Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Flannel Sheets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Our winner was the Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets set By Barbara Bellesi Zito Published on November 14, 2022 02:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested What Is People Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Grant Webster Cold winter nights are made for tucking into cozy sheets when it’s time for bed. Flannel sheets are the gold standard for staying warm all toasty night. The best flannel sheets for bedtime bliss are ones provide the same plush softness of your favorite flannel shirt without making you feel too stuffy or hot. “The first thing you should look for if you are into flannel sheets is color and pattern,” says Melony Huber, global fashion, textile, and interior designer and co-founder of La Peony. “There are so many choices, but the visual aesthetics come first, and then you can consider softness, quality, and price to make your choice.” All the sheet sets on our list are high-quality sheets that are velvety soft, so you can choose colors and patterns — yes, including plaid! — as you see fit for your own bedding. Our choice for best overall is the Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets. Just looking at those plush, 100 percent organic cotton sheets in warm natural colors like cypress and camel heather are enough to warm you up, but our testers discovered that they feel as wonderful as they look. Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 30 flannel sheet sets, searching for the warmest, softest bedding to keep you sleeping snugly during the cold season. They rated sheets based on their texture, warmth, quality of construction, breathability, durability, and overall value. Keep scrolling for the best flannel sheets that PEOPLE tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Coyuchi Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Budget: True North by Sleep Philosophy Flannel Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Pine Cone Hill Cascade Flannel Sheet Set at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Plaid: Bliss Casa Cotton Flannel Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Breathable: L.L. Bean Comfort Flannel Sheet Set at L.L.Bean Jump to Review Best Soft: The Vermont Country Store Open-Stock Portuguese Cotton Flannel Sheets at Vermontcountrystore.com Jump to Review Best Heavyweight: Peacock Alley Egyptian Cotton Flannel Sheet Set at Peacockalley.com Jump to Review Best with Deep Pockets: Boll & Branch Solid Flannel Sheet Set at Bollandbranch.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets 5 Coyuchi View On Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Wayfair Pros Excellent stitching quality Plush feel on both sides of the sheet No loose threads or snags after washing Cons Tight weave might prove to be too warm for hot sleepers The Coyuchi Cloud Brushed™ Organic Flannel Sheets nabbed the top spot on our list. Cloud Brushed might seem like a lofty name, but our tester found these sheets to indeed be soft and plush. The flannel is soft and gives a very plush feel on both sides of the sheet, which has a nice thickness to it. Though the weave is tight, they are breathable and comfortable. They were “perfectly made,” according to our tester, who noted that the fabric was not too heavy or thin, but “just right.” At $268, these are among the pricier on our list, but the quality of the stitching, plus the soft, warm texture is worth the price. Even after a wash, the sheets felt soft and thick, with no loose threads or snags. They were constructed well and our tester concluded that these would hold up well over time. Though the look and feel of these Coyuchi sheets won our tester over — the oatmeal-colored fabric “looked and felt very natural and neutral” — they did mention they’re probably better suited for someone who gets cold easily at night. “They are very soft and would be nice without additional layers…I could use the top sheet as a blanket,” said our tester. So hot sleepers, be warned. Price at time of publish: $268 Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Color options: 5 | Pocket depth: 15 inches PEOPLE / Grant Webster The 8 Best Comforters of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Budget: True North by Sleep Philosophy Flannel Sheet Set 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Target Pros Extremely soft feel No noticeable static No loose threads or pilling Cons Might be too heavy for hot sleepers Tester found significant shrinkage after washing If your aim is coziness while sleeping, mission accomplished with this set from True North. Our tester remarked on the high quality of these sheets, noting they were “extremely soft” and offered a “cozy feeling” that’s perfect for long, cold winter nights — though if you’re a hot sleeper, the feeling might be a bit too cozy. There