Lifestyle Style See All the Best Fashion Moments from 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 From Carrie's wedding dress to Aidan's tighty-whities By Emily Kirkpatrick Published on August 24, 2023 01:37PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: James Devaney/GC Images (2); Craig Blankenhorn/Max There's plenty to debate when it comes to the plotlines in the second season of And Just Like That... You may be more Team Big than Team Aidan. Perhaps you were the only person rooting for Miranda and Che (we couldn't help but wonder if they should've adopted one of those stray cats together and lived happily ever after?). Or maybe you, like Charlotte, had high hopes for Rock's burgeoning modeling career. But if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that the show brought it in the wardrobe department. Right off the bat, the group attended the "Met Ball" and with that we got an array of high-fashion looks, including one very special Vivienne Westwood wedding gown straight out of Carrie's own archives. Then, there was the appearance of some viral, Hypebeast-approved accessories, like Carrie's JW Anderson pigeon bag (and the stick of gum she pulled out of it). Plus, fans of the original Sex and the City series were treated to throwbacks from the original show, such as Carrie's magazine clutch and Aiden's tighty-whities. In honor of the end of season 2, here's a look back at some of the most memorable fashion moments. 01 of 14 Carrie's Pigeon Clutch and Fendi Ankle Pouch James Devaney/GC Images For the second season, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) went back to her very impractical, high-fashion roots, rocking a JW Anderson pigeon clutch (which retails for $890) and fits approximately one piece of gum, as well as a teeny-tiny Fendi baguette "bag" strapped around her ankle that fits approximately half a piece of gum. 02 of 14 Lisa's Met Gala Valentino Gown James Devaney/GC Images Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) proved that she's more than ready for Anna Wintour to extend a real-life invitation for her to attend the Met Gala in this custom Valentino number with a huge feather headpiece and an even bigger train. 03 of 14 Carrie's Blizzard-Ready Puffer Gown Craig Blankenhorn/Max Carrie didn't let a bomb cyclone slow her down for a second, turning the snow-covered streets into her own personal runway in this Moncler 1 Pierpaolo Piccioli puffer coat gown. 04 of 14 Lisa's Vintage Hat Box Craig Blankenhorn/Max Likewise, LTW didn't let a full-on blizzard stop her from making it down the street to the MoMA where her films were being celebrated, even if it meant carrying her wig to the venue in this very chic vintage hat box. 05 of 14 Seema's Leopard-Print Maximalism Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) doesn't exactly do demure, so this over-the-top leopard-print matching set makes perfect sense for a casual day at the hair salon. 06 of 14 Aidan's Belstaff Jacket Max For Aidan Shaw's (John Corbett) grand return to the show, he demonstrated that he's come a long way from his days as a woodworker eternally clad in a Canadian tuxedo by showing up to his date with Carrie in this belted Belstaff jacket and plum trousers ensemble. 07 of 14 Aiden's Tighty-Whities Max But, of course, it wouldn't truly be the return of Aidan until we all got a gander at this man in nothing but his go-to undies. 08 of 14 Charlotte's Gallerina Dress Max For Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), this dress isn't just the perfect first-day look to resume her role as a gallerina after years spent as a stay-at-home mom, it's a symbol of her need for the appearance of control and perfection. So when she ditches the ill-fitting belt and the five layers of Spanx once she gets to the gallery, that's about as close as Charlotte gets to penning a full-blown feminist manifesto. 09 of 14 Miranda's Valentine's Date-Night Look Craig Blankenhorn/Max Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) jumped back into the lesbian dating scene in style after her breakup from Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), donning this form-fitting, one-shoulder purple Halston dress for a (not-so) hot date with an audiobook narrator. 10 of 14 Carrie's Magazine Clutch Callback James Devaney/GC Images For Charlotte's costume benefit, Carrie paid homage to Helen Gurley Brown, the former editor of Cosmopolitan, as well as honoring one of her signature purses from the original show with this update on the vintage Mister Ernest '70s magazine clutch she carried in season 3. 11 of 14 Miranda's Green Power Suit Craig Blankenhorn/Max Miranda may have only just started her internship at the Human Rights Watch, but in this sage-green wool suit from Max Mara, she looks ready to become the chairman of the board. 12 of 14 Carrie's All-Green Look to Meet the Ex Max Carrie needed all the luck she could get meeting up with Aidan's ex-wife Kathy (Rosemarie DeWitt), which may explain why she opted for this monochromatic Kelly green look composed of a bubble-hem dress from the Converted Closet, a vintage green bomber jacket, and metallic Gianvito Rossi heels. In other words, the next best thing to keeping a four-leaf clover on your person at all times. 13 of 14 Charlotte's Burberry-on-Burberry Maximalism Max Charlotte's wardrobe tends to be full of sedate pastels and preppy shift dresses, but when she decides to dip her toe into power clashing, you better believe it's going to be in head-to-toe Burberry tartan. It's no coincidence that this look also comes from the episode where Charlotte officially learns of her MILF status at her kids' school. 14 of 14 Carrie's Wedding Dress Rewear James Devaney/GC Images But the star of this season had to be the return of the Vivienne Westwood wedding gown that Carrie wore when Big stood her up at the altar in the original Sex and the City movie. The bridal gown, which comes from the Vivienne Westwood Gold Label Fall 2007 collection, features exaggerated corset darts and asymmetrical tiered skirts in ivory duchess satin. In the AJLT season 2 premiere episode, Carrie updates her old bridal look by adding a pair of teal opera gloves and a matching off-the-shoulder cape, transforming it into a baroque ball gown.