The 9 Best Foam Pillows of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

If you’d like to improve your quality of sleep, keep reading to see the best foam pillows that PEOPLE tested.

Our PEOPLE Tested team picked The Company Store Dual Memory Foam and Gel Fiber Pillow as the best overall foam pillow for a comfortable night’s rest. It has two sides that provide ample support — one with memory foam and one with a layer of gel fiber — so you can choose your comfort level depending on your sleep position. It’s priced well, too, so you won’t lose sleep over spending money on a new, high-quality pillow.

To help you avoid the nightmare of aches and pains, our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 20 different foam pillows to see which ones offered the most comfortable rest. They slept on their decision quite literally; they tried out each pillow for at least one night’s sleep to evaluate its quality of construction, temperature and airflow, comfort, durability, and value.

Dr. Lowenstein explains that traditional down or feather pillows lose their shape over time because your head is applying constant pressure to the pillow during the night. “As the pillow changes shape, the sleeper’s neck position can change, possibly going from a stable position at the beginning of sleep to an unstable one, which can put increased pressure on the sleeper’s cervical spinal cord, and nerve roots,” he says. A poor sleeping position not only can reduce the quality of your sleep, but could cause pain, numbness, and weakness for your neck, shoulders, and arms.

“Foam pillows offer the advantage of maintaining shape better than other types of pillows, and [they keep] the neck position more stable throughout the period of sleep,” says Jason E. Lowenstein, MD , partner at the Advanced Spine Center and the Medical Director of Scoliosis and Spinal Deformity at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ.

If you wake up feeling stiff and achy instead of rested and energized for the day, your pillow might be to blame. The best bed pillow provides comfort and support to your head and neck, regardless of whether you’re a back, side, or stomach sleeper. Foam pillows are often touted for providing comfortable support night after night.

Best Overall The Company Store Dual Memory Foam and Gel Fiber Pillow 5 The Company Store View On The Company Store Pros Features memory foam and a gel fiber layer for a 2-in-1 pillow

Good for hot sleepers, as the gel helps regulate temperature

Soft, luxurious fabric Cons Only comes in standard size Spend a night (or even a nap) with the Company Store Dual Memory Foam and Gel Fiber pillow, and you’ll wake up knowing why our testers gave it the top spot. “[My] favorite pillow I’ve ever slept on," raved our tester. Our tester found the “very soft, luxurious fabric” to be “extremely comfortable” and was impressed at how well it maintained its shape. This pillow has two sides — one with ventilated memory foam that molds to the shape of your head and the other with a layer of gel fiber that provides comfortable support, too. It’s like having two pillows in one. Hot sleepers, rejoice: This pillow regulates temperature well, so you’ll stay cool and comfortable all night long. If you’ve been reluctant to try out a foam pillow because you think it’s too hard, rest assured that our tester found this pillow to be just right. “It has the perfect amount of firmness,” said our tester. At $59, it’s a good price for a standard pillow, though our tester admits they "would consider paying more” for such a high-quality, durable pillow. Price at time of publish: $59 Size: Standard | Material: Ventilated memory foam and synthetic gel fiber; cotton cover | Thickness: 1.5 inches People / Monica Aguinaga The 8 Best Comforters of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Budget Qutool 2-Pack Cooling Bed Pillows for Sleeping 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Offers two sides of comfort, including cooling side

Exceptional price for two pillows Cons Foam might have slight odor at first Hot sleepers, get ready for a supportive pillow that’s made with you in mind. The QuTool has a double-sided cover — one side that cools and one side that feels ultra soft — so you can customize your sleep experience accordingly. The cool silk keeps body temps down, while the soft side (a combo of bamboo rayon and polyester) provides a soft spot to lay your head. There was no doubt which side was which for our tester. “This pillow was amazing when it came to temperature adjustments,” they said. “I loved that if I got too warm, I have the option of flipping the pillow over.” Finding that perfect cool spot might mean adjusting your pillow throughout the night, though our tester didn’t seem to mind. “I love that it feels so refreshing, especially on the cooling side,” they said, noting that the soft bamboo side felt “warm and comforting.” Here’s another reason to sleep easily: at only $48 for a two-pack of pillows, it’s well worth it to give the QuTool a try. The queen and king sizes come reasonably priced, too, so no matter the size of your bedding, you’ve got the QuTool pillow to match. One thing to note is that the foam had a slight odor to it at first, according to our tester; the manufacturer recommends airing it out one to two days before use. Price at time of publish: $47.99 for two-pack standard Sizes: Standard, queen, king | Material: Fill: gel memory foam; Cover: 40% viscose from bamboo, 60% polyester | Thickness: 9 inches People / Andrea Cable

