Our PEOPLE Tested team laced up their sneakers to try 25 folding and under-desk treadmills in their own homes. We sweated through walking and running workouts while trying out numerous features, from fitness app connections to cup holders. After each workout, we then folded up the treadmills to see how easy it was to coexist with our home gym setups.

“I think the best thing about the fold-up treadmill is that it's something you can put in your office, your home, [or] your workspace, and when you periodically need to use it, you can just easily fold it out and get your cardio in,” says Travelle Gaines, Head of Athletic Performance at Blocks Nutrition . He says not having enough time is the biggest problem with maintaining a consistent exercise program, so having a treadmill where you’ll see it daily gives you more flexibility. Instead of working out at a specific time, as you would if you had to go to a gym, Gaines says you could fit in small bursts of exercise during your work day — even while on calls.

Finding the motivation to exercise can be hard sometimes. (Okay, for some of us, it’s really hard.) A home gym setup eliminates the excuse of not having time to get to the gym. But exercise machines, especially treadmills, are often large and bulky, which won’t mix well with your routine if you’re tight on space. Folding treadmills are a game-changer in that they offer the same quality and sturdiness as other treadmills but without a huge footprint.

Best Overall Echelon Stride Auto-Fold Connected Treadmill 4.8 Echelon View On Amazon View On Echelonfit.com View On Hsn.com Pros Easy-to-read console

Built-in cupholder and phone/tablet holders

Fully assembled out of the box

Easily connects to fitness apps, including Apple Health Cons Heavy to move at 156 lbs. You’ll need a second set of hands to get this treadmill into your space, but it’s fully assembled out of the box, which is wonderful. All we had to do was plug it in and attach the safety key, and we were up and running (well, walking) in just minutes. The treadmill unfolds just by pulling on the top, and it folds up by itself, so it’s super easy to adjust on your own. Moving it, however, is a different story. You might be able to roll it a few feet on your own, but we found turning it a real chore. We recommend keeping this treadmill not far from where you plan on using it, or else you’ll get in your cardio workout just trying to set it up. Most of the presets are for runners, but walkers will also find it easy to hit their stride using the touchscreen or the buttons on the arm of the treadmill that adjusts speed and incline. The easy-to-read touchscreen display shows a ton of motivational metrics — everything from speed to distance to calories burned. We liked how simple the Echelon was to use, and you can easily connect the treadmill to fitness apps like Apple Health. We found the Echelon to be very quiet while in motion — which is excellent for apartment dwellers — although the popping sounds when using the console surprisingly made the most racket. We loved the roomy cupholders, plus there’s a phone and a tablet stand. Despite its compact footprint, we thought it was a well-made machine on par with what you’d find at the gym. Price at time of publish: $1,000.99 Max Speed: 12 mph | Incline: 12 levels | Classes: Live and on-demand | Features: Console screen, heart rate sensors, smart device holder | Weight: 156 lbs. | Financing available: Yes

Best Value Xterra Fitness TR Folding Treadmill 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Runs quietly and smoothly

Connects with third-party apps as well as its own fitness app, where you can set personal goals

Folds up easily and compactly Cons Surface is narrower and shorter than others The XTERRA Fitness TR Folding Treadmill only required simple assembly — just the two side rails must be attached. The app allows you to connect to the treadmill via Bluetooth to access programs and workout metrics. You can also set up individual profiles, then create fitness goals, such as how many times per week you want to exercise and how many calories you aim to burn. It also tracks your metrics to see weekly trends that will motivate you to keep working toward your fitness goals. The treadmill is rather basic in operation, but the LCD screen will walk you through how to do it anyway. It’s easy to adjust the speed and inclines on the sidebars. There are 12 preset programs, and it also connects to third-party apps for virtual training. We found the treadmill to have a durable construction (it holds up to 250 lbs.) with a smooth belt. There’s a knob that makes folding and unfolding quite easy — it folds up rather compactly, so it won’t take up a huge footprint in between workouts. Wheels make it simple to move this around your space. We liked that it had 10 speed and 10 incline options to create challenging walking or running workouts, plus 12 preset program selections. We liked how durable it felt during use, the belt moves smoothly, plus the machine was very quiet, which is always a concern for apartment dwellers. If you’re new to exercise or don’t want to spend much money creating your home gym, this easy-to-use treadmill is a great choice. Price at time of publish: $637.29 Max speed: 10 mph | Incline: 10 levels | Classes: Connects to third-party apps | Tread: 16 x 50 inches | Features: Preset workouts, Bluetooth | Weight: 111.3 lbs. | Financing available: Yes The 4 Best Yoga Mats of 2023, Tested and Reviewed by Yoga Teachers

