The Food Lovers' Guide to Eating and Drinking Well at the 2023 US Open

Game, set, snack!

Tennis fever will soon return to New York City as fans descend upon the grounds of the US Open Championships to watch the world’s best players battle it out on the hard courts.

While catching all the live matches at the annual Grand Slam tournament — which runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10 at Flushing Meadows Park in Queens — visitors can also sample all the excellent foods and drinks offered during the two-week event. From bars serving exclusive cocktails to celebrity chef-run pop-ups to gourmet food stalls, there's something to satisfy just about every taste.



US OPEN FAN WEEK

The celebrations start early with the return of the US Open’s Fan Week, a pre-tournament kick-off with free and ticketed events to give visitors a taste of the upcoming tennis action. Events include the Stars of the Open — where Wimbledon and defending US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz, Elina Svitolina, John McEnroe and other pros will play in an exhibition match to raise money to help Ukraine relief efforts — and the annual Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.

For food lovers, The Flavors of the US Open event on Aug. 24 is the place to be. Guests can stroll around Louis Armstrong Stadium and taste some of the signature dishes that will be served during the tournament — and meet many of the celebrity chefs who created them. Expect to see culinary stars like Food Network's Alex Guarnaschelli, Kwame Onwuachi, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Melba Wilson and more, along with tennis pros Bob and Mike Bryan, James Blake, Monica Puig and Caroline Wozniacki. Tickets for the Flavors of the US Open are available now.

Also on Aug. 24, Citi's Taste of Tennis NY event features a roster of celebrity chefs and tennis stars as well — including Chopped champion and chef of Brooklyn's Baoburg Suchanan Aksornan and chef Sujan Sarkar of N.Y.C.'s Baar Baar. Taste foods from some of the most popular restaurants in the city, check out cooking demonstrations and keep an eye out for tennis stars like Venus Williams, Gael Monfils, Nick Kyrgios and others. Tickets for the event at Manhattan's Gotham Hall are still available.

DRINKS

Cocktails. Grey Goose's highly Instagrammable drink may be as popular as the matches themselves. The tournament's signature cocktail is a vodka-spiked lemonade mixed with raspberry liqueur, topped with three honeydew melon "tennis" balls and served over ice in a commemorative US Open cup. For something even cooler, opt for a Frozen Honey Deuce — a blended, slushy version of the cocktail. For those who can't sip one in person, mix up a Honey Deuce at home with the official recipe Grey Goose shared with PEOPLE. New Yorkers can also order home delivery of new ready-to-drink canned Honey Deuces. The package includes four cocktail cans, metal straws and an insulated tote — just B.Y.O.M.B (Bring Your Own Melon Balls).

Gret Goose Honey Deuce cans. Courtesy Grey Goose

Spritz. It's a taste of Italy in Queens! For the first time, Aperol will be serving their summer spritzes on the grounds of the US Open. Stop by the orange indoor-outdoor patio bar by Arthur Ashe stadium or the Italian Apé Truck to snag a chilled spritz on ice. For those watching the matches from home, the apéritif brand is also offering a Perfect Serve kit, which includes all the necessary ingredients for making spritzes at home — from bottles of Prosecco and Aperol to fresh oranges and even an orange visor.

Aperol Spritz available at the US Open. Lex Gallegos

Coffee. For a mid-day or night-time pick-me-up, Lavazza will be serving up their Super Crema, Dek and Il Filtro Classico blends — including hot and iced coffee beverages like lattes, cappuccinos, espressos and other specialty drinks. For a cool boost on-the-go, grab one of their ready-to-drink cold brew cans in four flavors (classic cold brew, nitro cold brew, double shot with oat milk and cappuccino) at the Lavazza Cafe near the food village.

Private Bars: American Express card members have access to special experiences and perks on the grounds — including the Card Member Lounge at the Fan Experience, where fans can snag a coveted Lavazza espresso martini, and the exclusive Centurion Suite (for Platinum card and Centurion members). In the suite on the second level of Louis Armstrong Stadium, guests can lounge at the bar and sip on specialty cocktails created by award-winning mixologist Jim Meehan.

CELEBRITY CHEF AND FULL-SERVE RESTAURANTS

ACES: Joining returning chefs Ed Brown and Masaharu Morimoto, Kwame Onwuachi is completing the trifecta at the gourmet restaurant within Arthur Ashe stadium. Menu items include Onwauchi's black bean hummus with berbere spiced lamb and sweet pickled sultanas, Brown's crispy chicken wings with Cool Ranch Dorito sauce, and Morimoto's selection of fresh sushi and sashimi.

Melba's: The famed Harlem restaurant owned by chef Melba Wilson is popping up at the tournament for the first time the year. Don't miss the array of southern-style dishes, including the crispy spring rolls with peas and rice, cheddar and greens and Melba's signature fried chicken served in an eggnog waffle cone.

Crown Shy: Yes, you can eat at a Michelin-starred restaurant at a sporting event. Chef James Kent's downtown Manhattan hotspot will debut at the US Open this year, serving up match-friendly foods like their crispy chicken sandwich topped with lettuce, radishes and a spicy secret sauce.

Fare by Alex Guarnaschelli: The Food Network star returns with her Italian pop-up, serving dishes like watermelon and feta salad, cavatappi pasta with yellow tomato sauce, and shrimp cocktail.

Fly Fish by Josh Capon: Get a taste of summer with a classic New England lobster roll — fresh Maine Lobster tucked into a toasted potato roll and topped with tarragon and celery.

Mojito by David Burke: At the Cuban-American fusion spot at the base of Arthur Ashe Stadium, diners can order appetizers like guacamole and roasted corn and crab dip, or dig into heartier fare like toasted cubano sandwiches and red snapper a la plancha.

Champions by Benjamin Steakhouse: At this stadium outpost of the New York City steakhouse, order their signature Porterhouse steak with creamed spinach and thick-cut bacon strips.

The Centurion Suite: American Express Platinum card holders can feast on a selection of dishes created by award-winning chefs Cedric Vongerichten and Michael Solomonov. The menu will include dishes like za'atar chicken with moruno-spiced ice, green tehina and herbs, salmon tartare lettuce wraps with ginger turmeric dressing, and roasted maitake mushrooms with parmesan and pine nuts. Tables at the exclusive restaurant can be booked through Resy throughout the two-week tournament.



NEW DINING IN THE FOOD VILLAGE

King Souvlaki: Stop by for Mediterranean favorites, including the lamb gyro sandwich wrapped in a warm pita.

The Migrant Kitchen: Focused on providing meaningful opportunities for immigrants to showcase the cuisines and cultures of their home countries, the spot — which has four permanent locations in Manhattan — will offer a menu of Middle Eastern-Latino dishes, including their delicious hand-pressed empanadas stuffed with mushroom, spinach and cheese.

Side Piece Chicken: There can never be enough fried chicken! Try their spin on the classic fried chicken sandwich topped with purple slaw, pickles and buttermilk ranch.