The 10 Best Fans of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

To help you narrow down your options, we tested more than 30 popular fans over six months to find the right cooling fan to help you sleep, bring down the temperature in your kitchen, or just keep you comfortable as you lounge in your living room this summer.

If you’re shopping for a fan to help cool down your home, there are a few important decisions you’ll have to make. First, you’ll need to choose the style of fan that will work best in your home, and you’ll also want to consider its power and speed settings. Other features you may want to look for as you shop include oscillation, built-in timers, and even air purification.

“Fans work by moving air in a space and directing it towards you,” explains Theo Jones, design engineer in environmental care at Dyson. “The cool feeling you get is from the air passing across your skin and wicking away the tiny amounts of moisture on your skin surface.”

On hot summer days, fans are a convenient and affordable way to stay cool. Household fans come in all shapes and sizes, from desktop fans to tower fans and everything in between, and they’re a much more budget-friendly cooling solution than air conditioning.

Best Overall Pelonis 16-Inch Pedestal Fan 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros 12 speeds

Quiet operation

Wide range of settings

Adjustable height Cons Heavier than other options For a powerful fan that’s well-made and versatile, the Pelonis Standing Fan is our top pick. This pedestal-style fan offers 12 different speeds — the most out of all our winners — and it has a variety of useful settings to tailor its performance to your needs. It offers a 12-hour timer, 85-degree oscillation angle, and 24-degree head tilt, and it’s even height-adjustable, allowing you to select a height between 3.5 and 4 feet. This fan blew us away during testing — pun intended! The unit feels exceptionally durable and well-made, and our tester noted that the heavy base was sturdy enough that she didn’t worry about her dog knocking it over. On its lower speeds, this fan is virtually silent, making it ideal for use in the bedroom, and on its highest setting, we could still feel its breeze standing 20 feet away. During home testing, it even improved our sleep. This cooling fan kept our bedroom at the perfect temp, not too hot and not too cold, and there was virtually no noise, so we didn't have to turn our TV volume up while watching late-night shows. Overall, the Pelonis Standing Fan is a versatile option that’s well-priced, and it would work well in a variety of spaces. The only (small) negative that we could find is that it’s heavier than other fans we tested, making it a bit more cumbersome to move around your home. Price at time of publish: $37.73 Dimensions: 15.75 x 15.75 x 51.18 inches | Weight: 12.35 pounds | Speeds: 12 | Timer: Yes | Remote: Yes | Oscillation: Yes People / Rachel Marek

Best Budget Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan 4.2 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Good value

Powerful on high setting

Easy to move Cons No oscillation The Honeywell TurboForce Fan still packs a powerful punch, despite its small size and budget-friendly price. This compact fan weighs less than 3 pounds, making it easy to move around your home, and it offers three fan speeds, as well as several head tilt angles. You can even mount it on the wall, if desired, but it doesn’t have a timer, oscillation, or a remote control. During testing, we were impressed with the breeze created by this fan on its high setting — we were able to feel the air movement from 20 feet away! It’s fairly noisy on its highest setting, but the lower speeds are quiet enough that it won’t disturb your everyday tasks, whether you’re watching TV or taking a Zoom call. Plus, despite being made from plastic, the construction of this fan is still sturdy and durable, and it held up perfectly over our 6-month testing period. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Dimensions: 6.3 x 10.9 x 10.9 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds | Speeds: 3 | Timer: No | Remote: No | Oscillation: No People / Rachel Marek

Best Investment Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan 4.4 Amazon View On Wayfair View On Best Buy View On Dyson.com Pros Bladeless design

Quiet operation

Air purification Cons Plastic components

Expensive If you don’t mind splurging on a fan for your home, the Dyson Pure Cool is definitely one of the most high-tech and stylish options out there. This pricey tower fan has a sleek modern design, and as an added bonus, it doesn’t have any fan blades, making it a bit safer for your kids and pets. It offers 10 fan speeds, as well as features like a magnetic remote control, 70-degree oscillation, and a built-in timer, and it also does double duty as an air purifier, using a HEPA filter to remove microscopic particles from the air in your home. During testing, the design of the Dyson Pure Cool made it stand out: Not only is the shape really sleek and unimposing, but the lack of blades makes it look particularly streamlined. We found that it’s extremely quiet on lower settings, but if you want a strong breeze, you can dial up the power and push air all around your space. Besides its high price point, the only other downside to this fan is that most of its components are made from plastic—we think they could have been a bit higher quality considering the price point. Price at time of publish: $399.99 Dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 40 inches | Weight: 8.4 pounds | Speeds: 10 | Timer: Yes | Remote: Yes | Oscillation: Yes The 8 Best Dyson Hair and Home Products

Best Portable Crane Circulating Desk Fan 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Compact size

Folds down

Powerful for its size Cons Pricey If you’re planning to move your fan around often, the Crane Desk Fan scored top marks in terms of its portability. We found that it was lightweight and easy to carry, and its design lends itself well to easy storage: The top part of the fan folds down when not in use, so it's easy to stack in storage. This desk fan has three speeds, and its head can be tilted 90 degrees vertically. It comes with a remote control, as well as an oscillation setting and built-in timer—essentially, it offers all the same features as a full-size fan. Plus, we were able to feel its breeze from up to 20 feet away, so it’s definitely powerful enough to cool down an office space, RV, or other small space. Price at time of publish: $48.20 Dimensions: 9.75 x 9.75 x 7.75 inches | Weight: 6.05 pounds | Speeds: 3 | Timer: Yes | Remote: Yes | Oscillation: Yes People / Rachel Marek