Best Under-Desk Treadly 2 Basic 4.9 Treadly View On Treadly.co Pros Sturdy handrail with easy-to-reach controls folds down easily

Bluetooth speaker for music or podcasts

Impressive max speed for a walking pad (5 mph) Cons Does not connect to an app for syncing or virtual classes The Treadly 2 Basic earned top scores during our testing thanks to its easy setup (there was essentially no assembly needed — just plug in and go), along with its easy-to-use design. However, it was fairly heavy (although lightweight relative to other folding treadmills), so the hardest part is just getting it to the room or office you plan on using it in. It does feature wheels for easier maneuverability as well as rubber pads on the bottom for vertical storage. During use, we found that while the features are basic, it's an intuitive treadmill that's also surprisingly quiet, which was a bonus when we used it during Zoom meetings. While there's no app you can connect to like the upgraded Treadly Pro, there is a digital display that shows metrics (or you can wear a fitness watch to keep track, as well). In terms of other features, we appreciated the Bluetooth speaker, which was handy for listening to music or podcasts in-between meetings. For what it is, this treadmill is a great value. It's super compact, making it an ideal option for remote office work, and it's thin enough to store under a couch or in a closet. Price at time of publish: $749 Max speed: 5 mph (3.7 if handrail is folded down) | Tread length: 18.1 x 47.2 inches | Classes: No virtual class capabilities with the Basic version (Treadly Pro can connect with the brand's app) | Features: Handrail with controls, digital metric display, remote control, Bluetooth speaker | Weight: 77.2 lbs. | Financing available: Yes The 10 Best Small Desks for Tight Spaces

Best Under-Desk, Less Expensive Egofit Walker M1/M1T Under Desk Electric Walking Treadmill 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Features a 5 percent incline, which is nice for an under-desk walking pad

Lightweight, compact design

Maneuverable wheels, making it easy to put away after use Cons Not designed for running (the 3.73 mph speed only handles slow jogging)

No features for Bluetooth or virtual classes If you're a walker in the market for a compact, no-frills treadmill, then you can't really go wrong with the Egofit Walker M1T. Priced under $500 (with financing available), this treadmill features an incline up to 5 percent so you can burn more calories per hour compared to flat walking pads. It's also super compact, with just a 34-inch tread length, which we found fits nicely under a desk. During our tests, this treadmill was super easy to set up; we basically just had to unbox, plug it in, add batteries to the remote, and it was ready to go. It's super quiet during use — we used it during a meeting and it was not at all noticeable. The remote also has a strap on it so you can attach to your wrist for easy access to stop or change speeds. While we do wish there was better app compatibility (it does connect to a proprietary app that can sync to your phone's Health app, but it was a little difficult to figure out), we still found this to a great value for the price. This option is ideal if you just need a functional walking pad to get some steps in while working from home and you're okay with less bells and whistles. Price at time of publish: $459 Max speed: 3.73 mph | Tread length: 16.5 x 34.25 inches | Features: Remote control, 5% incline | Weight: 58.4 lbs. | Financing available: Yes

Best Features Xterra Fitness TRX5500 Treadmill 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Xterrafitness.com Pros Connects to streaming services as well as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and third-party apps

