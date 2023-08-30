No matter what kind of wedding guest dress you have in mind, there’s something on this list for every fall wedding you have on your calendar. Keep reading to shop our top fall wedding guest dress picks, starting at just $23.

“The most important element to remember with trends is you don't have to hop on every trend if it doesn’t feel authentic to you,” Gosik said.

Other trends Gosik thinks will be big this fall? Lots of nude colors, knits, and silk fabrics — all of which you can find in our lineup as well. However, Gosik also notes that it’s important to stick with dresses that really play up your body type, are authentic to your personal style, and are something you could wear with confidence.

In this roundup, we included cooler dresses that are perfect for layering with your favorite fall jacket, as well as warmer dresses that will keep you comfortable on a chilly fall day. We also made sure to add in classic styles that are incredibly versatile, as well as styles that will be trending for the 2023 season. According to celebrity stylist Kat Gosik, contrary to old wedding guest "rules," red is a top color to keep in mind while shopping for wedding guest dresses this fall, as it was all over the runways for autumn/winter 2023. “Pink was huge this summer, you really couldn’t escape it. And it seems like red is fall’s counterpart,” Gosik said.

For those attending weddings in areas with more transitional climates, in September, you can still probably get away with a light, sleeveless dress. October can be a total weather wild card, and by November, you’re definitely going to need an extra layer or two. So while we can’t predict fall weather, we wanted to ensure you had several options to choose from so you can find the right dress no matter the forecast.

Shopping for a wedding guest dress can be hard enough on its own, but add the chiller fall season into the mix, and your shopping strategy is definitely going to take some extra thought. For a winter wedding, you can be sure that you’ll either need long sleeves or a heavy layer to stay warm, and in the summertime, you’ll want to find a dress with breathable fabric in case it's sweltering — but with autumn temperatures, it can be a little bit more difficult.

Most Versatile Banana Republic Factory Side Slit Maxi Dress Banana Republic Factory View On Gapfactory.com Versatility is at the core of this dress for several reasons. First off, you simply can’t go wrong with a little black dress (though it is also available in Kelly green). But then consider its silhouette: it’s semi-fitted, has 1-inch straps, a V-neck, is maxi in length, and features a side slit. These features make it adaptable for several occasions, which makes it feel like a steal at only $39. On top of being a great wedding guest dress contender, it will also be suitable for date nights. On top of all of that, it’s sustainably made with 55% recycled polyester. Price at time of publish: $39 (orig. $130) Size Range: XXS-XL, Regular and Tall | Colors: Black and green | Material: 55% recycled polyester, 45% polyester

Best Formal Azazie Hallie Sheath Satin Floor-Length Dress Azazie View On Azazie.com If you have a black-tie wedding on your fall calendar, look no further than this satin option from Azazie. This dress and its thick satin fabric, maxi length, and long sleeves make it a great option for fall weddings. It also comes in several muted color options such as moody blue, dusty rose, olive, and gold. It can also be an opportunity for a great investment dress as you can choose to customize the size down to the very inch — a great deal for only $119. Note: If you opt not to do custom sizing, you should know that these dresses are designed with extra length to ensure they fit people of all heights, though you can always get it tailored at a later date. Price at time of publish: $119 Size Range: A0-A30, plus custom sizing available | Colors: Black, dark navy, rust, yellow, dusty blue, terracotta, cabernet, sage, rose, dark green, gray, and more | Material: Fabric varies based on color selection

Best Maxi Lulus Cause for Commotion Pleated Bustier Maxi Dress Lulus View On Lulus There’s a lot about this dress that we love, and the maxi length is just one of them. On top of that, we also love its flirty sweetheart neckline, tight bodice, and side sultry slit. This dress comes in bright red, one of fall 2023’s biggest trends according to Gosik, as well as green, black, pink, and yellow. Price at time of publish: $89 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Red, black, yellow, green, and pink | Material: 100% polyester shell, 100% polyester lining

Best Boho Lulus Picturesque Moments Strappy Maxi Dress Lulus View On Lulus Boho style and fall weddings go hand-in-hand, and we think this floral option would make for the cutest frock. It has a V-neck, a twist-front bodice, and an adorable white and beige floral print. Its maxi length will keep your legs warm in cool weather, however, you may need to pair it with a cute fall jacket (we think a leather jacket would be perfect) to keep your arms warm. Price at time of publish: $52 Size Range: XXS-XL | Colors: Brown floral print | Material: 100% polyester shell, 100% polyester lining

