a perfect 5/5 score for durability.

It’s difficult to switch between settings and you need two hands to operate

While the large size of this nozzle was easy to handle, there weren’t many options for spray control. It did perform well, spraying up to 32 feet on the highest setting. Additionally, the nozzle looked and felt very durable in our testing. Dropped from 4 feet, we could not see any visible damage and the nozzle still performed well. With all things considered, it's a high quality nozzle for just over $25.

Got a big cleaning job? This may be just the nozzle to tackle it. The Gilmour High-Pressure PRO Fireman’s Spray Nozzle is designed for cleaning things like tools, equipment, and work spaces. Our tester noted that it’s very easy to use: “I liked the handle for controlling the amount of water pressure going to the nozzle.”

As for durability, “like the other plastic ones we've dropped, it's getting scuffed, but not so much that we wouldn't recommend it,” said our tester. Overall, it’s a great value given all of the pros.

This watering wand is not equipped with free-rotation options, so you do have to adjust the hose as you turn and move to keep it from twisting. Still, it performed well in our testing. From a short distance, it removed dirt and stains from a chair that other nozzles took much longer to tackle. Long-distance, it reached 27 feet on the strongest setting.

Our top pick for gardeners, The Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand has a good grip that makes it easy to screw onto your hose. The on/off lever is also handy while watering your garden so you don’t have to keep your hand clenched, noted our tester. This feature is also helpful if you have arthritis or limited hand mobility.

Each setting performed exactly as expected, and the highest stream setting was quite powerful, removing mud from an Adirondack chair with ease. There was also no evidence of damage or decrease in quality after dropping the nozzle down cement stairs. “I'd say this is a great price for the versatility and effectiveness of this nozzle,” said our tester, “especially given how many settings you get.”

No matter what spray setting you may need from your garden hose, this nozzle is likely to have it. In our tests, the Dramm Revolution spray gun was very easy to rotate among the nine different spray settings, all of which were clearly labeled. We particularly liked the “one touch valve,” rather than a trigger, so you can quickly turn the nozzle on and off with just your thumb without having to continually squeeze.

Features a "one-touch valve” instead of a trigger, so you can quickly turn off the nozzle with your thumb

There are nine different spray settings meaning there’s something for every watering need

Things to Consider Before Buying

Materials

The feel of a garden hose nozzle will speak to its quality. “Brass, aluminum, or other metal will last longer than plastic types,” says Jerry Gorchels, technical product representative for PanAmerican Seed North America. “Here again, you get what you pay for.”

Specific Use

Think about what you’re washing and/or watering in deciding what kind of nozzle you need, says My House of 8’s home and lifestyle blogger Kelli Bateman. “What are your needs for pressure-washing or spraying distance versus softer spray options like the rain shower for watering plants without damaging them?”

Gorchels echoes these sentiments and offers some tips on nozzle selection: "Watering lawns would need a wide or fan nozzle with heavy volume; flower planters would need a water wand with a water breaker to cut pressure to reduce soil wash; cleaning patios, driveways, and sidewalks will need a high pressure blaster.”

Quality and Capabilities

“Look for a nozzle sprayer that feels sturdy (avoid a light brittle plastic feel), and has a comfortable grip and rubber protection to shield it from drops and breakage,” says Bateman. “I also look for something that allows for a complete shutoff, and either offers a lever lock or allows for a fully adjustable water pressure control.”



People / Rachel Marek

Frequently Asked Questions What are the different type of hose nozzles? The most common hose nozzles on the market are a pistol grip (or a classic nozzle with a squeeze handle like the Automan Garden Hose Nozzle), a dial nozzle (like many of our winners, such as the Dramm 14506 Revolution 9-Pattern Spray Gun) a water wand (like the Relaxed Gardener Watering Wand) a fan nozzle (which features a wide and flat head), a fireman nozzle (like the Gilmour offering) and finally, a bubble nozzle (which generates a steady stream with low water pressure designed for deep watering of flower beds and shrubbery).

How do you remove a stuck nozzle on a garden hose? Elaine Eggleston, garden center owner in NJ, says you're going to want to grab a hammer in this situation. Once the water supply has been shut off and all remaining water has been sprayed out of the nozzle, Eggleston advises first hitting the base of the nozzle with the hammer to help loosen it. "Once the nozzle has been loosened, use a pipe wrench at the base of the hose connector and maneuver it back and forth to loosen the nozzle even further." She notes that at this point, you may need to spray on a lubricant like WD-40, let it work its magic for a bit, and then use pliers to loosen the nozzle from the hose. "Hold the pliers firmly in place on the hose connector while twisting the base of the nozzle counterclockwise," she instructs. "At this point, the nozzle should easily slip off."

How do you prevent a hose nozzle from getting stuck? To avoid having to go through the detailed removal process, Eggleston notes that there are a few things you can do to prevent the nozzle from latching onto the hose. "First things first, you should consider taking off the nozzle when you're done using the hose each time. It can feel like a hassle, but will be worth it in the long run," she suggests. "However, if you're dead set on leaving [the nozzle] on, be sure to keep it clean and don't leave it sitting outside in inclement weather."

How We Tested

We evaluated 27 garden hose nozzles, scoring them on ease of use, features, effectiveness, durability, and finally — after all testing is completed and prices are revealed to our testers — value. Our testers looked for solid, sturdy components, easy adjustability of spray patterns, and extra features, such as a cushioned grip or a trigger lock. Testers attached nozzles to hoses and tested their basic functionality. Then they tested each pressure setting, spraying water on a dirty Adirondack chair at close range. Then, on the highest pressure setting, they tested each nozzle’s long-distance capability, measuring the furthest point a stream of water from the nozzle can reach. Nozzles were also dropped from a height of four feet onto a concrete surface and evaluated for any signs of wear, damage, or change in function.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

Up next: We Tested the Best Outdoor Solar Lights