Best Quiet Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Quiet operation, even on high speeds

Dimmable control panel

Useful settings Cons Poorly-designed base The HoneyWell QuietSet Tower Fan is a top pick for a bedroom, nursery, or any other room where quiet operation is important. We were impressed at how little noise this fan makes, even on the highest of its five speeds. It’s audible but not loud enough that it will disturb your sleep or other activities. This tower fan is 40 inches tall, and it offers an 8-hour timer, oscillation, and remote control that can be docked on the backside of the fan. It even has a dimmable control panel, so the light doesn’t disturb you at night. The one negative about this fan is that the base is poorly designed — it’s fairly light, making the fan top-heavy, and if you pick the fan up and move it, the power cord often becomes dislodged from its notch, making the fan wobble when you put it back down. Price at time of publish: $59.99 Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 40 inches | Weight: 8 pounds | Speeds: 5 | Timer: Yes | Remote: Yes | Oscillation: Yes

Best Box Fan Pelonis 3-Speed Box Fan 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Powerful air flow

Easy to move

Good for large spaces Cons Noisy

Unintuitive controls The Pelonis Box Fan has a basic design that’s straightforward to operate, and it’s a great option if you want to create a strong breeze in a medium to large room. As its name suggests, this fan has a square form — ideal for putting in a window or even on the floor — and it has three-speed settings that you control via a knob in the corner of the fan. However, we didn’t love the way the knob was programmed: To turn the fan on, you turn the knob, but rather than starting on the lowest setting, it starts on the highest. In our testing, this fan provided a powerful breeze that can be felt from across a large space, but it is definitely noisy, even on its lowest setting. The construction is sturdy yet lightweight, and we thought the fan was easy to carry around with one hand thanks to its built-in handles. Overall, the design is simple — there’s no remote or timer — but it’s a solid, no-frills choice for cooling down your home. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Dimensions: 5.6 x 20.6 x 21.3 inches | Weight: 7.83 pounds | Speeds: 3 | Timer: No | Remote: No | Oscillation: No

Best Tower Fan Better Homes & Gardens 40-Inch 3-Speed Tower Fan 4.8 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Sleek design

Internal oscillation

Wind mode Cons Tricky to clean

Slightly wobbly Tower fans are popular because they have a compact footprint that doesn’t take up much space in your home, and in this category, we recommend the Better Homes & Gardens Tower Fan. It has a sleek design that’s available in either black or white, and it offers three fan speeds, as well as three wind speeds (which uses varied airflow to recreate the feeling of a natural breeze). The tower fan comes with a magnetic remote control that can be stored on top of the fan and has a 7.5-hour programmable timer, too. This tower fan produced powerful airflow during testing. The airflow was strong and kept the room much cooler, eliminating the need to run the air conditioner during our home testing. We also found that the fan is quiet enough to run in a bedroom, especially on its lower setting. Another feature that made this fan stand out is its internal oscillation — the fan louvers rotate within the housing, keeping the unit more stable. However, we did find that the fan grate is quite tricky to clean because the slats are so close together. Price at time of publish: $59.87 Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 41.5 inches | Weight: Not listed | Speeds: 3 | Timer: Yes | Remote: Yes | Oscillation: Yes People / Rachel Marek The 8 Best Cooling Dog Beds of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Window Fan Genesis A1 Window Fan 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Two fan heads

Reversible fan direction

Circulates air around space Cons Confusing “temperature controls”

Hard to remove feet The Genesis Window Fan can be installed directly into a window in your home thanks to its expanding side panels. This unit actually has two 9-inch fan heads, and you turn on each one independently or use them both at the same time. There are three speed settings, but the fan also has five “temperature” settings, which we thought were a bit misleading since it’s not actually cooling the air in your home. Still, we were impressed by the performance of this fan; it does a superior job circulating air around a room, potentially because of its dual fan heads. We also loved that you’re able to reverse the direction of each fan, if desired, which is handy for pushing hot air out of your home. While the fan does come with detachable feet that allow it to be used freestanding, the feet were challenging to remove and attach, making for a frustrating transition. Price at time of publish: $46.42 Dimensions: 24 x 12 x 4 inches | Weight: 8.4 pounds | Speeds: 3 | Timer: No | Remote: No | Oscillation: No People / Rachel Marek

Best Desk Fan Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Superior air circulation

Powerful air flow Cons Somewhat bulky

Expensive If you’re looking for a fan that’s small but powerful, the Vornado 660 is one of the best options out there. Designed as an air circulator, this unit excels at moving air around the entire room, yet it’s compact enough to place on your desk or other raised surface. It has four speed settings with push-button controls on the back of the fan, and while it doesn’t oscillate, you can tilt the fan head to the right angle for your needs. During testing, the Vornado was able to effectively circulate air around a large, lofty room, and we found it to be the definition of “small and mighty.” You can easily feel its breeze from 20 feet away, but the design is fairly bulky for a desktop unit. Additionally, it’s quite expensive considering its size, although you can opt for an even smaller version for $50. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Dimensions: 13.5 x 11.8 x 15 inches | Weight: 7.3 pounds | Speeds: 4 | Timer: No | Remote: No | Oscillation: No People / Rachel Marek