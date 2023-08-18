The 12 Best Furniture Deals in Amazon’s Outlet Right Now Go Up to 53% Off

If you’ve been itching to revamp your home, we suggest heading to Amazon’s outlet this weekend. 

The site’s under-the-radar outlet is packed with more than a thousand furniture deals to shop. Right now, you can save up to 53 percent on everything from couches and dressers to coffee tables and bed frames. Whether you’re looking for a modern farmhouse coffee table or a minimalist bookshelf, there are plenty of pieces for every room. 

To help you get started, we rounded up the 12 best furniture deals hiding in Amazon’s outlet, with prices starting at $17. But there’s no guarantee that these savings will last, so shop your favorite pieces while they’re on sale. And don’t forget, Prime members get fast and free shipping, even on big-ticket furniture. 

Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals 

Signature Design by Ashley Dorrinson Farmhouse Coffee Table, $180 (Save 44%)

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Dorrinson Farmhouse Coffee Table

Amazon

If you want to anchor the center of your living room, check out the Signature Design by Ashley Dorrinson Farmhouse Coffee Table that’s currently $139 off. It has rustic design details, including crossbuck accents on the ends, a sliding farm door, and a gray and white palette.

It also has a large surface to display decor and essentials, plus two interior shelves for even more storage space. The table has wheels, too, making it easy to move if you want to clean your floors or pull out a futon. More than 600 customers have given the coffee table a five-star rating, saying it’s “high quality” and  “super easy to put together.” 

ClosetMaid 5-Tier Bookshelf, $158 (Save 28%)

Amazon ClosetMaid Bookshelf with 5 Shelf Tiers

Amazon

As far as maximizing storage space, consider picking up the ClosetMaid Bookshelf while it’s 28 percent off. The minimalist bookshelf measures 72.77 inches tall and 30 inches wide. It has five adjustable shelves to store books, potted plants, picture frames, and vases, and other decor. One shopper, who gave it a five-star rating, shared that the “shelves are sturdy and adjustable, the finish is flawless, [and] all parts were included and well-packed for shipping.” 

Furinno Turn-N-Tube 4-Tier Corner Shelf, $17 (Save 19%)

Amazon Furinno Turn-N-Tube 4-Tier Corner Display Rack

Amazon

For tighter spaces, opt for the Furinno Turn-N-Tube Corner Shelf that’s just $17 right now. As its product name suggests, it fits into wall corners, which are normally underutilized spaces. It has four shelves that can each hold up to 15 pounds. The popular product has more than 45,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave that it “looks great” and “takes up very little space.” One shopper wrote that it’s “a great organizational unit for small or awkward spaces,” and added that “assembly was a breeze.” 

Check out more of the best furniture deals we found in Amazon’s outlet ahead, then head to the site to shop the full sale. 

Amazon Basics Full Foldable Metal Platform Bed Frame, $38 (Save 37%)

Amazon Basics Foldable Metal Platform Bed Frame

Amazon

Smug Ergonomic Office Chair, $47 (Save 53%)

Amazon SMUG Ergonomic Chair

Amazon

Amazon Brand Stone & Beam Lauren Down-Filled Oversized Sofa, $1,005 (Save 11%)

Amazon Stone & Beam Lauren Down-Filled Oversized Sofa

Amazon

Reahome 8-Drawer Dresser, $93 (Save 28%)

Amazon REAHOME 8 Drawer Dresser

Amazon

Winsome Eugene Side Table, $49 (Save 46%)

Amazon Winsome Eugene Table

Amazon

Ball & Cast Emerald Upholstered Bench, $61 (Save 39%)

Amazon Ball & Cast Upholstered Bench

Amazon

NeuType Full Length Standing Mirror, $80 (Save 21%)

Amazon NeuType Full Length Mirror Dressing Mirror

Amazon

Walker Edison Cora Modern Faux Marble Round Accent Table, $60 (Save 43%)

Amazon Walker Edison Cora Modern Faux Marble Round Accent Table

Amazon

Vasagle TV Stand, $91 (orig. 24%)

Amazon VASAGLE TV Stand

Amazon

