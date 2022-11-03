The 15 Best Faux Leather Leggings of 2022, According to Celebrity Stylists

Take a look at PEOPLE's list of best faux leather leggings, as well as fantastic tips on how to style them ahead.

We've seen faux leather leggings make their way down plenty of runways and even, dare I say, red carpets. We've scoured the internet for the best-reviewed picks and even reached out to some of our favorite celebrity stylists in the business, like Moroney and Dan + Alix , to let us know exactly what we should be looking for when choosing a pair and which are worth the hype.

"There are so many options now, so it's important to take into consideration your unique needs and to read reviews," says wardrobe stylist Kate Moroney , who has worked with celebrities like Halima Aden . "For example, some styles (especially vinyl ones!) can be noisy and are best suited for an evening out at a club or noisy restaurant. Some are warmer, and others are best for working out; it just depends on what your needs are."

Let me first ease your mind by telling you that, no, you don't have to worry about personally living through the Friends scene where Ross couldn't get back into his leather pants. These bad boys are stretchy and comfortable and come in different sizing, so whether you're petite, looking for a pair with pockets, or want a super fashion-forward patent pair, we found options for everyone. They are also an excellent transitional piece that can make you feel elevated whether on a date night or running errands, even a trip to Trader Joe's.

Leggings are a wardrobe staple in many people's closets. In fact, I'm wearing a pair as I type this sentence. They're essential for many because, when styled correctly, they act as a comfortable yet put-together pair of pants when you're not in the mood to slip into jeans. If you're hoping to take it up a notch this season and give your favorite stretchy pants a winter makeover, set your attention to faux leather leggings.

Best Overall: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Anyone needing a high-quality pair of leggings with shaping and compression benefits along with inclusive sizing. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for leggings without shaping or those who want some that look more like real leather. It was a pretty unanimous choice that the best overall pair of faux leather leggings was Spanx. After all, the brand did completely change the course of history with their revolutionary shapewear when they launched in 2000. “They shape your body perfectly and will be a staple in your wardrobe for years,” says Moroney. It’s a classic style that adds some contouring to the midsection and it boasts over 3,600 positive reviews on Nordstrom, which is nothing to scoff at. As for how to style them, Moroney emphasizes their versatility. “They can be paired with anything from cozy sweaters and boots, to an oversized button up shirt and strappy heels," she explains. "The options are endless. If you invest in one leather legging for fall, this is your safest bet.” Price at time of publish: $98 Size Range: XS-3X (regular, petite, tall) | Material: 87% nylon, 13% spandex with polyurethane coating | Colors: Black

Best Budget: Nasty Gal Faux Leather Leggings Nasty Gal View On Nastygal.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for an inexpensive pair that comes in other neutral colors besides black. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for more high-quality material that will last several years or need a more inclusive size range. If you’re not looking to spend a boatload of money on a pair of leggings, we don’t blame you — especially if you’re just trying out the trend for the first time. These Nast Gal Leggings are a steal (on sale for $33) and they come in slim-fitting silhouettes. These full-length leggings come in a high, wide waistband and are an easy pull-on design. It’s also a great option for those who want to expand their wardrobe and experiment with other classic hues like tan or brown instead of the basic black. These leggings will not only spice up your date night wardrobe but it can also add to your work ensembles with the addition of a chic blazer and button downs. Price at time of publish: $33 Size Range: 0-14 | Material: Faux leather fabric | Colors: Chocolate, Stone

Best Splurge: Wolford Estella Leggings Wolford View On Amazon View On Mytheresa.com View On Wolfordshop.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking to invest in quality leggings that are made to last. Who It’s Not Good For Those not looking to spend a lot of money on leggings or anyone needing different sizes than what's offered. If you’re looking to invest money in a pair of luxe faux-leather leggings that will last you almost a lifetime, there’s no better option than the reputable British hosiery brand Wolford. “These have a luxe feel with the perfect sheen, fit, and decorative detailing above the knee," Moroney explains. "They are very versatile and can be worn with anything from a blazer and heels for work, to a cozy sweater and sneakers on the weekend.” Celebrity styling duo Dan + Alix also agree, saying that these leggings are "unmatched" when it comes to their quality and fit. "We’re obsessed with their new collaboration with Mugler — the perfect comfort and luxe combination," they add. Price at time of publish: $371 Size Range: 34-42 (EU sizing) | Material: 52% polyester, 48% polyurethane | Colors: Black, Soft Cacao, Dark Earth Green

Best Active: Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Legging Black Glitter Old Navy View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a durable, affordable workout option with plenty of sizes and different inseam options. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a non-compression option or a pair of faux leather leggings in other colors besides black. Whether you’re on your way to a barre class or simply going for a jog outside, why not dress up a bit with a pair of faux leather leggings by Old Navy? This option has a multitude of rave reviews — over 12,000 five-star reviews on their website, to be exact — and it's pretty impossible to beat their price when it comes to the quality and durability of these leggings. Reviewers also note that it provides just the right amount of compression needed while working out. They also come in a variety of additional colors like peach, tie-dye, and marble (although not "faux leather" material) if you want to add another pair of workout leggings to your cart. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Size Range: XS–4XL (regular), XXS-XXL (tall), XS-XXL (petite) | Material: 77% polyester, 23% spandex | Colors: Black

Best with Pockets: Commando Faux Leather Pocket Leggings Commando View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wearcommando.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a machine-washable, high-quality compression legging that shapes to your body over time.