Saves your metrics and personal bests

USB charging port Cons Very heavy to move and set up

We wish there was a device stand to hold a laptop Plan to have a helper or two get this giant box into your space when it arrives. It was actually easier to unpack the box outside and bring it in piece by piece. When you are ready to assemble it, do so in the spot you plan to keep it, as this treadmill is quite heavy to move; two people are better than one during setup, too. Once assembled, though, things moved more smoothly. A QR code on the display screen takes you to the app download, where you can set up exercise profiles, connect to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and log into third-party fitness apps. We had to tool around in the interface a bit to find out how to display metrics and other info, but you can also use the app to access this info. You can simply hit the start button to get up and running (or walking), and it’s simple to adjust the speed or incline using the touch screen or the buttons on the handles. We liked that there were preset workout options; you can save your metrics and personal records to motivate you. This treadmill is chock-full of features. What we loved best is that you can access Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube through the screen mirroring feature as you exercise, so you can set this treadmill up anywhere, not just near a screen. It also connects easily to Bluetooth, so you can sync up your Beats, AirPods, or devices without being tethered to the machine by a wire (it also has a USB charging port). The only thing that would have made it even better was if there were a device holder for a laptop to squeeze in a walking workout while working from home. It’s simple to fold and unfold this treadmill — just lift it from the bottom to fold and press the lever to lower it. However, it’s not very portable — there are no wheels, for starters — and it’s too heavy to move around very often. It folds up at an angle, so it still takes up a bit of room. Price at time of publish: $1,699.99 Max speed: 12 mph | Incline: 15 levels | Tread surface: 20 x 60 inches | Classes: Virtual training, connects to fitness apps and streaming services | Features: Interactive touchscreen, Bluetooth | Weight: 223 lbs. | Financing available: Yes

Best Investment NordicTrack Commercial 2450 4.6 Nordictrack View On Best Buy View On Nordictrack.com Pros Has a decline feature as well as incline

Very sturdy and durable during use

High quality 22-inch screen Cons Extremely heavy

Only connects to iFit classes If those treadmills at the gym look heavy, it’s because they are. It was easier to move the NordicTrack’s parts into place one by one, but the tread base itself would need two people to move it for sure. Once we had all the parts out of the box, it took about an hour to set up. You can’t just hop onto this treadmill and hit start. You need to be logged into the iFit platform, which we found a bit clunky. We had to poke around a bit, and we had to poke rather hard, because the buttons weren’t very responsive. Aside from that, the treadmill is very sturdy and durable — which is what you would expect from commercial-grade exercise equipment. We also liked that there was a decline feature as well as incline — which many home treadmills don't have. Aside from being heavy, it takes up a bit of space, so give your space some careful consideration before setting up this machine. Price at time of publish: $2,999 Max speed: 12 mph | Incline: 12% incline to -3% decline | Surface length: 60 inches | Classes: iFit | Features: Hands-free adjustments, rotating screen | Weight: 303 lbs. (boxed product) | Financing available: Yes The 19 Best Running Shoes to Get You to the Finish Line — Whatever Yours Might Be

Best with Fan Horizon Fitness 7.0 AT Studio Treadmill 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Horizonfitness.com Pros Fan makes longer workouts a breeze

Wheels make it easy to move around your space

Easy to fold up (with locking feature)

USB charging port Cons Setting it up can be tricky

Too easy to accidentally adjust settings during a workout Give yourself some time with the setup of this machine. It can be rather tricky to maneuver the cable through the side handles — we had to look up how to do it on YouTube. Once that was in place, though, it was smoother sailing. It’s easy to adjust the speed and incline features — in fact, it might be too easy. During almost every workout, we managed to nudge the handles or the wheel that adjusted settings when swinging our arms. The machine didn’t make as much noise as we thought it would, but it would have been nice if it were even quieter. This treadmill is easy to fold up — a lock secures the tread base in place — and wheels make it easy to move around as needed. We loved how easy it was to connect via Bluetooth to the speakers to stream music, TV shows, and movies. The charging port was also a nice feature. But one of our favorite features was the fan, which made it easy to stay cool while working up a sweat and was enough motivation to keep us working out for longer. We also liked the space to hang a towel and place a water bottle. Price at time of publish: $999 Classes: Connects to Peloton, Zwift, and Studio | Tread: 60 inches | Features: Device holder, USB rapid charger, Bluetooth | Weight: 277 lbs. | Financing available: Yes