The 12 Best Full-Coverage Foundations for a Flawless Base

Read on to find the next full coverage foundation that will have your skin looking smoother than ever.

There’s a myriad of foundations (and tons of shades available for each) to discover in the full-coverage space, so we took to the PEOPLE Tested lab to decide which products deserve the space on your beauty counter. After testing 31 foundations, we decided that these 12 were worthy of being shared with you as our PEOPLE-approved picks.

This type of foundation aims to minimize pores and blemishes as well as correct tone for a more even base. In today's era of skin-first makeup and dewy, natural finishes, it’s not incredibly common for makeup artists to employ the use of full coverage products, but that’s not to say this practice is extinct. And for makeup-users, sometimes you feel more comfortable in something that disguises elements of your skin that perhaps make you a bit self-conscious.

It can be intimidating to experiment with a full face of makeup, especially when it comes to foundation. There’s a fine line between looking airbrushed and looking cakey when trying full-coverage foundation , but it's no surprise that this age-old makeup product is the secret behind some of Hollywood’s most flawless faces.

Best Overall: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation 4.8 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales Pros Longwearing

Easily blendable

Skincare component Cons Slightly drying Labeled as one of the most seamless foundations of the bunch by our testers, the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation wowed with its little-goes-a-long-way formula and impressive staying power. This liquid foundation was made to be a hybrid between skincare and makeup to craft a complexion that looks as healthy as it feels. Formulated with ingredient complexes that aim to hydrate the skin and refine wrinkles, this foundation felt nourishing when applied on the tester’s skin and was able to cover almost all of their imperfections with just two pumps. They appreciated the way this foundation felt locked in on their skin without creating dryness, as there was no color transfer when blotted and the formula stayed put while being blended with a sponge. While this product is supposed to help moisturization, our tester did feel like the results were slightly drying. However, this didn’t become a deterrent in the end, as they shared that they “would sacrifice additional moisture for staying power and transfer resistance.” Our tester also noted that this would be a great formula for those with naturally oily skin — ensuring a matte finish, strong staying power and smoothed texture for any skin type. Price at time of publish: $46 Size: 30 ml | Shades: 44 | Finish: Matte | Skin Type: Balanced, dry, combination People / Jessica Juliao

Best Drugstore: NYX Total Control Pro Drop Foundation 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Nyxcosmetics.com Pros Very blendable

Smooth texture and semi-matte finish

Tone-evening Cons Some color transfer when blotted

Not all blemishes covered PEOPLE / Jessica Juliao The NYX Total Control Pro Drop Foundation is the perfect lightweight, buildable option for someone who wants to achieve a full-glam look without spending too much money. It only took our testers four pumps of the dropper to get enough foundation to cover their skin in a texture-smoothing, tone-evening sheen. The lightweight formula “had a shine to it, but didn’t look oily — it looked healthy,” said our tester after blending the foundation, which blurred effortlessly without creasing or pilling up. Thanks to its wide variety of shade options, our tester was able to find a hue that perfectly matched their skin tone from the neck-up. While they did experience transfer when they blotted their skin with an oil blotting sheet, they still felt that the look was beautiful — remaining free of creases and smudges, even after repeatedly touching the face. For a drugstore price, this foundation has some serious power. Price at time of publish: $9.82 Size: 0.43 ounces | Shades: 29 | Skin Type: All People / Jessica Juliao

Best Splurge: Chantecaille Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation 4.8 Bluemercury View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore View On Bluemercury.com Pros Ultra lightweight

Glowy finish

Tone-evening Cons Small shade range Glamor is the name of Chantecaille’s game, and their Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation is no exception. This stunning foundation glides seamlessly onto the skin thanks to its hydrating, water-based formula and provides a healthy glow that the wearer can boast all day long thanks to the staying power our tester made note of. The lightweight product had just enough pigmentation to cover our tester’s redness but was never cakey on the skin or settled into wrinkles, a quality that they especially appreciated. They went so far as to call the semi-matte finish “impeccable,” later stating that they had “never felt a foundation this light that actually provided coverage” without feeling like they were wearing a full face of products. Our only wish is that there were more shades to choose from, as this delectable formula should be felt by everyone. Price at time of publish: $130 Size: 0.42 ounces | Shades: 8 | Finish: Semi-matte | Skin type: All People / Jessica Juliao

Best Stick: Nudestix Nudies Tinted Blur Stick 4.6 Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros Buildable coverage