Who It’s Not Good For Those who want a looser legging, since they are a bit tight upon first wear, or anyone needing a wider range of sizes, as these only come in XS-XL. What’s better than wearing comfortable stretchy leggings all day long? Wearing a pair that has pockets. Yes, having pockets may seem like a given, but not all leggings come with them! This Commando pair is the perfect pair because “the seaming detail creates a sporty aesthetic, and the pocket is perfect for holding credit cards or other small items,” explains Moroney. This style was actually fit tested by real women, features a firming fabric with light compression, and comes with the brand’s signature smoothing internal waistband. Plus, they are machine washable. One thing to note is that reviewers stated that these leggings might be a little hard to get into when you’re first trying to pull them on, but they are supposed to form to your shape during that first wear. Price at time of publish: $128 Size Range: XS-XL | Material: 55% polyurethane, 44% viscose, 1% elastane | Colors: Black

Best Patent: Good American Vinyl Pull-On Legging Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for comfortable vinyl-inspired pants with a super wide size range. Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a less form-fitting pair or a more matte faux leather. Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American has quickly garnered success due to its lauded fit and the fact that the designs were created with different body types in mind. “We’ve loved watching the progression of Good American, [going] from denim to activewear to faux leather,” says Dan + Alix. “Good American is always reliable for a great fit for any body type and the most comfortable.” Moroney also agrees. “Vinyl was prominent on the runways this fall and the patent feel of these Vinyl Pull-On Leggings will give an extra edge to your look," she says. "These are perfect for a more trend-savvy shopper.” These leggings are not only comfortable, but they come in the widest size range on the list, something the brand is known for, so you're bound to find a perfect-fitting pair. Price at time of publish: $99 Size Range: XS-5XL | Material: 50% polyester, 46% cotton, 4% elastane | Colors: Brown, Black

Best for Curvy Women: Eloquii Faux Leather Leggings Eloquii View On Eloquii.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for quality, super stretchy fabric faux leather leggings with multiple color options. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who is looking for sizes outside of what is offered. If you’re looking for a pair of faux leather leggings that are equal parts chic and comfy, this is for you. These Eloquii leggings come with an elastic waistband and were created with a super stretchy polyester-spandex fabric that’s great for all body types. Unlike many leggings on the market, these typically fit true to size and you don't have to size up, according to reviews. The product has 250+ four star reviews and customers also love the fact that they’re great for cold weather and actually keep you nice and toasty. They come in three colors that will pretty much become staples in your closet: black, melted chocolate, and capulet olive. Price at time of publish: $89.95 Size Range: 14-28 | Material: 70% polyester, 30% spandex with polyurethane coating | Colors: Black, Melted Chocolate, Capulet Olive The 20 Best Jeans of 2022 for Curvy Women

Best for Tall Women: Wilfred Free Daria Pants Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Who It’s Good For Tall shoppers looking for high-rise leggings with a decent size range and plenty of neutral color options. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who under 5-foot-7 or tall people looking for more bold color options. Wilfred Free by Artizia is one of our favorites when it comes to leggings and this style has been a classic for many fashionistas. Now, the brand has expanded their collection by introducing their tall sizes which are recommended for anyone over 5 feet, 7 inches — but the brand offers two other inseam options, as well, if you love this look but have a shorter frame. All of these inseam options come in gorgeous neutral shades ranging from cognac to black. Created with a vegan leather sourced from Japan, these high-rise leggings come with a wide waistband for a smooth-looking silhouette. Size Range: 2XS-2XL (tall) | Material: 100% polyurethane | Colors: Black, Cognac, Deep Taupe, Rustical Brown, Epicurean Brown, Shiitake The 7 Best Jeans for Tall Women of 2022, According to Fashion Experts

Best for Petite Women: Spanx Petite Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's Who It’s Good For Petite women needing a shorter inseam for a high-quality legging that fits just right. Who It’s Not Good For Petite shoppers looking for color options other than black. Spanx honestly has a multitude of options to choose from when it comes to leggings, and we’re obsessed with these for petite women thanks to its well-fitting silhouette. “For the most flattering look, you want your leggings to fit properly without the bunching or pulling extra fabric can create,” explains Moroney. “These leggings are ideal for women 5 feet, 4 inches and under and made to hit just above your ankle bone.” These actually come with a 26-inch inseam, so you don’t have to worry about the pooling effect Moroney was mentioning. Reviewers also love that the leggings hit right where your midriff is, so you don’t have to worry about it extending up into your bust area. Price at time of publish: $98 Size Range: XS-3X (petite) | Material: 87% nylon, 13% spandex with polyurethane coating | Colors: Very Black