weren’t any loose threads or pilling, and they were easy to put on the bed. The sheets were very soft, and the tester noted that there wasn’t any static. After a wash, our tester noted significant shrinking — the set fitted more snugly on the bed the second time around. There was also a bit of fading and a few loose strings, which would be of concern if these had a higher price tag. But at $42, these True North flannel sheets have earned their spot as our best budget pick. Price at time of publish: $41.99 Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King | Color options: 33 colors and patterns | Pocket depth: 14 inches PEOPLE / Grant Webster Best Splurge: Pine Cone Hill Cascade Flannel Sheet Set 4.2 Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Annieselke.com View On Perigold.com Pros Buttery, velvety soft feel Warm but still breathable Pillowcases have a deep pocket envelope Cons Some shrinkage and pilling after a wash No top or bottom tags on fitted sheet On first touch, our tester marveled at the softness of these sheets from Pine Cone Hill, which they described as “somewhere between buttery and velvety.” Aside from their supreme softness, they were “just the right combination of warm and breathable,” said our tester, who declared them “Goldilocks sheets.” There was a consistent pile in the flannel fabric but no nap, and the pattern’s colors were rich with no dye inconsistencies. The tester liked the deep envelope pocket on the pillowcases to keep longer pillows firmly encased, which made up for the fact that there were no top or bottom labels to distinguish which side was up on the fitted sheet. In addition to some shrinkage after a wash, the tester noticed there was slight pilling all over, plus there was a snag on the pillowcase. However, the color did not fade. The Pine Cone Hill sheets felt warm, like good flannel sheets should, but our tester didn’t feel overheated one bit. “I’m impressed,” they said. “They must offer a good amount of air flow, but there was no drafty feeling. I still felt enveloped.” Price at time of publish: $186 Sizes: Twin, Queen, King | Color options: Blue/Oatmeal | Pocket depth: 15 inches PEOPLE / Grant Webster The 16 Best Throw Blankets of 2022 Best Plaid: Bliss Casa Cotton Flannel Sheet Set 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Sheets are super soft Plaid print is done very well Elastic all around the fitted sheet, not just the corners Cons Some shrinkage, light piling, and loose strings after washing No print on bottom side of the sheet, which some may not like The tester found these Bliss Casa sheets to be lightweight yet hefty enough to provide warmth without being overheated. They felt “buttery smooth” to the touch, and there was no pilling in sight. The tester especially liked that there was elastic all around the edges of the fitted sheet, which made it easier to make the bed. These sheets are constructed well with no loose strings. They nabbed our spot for best plaid because the quality of the plaid print is very good; note that the inside of the sheet is white, which is not uncommon for flannel sheets. After a wash, our tester noted a long loose thread on the pillow case and some light pilling, but there was no fading and the seams were still strong. There was a bit of shrinkage, but it was no problem to get the sheets back on the bed. The tester concluded, “They are stylish, comfortable, and mechanically sound to provide comfort at a lower price point.” With a price tag of under $50, we think you’ll agree. Price at time of publish: $42.99 Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King | Color options: 10, with 5 plaid/check prints | Pocket depth: 15 inches | GSM: 150 PEOPLE / Grant Webster Best Breathable: L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set 4.3 L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Pros Lovely texture and weight, especially good for hot sleepers Just the right amount of warmth without feeling heavy Cons Our tester found shrinkage and some slight pilling after washing If you have avoided flannel bedding in the past because you think you’ll feel overheated, the L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel sheet set will change your mind. Our tester found the fabric to be “lovely” in terms of texture and weight. Despite not being very heavy, these L.L.Bean sheets “added just the right amount of heat.” They’d be perfect for cold winter nights, but our tester noted they’d be just fine for sleeping on average temperature nights, too. The seams are well constructed and the weave, though tight, “definitely did not stifle,” said our tester. Though there was a lot of shrinkage and some slight pilling, there were no loose threads or other evidence of damage. They fit well on the bed, too. “This is a good quality sheet set for this price,” said our tester. “I would have expected the price of these sheets to be higher.” Price at time of publish: $129 Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Color options: 8 | Pocket depth: 15 inches PEOPLE / Grant Webster Best Soft: The Vermont Country Store Open-Stock Portuguese Cotton Flannel Sheets 4.5 The Vermont Country Store View On Vermontcountrystore.com Pros Soft and breathable feel Well-made quality construction No fading in color or loose threads after washing Cons No top/bottom tags on the fitted sheet Fitted sheet seemed a bit baggy, but there was a bit of shrinkage after washing These sheets from the Vermont Country Store impressed our tester with their well-made construction and absence of snags or mistakes in the stitching or in the pattern printing. Our tester didn’t feel overheated in these sheets and found them to be “adequately breathable for flannel sheets.” They hadn’t experienced flannel sheets prior to trying out these from The Vermont Country Store, but as a cold sleeper, their ultra-soft coziness won them over. The sheets are soft and thick with some subtle napping on both sides. A wash did result in some shrinking for these sheets, but our tester noted that the color stayed true and there weren’t any pilling or loose threads, so that’s a major plus for these sheets. There were no tags to denote the top or bottom of the fitted sheet, which did seem a little baggy. The pillow case might fit a big more snugly if you have a plumper pillow like our tester did, but they noted “that’s not a deal breaker.” Despite the shrinkage, they remained soft and warm after a wash. Price at time of publish: $219.80 Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King | Color options: 3 | Pocket depth: 16 inches for all sizes except Twin (13 inches) PEOPLE / Grant Webster Best Heavyweight: Peacock Alley Egyptian Cotton Flannel Sheet Set 4.3 Peacock Alley View On Peacockalley.com Pros Thick, warm sheets that are ideal for cold sleepers Elastic all around the fitted sheet, not just the corners Cons Not as soft as other sheets we tested Some shrinkage after washing, but still fit the bed well While heavyweight flannel sheets are an acquired taste — be warned, hot sleepers — they are an absolute winter staple for some. This Egyptian cotton set from Peacock Alley is well deserving of the top spot on our list in the heavyweight sheet category. These sheets are indeed heavier and therefore not as soft as some of the other flannel sheets on our list. “These feel super thick,” said our tester, who concluded that they are “definitely very durable.” The tester noted there was a slight nap, but no pilling. Though they are certainly warm, they didn’t offer as much breathability as some of the other sheet sets on our list. These sheets are well made, with elastic all around the fitted sheet for a snug fit on the bed. Even after a wash with some shrinkage, they still fit the bed well, plus the colors stayed true and there were no visible snags or pilling. Price at time of publish: $250 Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King | Color options: 4 | Pocket depth: 17 inches | GSM: 200 PEOPLE / Grant Webster The 9 Best Electric Blankets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best with Deep Pockets: Boll & Branch Solid Flannel Sheet Set 4.6 Boll & Branch View On Bollandbranch.com Pros Luxuriously soft on all sides and pieces Deep, roomy pockets Tester felt warm and cozy but not overheated Cons Tight weave might feel too heavy for some sleepers Some shrinkage after washing The tester was impressed by these flannel sheets from Boll & Branch, which didn’t have a single defect or flaw. The texture was soft on all the pieces — surprisingly, even the underside of the flat sheet, and “felt luxurious,” according to our tester. The fitted sheet was roomy — these are our top pick for flannel sheets with deep pockets, after all — so making the bed was quite easy. The pillowcase had a flap to keep the pillow in securely, too. As to be expected, there was some shrinkage in both the flat sheet and the pillowcase after a wash, but there was no wear and just a little pilling. Even though there’s a tight weave on these sheets, there was enough airflow so that the tester felt warm and cozy, but not overheated. “The sheets had a wonderful warm hand and [felt] extremely soft and very comfortable, better than expected,” said our tester. Price at time of publish: $298 Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King | Color options: 3 | Pocket depth: 18 inches for all sizes except Twin (16 inches) PEOPLE / Grant Webster The 8 Best Travel Pillows of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Things to Consider Before Buying Flannel Sheets Pricing Price is always a factor when it comes to bedding. But for flannel sheets that you will only be using part of the year, it’s even more important. While you don’t want to waste money on a set of sheets that will fall apart after just a couple of washes, you might not want to spend hundreds of dollars on a seasonal