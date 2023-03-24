Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Folding Treadmills of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The Echelon Stride Auto-Fold Connected Treadmill makes it easy to fit workouts in at home By Barbara Bellesi Zito Published on March 24, 2023 04:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. PEOPLE / Marcus Millan Finding the motivation to exercise can be hard sometimes. (Okay, for some of us, it’s really hard.) A home gym setup eliminates the excuse of not having time to get to the gym. But exercise machines, especially treadmills, are often large and bulky, which won’t mix well with your routine if you’re tight on space. Folding treadmills are a game-changer in that they offer the same quality and sturdiness as other treadmills but without a huge footprint. “I think the best thing about the fold-up treadmill is that it's something you can put in your office, your home, [or] your workspace, and when you periodically need to use it, you can just easily fold it out and get your cardio in,” says Travelle Gaines, Head of Athletic Performance at Blocks Nutrition. He says not having enough time is the biggest problem with maintaining a consistent exercise program, so having a treadmill where you’ll see it daily gives you more flexibility. Instead of working out at a specific time, as you would if you had to go to a gym, Gaines says you could fit in small bursts of exercise during your work day — even while on calls. Our PEOPLE Tested team laced up their sneakers to try 25 folding and under-desk treadmills in their own homes. We sweated through walking and running workouts while trying out numerous features, from fitness app connections to cup holders. After each workout, we then folded up the treadmills to see how easy it was to coexist with our home gym setups. Keep reading to learn more about the folding treadmills that PEOPLE tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Echelon Auto-Fold Connected Treadmill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Xterra Fitness Folding Treadmill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Under-Desk: Treadly 2 Basic at Treadly.co Jump to Review Best Under-Desk, Less Expensive: Egofit Under Desk Walking Treadmill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Features: Xterra Fitness TRX5500 Treadmill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: NordicTrack Commercial 2450 at Best Buy Jump to Review Best with Fan: Horizon Fitness 7.0 AT Studio Treadmill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large: Horizon Fitness 7.8 AT Studio Treadmill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Echelon Stride Auto-Fold Connected Treadmill 4.8 Echelon View On Amazon View On Echelonfit.com View On Hsn.com Pros Easy-to-read console Built-in cupholder and phone/tablet holders Fully assembled out of the box Easily connects to fitness apps, including Apple Health Cons Heavy to move at 156 lbs. You’ll need a second set of hands to get this treadmill into your space, but it’s fully assembled out of the box, which is wonderful. All we had to do was plug it in and attach the safety key, and we were up and running (well, walking) in just minutes. The treadmill unfolds just by pulling on the top, and it folds up by itself, so it’s super easy to adjust on your own. Moving it, however, is a different story. You might be able to roll it a few feet on your own, but we found turning it a real chore. We recommend keeping this treadmill not far from where you plan on using it, or else you’ll get in your cardio workout just trying to set it up. Most of the presets are for runners, but walkers will also find it easy to hit their stride using the touchscreen or the buttons on the arm of the treadmill that adjusts speed and incline. The easy-to-read touchscreen display shows a ton of motivational metrics — everything from speed to distance to calories burned. We liked how simple the Echelon was to use, and you can easily connect the treadmill to fitness apps like Apple Health. We found the Echelon to be very quiet while in motion — which is excellent for apartment dwellers — although the popping sounds when using the console surprisingly made the most racket. We loved the roomy cupholders, plus there’s a phone and a tablet stand. Despite its compact footprint, we thought it was a well-made machine on par with what you’d find at the gym. Price at time of publish: $1,000.99 Max Speed: 12 mph | Incline: 12 levels | Classes: Live and on-demand | Features: Console screen, heart rate sensors, smart device holder | Weight: 156 lbs. | Financing available: Yes Best Value Xterra Fitness TR Folding Treadmill 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Runs quietly and smoothly Connects with third-party apps as well as its own fitness app, where you can set personal goals Folds up easily and compactly Cons Surface is narrower and shorter than others The XTERRA Fitness TR Folding Treadmill only required simple assembly — just the two side rails must be attached. The app allows you to connect to the treadmill via Bluetooth to access programs and workout metrics. You can also set up individual profiles, then create fitness goals, such as how many times per week you want to exercise and how many calories you aim to burn. It also tracks your metrics to see weekly trends that will motivate you to keep working toward your fitness goals. The treadmill is rather basic in operation, but the LCD screen will walk you through how to do it anyway. It’s easy to adjust the speed and inclines on the sidebars. There