The 8 Best Flannel Sheets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 30 flannel sheet sets, searching for the warmest, softest bedding to keep you sleeping snugly during the cold season. They rated sheets based on their texture, warmth, quality of construction, breathability, durability, and overall value.

All the sheet sets on our list are high-quality sheets that are velvety soft, so you can choose colors and patterns — yes, including plaid! — as you see fit for your own bedding. Our choice for best overall is the Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets . Just looking at those plush, 100 percent organic cotton sheets in warm natural colors like cypress and camel heather are enough to warm you up, but our testers discovered that they feel as wonderful as they look.

“The first thing you should look for if you are into flannel sheets is color and pattern,” says Melony Huber, global fashion, textile, and interior designer and co-founder of La Peony . “There are so many choices, but the visual aesthetics come first, and then you can consider softness, quality, and price to make your choice.”

Cold winter nights are made for tucking into cozy sheets when it’s time for bed. Flannel sheets are the gold standard for staying warm all toasty night. The best flannel sheets for bedtime bliss are ones provide the same plush softness of your favorite flannel shirt without making you feel too stuffy or hot.

Even though there’s a tight weave on these sheets, there was enough airflow so that the tester felt warm and cozy, but not overheated. “The sheets had a wonderful warm hand and [felt] extremely soft and very comfortable, better than expected,” said our tester.

The fitted sheet was roomy — these are our top pick for flannel sheets with deep pockets, after all — so making the bed was quite easy. The pillowcase had a flap to keep the pillow in securely, too. As to be expected, there was some shrinkage in both the flat sheet and the pillowcase after a wash, but there was no wear and just a little pilling.

The tester was impressed by these flannel sheets from Boll & Branch, which didn’t have a single defect or flaw. The texture was soft on all the pieces — surprisingly, even the underside of the flat sheet, and “felt luxurious,” according to our tester.

“These feel super thick,” said our tester, who concluded that they are “definitely very durable.” The tester noted there was a slight nap, but no pilling. Though they are certainly warm, they didn’t offer as much breathability as some of the other sheet sets on our list. These sheets are well made, with elastic all around the fitted sheet for a snug fit on the bed. Even after a wash with some shrinkage, they still fit the bed well, plus the colors stayed true and there were no visible snags or pilling.

While heavyweight flannel sheets are an acquired taste — be warned, hot sleepers — they are an absolute winter staple for some. This Egyptian cotton set from Peacock Alley is well deserving of the top spot on our list in the heavyweight sheet category. These sheets are indeed heavier and therefore not as soft as some of the other flannel sheets on our list.

The sheets are soft and thick with some subtle napping on both sides. A wash did result in some shrinking for these sheets, but our tester noted that the color stayed true and there weren’t any pilling or loose threads, so that’s a major plus for these sheets. There were no tags to denote the top or bottom of the fitted sheet, which did seem a little baggy. The pillow case might fit a big more snugly if you have a plumper pillow like our tester did, but they noted “that’s not a deal breaker.” Despite the shrinkage, they remained soft and warm after a wash.

Our tester didn’t feel overheated in these sheets and found them to be “adequately breathable for flannel sheets.” They hadn’t experienced flannel sheets prior to trying out these from The Vermont Country Store, but as a cold sleeper, their ultra-soft coziness won them over.

These sheets from the Vermont Country Store impressed our tester with their well-made construction and absence of snags or mistakes in the stitching or in the pattern printing.

The seams are well constructed and the weave, though tight, “definitely did not stifle,” said our tester. Though there was a lot of shrinkage and some slight pilling, there were no loose threads or other evidence of damage. They fit well on the bed, too. “This is a good quality sheet set for this price,” said our tester. “I would have expected the price of these sheets to be higher.”

