Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Is Packed with Deals on Fall Blouses, and Prices Start at $11

Score up to 73 percent off

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry.
Published on August 31, 2023 08:00AM EDT

LDW: Fall Blouse Deals Roundup (Amazon)
Photo:

People / Amazon

Shoppers on the lookout for staple pieces to add to their fall closet are in luck this weekend. 

Amazon’s Labor Day sale is packed with impressive discounts (that go up to 73 percent off) on fall blouses for every occasion. Whether you’re shopping for a versatile button-down to wear to the office or a puff-sleeve shirt to wear to brunch, there are deals galore on all kinds of cute tops with fun design details like pleats, smocked bodices, and more. 

So you can spend the last days of summer soaking up the sunshine, we went ahead and rounded up the 12 best deals on fall blouses with prices starting at just $11. Plus, most of our top picks have a stackable coupon in the product description for even more savings. 

Best Fall Blouse Deals 

Prettygarden Long Sleeve Smocked Blouse, $29 with Coupon (Save 19%)

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Tops Casual Long Sleeve Crewneck

Amazon

If you want a statement piece, check out the Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Smocked Blouse while it’s marked down to as little as $29 with a deal and a coupon. It has smocked cuffs and a smocked peplum bodice that flows out. Pair it with jeans, booties, and jewelry for a walk through the park or date night. Shoppers who’ve given it a five-star rating say it’s “extremely flattering” and “very comfortable,” with one writing, “Every time I wear this top, I get compliments.”

Romanstii Puff Short Sleeve Blouse, $11 with coupon (Save 73%)

Amazon Romanstii Women Casual V-Neck T-Shirts Loose Puff Short Sleeve Tops

Amazon

The best deal we spotted is on the Romanstii Blouse, which you can start wearing right away thanks to its short-sleeve design. Right now, it’s slashed from $40 to as little as $11 in select colors. The top has a V-neck, puff sleeves, and a loose fit that won’t cling to you. It’s available in sizes S to XXL and in 37 colors and patterns. 

More than 5,500 customers have given it a perfect rating, calling it “super soft” and “pretty in reviews.” One shopper raved, “It's super comfy and usually the first thing I pull out of my closet to go with my fave jeans on those grab-a-coffee-and-dash days.”

Youtalia Cuffed Sleeve Chiffon Blouse, $29 with Coupon (Save 19%)

Amazon Youtalia Womens 3/4 Cuffed Sleeve Chiffon Printed V Neck Casual

Amazon

For a classic shirt that’s easy to dress up or down, don’t miss out on the Youtalia Cuffed Sleeve Chiffon Blouse while it’s on sale. Available in 31 colors, the top has a V-neckline, three-quarter cuffed sleeves with tabs, a pleat down the front, and a roomy silhouette. It’s earned more than 9,700 five-star ratings from customers who say it has a “silky feel” and a “flattering cut.” 

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite deals on fall blouses happening at Amazon this Labor Day weekend. 

Dokotoo Smocked Cuff Fall Blouse, $14 with Coupon (Save 30%)

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Fall Blouses for Women Fashion Smocked Long

Amazon

Funlingo Long Sleeve Chiffon Blouse, $20 with Coupon (Save 30%)

Amazon Funlingo Women's Long Sleeve Tops 2023 Dressy Casual V Neck

Amazon

Lomon V-Neck Top, $23 with Coupon (Save 11%)

Amazon LOMON Womens Tops Dressy Casual Summer Flutter Sleeve T-Shirts

Amazon

Lyaner Mock Neck Blouse, $21 (Save 16%)

Amazon LYANER Women's Frill Mock Neck Flounce Long Sleeve Solid Blouse

Amazon

Dokotoo Pom Blouse, $30 (Save 17%)

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Crewneck Lace Crochet Pom Pom Flowy Short

Amazon

Odosalii Chiffon Button Down Blouse, $19 (Save 10%)

Amazon Odosalii Womens Casual V Neck Roll Up Sleeve Loose Plain Chiffon

Amazon

Merokeety Balloon Sleeve Blouse, $24 with Coupon (Save 20%)

Amazon MEROKEETY Women's 2023 Causal Long Balloon Sleeve Shirts Tops

Amazon

SimpleFun Long Sleeve Crewneck Top, $19 with Coupon (Save 24%)

SimpleFun Women's Tunic Sweaters Lightweight Fall Casual Long Sleeve

Amazon

Evaless Paisley Blouse, $24 (Save 14%)

Amazon EVALESS Spring Fall Long Sleeve Tops Floral Print Blouses for Women

Amazon

