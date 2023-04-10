We tested the best flip flops for men by wearing them to the pool, on hikes, around the house, and everywhere in between. We evaluated each pair for comfort, fit, support, durability, and value.

Wearing inexpensive or poorly made flip flops can exacerbate or create injuries, so it's worth choosing a high-quality version. “Avoid flip flops made of cheap material that are excessively thin or flat to prevent problems such as extensor tendonitis,” says Cory Clement, DPM, an LA-based podiatrist, “In addition, the flatter the sole, the more our intrinsic foot muscles work harder to grip the sandal which can lead to hammertoes and even bunions.”

If your summer plans include spending time at the pool or on a sandy beach, flip flops are an essential item. Instead of picking up a flimsy pair that may only last for one vacation, you can invest in high-quality flip flops that will provide years of comfortable (and stylish!) wear. (Can men's flip flops really be stylish? Jason Mamoa has a flip flop and T-shirt collab with So iLL x On the Roam, so we say yes.)

Not ideal for extended outdoor use, such as hiking We’ve all heard of Adidas, which is known for high-performing footwear. Their flip-flops are no exception — they’re lightweight but sturdy enough for everyday wear on all kinds of terrain. Made with flexible EVA on the bottom and a smooth polyurethane footbed, they feel soft and well-made. There aren’t a lot of particularly noticeable ergonomic features, but there are some subtle design elements that boost comfort and make you feel supported, including a slight dip at the toes and a curved heel bed that cradles your feet just right. As far as arch support, there is a slight rise where the straps naturally tuck under the soles, so it creates a modest boost though it isn’t remarkable. While the straps are a little bit narrow (talking to you, wide-footed folks), they are very soft and didn’t cause any chafing, blisters, or discomfort, even after a long wear. Another plus: The Adidas flip flops did not require a break-in period, which is common with flip flops, especially between the toes. These aren’t exactly the kind of shoes you’d want to wear if you plan on doing a lot of hiking or walking, as the support isn’t extraordinary. However, they are high quality and reasonably priced and would be a great option for everyday errand running, heading to the beach, or slipping on after sports practice. Price at time of publish: $26 Colors: 7 | Sizes: 5-13 (whole sizes) | Materials: Synthetic, polyurethane, EVA People / Elizabeth Leonard

Made of real leather

True to size Cons Feel heavier than some of our other options

Causes chafing and blistering during break-in period The Reef Men’s Voyage Le Flip Flops got our vote as the second best overall because of how comfortable they were even after wearing them all day long. While most flip flops aren’t exactly known for being sturdy, these have thick soles that protect your feet from all surfaces, from slippery concrete to sand and grass. They’re made of 100 percent authentic leather and feel luxurious. The bottom of the shoe has significant ridging as well, which provides excellent traction whether you’re walking on wet surfaces or rugged terrain. These ranked as runner-up due to their break-in period — the straps caused blistering and were rough between the toes at first. They feel a bit heavy, and there is minimal cushioning in the footbed, which could be a pro or a con depending on your preferences. The price for these flip-flops is on the high side — this is one of the more expensive pairs we tested. However, we can confirm they are very well made and feel durable. They run true to size, so just choose your typical shoe size when purchasing these sandals. If you’re looking for a pair of men's flip flops that will last you for many seasons, these are a great option. Price at time of publish: $52 (orig. $70) Colors: 4 | Sizes: 6-13 (whole sizes) | Materials: Leather, rubber People / Sophie Mendel

Sturdy and durable design

Good arch support Cons Rough break-in period

Minimal cushioning Treasured for softness and durability, leather shoes of any kind have a luxurious feel that’s worth the price. These Rainbow flip flops are no exception. They feel high quality in every way, from the straps to the footbed. The soles themselves are thick yet lightweight and don’t feel clunky on your foot. There is also significant arch support that keeps you comfortable even during long-term wear. While there is minimal cushioning, after wearing them a few times, the leather starts to mold and adjust to your foot’s unique shape so that they become softer and more comfortable. On that note, while the sandals fit true to size, there is a bit of a break-in period with these — the leather feels tight at first, which is a little uncomfortable, but after a short break-in period, they soften and adjust. The leather used is high quality, and the sandals are designed and crafted with intention, which is why we rated this pair the best out of all the leather pairs we tested. The price is reasonable, considering these sturdy sandals are a long-term investment that will get you through many hot summer days. Price at time of publish: $59.99 Colors: 16 | Sizes: Small-XXX-Large | Materials: Leather, rubber

