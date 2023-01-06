The 36 Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts of 2023, Recommended by Tastemakers and Influencers

Keep reading to unwrap the best fashion and beauty gifts to give to the special people in your life.

From our best-rated PEOPLE Tested makeup products to influencer-approved Ugg slippers , we have all of the recommendations you'll need in order to take the brainwork out of last-minute shopping. Our picks were and-selected by fashion influencers, tastemakers, and PEOPLE editors alike to make sure you can cross off those last few names on your gift list.

If you're finding yourself scrambling for gifts for the fashion or beauty lover in your life, then you've come to the right spot.

PEOPLE Favorite Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Milkmakeup.com Give the gift of flawless makeup this holiday season with the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer, rated the best primer that we tested in 2022. This gel product is made to not only blur the skin but last for 12 hours. "I don't have anything negative to say other than it's amazing," our tester raved. "I will be using this product every day." Price at time of publish: $36 (orig. $46)

Corated Heatless Hair Rollers Amazon View On Amazon If heat tools aren't quite your thing, then you might find favor with these heatless hair rollers that fashion and lifestyle influencer Catie Li recommends from Amazon. This plush tube is made to style your hair as you sleep once your strands have been wrapped around the barrel and secured in place by small scrunchies, revealing luscious curls in the morning when you wake up. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Shop the 47 Best Luxurious Gifts of 2023, Including Meghan Markle’s Go-To Handbag

Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights 4.3 Sheertex View On Sheertex.com Who doesn't want anti-rip tights at this time of year? Between the glittery dresses, buckled shoes and constant pulling on and off during these cooler months, your tights can easily be a single-use situation — but not after trying Sheertex's Rip-Resistant Tights. These are a gift that anyone can enjoy thanks to its inclusive size guide and comfortable, wide, anti-restrictive waistband. Price at time of publish: $59

PEOPLE Favorite BlankNYC Faux Leather Shacket Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales This chic leather jacket is the perfect multiseasonal piece, and it was even named our favorite faux leather option in our roundup of the best shackets this year. Blank NYC's shacket is the perfect transitional piece between fall, winter, and spring and can even be worn as a shirt and layered with another jacket on top to get you through those colder days. Price at time of publish: $98

Cosabella Bella Long Sleeve Top & Pant Pajama Set Cosabella View On Cosabella.com From hard-to-please mother-in-laws to has-it-all best friends, everyone appreciates a luxurious pair of pajamas. This set is unbelievably soft, super comfy, and comes in so many beautiful colors like this gorgeous ruby red. Price at time of publish: $77.75 (orig. $133) From Whitney Port to Ashley Graham: Celebs and Influencers Share Mother-in-Law Gifts

PEOPLE Favorite Good American Good '90s Loose Denim Good American View On Goodamerican.com A fashion find that's sure to be well-received by anyone (and super flattering on) are the Good American Good '90's Loose Jeans, a style that was named PEOPLE's favorite loose-fit jeans for 2023. Li includes these sturdy yet stylish jeans in her picks for the best fashion gifts to give someone special in your life this year, as well. Price at time of publish: $62 (orig. $155)

Kusshi Bottle Protectors Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus This is a stocking stuffer must for the beauty aficionado who wouldn't dream of traveling without their beloved products. These genius, sleek black neoprene glass bottle protectors eliminate the need to transfer most formulas into smaller, shatter-free packaging. Price at time of publish: $39 for 3 The Best Gifts Under $50, According to a Celeb Designer, Makeup Artist, and More

Neen Pretty Shady Eyeshadow Neen View On Weareneen.com If you're looking to reduce your carbon footprint in 2023, then you'll love these reusable single eyeshadows from Neen. Available in a spread of 28 shades, from ultra-glittery to opaquely matte, these shadows are made to be used, popped out of the recyclable rubber packaging when the shadow is gone, and replaced with another pan to reduce waste. Price at time of publish: $25

Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip View On Amazon View On Spanx Everyone loves receiving the gift of comfort, so it's no surprise that the AirEssentials Half Zip and coordinating AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant are on everyone's lists (and constantly sold out) this time of year. These supremely soft loungewear pieces are perfect for staying comfortable during travel, errands, or any other casual outing while still looking put-together. Price at time of publish: $118

Never Fully Dressed Silver Vegan Leather Jacket Never Fully Dressed View On Co.uk If you're looking to hop on the metallic trend that we've seen everywhere this year, then this is the perfect accessory for you. This editor-loved piece is sure to be a staple in any it-girl's wardrobe thanks to its elevated take on the classic jean jacket style. Price at time of publish: $185