Best Knit T.La Side-Slit Mock Dress Anthropologie View On Anthropologie With its mockneck, bodycon fit, and side slit, this Anthropologie dress gives off the illusion that it’s super elevated for a wedding, but because it's made of cotton and spandex, it’s actually so cozy to wear. It’ll be easy to get in and out of as it was intentionally made to be able to be pulled on and off. It also comes in two different lengths — standard and petite — so you can customize it to your height and is machine washable, which makes maintenance super easy. Price at time of publish: $37.99 Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Army green, black, camel, brown, pink, purple, orange, blue, dark gray, burgundy, and more | Material: 70% viscous fibers, 30% chinlon

Best Short Sleeve Lulus Midnight Mood Tiered Maxi Dress Lulus View On Lulus Short sleeve dresses are a great pick for fall weather. They’ll keep your shoulders warm and fit well under jackets for brisk fall days, yet won't be too hot once you are indoors. And if there were ever a dress pattern that was the epitome of fall, this would be it. It has a gorgeous burgundy color mixed with gorgeous fall-themed flowers in brown, orange, and white. It also has an incredibly flattering silhouette with a set-in waist, smock fit, and flowy, tiered A-line bottom. Price at time of publish: $109 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Burgundy floral print, navy blue floral print, green floral print, and black floral print | Material: 100% polyester shell, 100% polyester lining

Best Off-The-Shoulder Reformation Jamen Knit Dress Reformation View On Reformation The off-the-shoulder neckline is one of the biggest trends of the 2023 season, and with this dress, it's easy to see why. The neckline draws attention to your face and shoulders and makes the dress look incredibly stylish. It also boasts a sleek bodycon silhouette, a knitted fabric, and some ruched details. We also appreciate the inclusive size range of X-small to 3X. Price at time of publish: $148 Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: Ivory, yellow, pink, black, navy, sage, and dusty blue | Material: 88% Tencel lyocell, 12% spandex

Best Midi Showpo Nicholla Midi Dress Showpo View On Showpo.com Midi dresses are the perfect middle ground option when it comes to selecting a dress for cooler weather, which is why this dress is great for fall weddings. It’s made of a beautiful satin fabric and comes in a few fall colors such as olive, copper, and black. It also has cute flowy short sleeves, a V-neckline, and a tie in the front for added detail. We also love how it has a body-skimming fit that flatters many body types. Price at time of publish: $69.95 Size Range: 0-16 | Colors: Copper, steel blue, black, olive, and champagne | Material: 100% polyester, partially lined with 97% polyester and 3% spandex

Best Mini PrettyGarden Satin Tie Waist Mini Dress Amazon View On Amazon If you’re someone who likes to accentuate their legs, you’ll definitely love this satin midi dress for your next fall wedding. With this dress, you can show some skin while still keeping your arms warm with its long sleeves and high neckline. It also has a beautiful wrap detail at the bodice that helps to accentuate the waist. Note: This fabric is non-stretch so you’ll want to keep that in mind if you’re someone who likes stretchy fabric. Price at time of publish: $23.99 Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: Army green, black, blue, rose red, brown, brown red, apricot, dark blue, dark green, grass green, gray blue, khaki, light blue, orange and more | Material: 100% polyester 9 Elegant Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now

Best Casual Prettygarden Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon View On Amazon Thanks to its comfy, loose-fitting style and cute Boho vibe, this dress earned the best casual dress spot on our list. With its short sleeves, smocked bodice, flared hem, and floral pattern, we think this dress would be great for a country setting or outdoor weddings throughout the fall season. Plus, it would work great for several other fall occasions too. Price at time of publish: $33.96 (orig. $42.99) Size Range: S-XL | Colors: Apricot, black, blue, emerald green, gray, green, light blue, orange, pink, purple, red, and more | Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane

Best Velvet Anrabess V-Neck Wrap Ribbed Velvet Maxi Dress Amazon View On Amazon A classic fall texture, we love the rich and cozy vibes this ribbed velvet dress brings. The velvet texture will keep you extra warm, along with the maxi length and short sleeves. It ties at the waistline for an extra cute detail and is machine washable for easy care. Price at time of publish: $22.99 Size Range: S-XL | Colors: Khaki, black, navy blue, burgundy, brown, green, hazel blue, brown, and light green | Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex

Best Elongating Lulus Satin Mock Neck Maxi Dress Lulus View On Lulus This dress, with its long maxi length and raised waistline, will elongate any silhouette, but will especially make short wearers appear a bit taller. This dress is also great for those who prefer a high neckline and satin fabric. It’s sleeveless, which will make it easy to pair with any jacket, and comes in many fall colors such as wine red, burnt orange, olive, and blush. Price at time of publish: $85 Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: Blush, wine, blue, copper, olive, green, black, and dark gray | Material: 96% polyester, 4% spandex

Best Sleeveless Anrabess Satin Strapless Maxi Dress Amazon View On Amazon With its maxi length for warmth, this sleek sleeveless maxi dress makes a cute fall wedding guest dress pick as well. It’d pair well with a coat when you’re chilly but also looks great all on its own. We love the pleated detail at the top of this dress for extra interest and its shiny silk fabric. Price at time of publish: $46.99 Size Range: S-XL | Colors: Black, brown, champagne, deep blue, deep green, green, hot pink, light blue, light green, pink, purple, and red | Material: 92% polyester, 8% spandex

Best Halterneck Astr The Label Marissa Satin Halter Midi Dress Astr The Label View On Astrthelabel.com We love the way this criss-cross halter neck dress accentuates the upper body and draws attention to the face. It’s great for more formal, black tie weddings that require some extra elegance. It’d pair perfectly with some strappy heels and statement earrings. Price at time of publish: $138 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Purple, hot pink, lilac, black, champagne, orange, midnight, merlot, dusty blue, and dusty mauve | Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane

Best Cocktail Dress the Population Corey Chiffon Fit & Flare Cocktail Dress Nordstrom View On Nordstrom If the wedding dress code is cocktail, we recommend this fit and flare dress from Dress the Population. As you could guess from the name, this dress is fitted at the waistline and flares near the hem, meaning it will twirl and sway as you dance the night away. It has a deep V-neck, short sleeves, and sits right at the knees in length for a sweet and flirty vibe. Price at time of publish: $198 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Black, off-white, navy blue, pine, red, peacock blue, magenta, and electric blue | Material: 97% polyester, 3% spandex bodice with 100% polyester skirt

Best Pleated Showpo Della Maxi Dress Showpo View On Showpo.com A flattering fall texture, this pleated dress is so classy and elegant. It has a deep V neckline and sleeves that drape right over the shoulders, and cinches at the waist to accentuate before flaring at the hem. This dress comes in a few beautiful satin colors such as champagne, purple, and green. Price at time of publish: $89.95 Size Range: 2-10 | Colors: Black, pink, green, purple, and champagne | Material: Made with 100% acrylic

Best for All Heights Abercrombie and Fitch Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress Abercrombie and Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Abercrombie and Fitch is known for its wide sizing selection that comes in several lengths for different heights as well. This dress is no exception and comes in several sizes and lengths such as petite, regular, and tall. This works great for when you’re in a pinch and don't have time to get a tailor. We also love that this dress is fitted at the upper body yet is relaxed and tiered below the waistline for a little somethin' extra. Price at time of publish: $108.38 (orig. $127.50) Size Range: XXS-XXL, and petite, regular, and tall | Colors: Black floral, green floral, burgundy, and blue | Material: 97% polyester lining, 100% polyester body

Best Puff Sleeve Showpo Mellie Midi Dress Showpo View On Showpo.com Puff sleeve dresses are a great way to cover up your arms or shoulders if they’re not your favorite body part while also adding beautiful structure and interest. This dress is flattering on the body as it's fitted at the bodice, but then flares at the waistline. The dress also has horizontal seams that create the beautiful ruched detailing. Price at time of publish: $45.99 Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: Black, blue, brick, green, khaki, light green, pink, and red | Material: 100% polyester

Best Slip Floerns Satin Slip Midi Dress Amazon View On Amazon Satin slip dresses are a go-to for any wedding guest dress, but we particularly love the flowered pattern on this one for the fall season. It reminds us of a beautiful fall-themed flower arrangement featuring some of the season's best blooms. Not to mention the slip silhouette is so flattering in the way it drapes along the body. Pair it with your favorite fall jacket for extra warmth. Price at time of publish: $41.99 Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Apricot, black, burgundy, brown, dark green, pink, light green, hot pink, khaki, blue, lilac, navy and more | Material: 97% polyester, 3% elastane