We don’t know about you, but one of our favorite parts about getting a facial is the facial steam portion. That warm and cozy steam feels so good to inhale and we swear we can feel our skin detoxifying. Thanks to the added humidity, our complexion always looks so dewy afterward, too. As it turns out, that facial steam isn’t exclusive to the space and there are so many at-home facial steamers that give you the same benefits as an in-office treatment from the comfort of your own bathroom. Plus, incorporating them into your daily or weekly skincare routine can actually elevate your efforts.

“Home facial steamers help open pores and make skin more supple before the application of cleanser, moisturizers, and other products, including acne treatment,” Dr. Lindsey Bordone, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor of dermatology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, tells PEOPLE. “This allows for better cleansing and better absorption of leave-on products.”

In addition to improved absorption, using a facial steamer at home can help improve blood circulation which can support cellular turnover and collagen production and be an excellent tool for adding more hydration back into the skin, too. “Another benefit of steamers is that they cause the pores to open and soften hardened oil and debris inside that may be creating a blockage,” Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic, tells PEOPLE. “This helps prevent acne and makes extractions easier.”

Whether you’re looking to get more out of your skincare regimen through improved absorption, want to support your skin’s cellular turnover, or are looking for a device that can help unclog pores for a clearer complexion, you’ll find it in a facial steamer. We researched dozens of models, carefully considering the technology, working time, and usability to find the best facial steamers for a variety of skincare concerns.

Keep reading to discover the best facial steamers, according to PEOPLE.