item. Still, with proper laundering, a well-made set of flannel sheets could last for many winters, so you might want to indeed splurge on a premium set like the Pine Cone Hill Queen Cascade Striped 100% Cotton Flannel Sleep Set. Pocket Depth The pocket depth, which is listed in inches, refers to the length of a fitted sheet’s corner seam. For a sheet to fit well on a mattress, the pocket depth should be larger than the width of the mattress (mattress depth). If you’re at the store and you’ve forgotten to measure your mattress, just know that the deeper the pocket, the better the sheets will stay on your bed without popping off in the middle of the night. Don’t go too deep, though, or else you might find yourself having to tuck extra fabric under the mattress. Thread Count You’ll notice that no thread count is listed for these sheets. That’s because the quality of flannel sheets are measured in terms of GSM — grams per square meter — not thread count. The Sleep Foundation recommends looking for flannel sheets in the 170+ GSM range for durability and heaviness, though if you want something more lightweight, choose a lower GSM. Some manufacturers don't list the GSM on the website, though, but you can always reach out for that information, too. We listed the few on the list that had GSM information available (such as the Peacock Alley Egyptian Cotton Flannel Sheets that have an impressive GSM of 200). PEOPLE / Grant Webster How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 30 sets of flannel sheets. Upon removing sheets from their packaging, they inspected them for loose or uneven construction and flaws, like snags, pilling, or inconsistencies in the color or patterns. They examined the texture, noting whether it was soft and plush or rough and scratchy to the touch. They also took into account whether napping was on one or both sides of the sheet. For each set of sheets, a tester would make up a queen-size bed in our PEOPLE testing lab. Using an infrared thermometer, they took the surface temperature from underneath the top sheet. Next, they lay in bed under the sheets for five minutes to evaluate the sheet set based on comfort and warmth, weight and weave, and airflow and breathability, as well as whether any static electricity was generated by friction with the flannel. Then, they took another surface temperature reading to see how much or little heat was generated by the warm flannel sheets. Next, they washed and dried the sheets per the manufacturer’s guidelines. They remade the bed, looking for evidence of shrinkage and other wear or damage, such as loose seams or threads, color fading, or tears. They also noted whether the texture of the sheets changed and if there was any pilling to determine whether these sheets would remain durable over time. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best thread count on flannel sheets? As mentioned earlier, flannel sheets are measured in terms of GSM (grams per square meter) rather than thread count, which is common for sheets made from cotton and other materials.If you are looking at sheets made from something other than flannel, Huber notes that higher thread count isn’t always better as it once was believed. “It has become apparent to me over the years that some sheets with higher thread counts are crunchier and more rigid,” she says. “Although that may mean they will last for a long time, it also means they won't feel as soft against your skin or fit your body well during sleep.” What sheets are worth the money? If you’re a “tactile individual” as Huber calls herself, then you’ll want to spend money on sheets that feel good against your skin. Flannel sheets are definitely a soft and cozy experience, so depending on whether you run hot or cold at night, you’ll want to choose a lighter or heavier weight of flannel. Since flannel can pill, you’ll want a sheet that can stand up to wash after wash and still feel soft. We can certainly attest to the value and quality of our best overall pick, the Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets. What type of cotton is best for flannel sheets? Flannel is a fabric made from cotton, wool, and polyester or other synthetic fibers. Cotton makes for soft flannel, which is why you’ll note that most of the products on our best flannel sheets list are made from cotton.If you’re wondering which type of cotton is best, Huber says don’t be swayed by Egyptian cotton over regular cotton. “There's really no difference between Egyptian cotton sheets and regular cotton sheets,” she says. “Egyptian cotton simply means a longer thread, so the crossweaves may feel a little different, but a blend may offset the benefits of Egyptian cotton.” What should you look for instead? “Cotton blends, brushed cotton, and sateen cotton may be as durable and [feel softer],” Huber explains. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content. Up Next: The 8 Best Pillows of 2022, Tested and Reviewed