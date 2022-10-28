Shopping The 17 Best Fall Boots of 2022 Our top pick is the iconic Dr. Martens 1460 boot due to its durability and timelessness By Erika Reals Erika Reals Erika is the Commerce Editor at PEOPLE.com. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 01:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How to Pick the Right Fall Boots Take Our Word for It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon / Target / DSW /Shopbop / Bloomingdales / Palladium The return of the fall season welcomes back many traditions, from leaf peeping and spiced lattes to pumpkin patches, seasonal rom-coms, and plenty of candles. However, the beginning of fall beckons another one of our favorite pastimes: buying a brand new pair of boots. There’s something about flipping your closet from sun dresses and colorful sandals to cozy knits and leather boots that offers a sense of renewal and comfort when the year begins to wind down. Which boots to buy, though, is the question that begs to be answered. This year is all about statement boots — particularly western styles, according to Afterpay ambassador and fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell. “I think the statement boot follows the ‘main character energy’ trend that has prevailed on social media,” she tells PEOPLE. “This trend stems from a sociological concept known as ‘dramaturgy’ which essentially means that we see ourselves as actors and the world as our stage. No one gives ‘main character energy’ more than the hero in classic westerns.” Stylist Karen Schijman, who has worked with celebrities like Matthew Broderick, Emma Thompson, and Jon Batiste, agrees the western trend is hard to ignore. “Designers like Isabel Marant and Zimmerman have always had a version in all their collections, but now you can find more affordable versions at Zara,” she says. “Sam Edelman has a suede version [with] a slim heel — making it a little less cowboy but with a nod to the Western feel.” While statement boots are trending, it’s still worth considering what function and value they will bring to your wardrobe before adding to cart. “Having the versatility to be able to wear the same great boot out to dinner and also casually on the weekend, depending on how you style [them], will take you further than just falling into one trend,” says Schijman. “Not having them be too precious — knowing that these boots were made for walking.” With these points in mind, scroll down to shop the best fall boots PEOPLE recommends. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace-Up Boots at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: A New Day Leighton Hiking Boots at Target Jump to Review Best Splurge: Schutz Maryana Tall Boots at Shopbop.com Jump to Review Best Chelsea: Sam Edelman Thelma Chelsea Boots at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Military Style: Palladium Pallatrooper Hiker Nubuck at Palladiumboots.com Jump to Review Best Waterproof: Hunter Play Neoprene Boot Short at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Hiking: Merrell Waterproof Hiking Boots at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Walking: Sorel Ona 503 Mid Boot at Shopbop.com Jump to Review Best for Wide Feet: Naturalizer Gloriah Bootie at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Wide Calves: Vince Camuto Nettrio Wide Calf Boot at Dsw.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace-Up Boots Dr. Martens View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Drmartens.com Name a more iconic boot than Dr. Martens 1460s, a shoe that has risen in popularity again and again over the decades. “I cannot speak highly enough of Dr. Martens boots,” says stylist Chelsea Volpe, who has worked with the likes of Sadie Sink and Tove Lo. “They are insanely durable, with a quality that rivals any boot brand on the market. They are a cult classic among New York City's art and fashion scene.” While there is a break in period with these boots, they will mold perfectly to your feet once achieved, making them super comfortable in the long run. “I wear my Docs for every occasion and in every season,” Volpe adds. “And for versatility like that, these insanely well-priced boots are worth every penny.” This brand has championed quality and durability since this style was invented in 1960, and this season, these classic boots are available in colors like forest green and bright pink if you want to lean into a statement pair. They do run slightly large though, so we recommend sizing down, especially if you’re between sizes. Price at time of publish: $170 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Leather, rubber sole | Fit: Runs large | Colors: Black, White, Cherry Red, Purple, Green, Pink | Heel height: 1.25 inches Best Budget: A New Day Leighton Hiking Boots Target View On Target If you’re in the market for a chic pair of boots that won’t completely suck dry your shopping budget, we can’t recommend this pair enough — extra points since they’re available at Target. True to size, they are designed with a comfy memory foam insole and faux leather upper that could perhaps even be mistaken for real leather. They play off the après-ski lace-up style that has been embraced by brands like Gucci and Marc Fisher LTD. Since the faux shearling only lines the outside of the tongue and not the inside of the shoe, these probably won’t check the box when it comes to warmth, but they definitely earn our praises for their sleek style at an approachable price point. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Size Range: Women’s 5-12 | Material: Faux leather, memory foam insole, rubber outsole | Fit: True to size | Colors: Black, Taupe | Heel height: 1.75 inches Best Splurge: Schutz Maryana Tall Boots Shopbop View On Shopbop.com These sexy boots are begging for the spotlight — just look to Emily Ratajkowski and Chrissy Teigen if you aren’t convinced. Show them off paired with mini skirts, leather leggings, or midi dresses this fall. While pricey, a classic pair of heeled knee boots can last you several years — wear them to special date nights or office holiday parties if you're looking to make a bold statement. Price at time of publish: $238 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Croc-embossed cowhide leather, leather sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 3.5 inches Best Chelsea: Sam Edelman Thelma Chelsea Boots Bloomingdale's View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue Chelsea boots are so versatile because you can wear them with practically anything in your closet, from jeans and a sweatshirt to a midi dress and leather jacket. This pair from Sam Edelman captures all the classic elements of a Chelsea boot — black leather, an elastic gore, and above-ankle shaft — mixed with some subtle on-trend elements, including a Western-inspired square toe and angled heel. “A few words to sum up Sam Edelman: trend-conscious, budget-friendly, good quality, great price,” says Volpe. “Sam Edelman is a more elevated version of Zara in many ways. They offer on-trend boots at a price that won't leave your bank account in the red. I have a few pairs of Sam Edelman boots because they are comfortable, great quality and I know what I'm getting at checkout. These boots will last you a few seasons and for a quarter of the price of your favorite luxury brand — you can't argue with that.” For the quality construction and genuine leather upper, this pick is a great value. Price at time of publish: $160 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Leather upper, elastic inserts, synthetic lining, synthetic rubber sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 1.5 inches Best Military Style: Palladium Pallatrooper Hiker Nubuck Palladium Boots View On Palladiumboots.com Combat boots are Volpe’s favorite style of boot. “A chic combat boot is often androgynous, not overly feminine but also comfortable,” she explains. “It can be worn with jeans to the office and also paired with a fun mini to spice up your Saturday night attire.” These combat boots from Palladium aren’t just inspired by military boots — the brand actually became the official boot of the French Legion forces in 1947. While this wasn’t the same style used by the French Legion (that was the Pallabrousse and the Pampa), the Pallatrooper Hiker borrows some of the same elements, like the lug sole and lace-up high-top design, and trades out the quick-drying canvas upper with sturdy leather. These boots feel high-quality and look more expensive IRL than their price tag. However, they do run a tad large (even when wearing thicker socks), so it might be worth sizing down half a size. Price at time of publish: $160 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Leather upper, canvas lining, rubber toecap, rubber sole | Fit: Runs large | Heel height: 2 inches Best Waterproof: Hunter Play Neoprene Boot Short Zappos View On Amazon View On Hunterboots.com View On Zappos When it comes to a waterproof shoe for those rainy fall days, Hunter is our go-to choice. This pair features a neoprene upper that is quick to dry and super stretchy, meaning these are easy to slide on and off but they’ll still keep your feet dry in those wet conditions — and they’re easy to clean, thanks to the mostly rubber construction. If you’re concerned about reducing your carbon footprint, they’re also made from recycled materials. Price at time of publish: $120 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Synthetic upper and outsole, recycled polyester lining and insole | Fit: Runs large | Heel height: 1.41 inches The 6 Best Water Shoes for Women of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE Best for Hiking: Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots Amazon View On Amazon View On Merrell.com View On Zappos If you live in a seasonal climate, you’ll probably agree that fall is the best time to get outdoors and go on a hike. The temperatures are cool, the leaves are changing, and you can embrace that last chance at outdoor adventure before winter arrives. For a classic hiking boot that’s reliable, comfortable, and available at an affordable price point, Merrell is the brand to lean on. PEOPLE editor Erika Reals owns several Merrell hiking boots and trail shoes, and she says they’re the only brand she trusts for outdoor adventures. The high-top Moab design will keep your ankle stable if you’re tackling rough, elevated, or uneven terrain, and the lugged rubber sole provides traction and stability. The lining and laces are also made from recycled materials, and the waterproof construction keeps out moisture while still feeling breathable. Price at time of publish: $120 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Synthetic upper and outsole, recycled polyester lining and insole | Fit: Runs large | Heel height: 1.41 inches Best for Walking: Sorel Ona 503 Mid Boot Shopbop View On Shopbop.com Meet the most stylish walking boot on the market: the Sorel Ona 503. A sneaker-boot hybrid, this shoe offers the sleekness of a fall boot with the comfort of a sneaker. Featuring micro-fleece lining for added warmth, rubber tread sole for stability, and a molded EVA footbed for ultimate comfort, this boot will take you all around town with ease this season — all while making a statement. Price at time of publish: $145 