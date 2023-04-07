Keep reading to see our 13 favorites so you can pick the pair that’s just right for you and your feet.

To save you time scrolling through endless ads and reviews, we tested over 20 pairs of women's flip flops for comfort, fit, support, durability, and value. We took them to the streets, the beach, and on road trips to see which ones were worthy of the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval .

While you may not put a lot of thought into the flip flops you wear, your choice is actually pretty significant on your foot health. "Flip-flops should have good arch support and cushioning. Avoid flip flops made of cheap material that are excessively thin or flat to prevent problems such as extensor tendonitis,” says Cory Clement, DPM, an LA-based podiatrist. “In addition, the flatter the sole, the more our intrinsic foot muscles work harder to grip the sandal, which can lead to hammertoes and even bunions.” In short, it’s worth considering more options than just the cheapest pair of women's flip flops on Amazon.

As the sun starts to set later each day and the chilly winter air finally starts to thaw, we can take a breath and enjoy the fact that summer is right around the corner. And although it’s not quite time to put your coats in storage for the season, you can still get to work prepping your summer 2023 closet — starting with your footwear. Whether you’re going on a beach vacation, lounging on your back patio, or running errands on a hot day, a good pair of flip flops is essential for all your spring and summer adventures.

Best Overall Sanuk Yoga Mat Flip Flops 5 Zappos View On Zappos View On Kohls.com View On Sanuk.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Extremely soft because they’re made of yoga mat material

Lightweight and plush, but still provide adequate support

No blisters were formed while wearing these

The bottom provided enough grip to prevent slipping on pool tiles Cons Minimal structured support, so they’re more stylish than orthopedic

Overly cushioned, so not ideal for all day wear You’ll find your inner peace with every step in the Sanuk Yoga Mat Flip Flops, which is why we rated them best overall. They feature yoga mat material in the footbed, which means they provide extra cushioning that your feet (and back!) will thank you for. Although they’re plush and feather-light, they do still provide some arch support and mold around your feet so that you get an extra boost where you need it. The Y-shaped strap is made from a faux leather material and has an extra layer of soft fabric on the bottom, which prevents that dreaded chafing and blistering that’s typical in this style of flip flop. While they aren’t particularly shoes you’d want to wear all day long, they feel like a dream on your feet for short periods for trapezing around the beach or pool. Usually, flip flops are famously slip prone in these types of environments, but these Sanuk’s have surprisingly good traction. If you’re worried about getting around on slick pool tiles or sandy boardwalks, the sturdy grip of the bottoms of the shoes, coupled with the thick straps that cling to your feet, means that you don’t have to feel unsteady on slippery terrains. All in all, the Sanuk Yoga Mat Flip Flops are a winner in every way — from fit to comfort to durability and even in price. Coming in at $35 at the time of writing this article, these are mid-range in price compared to all the women's flip flops we’ve tested and certainly give you your money’s worth. These will undoubtedly be able to keep up with any and all summer adventures while also helping you reach your inner zen wherever your feet are planted. Price at time of publish: $35 Colors: 8 | Sizes: 5-11 | Materials: Synthetic yoga mat, faux leather straps People / Lydia Price

Best Overall, Runner Up Clarks Womens Breeze Sea Flip Flop 5 Clarks View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Beallsflorida.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Velcro-adjusted straps for perfect-for-you size

Thick soles and foamy footbeds provided extra support and comfort, so you could walk all day in these Cons Heavier than others that we tested due to the thick sole

Nearly double the price of our Best Overall pick The Clarks Breeze Sea flip flops aren’t just a one-summer shoe — they combine durability and comfort so that you can get all the benefits of flip flops with quality wear at the same time. While they aren’t necessarily airless like the Sanuks, their extra weight is largely attributed to the thicker material of the sole, which feels extra durable and well made. It has an EVA midsole for shock absorption with every step, as well as Cushionsoft foam on top so that you get extra padding and support. The straps also have velcro adjustment so they can really be custom tailored for your feet, and their fabric material also makes them chafe-proof. The only reason we ranked these as the runner up is because of the price — ringing in at $55, they’re on the pricier side, over double that of our best overall. With that being said, these aren’t as plush as the Sanuks, so if you prefer a shoe that has a firmer feel, these may be the better choice for you. (Plus, they're on sale right now.) Price at time of publish: $31.36 (orig. $55) Colors: 5 | Sizes: 5-12 | Materials: Ortholite footbed, EVA outsole, soft textile lining People / Bridget Annear

