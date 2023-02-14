The 9 Best Fleece-Lined Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Keep reading to discover the best fleece-lined leggings, according to our tests.

Fleece-lined leggings are known for their added insulation and warmth, which can be worn on their own or under other layers. However, like most garments, there are many, many iterations to choose from. To save you from having to buy and return a bunch of different pairs, we tested 21 of the most popular fleece-lined leggings on the market. In doing so, we paid special attention to things like quality, opacity, fit, performance, durability, and value, to weed out the not-so-great options and make way for the nine best fleece-lined leggings money can buy. At the top of our list are the warm and affordable 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-lined Leggings , which are beloved for their non-sagging fit.

With temperatures dipping into the single digits — not to mention negatives — it’s hard not to take mental stock of our wardrobes. Are we prepared for such bone-chilling weather? One way to ensure that you are is with a pair of fleece-lined leggings.

Best Overall 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Nordstromrack.com Pros Buttery soft interior

Exterior is silky and smooth

Not at all transparent Cons Waistband is slightly tighter than the size implies After wearing the 90 Degree By Reflex leggings while cleaning the house and walking the dog, our tester awarded them the highest praise possible. "They're unlike any fleece-lined leggings I've ever owned,” our tester said, calling out everything from the cozy interior and toning exterior fabric to the lengthy silhouette which works well for her long legs. We admit that these leggings have a slightly tighter waistband than expected; however, we think it adds to their function — being tighter around the belly helps them stay up no matter what activity you’re doing in them. Most notably, the leggings are fully opaque and don’t deteriorate after washing. After several washes, walks, house cleanings, and general life, these have held up great — and still feel like new. Considering they’re a fraction of the price of most fleece-lined leggings, we recommend them to anyone who's looking for a functional pair of fleece-lined leggings at an affordable price. Price at time of publish: $26.99 Material: 90% polyester, 10% spandex | Sizes: XS-3X | Colors: 11 (as well as pocket options) PEOPLE / Dera Burreson The 4 Best Black Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Runner-Up, Best Overall Title Nine Crash 2.0 Polartec Tights 5 Title Nine View On Titlenine.com Pros Don’t budge during wear

Very soft to the touch

Warm but breathable Cons On the pricier side comparatively We can’t say enough good things about the Title Nine Crash 2.0 Polartec Tights after testing them around the house, taking the dog out, and spending a snowy day outside in Breckenridge, Colorado (where temps dipped to 30 degrees). From the moment we put them on, we could tell these were high-quality leggings. The fit was perfect — snug enough to not slip down yet comfortable for all-day wear, through sitting, standing, walking, and running. The material is incredibly soft, with seams in well-thought-out places to avoid any uncomfortable chafing. While the leggings aren’t particularly thick, we were glad to notice just how warm and opaque they were during wear. Designed with the perfect amount of breathability, these leggings still kept us much warmer than regular pairs. Beyond that, these leggings held up beautifully in the wash, and we can anticipate being able to get a lot of use out of them before they show any signs of wear. As for who we recommend these tights for? Everyone, no matter their activity of choice! This pair would be great for activities outdoors (hiking, biking, running, walking, etc.) but also comfortable enough to wear all day leisurely running errands on a cold day — allowing breathability when indoors but warmth as you go outside. Price at time of publish: $99 Material: 90% recycled polyester, 10% spandex | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 8 PEOPLE / Ciara McCune

Best Value RBX Store Active Women's Fleece Lined Full Length Athletic Training Running Yoga Leggings 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Warm yet breathable

Very soft and opaque

Hold up very well in the wash Cons Some shoppers report that the waist is too loose, making them fall down during wear Looking for performance-driven fleece-lined leggings that won’t break the bank? At just $35 a pop, the RBX Active Fleece-Lined Leggings are hard to beat. We wore them around the house, biking on a Peleton, walking the dog, and running errands, and we already want to buy another pair. In short, these are some of the softest leggings we've tested, all while being both warm and breathable. Something we especially love about these affordable fleece-lined leggings is the fact that the waist doesn’t roll down during wear, not even while sitting; they stay in place, which is a big deal to us. Something else that’s a big deal? The fact that they’re completely opaque. We tested them in the sun, inside and outside, and you cannot see through them. Price at time of publish: $24.90 (orig. $29.99) Material: 88% polyester, 12% spandex | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Black, Ivy Green, Zipper Pocket Maroon, Zipper Pocket Solid Black, Navy Blue, Zipper Pocket Dark Teal, Plum Purple The 15 Best Faux Leather Leggings of 2023, According to Celebrity Stylists

Best for Running Lorna Jane Amy Winter Thermal Phone Pocket Tech Leggings 4.8 Lorna Jane View On Lornajane.com Pros Not super thick but still very warm

Conceal underwear lines

Slightly compressive, lending to a toned-looking physique Cons Only available in black

On the pricier side when not on sale If you’re looking for the perfect fleece-lined leggings for your next run, we assure you that the Lorna Jane Amy Winter Thermal Phone Pocket Tech Leggings are a great choice. We wore these fleece-lined leggings while working out at home and running errands in 55-degree weather, and they quickly became our tester's new favorite leggings. Other fleece-lined leggings that our tester has worn in the past are so thick they make your legs feel really heavy, due to the thickness of the fleece. These, on the other hand, feel more like regular everyday leggings thickness-wise but with added warmth (as well as elasticity that resembles shapewear). Our favorite part about these black leggings with pockets is that they stay up and maintain warmth no matter the activity. While working out, the leggings did not make us feel hotter, but in 55-degree weather, they definitely warmed the legs up. It's almost as if they adjust to your body and are breathable when needed. Additionally, we applaud that they’re not at all see-through. In fact, they even help conceal panty lines. Where some leggings stretch out and never bounce back to their original shape after wear and washing, these leggings do. In two weeks, we washed these leggings three times — and there were no changes to the logo on the back, the opacity, or the fleece on the inside. As much as we love these leggings, we reviewed them while they were on sale for $75. If you are outside a lot in the fall and winter, then high-quality clothing is worth it, especially when you're confident that you'll have them for years. Only you can decide if the price fits within your budget. Price at time of publish: $75 (orig. $126) Material: 84% nylon, 16% elastane | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: Black PEOPLE / Taylor Calta The 11 Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2023, According to Running Experts

Best with Pockets Tommy John Women's Go Anywhere Fleece-lined Brushed Leggings 4.5 Tommy John View On Tommyjohn.com Pros Comfortable for all day wear, even while out and about

Completely opaque

Deep pockets that can easily fit a phone

Perfect lengths for a 5’3” frame, with no bunching at the ankles Cons Not warm enough for super frigid days

Might be too short for taller people

On the pricier side when not on sale Tommy John is renowned for being a comfort-focused clothing brand that aims to address the most common problems associated with everyday essentials like underwear and sweat. The Tommy John Go Anywhere Fleece Lined Brushed Leggings live up to that reputation. According to our tests, they’re warm (but not too warm), not to mention incredibly comfortable, and built to last. We loved these leggings because the lining wasn’t too toasty but it did add an extra thickness that easily passed the squat test. While we are not sure they would keep us truly warm in freezing conditions compared to thicker pants, they are definitely warmer than the standard leggings and workout pants. Beyond how they feel, our tester says that even when she purposefully pulled on the fabric to see how they fared with stretching, these leggings never looked transparent, and they always bounced back to their proper shape. Our number one gripe with leggings is that standard lengths are way too long on shorter frames. This was not an issue with these Tommy John leggings — our 5'3" tester praised the length and experienced no bunching at the ankles. While they weren't cropped, they look like they had been tailored to fit her legs perfectly. That being said, these leggings may look too short on taller frames. Price at time of publish: $51.20 (orig. $128) Material: 86% polyester, 14% spandex | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: Black PEOPLE / Morgan Ashley_Parker