are 12 preset programs, and it also connects to third-party apps for virtual training. We found the treadmill to have a durable construction (it holds up to 250 lbs.) with a smooth belt. There’s a knob that makes folding and unfolding quite easy — it folds up rather compactly, so it won’t take up a huge footprint in between workouts. Wheels make it simple to move this around your space. We liked that it had 10 speed and 10 incline options to create challenging walking or running workouts, plus 12 preset program selections. We liked how durable it felt during use, the belt moves smoothly, plus the machine was very quiet, which is always a concern for apartment dwellers. If you’re new to exercise or don’t want to spend much money creating your home gym, this easy-to-use treadmill is a great choice. Price at time of publish: $637.29 Max speed: 10 mph | Incline: 10 levels | Classes: Connects to third-party apps | Tread: 16 x 50 inches | Features: Preset workouts, Bluetooth | Weight: 111.3 lbs. | Financing available: Yes The 4 Best Yoga Mats of 2023, Tested and Reviewed by Yoga Teachers Best Under-Desk Treadly 2 Basic 4.9 Treadly View On Treadly.co Pros Sturdy handrail with easy-to-reach controls folds down easily Bluetooth speaker for music or podcasts Impressive max speed for a walking pad (5 mph) Cons Does not connect to an app for syncing or virtual classes The Treadly 2 Basic earned top scores during our testing thanks to its easy setup (there was essentially no assembly needed — just plug in and go), along with its easy-to-use design. However, it was fairly heavy (although lightweight relative to other folding treadmills), so the hardest part is just getting it to the room or office you plan on using it in. It does feature wheels for easier maneuverability as well as rubber pads on the bottom for vertical storage. During use, we found that while the features are basic, it's an intuitive treadmill that's also surprisingly quiet, which was a bonus when we used it during Zoom meetings. While there's no app you can connect to like the upgraded Treadly Pro, there is a digital display that shows metrics (or you can wear a fitness watch to keep track, as well). In terms of other features, we appreciated the Bluetooth speaker, which was handy for listening to music or podcasts in-between meetings. For what it is, this treadmill is a great value. It's super compact, making it an ideal option for remote office work, and it's thin enough to store under a couch or in a closet. Price at time of publish: $749 Max speed: 5 mph (3.7 if handrail is folded down) | Tread length: 18.1 x 47.2 inches | Classes: No virtual class capabilities with the Basic version (Treadly Pro can connect with the brand's app) | Features: Handrail with controls, digital metric display, remote control, Bluetooth speaker | Weight: 77.2 lbs. | Financing available: Yes The 10 Best Small Desks for Tight Spaces Best Under-Desk, Less Expensive Egofit Walker M1/M1T Under Desk Electric Walking Treadmill 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Features a 5 percent incline, which is nice for an under-desk walking pad Lightweight, compact design Maneuverable wheels, making it easy to put away after use Cons Not designed for running (the 3.73 mph speed only handles slow jogging) No features for Bluetooth or virtual classes If you're a walker in the market for a compact, no-frills treadmill, then you can't really go wrong with the Egofit Walker M1T. Priced under $500 (with financing available), this treadmill features an incline up to 5 percent so you can burn more calories per hour compared to flat walking pads. It's also super compact, with just a 34-inch tread length, which we found fits nicely under a desk. During our tests, this treadmill was super easy to set up; we basically just had to unbox, plug it in, add batteries to the remote, and it was ready to go. It's super quiet during use — we used it during a meeting and it was not at all noticeable. The remote also has a strap on it so you can attach to your wrist for easy access to stop or change speeds. While we do wish there was better app compatibility (it does connect to a proprietary app that can sync to your phone's Health app, but it was a little difficult to figure out), we still found this to a great value for the price. This option is ideal if you just need a functional walking pad to get some steps in while working from home and you're okay with less bells and whistles. Price at time of publish: $459 Max speed: 3.73 mph | Tread length: 16.5 x 34.25 inches | Features: Remote control, 5% incline | Weight: 58.4 lbs. | Financing available: Yes Best Features Xterra Fitness TRX5500 Treadmill 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Xterrafitness.com Pros Connects to streaming services as well as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and third-party apps Saves your metrics and personal bests USB charging port Cons Very heavy to move and set up We wish there was a device stand to hold a laptop Plan to have a helper or two get this giant box into your space when it arrives. It was actually easier to unpack the box outside and bring it in piece by piece. When you are ready to assemble it, do so in the spot you plan to keep it, as this treadmill is quite heavy to move; two people are better than one during setup, too. Once assembled, though, things moved more smoothly. A QR code on the display screen takes you to the app download, where you can set up exercise profiles, connect to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and log into third-party fitness apps. We had to tool around in the interface a bit to find out how to display