The 7 Best Food Storage Containers That We’ve Tested in 2022

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 21 food storage containers, including 15 plastic containers and 6 that were made from either glass or ceramic. They searched for the best food storage containers based on capacity, ease of cleaning and maintenance, design, and performance, especially when it came to airtight lids that prevented leaks.

Abigail Hitchcock, chef and owner of Abigail’s Kitchen in New York, NY, says in a professional kitchen , plastic food containers are hands-down the best choice because glass can shatter. But for home use, Hitchcock says, “I do like the idea of using glass because I feel that it’s something you can heat stuff up and it’s not going to melt and it’s probably not going to get into your food.” (This is an issue with plastic containers, though note that all of the plastic containers on the list are BPA-free.) Still, she notes that glass is much heavier than plastic. Ideally, whatever food containers you choose, they should stack for even easier storage.

Whether you prefer a neat pantry like Courteney Cox channeling her hyper-organized character on “Friends” or just want to keep your leftovers around a bit longer, you’ve likely wondered what the best food storage containers are to do the job. There are many affordable options available that offer a tight seal to lock in freshness, but when it comes down to choosing between glass and plastic, it all depends on your preferences and your food storage needs .

Best Overall: Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Organization & Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids, 10-Piece Set 5 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Includes a range of container sizes

Made from thicker, durable plastic

Easy-open lid design

No staining or smells after washing Cons Pricier than Rubbermaid’s everyday storage containers

May not need the smaller containers After testing more than 20 types of plastic and glass food storage containers, the Rubbermaid Brilliance set wins the top spot on our list. Rubbermaid has long been a trusted brand for the household, and its reputation for excellent kitchen storage continues with this set of modular plastic food storage containers. Our testers loved the variety of container sizes in this set. There are 10 containers ranging from large enough for spaghetti and cereal to medium size for flour and sugar to small size for nuts and candy. Even if you don’t use the tiniest ones — they’re good for herbs and spices — this Rubbermaid set is an incredible value. These aren’t the thinner Rubbermaid containers that might already be your go-to for keeping dinner leftovers for tomorrow’s lunch. The walls of these food storage containers are much thicker, and the snap-on lids ensure an airtight seal. In fact, our testers said you could see the tightness of the seal, and there were no leaks. You won’t have to break a sweat trying to reopen these containers, though, thanks to a handy lip that makes it easy to break the seal. Above all, these containers wash up beautifully — there were no stains or smells that lingered after it was filled with a tomato sauce and onion mixture. Price at time of publish: $66.99 Material: Plastic | Number of Sets: 10 | Closure Type: Snap | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | BPA-Free: Yes

Best Airtight: Better Homes & Gardens Flip-Tite Canisters 4.9 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Various sizes included

Different size containers easily stack on top of each other



Easy-open lid design Cons Truly only for dry goods as they don't keep in liquid well “Cute” might not be the first word that comes to mind when it comes to food storage containers, but it did for our testers. This set of four containers — 6.5 cups, 10.1 cups, 16 cups, and 19.4 cups in size — are all square, making them super easy to stack on your counter, in a cabinet, or in your pantry. They’re clear, so you can easily see what’s inside, or you can add your own labels if you choose. Our testers loved the ease of the flip-buckle lid—kind of like popping open a can — that seals in food for freshness. Despite the strong seal, these are marketed as storage for dry food, so keep your pasta, pretzels, and sugar in these and find something else to store sauces or other liquids. The manufacturer cautions not to carry these by the lid, so be careful when you have to move them around your kitchen while they’re packed full. Price at time of publish: $29.98 Material: Plastic; silicone seal | Number of Sets: 4 | Closure Type: Flip buckle | Dishwasher Safe: Yes for container and lid; hand-wash silicone seal | BPA-Free: Yes

Best for Cereal: PrepWorks by Progressive Large Cereal Keeper, 4.5 Quart 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Ergonomic grip makes it easy to pour