People / Bridget Annear

People / Bridget Annear





Best Design Birkenstock Gizeh Essentials EVA Sandals 4.7 Amazon View On Birkenstock.com View On Dsw.com View On Famousfootwear.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Fit 4 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros One of the most lightweight options we tested

Anatomically shaped footbed for excellent arch support

Work for both flat-footed and high arch foot types

No break-in period Cons High price (but we think it’s worth it) Birkenstock never disappoints, and the Gizeh EVA Sandals are a perfect example of that. Light as air and expertly molded, these won our vote as best design because they have the most subtle of features that pay off in big ways. Like all Birkenstock shoes, these flip flops have an anatomically shaped, molded footbed, which is designed to cradle your feet perfectly. And because these are a little more soft, they work for many foot types, whether you’re flat-footed or have a high arch. They also have quite a bit of arch support for flip flops, and after a whole day of wear, your feet don’t feel particularly tired. Because the thong straps themselves are made out of EVA, they don’t chafe or cause blistering and hardly feel like they’re there, which is huge considering many flip flops chafe between the toes. Because these Birkenstocks are specially designed to mold to your foot, there wasn’t an awkward period of breaking them in — we noticed that within as little as an hour they started to mold to the foot, which saved us from the dreaded discomfort of adjusting to a new shoe. Although they initially felt a little stiff, the feeling dissolved quickly. These are a fairly steep price compared to other shoes we tested, but they are the kind of sandal you can wear all day long and not get tired of, which is in large part due to the expert design. And after giving them a fair test, we determined this makes the price worth it. If you are looking for a sandal you can wear for everyday use, the Birkenstock Gizehs just might be the ones for you. However, do keep in mind that they do run a little big, so it may be worth sizing down before you purchase. Price at time of publish: $49.95 Colors: 5 | Sizes: 4-13 (whole sizes) 4.5-13.5 (half sizes) | Materials: Molded EVA People / Karen Chen

People / Karen Chen



Best Everyday Skechers Womens On The Go 600 Sunny Flip Flop 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Beallsflorida.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Fit 4.5 /5

Support 5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Thick, durable soles that don’t add extra weight

Ideal for long wear across terrains and weather Cons Higher price, but worth it for an everyday flip flop

Not super packable, due to the design If you’re someone who likes wearing flip flops outside of brief periods like hanging by the pool or on the beach, the Skechers On-The-Go 600 flip flops are a great option. We ranked them as the “Best Everyday” pair because of how thick, sturdy, and durable they are. We found them to be the perfect weight — they’re thick enough so you don’t feel rocks or gravel underneath when walking, but don’t weigh you down or feel bulky on your feet. The straps are soft and don’t cause any chafing, and while the thickness of the shoe itself prevents it from bending too much, the footbed does provide moderate arch support. We tested them on multiple terrains, in rain and shine — and they held up great through all of it. Because these are so thick and durable, they’re great during long periods and can keep you comfortable if you’re spending a lot of time on your feet. While they aren’t necessarily light and airy or ideal for packing, they are a great option if you want a pair of flip flops you can wear on errands or need shoes that will hold up and perform well in various situations. Price at time of publish: $35 (orig. $45) Colors: 9 | Sizes: 5-12 (regular sizes) 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 (wide sizes) | Materials: Goga mat footbed, rubber sole People / Jillian Sederholm

Best Durable Chaco Womens Chillos Flip Flop 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Chacos.com Our Ratings Comfort 4 /5

Fit 4 /5

Support 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 3.5 /5 Pros Excellent traction; great for any terrain

Fast drying, making it optimal for the pool or outdoor activities

Lightweight yet super sturdy Cons Tight straps that have a bit of a break-in period (two wears)