metrics and other info, but you can also use the app to access this info. You can simply hit the start button to get up and running (or walking), and it’s simple to adjust the speed or incline using the touch screen or the buttons on the handles. We liked that there were preset workout options; you can save your metrics and personal records to motivate you. This treadmill is chock-full of features. What we loved best is that you can access Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube through the screen mirroring feature as you exercise, so you can set this treadmill up anywhere, not just near a screen. It also connects easily to Bluetooth, so you can sync up your Beats, AirPods, or devices without being tethered to the machine by a wire (it also has a USB charging port). The only thing that would have made it even better was if there were a device holder for a laptop to squeeze in a walking workout while working from home. It’s simple to fold and unfold this treadmill — just lift it from the bottom to fold and press the lever to lower it. However, it’s not very portable — there are no wheels, for starters — and it’s too heavy to move around very often. It folds up at an angle, so it still takes up a bit of room. Price at time of publish: $1,699.99 Max speed: 12 mph | Incline: 15 levels | Tread surface: 20 x 60 inches | Classes: Virtual training, connects to fitness apps and streaming services | Features: Interactive touchscreen, Bluetooth | Weight: 223 lbs. | Financing available: Yes Best Investment NordicTrack Commercial 2450 4.6 Nordictrack View On Best Buy View On Nordictrack.com Pros Has a decline feature as well as incline Very sturdy and durable during use High quality 22-inch screen Cons Extremely heavy Only connects to iFit classes If those treadmills at the gym look heavy, it’s because they are. It was easier to move the NordicTrack’s parts into place one by one, but the tread base itself would need two people to move it for sure. Once we had all the parts out of the box, it took about an hour to set up. You can’t just hop onto this treadmill and hit start. You need to be logged into the iFit platform, which we found a bit clunky. We had to poke around a bit, and we had to poke rather hard, because the buttons weren’t very responsive. Aside from that, the treadmill is very sturdy and durable — which is what you would expect from commercial-grade exercise equipment. We also liked that there was a decline feature as well as incline — which many home treadmills don't have. Aside from being heavy, it takes up a bit of space, so give your space some careful consideration before setting up this machine. Price at time of publish: $2,999 Max speed: 12 mph | Incline: 12% incline to -3% decline | Surface length: 60 inches | Classes: iFit | Features: Hands-free adjustments, rotating screen | Weight: 303 lbs. (boxed product) | Financing available: Yes The 19 Best Running Shoes to Get You to the Finish Line — Whatever Yours Might Be Best with Fan Horizon Fitness 7.0 AT Studio Treadmill 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Horizonfitness.com Pros Fan makes longer workouts a breeze Wheels make it easy to move around your space Easy to fold up (with locking feature) USB charging port Cons Setting it up can be tricky Too easy to accidentally adjust settings during a workout Give yourself some time with the setup of this machine. It can be rather tricky to maneuver the cable through the side handles — we had to look up how to do it on YouTube. Once that was in place, though, it was smoother sailing. It’s easy to adjust the speed and incline features — in fact, it might be too easy. During almost every workout, we managed to nudge the handles or the wheel that adjusted settings when swinging our arms. The machine didn’t make as much noise as we thought it would, but it would have been nice if it were even quieter. This treadmill is easy to fold up — a lock secures the tread base in place — and wheels make it easy to move around as needed. We loved how easy it was to connect via Bluetooth to the speakers to stream music, TV shows, and movies. The charging port was also a nice feature. But one of our favorite features was the fan, which made it easy to stay cool while working up a sweat and was enough motivation to keep us working out for longer. We also liked the space to hang a towel and place a water bottle. Price at time of publish: $999 Classes: Connects to Peloton, Zwift, and Studio | Tread: 60 inches | Features: Device holder, USB rapid charger, Bluetooth | Weight: 277 lbs. | Financing available: Yes Best Large Horizon Fitness 7.8 AT Studio Treadmill 4.5 Dick's Sporting Goods View On Amazon View On Horizonfitness.com View On Johnsonfitness.com Pros Can program different user profiles, which are easy to switch between Easy to use with an intuitive display Long tread belt at 22 inches Cons Larger (and heavier) than others on this list, making it not ideal for smaller spaces Takes a good chunk of time to set up (4 hours, to be exact) We were impressed by this Horizon treadmill, but there was a big reason it made this category. Even though it folds up, it takes up quite a bit of space, so measure carefully when considering where you’ll put it in your home. It’s on par with what you’ll find at a gym, and it’ll take more than just one set of hands to assemble it. Instructions are included, but even though we had some DIY assembly experience on our side, it didn’t really help — it still took four hours to put together. Unsurprisingly (because of its larger size), it's also the heaviest option on the list. Despite the more involved setup, it's worth it when you see how simple