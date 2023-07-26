Lifestyle Beauty The 7 Best Facial Steamers of 2023 for a Clear, Hydrated Complexion Bring the spa to your bathroom and reap the benefits By Jessie Quinn Published on July 26, 2023 07:15AM EDT In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How to Pick FAQ Take Our Word For It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Brian Kopinski We don’t know about you, but one of our favorite parts about getting a facial is the facial steam portion. That warm and cozy steam feels so good to inhale and we swear we can feel our skin detoxifying. Thanks to the added humidity, our complexion always looks so dewy afterward, too. As it turns out, that facial steam isn’t exclusive to the space and there are so many at-home facial steamers that give you the same benefits as an in-office treatment from the comfort of your own bathroom. Plus, incorporating them into your daily or weekly skincare routine can actually elevate your efforts. “Home facial steamers help open pores and make skin more supple before the application of cleanser, moisturizers, and other products, including acne treatment,” Dr. Lindsey Bordone, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor of dermatology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, tells PEOPLE. “This allows for better cleansing and better absorption of leave-on products.” In addition to improved absorption, using a facial steamer at home can help improve blood circulation which can support cellular turnover and collagen production and be an excellent tool for adding more hydration back into the skin, too. “Another benefit of steamers is that they cause the pores to open and soften hardened oil and debris inside that may be creating a blockage,” Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic, tells PEOPLE. “This helps prevent acne and makes extractions easier.” Whether you’re looking to get more out of your skincare regimen through improved absorption, want to support your skin’s cellular turnover, or are looking for a device that can help unclog pores for a clearer complexion, you’ll find it in a facial steamer. We researched dozens of models, carefully considering the technology, working time, and usability to find the best facial steamers for a variety of skincare concerns. Keep reading to discover the best facial steamers, according to PEOPLE. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Caviens NWSW Facial Steamer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Plum Beauty Spa Facial Steamer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Drugstore: Conair Facial Sauna System at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Colorfarm Nano Ionic Hot Mist Face Steamer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Portable: Skin Gym Voda Facial Steamer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Who It’s Good For This $100 facial steamer features nano steam and ionic water particles that extract blackheads and blemishes. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a more luxe facial steaming device, as well as those needing a travel-friendly facial steamer. The Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer is our top pick for the best facial steamer. Specifically designed with blemished skin in mind, this facial steamer utilizes ionic water particles and nano steam to penetrate the skin 10 times more than many other steamers on the market so that you can safely and effectively extract blackheads and blemishes. Additionally, the steamer comes with a stainless steel extraction kit so you can give yourself a mini at-home facial like a pro. While the steamer isn’t portable or wireless, it still boasts a relatively compact design that makes it easy to store when not in use. Plus, it’s actually three products in one, so it’s well worth the little space it takes up. In addition to being a facial steamer, the device moonlights as a humidifier and a towel warmer so you can up the ante on your at-home facials (or just bask in the luxury of warm towels when removing your makeup at night). The steamer also has a large over 6-oz. water compartment, which accounts for a longer run time of 30 minutes, so you can take your time while cleansing your pores. Price at time of publish: $35.95 Features: Ionic water particles, nano steam, extraction kit | Wireless: No | Working Time: 30 minutes The 14 Best Acne Products of 2023 Best Budget Caviens NWSW Facial Steamer Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For If you're just looking for a simple facial steamer for quick steaming sessions, this option has 10 minutes of run time and costs less than $20. Who It’s Not Good For Some may need a budget-friendly facial steamer with a longer run time (in that case, we recommend our top pick, the Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer). When on sale, the Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer is on the budget-friendly side of the spectrum; however, if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive facial steamer that works just as well and costs under $20, we recommend the Caviens Facial Steamer. This device features nano technology and transforms clean water into ionic particles to better penetrate the skin for more hydration, easier extractions, and improved blood circulation. It only takes about 30 seconds to heat up and start steaming, too. When compared to our top pick, the biggest downside is that this steamer only runs for 10 minutes at a time. However, that is more in line with the standard run time so it’s not necessarily a fault (plus, 10 minutes is the perfect amount of time for