Runs small, so we recommend sizing up Chaco is known for making durable shoes that are built to last and be worn in any situation, and their flip flops are no exception. Although they may look like they’d be heavy, we were pleasantly surprised by how lightweight they are. They also have a bit of arch support that isn’t as prominent as other pairs we tested but is certainly there. They did have a little bit of a break-in period — the nylon straps were tight initially and left a little bit of redness behind, but it only lasted for the first two wears. These Chaco’s also have features that make them ideal for outdoor wear — not only do they dry fast, which makes them perfect to take from water to land, but they also have a thick, cushioned footbed that will protect your feet when walking on rough terrain. The sturdy footbed does mean they don’t bend much at the arch, but all in all the thick, foamy sole feels very supportive yet lightweight. Additionally, the bottoms have excellent traction, whether you’re walking on dirt, pavement, rocks, or slippery surfaces. The straps are also tough and, while kind of hard to get on your feet for the first few wears, do adjust and mold to your feet overtime. Additionally, they run a bit small and don’t have half sizes, so we recommend sizing up to be safe. We found the material of this Chaco flip flip itself to feel very well made, which brings us to the $40 price point — this is one of the more expensive pairs we’ve tested, but Chaco shoes are known for being high quality, durable, and lasting for many seasons and adventures. In fact, one of our editors has had the same pair of Chaco sandals for over a decade, so for $40, these are a steal. If you anticipate a lot of camping or outdoor activities in your future or just want a pair of flip flops that will last, these are the perfect pair for you. Price at time of publish: $20 (orig. $40) Colors: 9 | Sizes: 5-12 | Materials: Padded polyester, EVA footbed People / Anna Popp

People / Anna Popp

People / Anna Popp





Best Support Aerothotic Orthotic Flip Flops 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Comfort 4 /5

Fit 4 /5

Support 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Excellent arch support and cupped soles

Gel conditioning that softens the shock from steps

Square-shaped heel protects the bottom of your feet from any terrain

After testing a few times, we felt a noticeable relief in foot fatigue and discomfort Cons Irritation from straps after first wears

Design caters to medium-high arch Do you struggle with pain in your legs or back or just find that you need a little extra support in your shoes? You may think that flip flops are bound to have minimal support, but we’ve found the perfect flip flop for arch support in the Aerothotic Orthotic Flip Flops. These shoes are loaded with ergonomic features like cupped soles, toe grips, and gel-like conditioning under the footbed that softens your steps. The bottom of the shoe itself is made of thicker plastic and has a square-shaped heel that also protects the bottoms of your feet from harsh terrain. All of these features work together to keep your feet in place. However, keep in mind that these shoes cater to people with a medium-high arch based on the design. The underlining of the strap did cause a little bit of irritation on the tops of the feet during the first few wears, but it did eventually subside. One thing we loved about this pair was how easy they are to slip on and off — although they’re a little bit thicker and bulkier than others we tested, the strap stands on its own and is flexible, so there’s no need to adjust it as you slide it onto your foot. Because they are so thick, they also feel well made and durable. While you may typically buy a new pair of flip flops each season, these feel as though they’d last for many. Depending on the color you choose, this pair ranges from $30-$40, which we found to be reasonable for the quality. For what it’s worth, we felt a noticeable difference in reduced foot fatigue and discomfort after wearing these for long wears — so if that’s something you struggle with, then these are certainly worth the purchase. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Colors: 20 | Sizes: 6-11 | Materials: Polyurethane People / Jeanne Geer

People / Jeanne Geer



Best Packable Teva Womens Olowahu Flip Flop 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On Dick's Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Fit 4 /5

Support 3.5 /5

Durability 3 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Thin and lightweight, so they’re easy to add to a carry-on or tote bag

Cushioned foot bed has a plush feel

Soft straps with no break-in period

Performed well on different terrains, including cement, grass, and sand Cons Little to no arch support