Best Shaping: Ginasy High-Waisted Faux Leather Pants with Tummy Control Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone needing affordable tummy-control leggings that will keep you warm in the colder months. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who prefers a more relaxed fit or is looking for other inseam lengths. These pull-on faux leather leggings are great if you’re looking for a more affordable shaping option (they are usually on sale). They’re an Amazon favorite with almost 10,000 4-star reviews with customers raving about its quality and material. If you’re looking for a shade outside of black, you’ll be happy to learn that they also come in fun colors like lilac, magenta, and olive. With its high-waist silhouette, tummy control, four-way stretch, and thin fleece lining (perfect for those blustery winter days), you really can’t go wrong. Some customers have even gone so far to say that they are a “show stopper” and while “they may look small in the packaging but when you slip them on they fit perfectly.” Price at time of publish: $80 Size Range: XS-4XL | Material: 93% polyester, 7% spandex | Colors: Black, Navy, Brown, Red, Lilac, Magenta, Olive

Best Fleece-Lined: Plush Fleece Lined Liquid Leggings Shopbop View On Bloomingdales View On Shopbop.com View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a dressier option that will still keep you warm in the colder months. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a style they can wear year-round or anyone needing more inclusive sizing. Plush’s leggings are exactly as its name implies — they’re super comfortable and, well, rather plush. These sleek leggings are lined in warm fleece, making it the perfect option for colder months. “This is the perfect pair to pack for a ski vacation,” says Moroney. “Wear them out to dinner after a day on the slopes for a warm and cozy après-ski moment. It's also nice to have a little extra warmth when doing outdoor activities or errands in colder climates without sacrificing style.” We particularly love the light sheen and shimmer to these leggings that give them a more elevated look. Price at time of publish: $84 Size Range: XS-XXL | Material: Shell: 100% polyester; Lining: 90% polyester, 10% spandex | Colors: Black

Best for Work: Zara Button-Up Faux Leather Leggings View On Zara.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for an elevated, versatile pair of leggings at an approachable price point. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who prefers the more standard legging silhouette or needs a pair with some stretch or a more inclusive size range. Zara is a fashion-girl favorite for a reason. These $40 leggings are easy to style and they come in both sand and black. They feel work-appropriate thanks to their false front pockets, front zip and snap closure. You can wear them with everything from a chic button-down to a warm sweater or even a hoodie for a more casual look. “These leggings look much more expensive than they are and more structured fabric is a nice alternative to the traditional painted styles," says Moroney. "Try pairing the sand color with other warm neutrals for an effortless and polished look.” Price at time of publish: $39.90 Size Range: XS-XXL | Material: 100% polyester with polyurethane coating | Colors: Sand, Black The 6 Best Work Flats of 2022

Best Cropped: Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for high-stretch cropped leggings, as the waistband is comprised of 20 percent spandex. Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a full length silhouette or nedding additional sizes that aren't offered. If you’re looking for a cropped pair of faux leather leggings that still give you the high-stretch material, turn your attention to Nordstrom. These slick cropped leggings come with a wide waistband that makes them super comfortable to wear for a long time. The cropped length is perfect to show off any cool sneakers, heels, or flats you’ve been meaning to dust off. The smooth faux-leather material also allows for a sophisticated look that’s easy to style year-round. They are created with three percent spandex and even have an additional 20 percent in the waistband itself. Some reviewers have even gone so far as to call them the perfect Spanx dupe. Price at time of publish: $59 Size Range: XS-XXL | Material: 97% rayon, 3% spandex with polyurethane coating | Colors: Black

Best Flare: Commando Faux Leather Crop Flare Legging Bloomingdales View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Those looking for a super stretchy and comfortable pair of flared leggings they can wear out. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone searching for a more "real leather" look or those who prefer a more traditional legging silhouette. Finding a flared pair of leggings, especially ones that are faux leather, is no easy feat. Lucky for you, we’ve found the ideal pair: Commando’s Faux Leather Crop Flare Legging. They actually don’t even look like a pair of leggings and reviewers love that they help elongate their legs. “I love the feminine silhouette of these leggings,” Moroney tells PEOPLE. "Pair them with a strappy heel and streamlined top for a fun fall party look." Dan + Alix also agree. "We always keep Commando pieces in our kit — their patent faux leather especially stands out to us because it’s super comfortable and flexible," the duo tells PEOPLE. Price at time of publish: $128 Size Range: XS-XL | Material: Leg: 55% polyurethane, 44% viscose, 1% elastane; Waistband: 72% nylon, 28% elastane | Colors: Black, Cocoa