Best for Neck Pain The Company Store Neck Support Memory Foam Pillow 4.8 The Company Store View On The Company Store Pros Wing-shaped for superior neck support

Excellent choice for back sleepers

Good airflow Cons Might take some getting used to if you prefer a standard-shaped pillow

One of the priciest on our list Another pillow from The Company Store made our list of best foam pillows and rightly so. If you wake up with a stiff neck in the morning, you’ll want to get this one that cradles your neck in the comfort of memory foam. This wing-shaped pillow might look a little funny because it’s designed for those who prefer to sleep on their backs. And if you’re a veteran back sleeper, you know how badly your neck can ache the next day if you don’t have a firm enough pillow. “This pillow is even better than I imagined,” said our tester after a peaceful night’s sleep. “My neck felt so rested; it’s great!” The fiber cover is made from Coolmax, which is supposed to keep the pillow cool all night. The tester said that while the pillow did offer some good airflow, it wasn’t as cool as they would have liked. Considering how well they felt it supported their neck, it’s a minor drawback. While $119 is a bit pricey for a pillow, our tester — who has struggled with a stiff neck before — says it’s worth the price for “the best sleep.” After a dreamy week with this pillow, our tester concluded, “If you have a stiff neck, this works wonders!” Price at time of publish: $119 Size: One size | Material: Memory foam, plus a polyester/Tencel knit cover and a moisture-wicking cover with Coolmax fiber | Thickness: 4 inches People / Monica Aguinaga The 8 Best Travel Pillows of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Combo Sleepers Casper Foam Pillow 4.7 Casper View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Casper Pros Good for hot sleepers

Fabric feels soft yet durable Cons The extra cooling feature requires an additional purchase Some nights you sleep on your back, others it’s your side, and sometimes you wake up on your stomach. You might think that if you can’t commit to a regular sleeping position, how could you possibly commit to a foam pillow? This foam pillow from Casper was made with you and your fellow combo sleepers in mind. This Casper pillow is made with AirScape foam that’s perforated to dissipate heat. If you’re an extra-hot sleeper, you might splurge for the additional $50 per pillow to get the add-on Snow Technology HeatDelete bands, which do exactly what they say. Our tester was impressed by the soft yet durable fabric on this pillow. After a week spent with this pillow, our combo sleeper tester said they would recommend this pillow "to other combo sleepers because it’s comfortable in all sleeping positions.” Price at time of publish: $89 Sizes: Standard, king | Material: Fill: 77% polyurethane foam, 23% viscoelastic polyurethane foam; Cover: 88% polyester, 12% spandex; Liner: 90% polyester, 10% spandex | Thickness: 1.25 inches People / Jamie Griffin

Best for Stomach Sleepers Sealy Molded Memory Foam Pillow 4.8 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Excellent support

Quilted texture provides additional comfort

Held up well over testing period Cons Not ideal for hot sleepers Stomach sleepers often kick their pillow out of bed altogether to avoid a stiff neck in the morning. But there’s a better way to sleep, thanks to this Sealy Molded Memory Foam Pillow. “This pillow is magic,” said our tester. “It was so incredibly comfortable and didn’t lose its luster over time.” They did notice that the pillow got warm as the night progressed, but they didn’t mind, thanks to the pillow’s comfortable quilted texture. Some might say you can’t put a price on a good night’s rest. But this pillow’s price tag is $34, and our tester said they’d be willing to pay far more for the excellent night’s sleep they got with this pillow. They felt it cradled their head well, and they woke up feeling that their neck and shoulders were supported throughout the night — not something that stomach sleepers can usually say. Price at time of publish: $33.99 Size: Standard | Material: Memory foam with plush knit cover | Thickness: 5.75 inches People / Andrea Cable