Hard to slide on and off due to tight toe strap Packing shoes is one of the most tedious parts of getting ready to go on a trip. Whether you’re traveling by car or plane, we’re all trying to maximize space and keep things simple. And since most shoes are fairly cumbersome, flip flops are generally an easily packable item. We think we’ve found the flip flops that are easiest to pack and will leave even more room for all your essentials. The Teva Olowahu flip flops are very lightweight and the straps are soft, so they easily slide into any suitcase or tote bag without taking up too much space. Although there isn’t much arch support, they have quite a bit of cushion and feel very soft when wearing. The straps are also soft and didn’t cause any chafing or blistering, and we noticed that they stretch and mold to the foot throughout a day of wear, which is a plus. However, the toe strap is a little tight and they don’t exactly slip on, so it does take some extra force to get them on your foot for the first few wears. These women's Teva's did well on different terrains — from cement to grass to sand. Although the cushioned footbed has a plush feel, it doesn’t have much more than just that. With that being said, these easily packable and lightweight shoes are a great addition to slide into your suitcase at the last minute for wearing to the pool or beach. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Colors: 13 | Sizes: 5-12 | Materials: EVA, textile, rubber sole People / Taylor Fox

People / Taylor Fox

Best for the Pool Havaianas Womens Slim Flip Flop Sandal 4.2 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Support 3.5 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 3.5 /5 Pros Barely-there lightweight feel while wearing

Cushioned insole adds extra comfort and protection

Great traction thanks to ridged bottoms

Stayed securely on our feet throughout testing Cons Poor arch support

Some wear and tear in the heels after first few wears One of our favorite features of the Havaianas Slim Flip Flops is how lightweight they are — not only are they incredibly flexible, but wearing them almost feels like wearing no shoes at all. The cushioned insole adds extra comfort and provides a solid layer of protection from the ground with every step. The bottoms are also ridged, which provides a good bit of traction and security, even around slippery surfaces like a pool deck. No matter the terrain, they stay on your feet and don’t require you to curl your toes to keep them on your feet. While these are lightweight and comfortable, they have minimal arch support, which means they aren’t the best for running errands or spending a lot of time on your feet. And coming in at $22 at the time of writing this article, they are one of the cheaper options we recommend. They easily slip on and off, don’t leave any blisters, and are relatively plush to the touch, so they are an excellent option for wearing to the beach, pool, or around the house if you’re doing chores at home. Price at time of publish: $21.67 Colors: 13 | Sizes: 5-12 | Materials: Rubber

Best Ergonomic Fitflop IQUSHION Ergonomic Flip Flops 4.7 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Our Ratings Comfort 4.5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Airfoam cushioning; plush yet lightweight support

Impact pillows on the front and back that cradle your feet

Easily slip on and off Cons Some irritation between toes in first wears

Thin straps If you want flip flops that are lightweight and airy, the Fitflop IQUSHIONs are the ones for you. We voted these as the best ergonomic choice because of the subtle design features that make them so comfortable that you can’t even tell you’re wearing any shoes. The softness comes from flexible air-foam cushioning that is lightweight and doesn’t weigh down your steps. They also feature extra support from impact pillows on the front and back, which reduces discomfort that comes from stepping down on varied terrains. Although they are soft and feature significant cushioning, they aren’t so soft that it feels like your feet are sinking, which is a big plus if you’re going to wear them for long periods. They also feature an anatomically shaped footbed, which we found to provide great arch support that minimized any foot fatigue you’d get in most flip flops with a flat or flimsy footbed. We did notice that there was a break-in period for these, as there was some irritation from the straps, but that did fade after the first few wears. Aside from the ergonomic features, you’ll also love how easy these are to slip on and off. You’ll find that because they’re so lightweight and have stretchy, thin straps, you can slide them on and off when going to the pool or beach or doing chores around the house. The simple rubber construction also feels well made, and held up well after several wears. Coming in at $32 at the time of publishing this article, they may be more than an average pair of rubber flip flops, but they also come with the features mentioned above that may seem small but make a huge difference during prolonged wear. If you struggle with finding comfortable shoes and need extra support, these are the perfect pair for you. Price at time of publish: $32 Colors: 12 | Sizes: 5-11 | Materials: Snake-embossed rubber, EVA People / Jamie Hergengrader

People / Jamie Hergengrader



Best Unisex Crocs Classic II Flip Flop 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Fit 4.5 /5

