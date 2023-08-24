See All the Best Fashion Moments from 'And Just Like That...' Season 2

There's plenty to debate when it comes to the plotlines in the second season of And Just Like That... You may be more Team Big than Team Aidan. Perhaps you were the only person rooting for Miranda and Che (we couldn't help but wonder if they should've adopted one of those stray cats together and lived happily ever after?). Or maybe you, like Charlotte, had high hopes for Rock's burgeoning modeling career.

But if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that the show brought it in the wardrobe department. Right off the bat, the group attended the "Met Ball" and with that we got an array of high-fashion looks, including one very special Vivienne Westwood wedding gown straight out of Carrie's own archives.

Then, there was the appearance of some viral, Hypebeast-approved accessories, like Carrie's JW Anderson pigeon bag (and the stick of gum she pulled out of it). Plus, fans of the original Sex and the City series were treated to throwbacks from the original show, such as Carrie's magazine clutch and Aiden's tighty-whities. In honor of the end of season 2, here's a look back at some of the most memorable fashion moments.