Also great for storing sugar or flour

Easy to refill Cons More expensive per container than others on the list If you like your cornflakes to remain crispy as they should be, you’ll want to keep them in this plastic food storage container from PrepWorks. Pouring cereal from a cardboard box might not be the hardest chore, but there’s an ergonomic hand grip that makes it even easier to fill a bowl when you’re bleary-eyed in the morning. There’s two openings — one for pouring the cereal out and one for filling it from the box — that seal airtight. While it’s made for cereal, our testers found that it could be good for storing other dry ingredients in bulk, like sugar or flour. It’s rather pricey, in fact, just to be used as cereal storage, so if you’re looking for something more or that can do double-duty for food storage, try another item on our list. Still, if nothing gets in between you and your breakfast routine, this is worthy of a spot in your pantry. Price at time of publish: $31.95 Material: Plastic and silicone | Number of Sets: 1 | Closure Type: Snaps | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | BPA-Free: Yes

Best Set: Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Container Set 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Comes with a chalkboard marker and reusable labels for easy organization

Includes a set of measuring spoons

Easily stack on top of each other

Cons Make sure all four hinges are locked in place to avoid spillage If you’ve coveted a perfectly organized pantry or kitchen cabinets complete with neatly labeled food storage containers, you’re halfway there when you purchase a set from Chef’s Path, which comes with a chalkboard marker and reusable labels. It comes with a whopping 14 clear plastic containers — the highest on our list — with lids that form an airtight and a watertight seal when you pop the four hinge locks into place. We love that these containers are square, so they’re easy to stack on top of each other. Our testers found a slight leak the first time they shook it during the shake test, but it was fine after that, even though one of the hinges did come undone. For that reason, you’ll want to move and store these carefully, especially if you’re using them to store sauce and other liquids, though the manufacturer does note that these are best for dry foods. In fact, the set comes with a colorful set of measuring spoons, making these containers perfect for dry ingredients like flour, sugar, and salt. Price at time of publish: $44.69 Material: Plastic | Number of Sets: 14 | Closure Type: 4-hinge lock | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | BPA-Free: Yes

Best Large: Vtopmart Large Food Storage Containers 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Larger capacity than many others on our list

Also keeps liquids in which makes them more versatile



Easy to stack and store on top of each other Cons Only one size of containers included, so you may need to order more in smaller sizes If you want your food storage to be large and in charge of your kitchen, look no further than this set of four from Vtopmart. This set contains four identical containers 7.5 x 7.5 x 9.1 inches in size (176 oz. capacity) so you can store an abundance of baking supplies and other dry kitchen goods. These square stackable containers are secured by a four-hinge lid that locks into place for an airtight seal. Though the manufacturer recommends them for dry good storage, they passed our leak test. Even when dropped, just one of the hinges came undone, so you’re likely looking at a bit of spillage rather than a full-on kitchen catastrophe. The only downside — if you can consider it one — is that you might not need four huge containers. There are other sets from Vtopmart that allow you to scale up or down in size, but they also come as identical sets, so you’ll have to do more purchasing if you’re wanting to mix and match to meet your storage needs. Price at time of publish: $28.99 Material: Plastic | Number of Sets: 4 | Closure Type: 4-hinge lock | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | BPA-Free: Yes

Best Ceramic: Crate & Barrel Aspen White Ceramic Canisters With Scoop 4.8 Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Pros More aesthetically pleasing meaning you can keep them out on the counter

Includes scoops for easy access to dry ingredients Cons Lids are hand wash only Clear glass and plastic storage containers certainly have their usefulness, but sometimes you want something that looks a little prettier for your pantry. These bright white ceramic canisters from Crate & Barrel offer an old-school kitchen vibe might actually make you clear room on your counter to keep these on display. There’s even a slot to keep a shiny stainless steel tablespoon (included) at the ready to scoop dry ingredients. These stoneware canisters are covered up by natural wood lids. They don’t lock in place like others on this list do, but they did pass our leak test, so they are snug enough to keep coffee, sugar, flour, and other dry kitchen staples fresh. The container is glazed and easy to keep clean with soap and water or in the dishwasher (top rack to be safe), but you’ll have to use a damp cloth only for the wooden lid. Price at time of publish: $60.95 for complete set Material: Glazed stoneware; hardwood lids | Number of Sets: 1 | Closure Type: Lid | Dishwasher Safe: Container is dishwasher safe; wipe lid with damp cloth

