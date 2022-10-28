The 17 Best Fall Boots of 2022

While statement boots are trending, it’s still worth considering what function and value they will bring to your wardrobe before adding to cart. “Having the versatility to be able to wear the same great boot out to dinner and also casually on the weekend, depending on how you style [them], will take you further than just falling into one trend,” says Schijman. “Not having them be too precious — knowing that these boots were made for walking.”

Stylist Karen Schijman , who has worked with celebrities like Matthew Broderick, Emma Thompson, and Jon Batiste, agrees the western trend is hard to ignore. “Designers like Isabel Marant and Zimmerman have always had a version in all their collections, but now you can find more affordable versions at Zara,” she says. “Sam Edelman has a suede version [with] a slim heel — making it a little less cowboy but with a nod to the Western feel.”

Which boots to buy, though, is the question that begs to be answered. This year is all about statement boots — particularly western styles, according to Afterpay ambassador and fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell . “I think the statement boot follows the ‘main character energy’ trend that has prevailed on social media,” she tells PEOPLE. “This trend stems from a sociological concept known as ‘dramaturgy’ which essentially means that we see ourselves as actors and the world as our stage. No one gives ‘main character energy’ more than the hero in classic westerns.”

The return of the fall season welcomes back many traditions, from leaf peeping and spiced lattes to pumpkin patches, seasonal rom-coms, and plenty of candles. However, the beginning of fall beckons another one of our favorite pastimes: buying a brand new pair of boots. There’s something about flipping your closet from sun dresses and colorful sandals to cozy knits and leather boots that offers a sense of renewal and comfort when the year begins to wind down.

Best Overall: Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace-Up Boots Dr. Martens View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Drmartens.com Name a more iconic boot than Dr. Martens 1460s, a shoe that has risen in popularity again and again over the decades. “I cannot speak highly enough of Dr. Martens boots,” says stylist Chelsea Volpe, who has worked with the likes of Sadie Sink and Tove Lo. “They are insanely durable, with a quality that rivals any boot brand on the market. They are a cult classic among New York City's art and fashion scene.” While there is a break in period with these boots, they will mold perfectly to your feet once achieved, making them super comfortable in the long run. “I wear my Docs for every occasion and in every season,” Volpe adds. “And for versatility like that, these insanely well-priced boots are worth every penny.” This brand has championed quality and durability since this style was invented in 1960, and this season, these classic boots are available in colors like forest green and bright pink if you want to lean into a statement pair. They do run slightly large though, so we recommend sizing down, especially if you’re between sizes. Price at time of publish: $170 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Leather, rubber sole | Fit: Runs large | Colors: Black, White, Cherry Red, Purple, Green, Pink | Heel height: 1.25 inches

Best Budget: A New Day Leighton Hiking Boots Target View On Target If you’re in the market for a chic pair of boots that won’t completely suck dry your shopping budget, we can’t recommend this pair enough — extra points since they’re available at Target. True to size, they are designed with a comfy memory foam insole and faux leather upper that could perhaps even be mistaken for real leather. They play off the après-ski lace-up style that has been embraced by brands like Gucci and Marc Fisher LTD. Since the faux shearling only lines the outside of the tongue and not the inside of the shoe, these probably won’t check the box when it comes to warmth, but they definitely earn our praises for their sleek style at an approachable price point. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Size Range: Women’s 5-12 | Material: Faux leather, memory foam insole, rubber outsole | Fit: True to size | Colors: Black, Taupe | Heel height: 1.75 inches

Best Splurge: Schutz Maryana Tall Boots Shopbop View On Shopbop.com These sexy boots are begging for the spotlight — just look to Emily Ratajkowski and Chrissy Teigen if you aren’t convinced. Show them off paired with mini skirts, leather leggings, or midi dresses this fall. While pricey, a classic pair of heeled knee boots can last you several years — wear them to special date nights or office holiday parties if you're looking to make a bold statement. Price at time of publish: $238 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Croc-embossed cowhide leather, leather sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 3.5 inches

Best Chelsea: Sam Edelman Thelma Chelsea Boots Bloomingdale's View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue Chelsea boots are so versatile because you can wear them with practically anything in your closet, from jeans and a sweatshirt to a midi dress and leather jacket. This pair from Sam Edelman captures all the classic elements of a Chelsea boot — black leather, an elastic gore, and above-ankle shaft — mixed with some subtle on-trend elements, including a Western-inspired square toe and angled heel. “A few words to sum up Sam Edelman: trend-conscious, budget-friendly, good quality, great price,” says Volpe. “Sam Edelman is a more elevated version of Zara in many ways. They offer on-trend boots at a price that won't leave your bank account in the red. I have a few pairs of Sam Edelman boots because they are comfortable, great quality and I know what I'm getting at checkout. These boots will last you a few seasons and for a quarter of the price of your favorite luxury brand — you can't argue with that.” For the quality construction and genuine leather upper, this pick is a great value. Price at time of publish: $160 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Leather upper, elastic inserts, synthetic lining, synthetic rubber sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 1.5 inches