Best Everyday Eddie Bauer Crossover Winter Trail Adventure High-Rise Leggings 5 Eddie Bauer View On Amazon View On Eddiebauer.com Pros Look more like high-end leggings

Feature pockets and a zippered compartment

Soft and cozy interior without being overly heavy

Completely opaque Cons Warm enough for chilly days but perhaps not for frigid winter ones The Eddie Bauer Crossover Winter Trail Adventure High-Rise Leggings have earned hundreds of five-star reviews — and for good reason. On the outside, they look just like normal leggings that are well-structured and high-quality — they definitely don't give off a cheap athleticwear vibe. Throughout our testing, we were especially impressed with the ultra-soft interior fabric, snag-resistant exterior fabric, smooth-gliding zippered pocket, and high-waisted, budge-proof silhouette. As much as we love them for everyday wear — our tester wore them all day long to a photo studio — we admit that they’re best for chilly days, not freezing ones. Additionally, we noticed the sizing isn’t entirely accurate, as the leggings run almost a size up; so even if you order your normal size, you should expect them to be a bit roomy (although they’re not so roomy that we would suggest actually sizing down). Price at time of publish: $71.40 (orig. $119) Material: 88% polyester, 12% spandex | Sizes: XS-3X (regular, petite, tall) | Colors: Dark Berry, Indigo, Black, Black/White

Best for Lounging Lands’ End Women's High Rise Serious Sweats Fleece Lined Pocket Leggings 4.8 Lands' End View On Amazon View On Target View On Kohls.com Pros Very warm and fit well

No stretching out or sagging during wear

Very thick, shielding against both the cold and wind Cons Sweatshirt-like material, which isn't the sleekest

Regular version may be a tad long on shorter frames If your goal is to be as warm and cozy as possible while lounging about the house and running out for coffee, these leggings are for you. Part of what makes them wear so well is the fact that, despite being very thick, they maintain their shape. In terms of function, these are super warm and fit nicely. While these leggings are sold in seven colors and prints, they all look more casual than they appear online. In terms of appearance, the material is very sweatpant-like; we were expecting something a little sleek or glossy, but these very much emphasize function over fashion. Still, they're very warm and comfortable and perfect for casual days out and about in the cold. One last thing: These leggings fit taller people well; if you are shorter than average or classify as petite, be sure to order the petite version, which is offered in XS-XL.

Price at time of publish: $59.95 Material: 55% cotton, 41% polyester, 4% spandex | Sizes: XS-XL (regular, petite, tall) | Colors: Blackberry, Black, Deep Sea Navy, Cement Heather, Rich Red PEOPLE / Lauren Phillips

Best for Working Out Under Armour Women's ColdGear Authentic Leggings 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Underarmour.com Pros Completely opaque

Lightweight but warm

Maintain their shape and don’t fall down during wear Cons Only available in two colors

No pockets Whether you’re working out in a cold gym or outside in the elements, these Under Armour leggings will keep your muscles (and lower body as a whole) warm. We wore these leggings on long runs and walks as the temperature was changing, and found them to be lightweight, stretchy, and thick (but not too thick). In short, they’re essentially your classic everyday athletic legging but with an extra layer of heat, thanks to the thin fleece lining. After testing several fleece-lined leggings, these are by far the most breathable and movable pair. Plus, they are completely opaque; not only did they pass the squat test, but they also hid the pool of sweat on our legs (something that's noticeable even in black leggings). What we love most about these fleece-lined leggings, though, is just how well they stay up throughout an entire workout. These did not fall down once while running (we usually have to pull up the waistband or the legs to keep them from falling); they stayed in place and were perfectly form-fitting throughout the entire workout. The only thing we would change? These leggings would be even better if they had a pocket. Price at time of publish: $54.99 Material: 87% polyester, 13% elastane | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: Black, Midnight Navy