this treadmill is to use. It’s easy to switch between user profiles, and the display is rather intuitive when accessing features or adjusting speed and incline. We liked that you could adjust your workout by using the knob on the handlebars or choosing the preset buttons. The long tread belt is also a bonus (if that's what you're looking for). Other great features are two huge cup holders — so you can use your biggest water bottles to stay hydrated while working out — a storage bar, a device stand, and a fan to keep cool as we torched calories. All in all, if you're okay with a longer set-up time (and have some help), this is a treadmill worth creating some space for in your home. Price at time of publish: $1,999 Max speed: 12 mph | Tread length: 22 x 60 inches | Classes: Connects to apps like Peloton and Zwift (Peleton subscription not included) | Features: Console, tablet holder, heart rate sensors | Weight: 330 lbs. | Financing available: Yes The 20 Best Walking Shoes of 2023, According to 16 Doctors and Experts Things to Consider Before Buying a Folding Treadmill Price Purchasing a folding treadmill is an investment in your health, but it’s also a financial investment. Luckily, some more budget-friendly models are on our list (relative to treadmills, which are inherently expensive), and many also have financing options. If you already have a gym membership, crunch the numbers to see if your home gym setup can save you money each month. Speed/Incline Are you a runner or a walker, or do you dabble in both? The folding treadmill you buy should match your workout style. All the ones that made our list are suitable for both walking and running, though runners should always note the max speed settings to see if it matches their goals. Want to add some intensity to your walks? Be sure to check out the incline features. The NordicTrack Commercial 2450 has incline and decline features to vary your workout. Features While a folding treadmill's starring feature is that it folds up for compact storage at home, you’ll also want to look for other features to augment your workout. For example, the TRX5500 Treadmill was a hit with our PEOPLE Tested team because of its ability to connect to Netflix and other streaming services. If you love tracking metrics on your Apple Watch or another fitness tracker, you’ll also want to look for a folding treadmill that’s compatible with those fitness apps. Additionally, if you're wanting to get some steps in while working from home, consider a treadmill designed to fit under a desk, like the Treadly 2 Basic or the less expensive EgoFit Walker. How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 25 folding and under-desk treadmills in our respective homes. We noted which needed assembly and which were ready to go right out of the box. We also signed up for any virtual class services and connected to health-tracking apps, where applicable. Then, we walked and jogged at least four times per week, testing the speeds, inclines, and other features. After each workout, we folded up the treadmills, evaluating each one for ease of storage. Following the end of the testing period, we rated each treadmill on a 1 to 5 scale based on app compatibility, ease of setup, ease of use, foldability, features, and value. Based on the average ratings for each, we then curated our list to include these top-performing folding treadmills. Frequently Asked Questions Are folding treadmills worth it? While they take up less space than their more stationary counterparts, folding treadmills are sturdy pieces of exercise equipment that offer an excellent workout. The Nordictrack Commercial 2450 is an investment, but if you plan to max out the virtual workouts, you’ve created a full-fledged home gym. The more budget-friendly TRX5500 Treadmill is still a great, compact option for those who like to walk and run at home. When it comes to your health, any exercise equipment you use regularly is worth it, and folding treadmills make it easy to work out at home, even when space is limited. Can you run on folding treadmills? Even though folding treadmills are compact, they can take on fast feet. Whether you’re a runner, a walker, or a bit of both, you’ll want to shop with an eye toward the features that will support your preferred type of workout. Speed, of course, is a primary factor, so do look for models that can accelerate to a miles-per-hour range that’s right for your fitness goals. “The [treadmills] with the strongest bases give you the better running capabilities,” says Gaines, so keep that in mind when shopping. (Note that all the folding treadmills that made our list aside from the EgoFit Walker are suitable for running as well as walking.) What folding treadmills are best for workstations? Brianna Joye, fitness trainer and creator of City Girls Who Walk, is a huge fan of folding treadmills that fit underneath standing workstations, like the Treadly 2 Basic and Egofit Walker. “Walking itself is known to improve your mood and lower your blood sugar,” she told PEOPLE. “I also come up with a ton of creative ideas while walking, so these are great options for those that want to keep moving even if they need to be on a computer or on calls at home."Joye suggests looking at foldable treadmills that are ultra-flat and lightweight for easy storage at home. She also recommends choosing one with an auto-stop function for safety. But it ultimately comes down to choosing a model you will use regularly. “Getting off your chair and moving your body for just 20-30 minutes every single day is known to be the healthiest thing you could do,” she says. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. 