PEOPLE Favorite Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Macy's If you're shopping for the makeup lover in your life, you can never go wrong with an Anastasia Beverly Hills palette — especially when it's Soft Glam, rated the official best eyeshadow palette of 2023 by our PEOPLE Tested team. With a slew of wearable, earthy mattes to incandescent glitters, this palette is the perfect recipe for everyday glam. Price at time of publish: $45

Own Vented Low Rise Stretch Flare Jeans Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Editor-loved and perfectly on-trend, these low-rise jeans are über comfortable and stretchy without sacrificing quality. The slightly V-shaped, low waistline emphasizes an hourglass figure and the slit-back hemline elevates the jeans with a barely-there flare. If you're shopping for the Y2K-trend dresser, then these Kendall Jenner-approved jeans will be the highlight of their holidays. Price at time of publish: $75

J.Crew Starry Drop Earrings with Crystals J.Crew View On Jcrew.com "We could all use some sparkle during the holidays, and you can never go wrong with a statement earring," says Vazzana. The influencer recommends these ornate earrings for anyone who loves chunky jewelry, especially at this glitzy time of year (though you can accessorize with these year-round whenever you want to feel like a star). Price at time of publish: $53.99 (orig. $68)

Pandora Sparkling Row Eternity Ring Pandora View On Pandora.net Keeping with the jewelry theme is Pandora's Row Eternity Ring, a cubic zirconia-embedded band that is available in sterling silver, plated rose gold and plated gold. This piece is one of those can't-go-wrong, matches-everything gifts that adds an extra dose of sparkle to anyone's jewelry collection. Price at time of publish: $95-$115

Tiny Tags Gold Script Nameplate Necklace Tiny Tags View On Tinytags.com You can never go wrong with a personalized gift around the holidays, and that's exactly what Tiny Tags is all about. You can please even the hardest-to-shop-for members of your family with these enscripted necklaces that are truly one of a kind. Price at time of publish: $145

SBLA Beauty Double the Plump: Lip Plump & Sculpt SBLA View On Sbla.com Amp up your gift giving with this Christie Brinkley-approved lip plumping gloss. The formula is designed to enhance the lip shape, smooth lines and increase fullness for four hours after application. Price at time of publish: $39 (orig. $52)

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe 4.5 Brooklinen View On Brooklinen View On Zola You can never go wrong when giving the gift of comfort and self-care, and this plush robe falls into both of those categories. "I love doing my makeup in this robe after a shower — it feels super luxe and cozy," says The Bachelor alum and content creator Kit Keenan, who also happens to be the daughter of Cynthia Rowley. Price at time of publish: $89.10 (orig. $99)

Moon Boot Icon Nylon Snow Boots Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue You don't need to be in a snowy climate to rock these puffer boots, as stars like Dua Lipa have paired these with everything from streetwear to bikinis. "These boots are super cute to spice up your outfit, and [they] make me feel powerful when I'm walking around in the city," says Sports Illustrated model and activist Olivia Ponton. Price at time of publish: $185

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil 4.6 Sephora View On Dermstore View On Sephora View On Ulta Let 2023 be the year of fresh, glowy skin. This everyday-use serum is infused with vitamin C and turmeric to brighten the skin, even texture and moisturize the skin during these drier months. "Give the gift of glow with my everyday favorite from Sunday Riley," says Vazzana. "Your friends will thank you later." Price at time of publish: $80 29 Last-Minute Gifts for Sisters-in-Law of 2023 That Will Surely Impress

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond Mini Round Brilliant Solitaire Gold Pendant Lightbox View On Lightboxjewelry.com The old saying is that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but it's safe to say that anyone will appreciate this lab-grown, 10k white gold necklace from Lightbox. The ¼-carat stone is perfect to add a touch of sparkle to your everyday outfits or to elevate a dressy ensemble with this minimalistic diamond. Price at time of publish: $250

Merit The Glow Set Merit Beauty View On Meritbeauty.com The buzzed about (and PEOPLE Tested-favorite) clean beauty brand's best-selling tinted lip oil (made with a cocktail of rosehip oil, shea butter, and grapeseed oil for maximum hydration) now comes in this festive set that includes other illuminating products just in time for the holidays. Go for this glow with the Signature Lipstick, Day Glow highlight stick and Flush Balm cream blush that accompany the famous lip oil in this luminous set. Price at time of publish: $92 (orig. $108)

Jennifer Behr Maura Bow Barrette Jennifer Behr View On Jenniferbehr.com View On Net-a-Porter Your friend who appreciates the feminine things in life will appreciate this luxurious velvet hair accessory. "Most of my going out looks are completed with a bow, and Jennifer Behr bows are the creme de la creme of hair accessories," says Keenan. "Who doesn't want to channel Blair Waldorf on a night out?" Price at time of publish: $278 The 28 Best Hostess Gifts of 2023 That Will Get You Invited Back Next Year