Blurring

Evens discoloration Cons Need a moisturized base to perform well PEOPLE / Jessica Juliao Not all foundations are made the same, and this definitely rings true for the Nudestix Tinted Blur Foundation. Pivoting from liquid products, this stick foundation allows you to work up to the level of coverage that you want thanks to its buildable and easy-to-blend formula. Our tester especially liked that it was able to easily cover their discoloration with just a few taps of their fingers or brush, two methods that worked to effortlessly blend the foundation onto their skin. Since the product is a stick, its formula is naturally denser than liquid versions, meaning it was able to minimize pores and blur the skin easier than liquid foundations can. Our tester did feel as if the formula was on the slightly drying side over time (as most full-coverage products are), so they suggested the use of a great moisturizer before applying the foundation for the best results. This foundation should be on everyone’s radar thanks to its versatility, from the light coverage-lover to the full-coverage fan. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 0.42 ounces | Shades: 11 | Finish: Semi-matte | Skin Type: All People / Jessica Juliao

Best SPF: Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 4.7 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Pros UV protection

Natural finish

A little goes a long way Cons Slightly pricey We all know the importance of wearing our sunscreen, but did you ever think to incorporate it into your makeup routine? Kosas’s Revealer Skin Improving SPF 25 Foundation consists of, you guessed it, SPF 25 to protect your skin against harmful UV rays throughout the day, while still leaving you with flawless texture and a healthy glow. Our tester was blown away by the beautiful results this foundation gave them, needing only two pumps of the formula for an even-toned result that seamlessly blended over their entire face and easily covered mild redness and small blemishes. “My face was glowing, even-toned — dare we say, stunning? The coveted ‘no make-up makeup’ look unlocked,” they praised. Though the price point is quite high compared to some other foundations, we do think this foundation is well worth the investment thanks to its skincare benefits and glow-y results. “I usually opt for tinted moisturizers and concealer, but this foundation has me changing my mind,” our tester raved. For the skincare-conscious, this foundation will be a no-brainer. Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 1 ounce | Shades: 23 | Finish: Natural | Skin Type: All People / Jessica Juliao

Best Powder: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Matte Powder Foundation 4.4 Sephora View On Sephora View On Esteelauder.com View On Macy's Pros Sweat- and water-resistant

Extensive shade range

Doubles as setting powder Cons Did not hide natural discoloration PEOPLE / Jessica Juliao You’ve seen liquid and stick foundations, but let us introduce you to the best powder for full coverage: the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Matte Powder Foundation. This pressed powder has more than 30 shades in order to match as many skin tones as possible and feels lightweight on the skin thanks to its finely-pressed formula. After some testing, our volunteers found favor with this comfortable foundation that blended easily onto their skin and felt light enough to wear during the summer for breathability and shine control. They also loved the fact that this product could double as a setting powder for a tinted moisturizer or similar cream products. Though this foundation has decent pigmentation, it was not potent enough to disguise our tester’s natural pigmentation. However, this would work wonders for someone who wants a more natural look or uses this powder as a setting agent for their base layer of liquid foundation or concealer. Price at time of publish: $48 Size: 0.42 ounces | Shades: 31 | Finish: Matte | Skin Type: Oily, combination, balanced

People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Oily Skin: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation 4.9 View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Fentybeauty.com Pros Huge shade range

Easily blendable, weightless

Sweat- and shine-reducing Cons Needs multiple layers to be full-coverage There’s a difference between a radiant, glowing finish and oily skin, though it is, admittedly, a tough line to toe. The Fenty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation is the secret ingredient to oil-controlled skin with its climate-adaptive formula that resists the buildup of sweat, shine, and oil on the skin when exposed to heat or after long hours of wear. Our testers immediately noticed how lightweight and easy to blend this formula was, even stating that it “doesn’t even feel like there’s makeup on,” making this an easy product to reach for everyday. There was very little transfer onto the blotting sheet as well, which means that this product’s staying power is no joke. Though this product will last you all day, you may prefer its use for more natural makeup days, as its pigmentation is not as full coverage as it claims. Our tester with hyperpigmentation felt as if they would need several more layers of the product to get a true full-coverage effect, but that this was a beautiful product for those looking for medium/buildable coverage (or anyone who doesn’t have dark circles or spots). Long, sweaty days in the summer are no foe to the Fenty Pro Filt’r. Price at time of publish: 39 Size: 1.08 ounces | Shades: 56 | Finish: Matte | Skin Type: Oily, combination, balanced People / Jessica Juliao

