We Tested the Best Food Processors for Chopping and Grating Ingredients Like a Pro Chef

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out more than a dozen food processors, testing each one’s mettle when it came to chopping onions, slicing zucchini, grating cheddar, and even mixing up mayo. If you didn’t realize that one kitchen appliance could do all of that work, then you’re in for a treat.

Whether you aspire to have all top-of-the-line kitchen appliances like Martha Stewart and Ina Garten or simply want to give your chopping hand a rest from time to time, our list of the best food processors will help you narrow down your options.

For Vocino, a food processor is like having a second set of hands in the kitchen. “If you pick the right food processor, it will be like having your own personal sous chef with you in the kitchen,” she says. She notes that food processors have come a long way in the last few years, which means you’ve got lots of choices depending on what you want yours to do for you in the kitchen.

“Why exert yourself and potentially open up yourself to injury?” asks Anna Vocino, the founder of Eat Happy Kitchen and author of two cookbooks: Eat Happy and Eat Happy Two. “To me, there's no upside to manually chopping ingredients unless your recipe only calls for chopping two cloves of garlic.”

Even if your knife skills are on par with Bobby Flay’s , having a food processor on hand in the kitchen makes quick work of chopping, slicing, and dicing ingredients.

Best Overall Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Home Depot Pros Large food bowl means you can chop more ingredients at once

Simple to use with just two buttons

Fairly easy setup once you get the hang of it Cons Shredding and slicing blades are not adjustable

Some smaller parts need to be hand washed The Cuisinart tops our best food processors list because it is so simple to use: it’s got just two responsive buttons that make quick work of ingredients. It’s easy to use, though if you’re new to food processors, you might find it a bit tricky at first to insert the attachments; we found it got easier with practice. Once you get the hang of it, setup is fairly simple. It chopped up onions very well and it gave cheese an even shred. The 14-cup bowl holds a lot of ingredients that the Cuisinart took on like a champ. The blade didn’t fully reach when small quantities of ingredients are used, though. We found the shred and slice attachments worked well, though we were disappointed that there was no feature for grating. The larger components and attachments were easy to clean, but we found the smaller pieces to be a bit of a challenge, thanks to the smaller nooks and crannies that can capture food residue. This is common to many food processors, though, so washing the attachments and the blade (carefully!) by hand is best. Price at time of publish: $179.98 (orig. $249.95) Dimensions: 9.38 x 12.5 x 15 inches | Wattage: 720 watts | Capacity: 14 cups | Accessories: Slicing disc, shredding disc, chopping blade, spatula, recipe booklet People / Russell Kilgore

Best Budget Black+Decker PowerPro Wide-Mouth 10-Cup Food Processor Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Easy to use with only three buttons

Larger blade attachment works quickly and efficiently

Design of bowl makes it easy to wipe down Cons Food can get trapped in the lid during use

Not entirely consistent in chopping Black & Decker has long been a household name in the, well, household. So it makes sense that this budget-friendly food processor would make our list. For starters, it’s super easy to use. There's only three buttons and everything twists to lock and unlock easily. We loved the bevel design of the bowl because it's easier to wipe down the sides to capture all the food, plus the larger blade attachment makes processing the food quick and easy. In general, it’s easy to clean, though food does get trapped between the edge of the lid. The double plunger doesn’t come apart, so be sure to wash and air dry it thoroughly so you have any issues with mildew. It’s got two speeds plus a pulse button, which is everything you could want for slicing and dicing like a pro. We did find that some pieces weren't fully chopped and the shreds of cheese weren't entirely consistent, but if you're OK with some slight imperfections in your chopping, this food processor will be fine for your kitchen needs. Price at time of publish: $74.79 Dimensions: 11 x 9.63 x 16.63 inches | Wattage: 500 watts | Capacity: 10 cups | Accessories: Chopping blade and shredding disc People / Russell Kilgore

Best Investment Breville 16-Cup Sous Chef Peel & Dice Food Processor 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Breville.com View On Crate & Barrel Pros Comes with several accessories and attachments