Cushioned insole smartly hidden under rubber surface

Chaco is known for making durable shoes that are built to last and can be worn on all your outdoor adventures, from hiking to biking to swimming. Right off the bat, we were impressed by the excellent arch support in this pair. While they have a fair amount of cushioning, it is hidden under the rubberized surface, so they get even more comfortable and soft with each wear. The sleek footbed allows the shoe itself to fit well against the foot, and it makes you feel very grounded and balanced, which is key if you're going to be wearing them on the go. The straps are stretchy and comfortable, although they did cause a little bit of irritation between the toes during the break-in period. After a few days, they adjusted and molded to the foot — and after that, they felt like a dream. However, the straps loosened so much after a few wears that they became slightly loose, which might be an issue if you're trying to walk quickly. Although we wish the straps could be adjusted for tightness, overall, this pair's durability, arch support, comfort, and overall value make them a solid pick. Price at time of publish: $55 Colors: 7 | Sizes: 7-15 (whole sizes) | Materials: Polyester, EVA, rubber People / John Somerall

Still look like new after months of wear

We all know Ugg's iconic winter boots are oh so soft and cozy, and you can expect that softness in Ugg's flip flops, as well. The top of this men's flip flop is made from a buttery suede that feels soft on your feet, while the bottom is made of rubber, which provides a good amount of traction. Although the soles themselves are a bit thin, they aren't too bendy and feel durable and well-made. We also love how the suede insole, cotton canvas lining, and molded rubber outsole give the flip-flops a classy look that you can wear out and about without looking too casual or sloppy. These flip flops fit true to size, and even after a month of wear, they still felt like new, which also signaled just how high quality these shoes are. One of the biggest downsides is that these sandals lack arch support, which could lead to discomfort. Also, the sole doesn't offer much bend, so when you start trying to pick up the pace with your walk, the sandals can slow you down. With all this being said, they do feel well-made and soft. If you want a flip-flop that you can wear beyond a beach or pool visit, this pair is a great option at a reasonable price. Price at time of publish: $38.63 (orig. $59.95) Colors: 3 | Sizes: 7-15 (whole sizes) | Materials: Suede, EVA, rubber People / Mike Navarro

Easy to slip on and off

Durable Cons Minimal arch support

The North Face Base Camp Flip Flops are designed with longevity in mind. They are made of foam material in the footbed that molds to your foot and cradles its unique shape. This feature allows you to wear them all day with hardly any foot fatigue. And while they do feel lightweight, they aren't so lightweight that you don't feel like you're wearing them. This is largely because they stay firmly on your feet, so you don't have to worry about being slowed down with your steps or tripping over yourself. The velvet-like straps, while a bit tight, are also incredibly soft and don't cause blisters or chafing. Because the EVA footbed is made up almost entirely of foam, however, there isn't much arch support. But the foam does provide a level of cushioning and adjusts to your foot's natural shape for a comfortable fit. The North Face makes products that are designed to withstand the elements — and these flip flops are no exception. Durable and high quality, and easy to slip on and off, these sandals are reasonably priced and ideal for everyday use. They're also sleek and stylish and come in a wide variety of colors, which is a major plus. Price at time of publish: $38.95 Colors: 8 | Sizes: 7-14 (whole sizes) | Materials: Synthetic, EVA, rubber People / John Somerall

Soft straps ensure no break-in period

Squeak-proof during testing Cons Minimal arch support

Not ideal for rocky terrain You’ll find your inner peace in the Sanuk men’s flip flops. Made from memory foam-like material equipped with air pockets, you’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud with every step. The material also makes them very lightweight and foamy, like your favorite brew (which is where the shoes get their name). There is a bit of arch support, but it’s nothing to write home about — however, the cushioned footbed makes up for that, as your feet simultaneously sink into and are cradled by it. The straps are also soft and cause minimal chafing — the fabric wrapped around them keeps them from causing any irritation despite constant contact throughout the day. We ranked these as the best for the pool for a couple of reasons — their softness, obviously, but also their durability and traction. Even on slippery surfaces, they felt very secure, which is crucial if you’re hanging out on a slick pool deck. They fit true to size and are a great value for the price. Also, they’re much quieter than most flip flops. Although these might be impractical for outdoor adventuring when you’ll be on your feet a lot, they are ideal if you want a pillowy soft pair that can be worn at the pool or on other slippery surfaces. Price at time of publish: $39.51 Colors: 7 | Sizes: 6-14 (whole sizes) | Materials: Synthetic leather, memory foam, rubber