If you have avoided flannel bedding in the past because you think you’ll feel overheated, the L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel sheet set will change your mind. Our tester found the fabric to be “lovely” in terms of texture and weight. Despite not being very heavy, these L.L.Bean sheets “added just the right amount of heat.” They’d be perfect for cold winter nights, but our tester noted they’d be just fine for sleeping on average temperature nights, too.

After a wash, our tester noted a long loose thread on the pillow case and some light pilling, but there was no fading and the seams were still strong. There was a bit of shrinkage, but it was no problem to get the sheets back on the bed. The tester concluded, “They are stylish, comfortable, and mechanically sound to provide comfort at a lower price point.” With a price tag of under $50, we think you’ll agree.

The tester found these Bliss Casa sheets to be lightweight yet hefty enough to provide warmth without being overheated. They felt “buttery smooth” to the touch, and there was no pilling in sight. The tester especially liked that there was elastic all around the edges of the fitted sheet, which made it easier to make the bed. These sheets are constructed well with no loose strings. They nabbed our spot for best plaid because the quality of the plaid print is very good; note that the inside of the sheet is white, which is not uncommon for flannel sheets.

No print on bottom side of the sheet, which some may not like

The Pine Cone Hill sheets felt warm, like good flannel sheets should, but our tester didn’t feel overheated one bit. “I’m impressed,” they said. “They must offer a good amount of air flow, but there was no drafty feeling. I still felt enveloped.”

There was a consistent pile in the flannel fabric but no nap, and the pattern’s colors were rich with no dye inconsistencies. The tester liked the deep envelope pocket on the pillowcases to keep longer pillows firmly encased, which made up for the fact that there were no top or bottom labels to distinguish which side was up on the fitted sheet. In addition to some shrinkage after a wash, the tester noticed there was slight pilling all over, plus there was a snag on the pillowcase. However, the color did not fade.

On first touch, our tester marveled at the softness of these sheets from Pine Cone Hill, which they described as “somewhere between buttery and velvety.” Aside from their supreme softness, they were “just the right combination of warm and breathable,” said our tester, who declared them “Goldilocks sheets.”

There weren’t any loose threads or pilling, and they were easy to put on the bed. The sheets were very soft, and the tester noted that there wasn’t any static. After a wash, our tester noted significant shrinking — the set fitted more snugly on the bed the second time around. There was also a bit of fading and a few loose strings, which would be of concern if these had a higher price tag. But at $42, these True North flannel sheets have earned their spot as our best budget pick.

If your aim is coziness while sleeping, mission accomplished with this set from True North. Our tester remarked on the high quality of these sheets, noting they were “extremely soft” and offered a “cozy feeling” that’s perfect for long, cold winter nights — though if you’re a hot sleeper, the feeling might be a bit too cozy.

At $268, these are among the pricier on our list, but the quality of the stitching, plus the soft, warm texture is worth the price. Even after a wash, the sheets felt soft and thick, with no loose threads or snags. They were constructed well and our tester concluded that these would hold up well over time. Though the look and feel of these Coyuchi sheets won our tester over — the oatmeal-colored fabric “looked and felt very natural and neutral” — they did mention they’re probably better suited for someone who gets cold easily at night. “They are very soft and would be nice without additional layers…I could use the top sheet as a blanket,” said our tester. So hot sleepers, be warned.

The Coyuchi Cloud Brushed™ Organic Flannel Sheets nabbed the top spot on our list. Cloud Brushed might seem like a lofty name, but our tester found these sheets to indeed be soft and plush. The flannel is soft and gives a very plush feel on both sides of the sheet, which has a nice thickness to it. Though the weave is tight, they are breathable and comfortable. They were “perfectly made,” according to our tester, who noted that the fabric was not too heavy or thin, but “just right.”

Things to Consider Before Buying Flannel Sheets

Pricing



Price is always a factor when it comes to bedding. But for flannel sheets that you will only be using part of the year, it’s even more important. While you don’t want to waste money on a set of sheets that will fall apart after just a couple of washes, you might not want to spend hundreds of dollars on a seasonal item. Still, with proper laundering, a well-made set of flannel sheets could last for many winters, so you might want to indeed splurge on a premium set like the Pine Cone Hill Queen Cascade Striped 100% Cotton Flannel Sleep Set.