Best Military Style: Palladium Pallatrooper Hiker Nubuck Palladium Boots View On Palladiumboots.com Combat boots are Volpe’s favorite style of boot. “A chic combat boot is often androgynous, not overly feminine but also comfortable,” she explains. “It can be worn with jeans to the office and also paired with a fun mini to spice up your Saturday night attire.” These combat boots from Palladium aren’t just inspired by military boots — the brand actually became the official boot of the French Legion forces in 1947. While this wasn’t the same style used by the French Legion (that was the Pallabrousse and the Pampa), the Pallatrooper Hiker borrows some of the same elements, like the lug sole and lace-up high-top design, and trades out the quick-drying canvas upper with sturdy leather. These boots feel high-quality and look more expensive IRL than their price tag. However, they do run a tad large (even when wearing thicker socks), so it might be worth sizing down half a size. Price at time of publish: $160 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Leather upper, canvas lining, rubber toecap, rubber sole | Fit: Runs large | Heel height: 2 inches

Best Waterproof: Hunter Play Neoprene Boot Short Zappos View On Amazon View On Hunterboots.com View On Zappos When it comes to a waterproof shoe for those rainy fall days, Hunter is our go-to choice. This pair features a neoprene upper that is quick to dry and super stretchy, meaning these are easy to slide on and off but they’ll still keep your feet dry in those wet conditions — and they’re easy to clean, thanks to the mostly rubber construction. If you’re concerned about reducing your carbon footprint, they’re also made from recycled materials. Price at time of publish: $120 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Synthetic upper and outsole, recycled polyester lining and insole | Fit: Runs large | Heel height: 1.41 inches The 6 Best Water Shoes for Women of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Best for Hiking: Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots Amazon View On Amazon View On Merrell.com View On Zappos If you live in a seasonal climate, you’ll probably agree that fall is the best time to get outdoors and go on a hike. The temperatures are cool, the leaves are changing, and you can embrace that last chance at outdoor adventure before winter arrives. For a classic hiking boot that’s reliable, comfortable, and available at an affordable price point, Merrell is the brand to lean on. PEOPLE editor Erika Reals owns several Merrell hiking boots and trail shoes, and she says they’re the only brand she trusts for outdoor adventures. The high-top Moab design will keep your ankle stable if you’re tackling rough, elevated, or uneven terrain, and the lugged rubber sole provides traction and stability. The lining and laces are also made from recycled materials, and the waterproof construction keeps out moisture while still feeling breathable. Price at time of publish: $120 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Synthetic upper and outsole, recycled polyester lining and insole | Fit: Runs large | Heel height: 1.41 inches

Best for Walking: Sorel Ona 503 Mid Boot Shopbop View On Shopbop.com Meet the most stylish walking boot on the market: the Sorel Ona 503. A sneaker-boot hybrid, this shoe offers the sleekness of a fall boot with the comfort of a sneaker. Featuring micro-fleece lining for added warmth, rubber tread sole for stability, and a molded EVA footbed for ultimate comfort, this boot will take you all around town with ease this season — all while making a statement. Price at time of publish: $145 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Cowhide suede upper, removable molded EVA footbed, rubber sole | Fit: Runs small | Heel height: 1.34 inches The 11 Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2022 | By PEOPLE

Best for Wide Feet: Naturalizer Gloriah Bootie Amazon View On Amazon View On Naturalizer.com Naturalizer is a comfort-first brand that offers a range of styles for those with wide feet. We picked the ‘Gloriah’ bootie for its chic but versatile design — complementing everything from skinny jeans and leather leggings to your favorite fall dresses. The pair also comes in chocolate brown if your wardrobe leans more toward earthy tones (which, of course, are perfect for fall). Price at time of publish: $139 Size Range: Women’s 6-11 Wide | Material: Faux leather upper, synthetic non-slip sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 1.25 inches

Best for Wide Calves: Vince Camuto Nettrio Wide Calf Boot DSW View On Dsw.com Boots designed for those with wider calves aren’t always the most stylish — but this pair from Vince Camuto is a standout exception. Designed with a trendy chunky sole and real leather, they’re super versatile and could be worn with practically anything in your closet. The lugged sole provides traction out and about while the pull tab and side zipper make them easier to slip on and off (a true blessing in our eyes). Price at time of publish: $139 Size Range: Women’s 5-12 | Material: Faux leather upper, synthetic non-slip sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 1.25 inches