Large capacity at 16 cups

Dishwasher-safe attachments Cons Doesn't come with a grater attachment



Takes a bit of time to set up If your culinary skills at home demand a more high-end appliance, the Breville Sous Chef could be the option for you. We admired the sleek but simple design that is quite user friendly, although it took us a bit of time to set it up with its multiple attachments and parts. Overall, we found that it was pretty consistent with both chopping and slicing. The two levels of blades were very efficient at picking up smaller amounts of food and liquids — like the egg yolks that we used to make mayo. For the high price tag, we were surprised that there was no grater attachment included. The removable pieces are dishwasher safe, but be sure to carefully air dry them to avoid mildew. Price at time of publish: $549.95 Dimensions: 8 x 10.25 x 17.75 inches | Wattage: 1200 | Capacity: 16 cups | Accessories: 0.5-cup mixing bowl, dicing kit, peeling disc, 5 slicing discs, 3 blades, spatula, cleaning brush, storage box People / Russell Kilgore

Best for Vitamix Vitamix 12-Cup Food Processor Attachment 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Crate & Barrel Pros Everything but the base is dishwasher safe

Saves you from buying a separate appliance if you already have a Vitamix blender

Design is simple and functional Cons Blades nearly puree certain foods versus chopping them

Lots of parts can make cleaning up a bit time-consuming if you don't have a dishwasher If you're already in love with your Vitamix, then it makes sense to get a food processor attachment for it. We liked the very simple, highly functional design that can be easily switched among different speeds. The timer on the base is helpful so that you can keep an eye on how long you’re slicing and chopping. During testing, we found the Vitamix attachment rather self-explanatory — and even better, it was easy to clean. Yes, there are a lot of parts to this processor which can make cleaning a bit of a chore; however, everything but the base is dishwasher safe, so that can take some of the work out of the equation. The only major complaint is that the blades might be too effective. Even on a low speed, the onions came out practically pureed while everything else was almost flawless. It's worth noting that this is only compatible with Vitamix Ascent and Venturist models. Price at time of publish: $185.70 (orig. $199.95) Dimensions: 8.5 x 12.75 x 11.75 inches | Capacity: 12 cups dry, 9 cups wet | Accessories: Bowl, lid, 2 plungers (large and small), multipurpose blade, 2 slice/shred discs, disc storage case, owner’s manual People / Russell Kilgore

Best for Beginners KitchenAid 13-Cup Food Processor 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Kitchenaid.com Pros Available in several colors

Easy-to-use buttons and attachments

Bowl is easy to clean Cons Dicing kit is a bit tricky to use at first We simply loved the KitchenAid food processor's overall design and found it to be very user-friendly. The buttons and attachments were self explanatory, though things get a little more intricate when you’re setting it up for dicing. But for regular tasks, we found it to be incredibly easy to use, though there is a bit of work involved to clean it, especially since the plunger has an oil drip. The KitchenAid comes with a lot of accessories, including a dough blade and various blades, including a reversible shredding disc and an adjustable slicing disc. We must have adjusted the disc just right because the zucchini was sliced to perfection. The mayo turned out to have a perfect consistency, too. The onion did come out a bit uneven and there was some cheese left between the blade and the lid. The work bowl is easy to clean — just add some water and a couple of drops of dish soap to clean it out, along with the blades. Overall, this was an excellent food processor for the price. Price at time of publish: $199.95 Dimensions: 8.7 x 10.25 x 17.43 inches | Capacity: 13 cups | Accessories: Bowl, multipurpose blade, adjustable slicing disc, reversible shredding disc, dough blade, storage caddy People / Russell Kilgore

Best for Experts Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Macy's Pros Consistently chops large quantities of ingredients

Most parts are dishwasher safe

Four automatic preset buttons Cons No slow pour hole

Lid was a bit complicated to figure out The streamlined design of this Ninja food processor was quite attractive, thought it might be trying too hard with how many pieces were in the lid. The lid was a bit complicated, and it didn't have a slow pour hole in the plunger. The Ninja might chop and slice all the things, but it’s not the most straightforward to use, which is why we recommend it for more seasoned home chefs. If you've never used a food processor before, you’ll likely have an even bigger learning curve. Overall, though, we found this to be an extremely effective food processor. It took on large quantities of ingredients with consistent results, though it might struggle to capture food in smaller quantities. Everything besides the blade can go in is dishwasher friendly, which makes cleaning less of a challenge. However, there were lots of places that water could collect in the pieces overall, so keep that in mind when air drying. Price at time of publish: $99.99 (orig. $119.99) Dimensions: 7.76 x 9.88 x 16.02 inches | Wattage: 1000 watts (1200 watts for 96 oz.) | Capacity: 72-oz. bowl (also comes in 96 oz.) | Accessories: Quad chopping blade, dough blade, slicing and shredding disc, recipe guide