Pocket Depth



The pocket depth, which is listed in inches, refers to the length of a fitted sheet’s corner seam. For a sheet to fit well on a mattress, the pocket depth should be larger than the width of the mattress (mattress depth). If you’re at the store and you’ve forgotten to measure your mattress, just know that the deeper the pocket, the better the sheets will stay on your bed without popping off in the middle of the night. Don’t go too deep, though, or else you might find yourself having to tuck extra fabric under the mattress.

Thread Count



You’ll notice that no thread count is listed for these sheets. That’s because the quality of flannel sheets are measured in terms of GSM — grams per square meter — not thread count. The Sleep Foundation recommends looking for flannel sheets in the 170+ GSM range for durability and heaviness, though if you want something more lightweight, choose a lower GSM. Some manufacturers don't list the GSM on the website, though, but you can always reach out for that information, too. We listed the few on the list that had GSM information available (such as the Peacock Alley Egyptian Cotton Flannel Sheets that have an impressive GSM of 200).

How We Tested

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 30 sets of flannel sheets. Upon removing sheets from their packaging, they inspected them for loose or uneven construction and flaws, like snags, pilling, or inconsistencies in the color or patterns. They examined the texture, noting whether it was soft and plush or rough and scratchy to the touch. They also took into account whether napping was on one or both sides of the sheet.

For each set of sheets, a tester would make up a queen-size bed in our PEOPLE testing lab. Using an infrared thermometer, they took the surface temperature from underneath the top sheet. Next, they lay in bed under the sheets for five minutes to evaluate the sheet set based on comfort and warmth, weight and weave, and airflow and breathability, as well as whether any static electricity was generated by friction with the flannel. Then, they took another surface temperature reading to see how much or little heat was generated by the warm flannel sheets.

Next, they washed and dried the sheets per the manufacturer’s guidelines. They remade the bed, looking for evidence of shrinkage and other wear or damage, such as loose seams or threads, color fading, or tears. They also noted whether the texture of the sheets changed and if there was any pilling to determine whether these sheets would remain durable over time.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the best thread count on flannel sheets? As mentioned earlier, flannel sheets are measured in terms of GSM (grams per square meter) rather than thread count, which is common for sheets made from cotton and other materials.

If you are looking at sheets made from something other than flannel, Huber notes that higher thread count isn’t always better as it once was believed. “It has become apparent to me over the years that some sheets with higher thread counts are crunchier and more rigid,” she says. “Although that may mean they will last for a long time, it also means they won't feel as soft against your skin or fit your body well during sleep.”

What sheets are worth the money? If you’re a “tactile individual” as Huber calls herself, then you’ll want to spend money on sheets that feel good against your skin. Flannel sheets are definitely a soft and cozy experience, so depending on whether you run hot or cold at night, you’ll want to choose a lighter or heavier weight of flannel. Since flannel can pill, you’ll want a sheet that can stand up to wash after wash and still feel soft. We can certainly attest to the value and quality of our best overall pick, the Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets.

What type of cotton is best for flannel sheets? Flannel is a fabric made from cotton, wool, and polyester or other synthetic fibers. Cotton makes for soft flannel, which is why you’ll note that most of the products on our best flannel sheets list are made from cotton.

If you’re wondering which type of cotton is best, Huber says don’t be swayed by Egyptian cotton over regular cotton. “There's really no difference between Egyptian cotton sheets and regular cotton sheets,” she says. “Egyptian cotton simply means a longer thread, so the crossweaves may feel a little different, but a blend may offset the benefits of Egyptian cotton.”

What should you look for instead? “Cotton blends, brushed cotton, and sateen cotton may be as durable and [feel softer],” Huber explains.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