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Cowhide suede upper, removable molded EVA footbed, rubber sole | Fit: Runs small | Heel height: 1.34 inches The 11 Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2022 | By PEOPLE Best for Wide Feet: Naturalizer Gloriah Bootie Amazon View On Amazon View On Naturalizer.com Naturalizer is a comfort-first brand that offers a range of styles for those with wide feet. We picked the ‘Gloriah’ bootie for its chic but versatile design — complementing everything from skinny jeans and leather leggings to your favorite fall dresses. The pair also comes in chocolate brown if your wardrobe leans more toward earthy tones (which, of course, are perfect for fall). Price at time of publish: $139 Size Range: Women’s 6-11 Wide | Material: Faux leather upper, synthetic non-slip sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 1.25 inches Best for Wide Calves: Vince Camuto Nettrio Wide Calf Boot DSW View On Dsw.com Boots designed for those with wider calves aren’t always the most stylish — but this pair from Vince Camuto is a standout exception. Designed with a trendy chunky sole and real leather, they’re super versatile and could be worn with practically anything in your closet. The lugged sole provides traction out and about while the pull tab and side zipper make them easier to slip on and off (a true blessing in our eyes). Price at time of publish: $139 Size Range: Women’s 5-12 | Material: Faux leather upper, synthetic non-slip sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 1.25 inches Best Over-the-Knee: Blondo Women's Sierra Over-The-Knee Boot Amazon View On Amazon “I’ve become a recent fan of knee-high boots,” says Forbes-Bell. “I think they have the power to elevate an outfit and really make a statement. I can be quite shy at times, so I prefer wearing conversation starters rather than starting one myself and knee-high boots can often grab positive attention.” And rest assured these over-the-knee boots from Blondo will capture positive attention. If you’re a fan of Stuart Weitzman’s classic over-the-knee boots, these are a similar style for a fraction of the price. Plus the suede material is waterproof (yes, really), so it can endure those wetter fall days. The treaded rubber sole also provides some traction against wet sidewalks and asphalt if you do decide to wear them out in the rain. Price at time of publish: $149.95 Size Range: Women’s 5.5-12 | Material: Waterproof suede upper, rubber sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 1.75 inches Best Ankle: JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ Emalee Bootie DSW View On Dsw.com Jennifer Lopez has done it again, collabing with DSW this season for a collection of trendy yet super wearable boots and heels. The Emalee pair stands out to us for its elastic shaft, and Chelsea-inspired exterior — plus the treaded sole balances out the 3.75-inch chunky heel. The style is offered in two neutral colors (taupe and light brown) to complement the oranges, browns, and jewel tones we can’t wait to wear this season. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Size Range: Women’s 6-11 | Material: Synthetic upper and lining, treaded sole | Fit: Runs narrow | Heel height: 3.75 inches Best Riding Boots: Lauren Ralph Lauren Everly Riding Boot DSW View On Dsw.com Nothing screams preppy fall like a chic pair of riding boots. Pair these boots with leggings and a button-down layered under an oversized sweatshirt for a more buttoned-up casual look to wear while running weekend errands, heading into the office, or going apple picking. This pair by Lauren Ralph Lauren comes in at an affordable price point considering they’re constructed with real leather and feature a sleek gold-toned metal logo accent. Price at time of publish: $149.99 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Leather upper, rubber sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 1 inch Best Lined: UGG Classic Mini II View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales If you don’t already have a pair of UGG boots, then now is your chance to join the coziest club around. A favorite of Volpe’s, UGGs are back on an upward trend, thanks to the return of everything Y2K. However, the brand has reemerged in recent years with an array of styles and colors that weren’t available the first time around, like those with super mini shafts, neon colors, and different textiles, such as the Classic Maxi Mini. The style that has prevailed for this season though, is none other than the Mini II boots, which feature a shorter shaft and are available in 11 colorways. Equally trendy as it is versatile, the Mini II will keep you cozy while working from home or heading out for a walk or coffee run. Price at time of publish: $150 Size Range: Women’s 5-12 | Material: Leather upper, sheepskin lining, synthetic sole | Fit: True to size These Are the 9 Best Ugg Slippers of 2022 Best Platform: Jessica Simpson Shamira Platform Bootie DSW View On Nordstrom View On Dsw.com View On Jessicasimpson.com While platform shoes (from sandals and sneakers to heels and boots) are trending this season, Jessica Simpson has been wearing them for decades. So it makes sense to channel the queen of platforms if you’re looking to embrace the trend this fall. The Shamira platform booties in black leather feature elastic gores and a solid grippy sole to keep your feet stable despite the 5.5-inch heel. The platforms certainly make a statement, but the neutral colorway options and sleek design provide enough versatility to make this trend worth tapping into. Price at time of publish: $168.99 Size Range: Women’s 5-12 | Material: Leather upper, synthetic lining, rubber sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 5.5 inches (2-inch platform) The 4 Best Black Leggings of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE Best Cowboy: Steve Madden Windie West Cowboy Boots DSW View On Dsw.com If you’re here to fully embrace the western boot trend, you’re not alone. Afterpay reported that cowboy boot sales have doubled in the US and Canada year-over-year, according to Forbes-Bell. So if you’re ready to jump on the bandwagon, we recommend this classic pair by Steve Madden. Available in two neutral colors, these boots are comfortable as they are versatile — meaning you’ll get a lot more wear out of them than you might expect. Price at time of publish: $149.99 Size Range: Women’s 5-12 | Material: Leather upper, textile, synthetic sole | Fit: Runs slightly small | Heel height: 2 inches Best Slip-On: The North Face Nuptse Apres Booties Evo View On Evo.com For those days you feel like you need to wear a puffer coat head to toe, The North Face has you covered. The Nuptse Apres Booties, made from recycled upper and goose down, can be your feet’s fortress against a chilly climate. Puffer shoes started trending in fall/winter 2021, thanks to Kendall Jenner wearing a similar pair by The North Face, and you can only expect to see more of them in 2022. Price at time of publish: $109 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Recycled PET ripstop upper, goose down, rubber sole | Fit: True to size The 23 Best Fall Candles of 2022 | by PEOPLE How to Pick the Right Fall Boots Function If you’re looking for a new pair of fall boots, first think about what’s missing in your closet. Do you need a pair to commute in that can also withstand wetter conditions? Or are you looking for a statement style to complete a certain look, such as cowboy boots like the Steve Madden Windie West Cowboy Boot? “If you are looking for a comfortable boot that can transition from day to evening, go with a leather Chelsea boot.” Volpe says. “Are you looking for a boot to wear on your evenings out? Go with an over-the-knee sueded leather boot.” Price Sometimes the higher price means the better the quality, but not always. Higher prices in footwear can be the result of the brand using more sustainable, thus sometimes more expensive, methods of production or just using expensive, quality materials. Take into consideration your personal budget and how many wears you think you’ll get out of the pair before purchasing. Forbes-Bell suggests using the CPW (cost-per-wear) before hitting that buy button. “CPW is the price of the item, and add any maintenance fees divided by the number of times you wear it,” she explains. Reviews Volpe suggests reading brand reviews from verified buyers. “Maybe you love a boot, but the shoe is narrow and you have a wide foot,” she says. “Customer feedback and consumer reviews can let you know all the inside scoop.” When to Buy Boots are typically on sale toward the end of the fall/winter cycle. However, there are some big sales events during the season that are especially good for buying boots, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s worth noting, however, that while prices are typically higher, more styles and sizes are available at the beginning of the fall shopping season. Frequently Asked Questions What fall boots are best? We picked the iconic Dr. Martens 1460 lace-up boots as the best fall boots because of their durability and versatility. We also think they would have a low CPW (cost-per-wear) for most people, since they can be worn for so many different occasions, from weekend errands to live concerts to casual office footwear. Are expensive boots worth it? Since budgets are relative, it depends on the cost-per-wear of the specific boots. “People often fall into the habit of only picturing one outfit with an accessory, and end up with a high [cost-per-wear],” Forbes-Bell explains. “If you can’t picture yourself wearing the boots you’re coveting on multiple occasions and spending the time and resources to take care of them, it's probably not going to be a wise purchase.”More expensive styles are typically made of real leather, and feature proprietary qualities like waterproofing or non-staining — or just simply have quality construction and a gorgeous design, like the Schutz Maryana Tall Boots. They may also be more expensive because they’re made by a brand that values smaller batch or a more “sustainable” production process. If the boots you’re eyeing are pricey but still versatile or durable, they are totally worth investing in. Do fall boots need to be waterproof? It’s not essential for fall boots to be waterproof, but it can certainly extend the lifespan of the boots since it helps protect the materials from wet conditions. Waterproof boots are also, of course, a functional quality that keeps your feet warm and dry on rainy days. Versatility is also a benefit since they may be able to transition into the snowy, winter season, as well. Some waterproof boots we recommend are the Hunter Play Neoprene Boot Short, the Palladium Pallatrooper Hiker Nubuck, and the Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots. Take Our Word for It Erika Reals is a commerce editor at PEOPLE who writes and edits everything from the best kitchenware to the best boots. Her previous work as a fashion commerce editor can be found on Byrdie, Brides, and Daily Mail. For this roundup, she spent several days researching the latest and greatest fall boots on the market and interviewing experts. She tapped three experts for their expertise on fall boots trends, including fashion psychologist and Afterpay ambassador Shakaila Forbes-Bell, stylist Karen Schijman, and stylist Chelsea Volpe.