Rose Inc Revival Brightening Eye Cream Rose Inc View On Roseinc.com View On Sephora Rose Inc brand founder Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has added skin care to her line of products, and these eye care items will help your loved ones the TLC they need during the winter season. The eye cream is pearlescent, so you'll immediately look refreshed, but it also has ingredients that help hydrate and brighten over time. Price at time of publish: $54

Calvin Klein Standards Concealed Placket Jacket Calvin Klein View On Calvinklein.us For those looking for a classic denim jacket with a unique edge, Yellowjackets actress Sophie Thatcher recommends this unisex style from Calvin Klein. "This white acid wash jacket is an effortlessly cool look that can be pulled off in various ways," Thatcher tells PEOPLE. "I'm not always the biggest fan of acid wash, but this jacket is perfect and has swayed my opinion on the material; it feels very timeless to me, as does all Calvin Klein clothing." Price at time of publish: $49.50 (orig. $198)

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Gucci Beauty released its first collection of nail polish in 2021, featuring 10 high-shine shades (in a vintage-inspired bottle) that are infinitely chic — and we're still loving them to this day. Choose from 10 of the brand's chic shades to find that one that best fits the friend you're shopping for (or grab them all, we don't blame you). Price at time of purchase: $33

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Obsession Collection Sol de Janeiro View On Soldejaneiro.com If your loved ones have yet to experience the addicting blend of vanilla and salted caramel scents that made Sol de Janeiro's Bum Bum Cream a cult classic, now is the time to wow them with it. Even if they have, I'm sure they'll be more than happy to replenish their stash. This gift set comes complete with the fast-absorbing body cream, gel body wash, and a body fragrance. Price at time of publish: $109

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Set Sephora View On Asos View On Dermstore View On Kohls.com Olaplex took the internet by storm last year thanks to its nourishing treatment and magical results. This value kit includes everything from the full size of the Nº.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment to a travel-sized version of the Nº.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo so you can get the full, nourishing treatment without cashing out on a complete, full-sized set. Price at time of publish: $62

Gisou Honey-Infused Hair Perfume Gisou View On Gisou.com Something we didn't know we needed this year (but definitely ended up needing) is perfume specifically made for our hair. PEOPLE writers loved this honey-infused hair perfume from Gisou because of its musky-sweet scent that blends well with other perfumes or can easily stand alone, making each hug you give and hair you toss a delightful experience for the people around you. Price at time of publish: $83

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Cosmetis.com View On Davidjones.com "For your skincare obsessed friend nothing is better than La Mer, the luxe face cream has changed my life," Vazzana raves. This anti-aging and ultra-hydrating product is quite the splurge, but if you want to invest in this cream, beauty lovers can assure you that it's well worth the hefty price. Price at time of publish: $200

Naghedi Nomad Hobo Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales View On Maisonette.com View On Naghedinyc.com The woven bag trend isn't going anywhere and slouchy bags continue to trend, making this stylish bag from Naghedi a great gift for anyone in your life. Its unstructured style is the perfect size to hold your everyday gear, plus the woven neoprene fabric adds a sleek look. Price at time of publish: $275

SiO Wrinkle Rescue Pack SiO View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Siobeauty.com These silicone patches smooth pesky wrinkles in all areas — and are reusable, too. Made to hydrate and nourish the skin on your face, neck, décolletage, and more, these multi-use pads are changing the game when it comes to body care. This five-pack bundle is the perfect gift for the beauty-lover on your list (and much cheaper than Botox). Price at time of purchase: $75

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 4.5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Jomashop.com If you've ever wondered what a star from The Bachelor smells like, this is your chance to find out. "This is one of my favorite luxury fragrances," Keenan dishes. "It's sophisticated but still super sexy for a night out." Complete with notes of musky amber and light florals, we can understand why the influencer stays loyal to this scent. Price at time of purchase: $325

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand & Hollywood Contour Kit Charlotte Tilbury View On Charlottetilbury.com Charlotte Tilbury has had many products go viral over the years, but a mainstay of the brand are their contour products. "I love all of Charlotte Tilbury's makeup products, but the contour wand is especially a must for me," Keenan says. "This kit makes a great gift for the makeup guru in your life." Complete with your shades of choice for the Hollywood Contour Wand, Beauty Light Wand highlighter and blush, your giftee will be set for the new year. Price at time of publish: $108

Swarovski Dulcis Cocktail Ring Swarovski View On Swarovski.com You can never go wrong with a statement ring, especially when it's from Swarovski. This chunky, gold-plated and crystal-embossed ring is a favorite of Vazzana's, and one she recommends gifting this season. "This ring is one of my wardrobe staples," she shares. "It's the perfect accent to any look and comes in a variety of colors." Price at time of publish: $250