Best Soft Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow 4.7 Tuft & Needle View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Pros Soft yet supportive

Good for combo sleepers

Bounces back after being used Cons Not ideal for anyone who prefers more firmness

Pricier than many on the list If you’ve tried foam pillows in the past and found them to be too hard, we’ve got news for you, Goldilocks: This pillow from Tuft & Needle is just right. Here’s our tester’s glowing description: “This pillow is majestic — the softest, squishiest, most aesthetically pleasing pillow.” It’s all thanks to the T&N Adaptive foam that’s designed to support all sleepers, no matter what position they prefer. “There’s not much more I could ask for of this pillow,” said our tester after a fantastic night’s sleep. They found it to be the “perfect combination of soft and structured.” It was also quite dreamy to look at, with its rounded corners and subtle pattern that made it appear as luxurious as it felt, per our tester. After just two nights of sleep with the Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow, our tester was hooked and thinks you will be, too. “The pillow bounces right back, and the pillow case is butter soft,” the tester said of this “immaculate” pillow. Sweet dreams, indeed. Price at time of publish: $100 for standard Sizes: Standard, king | Material: T&N Adaptive foam infused with graphite and cooling gel; micro polyamide and polyester cover | Thickness: 5 inches People / Kaya Abrahamson

Best Adjustable Fill Coop Home Goods The Original Pillow 4.8 Coop View On Target View On Coophomegoods.com Pros Comes with an extra 0.5-lbs. of filling

Good for hot sleepers Cons Might take some trial and error to get it just right This pillow from Coop lets you take the matter of a good night’s sleep into your own hands quite literally because you can add and subtract fill — made from a proprietary combo of memory foam and microfiber — resulting in the perfect amount of support. If you like a plumper pillow, the Coop pillow comes with a half-pound of Oomph (seriously, that’s the name of their fill), so you can fill it up to your preference. Too much? Just remove some fill to de-Oomph it, and you’re good to go (to sleep). Our tester called this the “softest, sturdiest, comfiest pillow.” Though it’s not billed as a cooling pillow, our tester said it stays “decently cool” and it felt super soft. “I don’t even want to use a pillowcase with this pillow; it's so soft,” said our enthusiastic tester, who was also impressed by the quality of the materials and noted the stitching was flawless. “Just get the pillow,” they concluded. “You won’t regret it.” Price at time of publish: $72 for queen Sizes: Queen, king | Material: Memory foam and microfiber fill; 100% polyester liner; Lulltra pillowcase (60% polyester, 40% bamboo-derived viscose rayon) People / Kaya Abrahamson

Best for Side Sleepers Nest Easy Breather Pillow 4.9 Nest View On Nest Bedding Pros Luxurious texture with firm support

Entire pillow is machine washable

Comes with complimentary fill bag Cons The removable fill might take some trial and error

There’s a slight odor when you first use it Our tester is a confirmed side sleeper and typically heads off to dreamland on a firm Posturepedic pillow. They said the Nest Easy Breather adjustable foam pillow was an excellent alternative. It felt very comfortable, with a luxurious fabric texture and well-made construction. True to the name, the Easy Breather kept our test sleeper feeling cool and fresh all night. It’s washable, too, so it’s great for people who are concerned about allergens. Our tester did notice there was a slight smell from the foam pillow upon removing it, but it dissipated quickly. It also felt heftier when compared to the other foam pillows on our list. The manufacturer ships the pillow overstuffed and recommends removing much of the fill at first, then adding it back in until it reaches the desired plumpness. If this is your first adjustable pillow, give yourself and your pillow some time to get ready for bed. Price at time of publish: $107 for standard Sizes: Standard, side sleeper, queen, king | Material: Cover: 49% Icecore, 49% polyester, 2% spandex; Inner pouch: 100% knit cotton; Fill: 70% non-toxic CertiPUR-US certified virgin foam, 30% smooth polyester fiber People / Izzy Seely