One of the most ergonomic options on our list Cons Higher price point, but we think it's worth it The rugged outsole and supportive insole of these flip flops from Merrell made them an easy choice for our best hiking flip flops. These are also one of the more ergonomically designed pairs we tested — from the cushioned heel bed to the gentle rise at the arch and curve up at the toes. All of this works together to put you in a natural stride that is a game changer for hiking. Yet even with the thick outsole, they’re still relatively lightweight and easy to wear. The Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole is rugged and sturdy, ideal for climbing on rocks and treacherous trails. After putting them to the test on a 3-mile hike, they still felt comfortable and caused minimal chafing — a win in our book! You may be skeptical about hiking flip-flops — we were too. You probably assume that any major outdoor activities that don’t involve water should be done with clunky, close-toed shoes. But if you’re planning to hike somewhere with a river or waterfall that you want to be able to easily dip into without having to take off your shoes and socks, these sandals can handle it. The Merrell Breakwater flip flops run a bit small, so order a size up if you’re between sizes. These flip flops are one of the more expensive pairs we tested, but we found that with the extra support, rigid outsole, and durable material, they are worth it. Price at time of publish: $71.99 Colors: 3 | Sizes: 7-15 (whole sizes) | Materials: Woven webbing, EVA, Vibram Megagrip rubber

True to size

Strikes the perfect balance of soft comfort and firm support Cons Rough break-in period The Vionic Men’s Wyatt Toe Post sandals are podiatrist-designed to work for all foot types. Made of synthetic leather on the insole and durable rubber on the outsole — and EVA cushioning on the inside — we voted these the most comfortable because of how easy they are to wear all day long without experiencing foot fatigue or soreness. While shoes with too much cushioning often make your feet feel like they’re sinking, and shoes that are too firm tire out the muscles in your feet, these find an ideal balance between firm support and pillowy softness. Design elements like the deep heel cup and midsole arch support also make your foot feel cradled in all the right places. We also appreciated how easy they were to slip on and off, and the sizing was spot on — there is plenty of room in front of the toes and behind the heels, so you don’t feel like your feet are hanging over in any way. The main downside to these is the break-in period, specifically around the straps. They caused some chafing for the first few days between the toes and on top of the feet, though it went away after 2 to 3 days. To avoid any unwanted discomfort, we’d recommend wearing these for short periods the first few times and then longer once they’re truly broken in. These sandals are on the expensive side, but after the break-in period, they were extremely comfortable, and the thick soles and sturdy straps are proof that they are built to last. Price at time of publish: $79.95 Colors: 7 | Sizes: 7-13 (whole sizes), 8.5, 9.5, 10.5 | Materials: Synthetic, EVA, rubber

True to size

Lightweight Cons Thick soles, not ideal for travel

Uncomfortable straps Sometimes you just need a little more support, and the OOFOS OOriginal Sandal gives just that. Walking, running, or doing any kind of physical activity on hard surfaces puts stress on foot joints and muscles which can cause pain and increase your risk for injury. These flip flops run true to size and are made with the OOFOS “Recovery Technology,” which provides extra support and cushioning that cradles the footbed and minimizes the impact of your steps. Because they are recovery sandals, we were surprised by just how light they are — although they are clearly well-made and durable, they don’t weigh your foot down. In addition, these are of great value thanks to their excellent traction that feels secure even on slippery surfaces. Our main issue with this pair is the straps. While there wasn’t much of a break-in period for these, the piece that goes between the toes was thick and a little abrasive, so it did cause some minor discomfort. They’re also fairly thick-soled, which is great for support purposes, but maybe not ideal for packing in luggage or wearing every day. However, if you’re coming home from the gym or playing sports and want to change into something that will take extra care to protect your tired muscles and joints, look no further. Price at time of publish: $59.95 Colors: 5 | Sizes: 3-16 (whole sizes) | Materials: Synthetic, OOfoam sole

Luxurious cushioning that feels cloud-like

Surprisingly lightweight Cons Higher price We were surprised by how lightweight these are, considering that they do have a clunkier look. However, the Hoka’s give the best of both worlds by being lightweight on your feet and equipped with a generous amount of plush softness, which is why they won our vote as “Best Cushion.” The Hoka Ora’s run true to size, so choose your typical shoe size when ordering. Equipped with dual-layer construction with cushioned midsoles and an EVA top layer, the Hoka Ora Recovery Flip makes you feel like you’re walking on a cloud with each step. Also, the jersey material straps have moisture-wicking properties, which is a game changer on hot summer days and provides extra softness. Even though this pair does have a softer feel, there is still a decent amount of arch support. The Hoka flip flops are on the pricier side, but we felt that the quality of this high-performing shoe makes it worth the higher cost. Price at time of publish: $60 Colors: 6 | Sizes: 7-14 whole sizes | Materials: Jersey, EVA, rubber