Best Buildable Coverage: ILIA True Skin Serum Foundation 4.4 View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore Pros Radiant, skin-like finish

Very blendable and customizable coverage

Non-oxidizing Cons Slight transfer onto blotting sheet One of the biggest deterrents for people when it comes to full coverage foundations is the fear of looking cake-y or the skin drying out, which is why a buildable product is one of the better options for customizable coverage. The Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation hits the mark with its medium coverage formula made with niacinamide to not only provide a finish that feels as healthy as it looks, but can be easily layered for more coverage, if necessary. Even after applying a few layers of the product, our tester was impressed by the weightlessness of this product and its ability to cover up redness and pores while still producing a dewy, natural finish. They felt that they would still need to use a powder to set the foundation in their naturally oily areas, like the T-zone, but that the glow-y foundation was easily blendable, highly breathable, and produced a “texture that felt like silk.” Like most of the products in this test, this foundation transferred slightly onto the blotting sheet used, but only left product-produced oil on the sheet and kept the foundation mostly intact on their skin. Because this formula doesn’t oxidize either, it’s perfect for all-day wear — meaning you can wear a little during the day for a natural look and boost the coverage for a night out without the fear of yellowing or cakiness. Price at time of publish: $54 Size: 1 ounce | Shades: 30 | Finish: Natural | Skin Type: Oily, combination, balanced People / Jessica Juliao

Best Weightless: Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation 4.7 Sephora View On Sephora View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Feelunique.com Pros Airbrush finish

Hydrating and comfortable feel

Super lightweight Cons Slight creasing People / Jessica Juliao If you’re looking for a skin-perfecting foundation that feels like you’re wearing no makeup at all, then look no further than the Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation. Luxe in design and formula, this pore-erasing, incredibly lightweight and “truly sublime” foundation (according to our tester) was one of the most natural-looking yet tone-correcting products tested during these trials. Only one layer was needed to get the desired level of coverage that our tester was going for, but the formula was buildable enough to easily blend another layer on top for an even more “perfect” look. Our tester attributed this lightness to its water-based formula, which made the product feel like a tinted serum instead of a thick foundation, making it “ideal for everyday wear or days that you want a second skin.” After wearing the foundation for a good amount of time, our tester noticed a bit of creasing at their smile lines, but this was to be expected as the foundation hadn’t been set with powder — a staple in most beauty routines. Our tester still loved how this product both looked and felt on their face, stating that their “skin looks truly glorious” and was truly worth the investment (its price tag is not cheap). Ms. McGrath wasn’t kidding when she called her product "sublime". Price at time of publish: $68 Size: 1.18 ounces | Shades: 36 | Finish: Natural | Skin Type: Balanced, dry, combination, oily

People / Jessica Juliao

Best Natural Finish: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation 4.4 Sephora View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales Pros Extremely large shade range

A little goes a long way

No cakiness Cons The finish reads a bit matte PEOPLE / Jessica Juliao Natural makeup-wearers will love the little amount of product that is required to achieve a flawless look with the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation, as only the smallest drops of this product were necessary to comfortably cover our tester’s skin. They were happy with how nicely the product held its own on their skin, staying away from creasing and cakiness. They also loved how natural their skin looked after application, noticing how beautifully the foundation was able to blend out to a skin-like result while still offering coverage. A very small amount of product was transferred during the blotting test. Our testers definitely voted to recommend this product to family and friends due to its ease of application and gorgeous results, though they do want you to be aware that the end finish is quite matte, meaning you won’t get too much of a natural sheen glowing through the product in the end. However, this look may be perfect for some readers and your new favorite foundation could be just a click away. Price at time of publish: $52 Size: 1 ounce | Shades: 49 | Finish: Matte | Skin Type: Oily, combination, balanced

People / Jessica Juliao

Best No Transfer: Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Mousse Makeup Flawless Finish Mousse Makeup 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Super lightweight

Tone-correcting

Hydrating Cons May not last throughout the day

Low shade range Introducing the Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Mousse Makeup, a mousse-style foundation that offers a buildable, natural-looking finish. A little goes a long way with this product, as our testers noticed that a single, small pump of the mousse was able to blend into the entirety of their face. It was as lightweight on the skin as it felt in the can, which was a nice break from liquid and stick foundations. While this mousse was initially effective in the no-transfer department, our tester noticed that the mousse began to feel oily on their skin after about 20 minutes. There are also only six shades available, which is notably limited for a complexion product. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 1.76 ounces | Shades: 6 | Finish: Natural | Skin Type: Balanced People / Jessica Juliao