Best Over-the-Knee: Blondo Women's Sierra Over-The-Knee Boot Amazon View On Amazon “I’ve become a recent fan of knee-high boots,” says Forbes-Bell. “I think they have the power to elevate an outfit and really make a statement. I can be quite shy at times, so I prefer wearing conversation starters rather than starting one myself and knee-high boots can often grab positive attention.” And rest assured these over-the-knee boots from Blondo will capture positive attention. If you’re a fan of Stuart Weitzman’s classic over-the-knee boots, these are a similar style for a fraction of the price. Plus the suede material is waterproof (yes, really), so it can endure those wetter fall days. The treaded rubber sole also provides some traction against wet sidewalks and asphalt if you do decide to wear them out in the rain. Price at time of publish: $149.95 Size Range: Women’s 5.5-12 | Material: Waterproof suede upper, rubber sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 1.75 inches

Best Ankle: JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ Emalee Bootie DSW View On Dsw.com Jennifer Lopez has done it again, collabing with DSW this season for a collection of trendy yet super wearable boots and heels. The Emalee pair stands out to us for its elastic shaft, and Chelsea-inspired exterior — plus the treaded sole balances out the 3.75-inch chunky heel. The style is offered in two neutral colors (taupe and light brown) to complement the oranges, browns, and jewel tones we can’t wait to wear this season. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Size Range: Women’s 6-11 | Material: Synthetic upper and lining, treaded sole | Fit: Runs narrow | Heel height: 3.75 inches

Best Riding Boots: Lauren Ralph Lauren Everly Riding Boot DSW View On Dsw.com Nothing screams preppy fall like a chic pair of riding boots. Pair these boots with leggings and a button-down layered under an oversized sweatshirt for a more buttoned-up casual look to wear while running weekend errands, heading into the office, or going apple picking. This pair by Lauren Ralph Lauren comes in at an affordable price point considering they’re constructed with real leather and feature a sleek gold-toned metal logo accent. Price at time of publish: $149.99 Size Range: Women’s 5-11 | Material: Leather upper, rubber sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 1 inch

Best Lined: UGG Classic Mini II View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales If you don’t already have a pair of UGG boots, then now is your chance to join the coziest club around. A favorite of Volpe’s, UGGs are back on an upward trend, thanks to the return of everything Y2K. However, the brand has reemerged in recent years with an array of styles and colors that weren’t available the first time around, like those with super mini shafts, neon colors, and different textiles, such as the Classic Maxi Mini. The style that has prevailed for this season though, is none other than the Mini II boots, which feature a shorter shaft and are available in 11 colorways. Equally trendy as it is versatile, the Mini II will keep you cozy while working from home or heading out for a walk or coffee run. Price at time of publish: $150 Size Range: Women’s 5-12 | Material: Leather upper, sheepskin lining, synthetic sole | Fit: True to size These Are the 9 Best Ugg Slippers of 2022

Best Platform: Jessica Simpson Shamira Platform Bootie DSW View On Nordstrom View On Dsw.com View On Jessicasimpson.com While platform shoes (from sandals and sneakers to heels and boots) are trending this season, Jessica Simpson has been wearing them for decades. So it makes sense to channel the queen of platforms if you’re looking to embrace the trend this fall. The Shamira platform booties in black leather feature elastic gores and a solid grippy sole to keep your feet stable despite the 5.5-inch heel. The platforms certainly make a statement, but the neutral colorway options and sleek design provide enough versatility to make this trend worth tapping into. Price at time of publish: $168.99 Size Range: Women’s 5-12 | Material: Leather upper, synthetic lining, rubber sole | Fit: True to size | Heel height: 5.5 inches (2-inch platform) The 4 Best Black Leggings of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Best Cowboy: Steve Madden Windie West Cowboy Boots DSW View On Dsw.com If you’re here to fully embrace the western boot trend, you’re not alone. Afterpay reported that cowboy boot sales have doubled in the US and Canada year-over-year, according to Forbes-Bell. So if you’re ready to jump on the bandwagon, we recommend this classic pair by Steve Madden. Available in two neutral colors, these boots are comfortable as they are versatile — meaning you’ll get a lot more wear out of them than you might expect. Price at time of publish: $149.99 Size Range: Women’s 5-12 | Material: Leather upper, textile, synthetic sole | Fit: Runs slightly small | Heel height: 2 inches