Support 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Just as lightweight as Crocs clogs

No break-in period

Classic bump details in the footbed for boosted circulation Cons Runs big

Slightly awkward arches We all love Crocs, but are their flip flops as good as their iconic clogs? The Croc flip flops have all the same qualities — like Croslite foam and the bump details in the footbed for boosted circulation — but in the form of a flip flop. We love how lightweight and cushioned they are, and the bump detailing makes it feel like you’re getting a gentle massage with every step. While the arches sit at a little bit of an awkward height, they also provide gentle support, like most Crocs do. Another thing we love about this pair is that there was no break-in period at all; they maintain the high quality Crocs are known for by causing little to no discomfort on the first few wears. As far as sizing, it does feel fairly true to size, though it may run a tad bit big and wide. However, it doesn’t feel like they are too big to the point of being uncomfortable, but instead adds a layer of comfort with the roominess. Like we said, these Croc flip flops feel very high quality, as expected. The sole is very firm, doesn’t bend, and provides generous support for flip flops while also feeling very lightweight. Listed at $25 at the time of writing, they are on the cheaper end of flip flops we tested but are still a little more expensive than most people pay for flip flops on average. However, they are very well made and considering all the bonuses and the price (compared the more expensive pairs we tested), if you’re a fan of Crocs already, you’ll love them in flip flop form. Price at time of publish: $ 24.99 Colors: 4 | Sizes: 6-15 | Materials: Thermoplastic (EVA), EVA sole People / Melody Chiu

Best Casual Teva Womens Mush II Flip Flop 4.9 Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Comfort 4.8 /5

Fit 4.5 /5

Support 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Bendy sole that adjusts to your foot with every step (without being flimsy)

No blisters or chafing while testing Cons The straps felt tight during the first few wears

Don’t slip on and off easily due to the multiple straps We were taken aback at just how lightweight and soft these Teva flip flops were. The Teva Women’s Mush II flip flops have a bendy sole which allows them to fully conform to your foot, but they are by no means flimsy. The thick thong straps keep them on your feet so that they don’t slip and slide as you walk, which is a typical nuisance that comes with most flip flops. If anything, the straps are a little tight upon first wear — we did notice that we had to use some force to get them on the first time. However, there was no chafing or blisters while breaking them in, and they did stretch out after the first few wears. Although there aren’t a ton of color options, these are a great option for casual wear around town on errands or on vacation. The straps keep them from slipping while walking around, and the bendy, moldable soles mean that you’ll have support all day long. And we found the $34 price to be worth the quality and style you get with these women's flip flops. Price at time of publish: $34 Colors: 4 | Sizes: 5-12 | Materials: Polyester webbing, EVA sole People / Cecilia De La Paz

Best Cushion Reef Cushion Court Flip Flops 4.8 Reef View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Zappos Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Fit 4.5 /5

Support 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros Made of vegan materials that feel soft and sturdy

Soft, foamy footbed that still offers great arch support

Fast drying, so they’re great for the pool or beach Cons Inconsistent sizing, so we recommend sizing up The Reef Cushion Court flip flops got our vote as best cushioned flip flops because they had an incredibly plush feel. They are made from a thick foam material throughout which makes them very soft and cushioned, but that doesn’t mean they don’t offer support. Although plush, they’re also sturdy in the sole, which provides great arch support and makes them feel very well made. The straps, made of vegan leather, were also soft and felt sturdy and well made. They’ve expertly combined the sturdiness that protects your feet from the rough terrain and the softness that makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud with each step. Another plus we noticed was how quickly they dry, which makes them perfect for going from the pool to the boardwalk. One thing to keep in mind is that there was a slight inconsistency in the sizing, so we recommend sizing up by at least half a size. If you’re looking for a sandal that you can wear straight from the pool to dinner or another vacation activity, the Reef Cushion Courts are perfect for you. Price at time of publish: $32.99 Colors: 13 | Sizes: 5-12 (whole sizes) 7.5, 8.5, 9.5 (half sizes) | Materials: Cushioned foam, vegan leather strap, rubber sole People / Ellie Hertel

People / Ellie Hertel