masking!). Price at time of publish: $19.99 Features: Ionic water particles, nano steam, compact design | Wireless: No | Working Time: 10 minutes Best Investment Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Goop.com Who It’s Good For You can rely on this for an at-home facial steamer with quality and benefits comparable to a professional facial steamer. Who It’s Not Good For The working time is only 9 minutes, which is all most people need, but some might prefer a longer working time so they don't have to refill the steamer in the same session. If you’re looking to splurge, we love our Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer. This facial steamer has the same lightweight and compact design as many at-home steamers but with comparable technology of a professional grade steamer. We love it because it heats up in just 15 seconds and delivers an even flow of warm steam to open up the pores and deliver hydration and purification. The working time is only about nine minutes long, we have found that you don’t need much longer than that if you’re using it to prep your skin before masking (plus, you can always refill the water tank and go for longer if you want to). While most facial steamers are designed for dry or combination skin types, the Dr. Dennis Gross facial steamer is compatible with all skin types, including oily, so it’s an excellent universal choice. After years of owning this device, we’ve also found that it’s one of the most durable and long-lasting options, so it’s definitely worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $159 Features: Micro steam technology | Wireless: No | Working Time: 9 minutes The 14 Best Clay Masks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Lightweight Plum Beauty Spa Facial Steamer 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Who It’s Good For This high-quality and lightweight facial steamer costs less than $30 and is available on Amazon Prime. Who It’s Not Good For The working time is only six minutes, which may not be enough for some steam sessions. Available on Amazon, the Plum Beauty Facial Steamer features a lightweight design and ionic technology to gently yet effectively open up the pores for better product absorption and improved skin clarity. With a run time of six minutes, this device is an excellent option for those looking for a quick steam after cleansing and before applying skin nourishing formulas, including moisturizers and oils. If you’re into double cleansing, the facial steamer is also a great in-between step to detoxify pores, and it can be used prior to extraction (or pore strips, if you prefer that route) to make purging pores a little easier. Price at time of publish: $28.99 Features: Lightweight design, ionic technology | Wireless: No | Working Time: 6 minutes Best Drugstore Conair True Glow Moisturizing Mist Facial Sauna System 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a durable drugstore facial steamer, or those looking for a full face steamer. Who It’s Not Good For Because it features more bells and whistles, it's a bit bulkier than other face steamers on this list. If you want the best facial steamer you can find at your local drugstore, you’ll find it in the Conair True Glow Warm Steam Facial Sauna Steamer. This device isn’t just a steamer, it’s a whole system with two different cone attachments — one for your full face as well as a nasal cone — seven different timer settings, and an electric cleansing brush with two additional attachments for exfoliation and moisturizing. With all of its features and extras, the facial steamer allows you to completely customize your at-home facial experience, so you can get the best results no matter your skin type. Although it’s a little bulkier than other options on our list, its multiple uses make it worth the extra cabinet space when storing. Price at time of publish: $26.39 (orig. $44.99) Features: 7 timer settings, facial and nasal cones, cleansing brush | Wireless: No | Working Time: Not listed Best Value Colorfarm Facial Steamer Nano Ionic Hot Mist Face Steamer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Those shopping for a relatively inexpensive facial steamer with auto shut off and additional tools won't be disappointed here. Who It’s Not Good For It comes with an extraction kit as well as a terry cloth headband to keep your hair back while you steam, which not everyone may want or need. The Colorfarm Facial Steamer features nano ionic steam that can penetrate the skin much deeper than regular steam, promoting detoxification, easier extractions, and a more clarified complexion. It also features an auto-shut off feature after 15 minutes, which we appreciated for safety reasons. While its working time isn’t as long as our top pick, it’s still a lot longer than most other options, making it a great choice for someone looking to steam their complexion in 15 minutes. At the time of publish, this facial steamer is on sale for under $30, however, it’s still an amazing deal (and excellent value) at its full price of $39.99, especially when you consider the additional features and longer working time. Price at time of publish: $29.99 (orig. $39.99) Features: Nano ionic steam, extraction kit, | Wireless: No | Working Time: 15 minutes Best Portable Skin Gym Voda Facial Steamer Revolve View On Amazon View On Jcpenney.com View On Macy's Who It’s Good For This wireless, compact steamer features the same benefits as its full-size counterparts and includes a working time of between 8 and 12 minutes. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a larger steamer they can keep out on the counter. You can take your facial steam regimen on the go with the Skin Gym Voda Facial Steamer. This compact steamer boasts a cordless design with microsteam technology designed to penetrate pores for detoxification and hydration. The facial steamer also features a more adjustable working time and runs for 8 to 12 minutes, and its egg-shaped design makes it compact enough to store in small spaces or even carry-on bags. Price at time of publish: $70 Features: Microsteam technology | Wireless: Yes | Working Time: 8-12 minutes The 6 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed How to Pick the Right Facial Steamers Continuous Mist For better comfort and a more user-friendly experience, Dr. Engelman recommends looking for facial steamers that release a continuous mist instead of spurts of mist; this allows you to get your steam on without pausing and just heightens the experience. With this in mind, all of our picks for the best facial steamers — including our top pick, the Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer — feature continuous mist technology. That being said, if you’re needing different time options and want a little more control over the working time, we recommend trying the Conair True Glow Warm Steam Facial Sauna Steamer, which has seven different time settings for a more customized experience. Working Time When shopping for facial steamers, Dr. Alain Michon, the medical director of Project Skin MD Ottawa, says to also consider the working or run time. “How long you steam your face for is partially based on preference, although usually around 10 minutes is adequate,” he explains. With that in mind, it helps to have an idea of how long you want to steam your face for before buying. If you prefer shorter sessions, an at-home facial steamer such as the Plum Beauty Facial Steamer which has a run time of six minutes might be the best option for you. For something that runs a little longer, consider the Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer which runs for 30 minutes or the Color Farm Facial Steamer which runs for 15 minutes. If you’re unsure about the run time, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dustin Portela says to take a look at the steamer’s tank capacity. “This will determine how long you can use the steamer before it needs to be refilled.” Skin Concerns Before purchasing an at-home facial steamer, it’s worth assessing your skin and your skin concerns. While facial steamers are excellent tools for acne-prone and dry skin types, Dr. Bordone says some should steer clear of the skincare device or at the very least look for one with low temperature settings; high temperatures can be damaging to the skin and contribute to or make conditions worse for those prone to melasma, since the heat triggers melanin production and further darkens the skin. Frequently Asked Questions What's the difference between facial steamers and facial humidifiers? When it comes to facial steamers versus facial humidifiers, Dr. Engelman says both devices output hydrating mist, but facial steamers are made to specifically target the face. “They hold less water and are usually designed to direct steam right to the face,” she explains. “Facial humidifiers hold more water and release mist across a broader area so they are beneficial for hydrating not just your face but also the skin of your entire body as well as your room.” Another big difference between facial steamers and facial humidifiers is the temperature as facial steamers typically release mist at a higher temperature compared to its humidifier counterpart. Do face steamers really work? Facial steamers don’t just provide a relaxing and cozy experience — they really work. “Facial steamers can certainly work to loosen up the dirt inside pores and make the skin feel hydrated,” says Dr. Michon. With that being said, the results definitely depend on an individual’s skin type and how often the device is used. While it can yield results on its own, Dr. Michon says the best results come when it's incorporated into a routine and combined with other aspects of a skincare routine, like with face moisturizers and face masks. What should I put on my face after steaming? When you finish steaming your complexion, Dr. Michon says to apply products that will benefit from being absorbed by the skin. “If you’re looking to brighten your complexion, try a serum with vitamin C,” he explains. “If you have dry skin and want to boost the moisture even more, use a product that contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid,” he adds. For dry skin types, it’s also worth taking advantage of the way facial steamers can elevate some exfoliation formulas. Dr. Michon says to use a formula with chemical exfoliants (such as a salicylic acid serum) to exfoliate the skin after all of the pores have loosened up from the steam. Take Our Word For It Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. Jessie is a long-time fan of facial steamers and has incorporated the Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer into her routine for years for its hydration and product absorption benefits. When researching the best facial steamers, Jessie considered dozens of options, carefully looking at their quality, value, and how well they operate compared to their professional counterparts, as well as the working time, steam technology, and mist type. Additionally, she interviewed the following skincare experts for their expertise on facial steamers: Dr. Lindsey Bordone, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor of dermatology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic Dr. Alain Michon, the medical director of Project Skin MD Ottawa Dr. Dustin Portela, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon