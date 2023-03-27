With all this talk of clear skin, you might be wondering which facial cleansing brushes can get you the results you’re dreaming of. That’s where we come in, with extensive testing and research in our PEOPLE Tested labs to deliver you a list of the best facial cleansing brushes on the market. We tested 20 of the best-selling facial cleansing brushes and came away with the 6 brushes that delivered the best results.

The basic principle behind the magic (okay, science) of a facial cleansing brush's skin-cleaning ability is the process of exfoliation. According to Dr. Rachel Cayce, Board Certified Dermatologist and Physicians Coalition Member, it’s entirely normal for skin to accumulate a surface layer of dead skin cells. But, by gently removing them with an exfoliating facial cleansing brush, “you can get an improved texture and ‘brightness’ to your skin, similar to dermabrasion,” Dr. Cayce tells PEOPLE.

We’ll try just about anything to remove pesky blackheads — but with all of the messy peel-off masks and magic-promising tech gadgets calling for our attention, we couldn’t help but wonder whether there was a simpler way to cultivate clear skin. Enter: facial cleansing brushes.

Best Overall NågraCoola Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Newegg.com Pros Easy to use

Offers 5 different vibration levels and a heated mode

Contact magnetic charging port

Gentle on sensitive skin Cons We genuinely can’t think of any Powering through layers of makeup, sunscreen, and skincare, this vibrating sonic brush washed away the competition and earned its crown as the best facial cleansing brush of 2023. It aced all of our tests and left our skin feeling refreshed, soft, and, most of all, clean. You can choose between five different vibration speeds, plus an extra “heated” mode that warms the brush head to help loosen buildup to thoroughly release the gunk of the day while you cleanse. The brush’s silicon bristles feel mushy and gentle, even on sensitive skin, and the vibrations of up to 8,000 V-sonic pulsations a minute provided light exfoliation. The silicone grip felt comfortable in hand and didn’t get slippery when wet (the whole brush is waterproof, so you can even take it in the shower with you). The Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush comes with a contact magnetic charging station that we found to be super convenient, and even after cutting through layers of foundation and concealer, all it took was a rinse and a quick pat dry with a soft towel to leave the device looking as good as new. We perform all of our tests price-blind, meaning we don’t know how much anything costs before trying it out (as an attempt to fend off any possible bias), and we were jaw-to-the-floor shocked by how inexpensive this brush is. It performed better than even the fanciest, most high-tech cleansing brushes and still felt pretty luxurious for how simple and easy it was to use from the jump. Consider this one an easy add-to-cart! Price at time of publish: $39.99 Bristle material: Silicon | Settings: 5 vibration speeds, heating function | Rechargeable?: Yes, magnetic charging base People / Tamara Staples

Best Manual Naturopathica Facial Cleansing Brush 4.2 Naturopathica View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore Pros Nylon bristles feel super soft on skin

No battery means no waiting for a charge

Good value, feels luxurious Cons Doesn’t offer extra functions like vibration

Didn’t remove all of our makeup by itself If you’re on the hunt for a cleansing brush that you’ll never have to worry about charging or replacing batteries, this Naturopathica Facial Cleansing Brush has our vote for the best manual device to gently clean your face. There’s basically no learning curve with this one — just wet your face with water and apply your favorite cleanser, then use the brush head to massage the product into your skin. After putting this manual brush to the test, we can confirm that the nylon bristles feel ultra-soft and gentle on the skin. The raised contours of the bristle head effectively reach around the natural curves and valleys of the face while delivering a light lymphatic massage that increases blood flow. The circular base can be a bit tricky to grip onto, but it was overall simple to manipulate this kabuki-style brush. While we definitely felt that our skin was cleaner after using this brush than it would’ve been with a standard hand-cleanse, we were still left with a bit of makeup residue after passing over the skin with this brush four times. Of course, this could’ve been due to the waterproof nature of the makeup that we were wearing. But overall, this soft and stimulating brush feels like a simple luxury that would upgrade any skincare routine. A note on cleaning the brush itself: We felt that we had to rinse it a few times and use a bit of scrubbing power with out fingers and some soap to get all of the makeup out, which in turn bent a few bristles. It also needs to be left out to dry for at least 24 hours to fully dry down given the density of the brush. Price at time of publish: $34 Bristle material: Nylon | Settings: N/A | Rechargeable?: N/A People / Tamara Staples

Best Design Buttah Skin Buttah Vibe Brush 4.5 Macy's View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Buttahskin.com Pros Two vibration settings that deliver up to 10,000 sonic pulses per minute

Large brush surface area

Gently exfoliates Cons Battery-powered and not rechargeable

Only two setting options

Took a few washes to completely clean the brush head after use The fresh-face skin vibes are immaculate with this palm-sized cleansing brush in hand. The Buttah Vibe Brush performed well in all our tests, leaving our skin feeling silky-smooth with an impressive level of exfoliation sans irritation. It fits nicely in hand and even has a larger surface area than most of the other cleansing devices we tested. Plus, the brush’s anti-microbial silicone bristles helped to create a foamier lather than we’d be able to achieve with just our hands and soap alone. You can choose between two different vibration speeds, either soft or strong, that reach up to 10,000 sonic pulses per minute. Or, if your skin is sensitive to the vibrations, you can also choose to forego these modes altogether. The device requires double AA batteries, and though we wish that it was rechargeable, we do appreciate that the batteries are included with purchase. The brush head needed a few washes to fully clean off soap and leftover makeup after use, but with how glow-y our skin looked after using the Buttah Vibe Brush, we think the bit of extra elbow grease is worth it. Price at time of publish: $49 Bristle material: Silicone | Settings: Low/soft, high/strong | Rechargeable?: No — requires two AA batteries People / Tamara Staples

Best with Facial Massage RoseSkinCo. Petal 2 Ultrasonic Facial Cleansing Brush 4.8 RoseSkinCo. View On Roseskinco.com Pros Includes a circulating massage function

Vibrates with 10,000 ultrasonic pulsations per minute

Sleek design with convenient countertop brush stand Cons On/Off buttons aren’t clearly marked Say hello to your new favorite skin tool. We were so thoroughly impressed with the performance and design of the RoseSkinCo. Petal 2 cleansing brush that we'd consider purchasing for friends and family. It easily took off our makeup without irritating the skin. Plus, not only does this brush vibrate with 10,000 ultrasonic pulsations per minute, it also actually massages the skin with rotating magnetic balls that sit inside the silicon brush head casing. One of the best parts of this cleansing brush is its compact countertop stand, which is small enough on even the most crowded of vanities. The brush handle itself fits well in hand and is easy to maneuver around the face to reach every nook and cranny. Our only critique of this massaging facial brush is that the buttons on the handle to turn it on and change the speed aren’t clearly labeled, so it took a bit of time to figure out during our first use. But, once we got a feel for the brush’s controls, the RoseSkinCo. Brush quickly became one of our favorite cleansing brushes that we tried for its gentle, relaxing massage and sleek design. Price at time of publish: $39 Bristle material: Silicon | Settings: Vibrating and massaging | Rechargeable?: Yes People / Tamara Staples

Best Budget EZBasics Facial Cleansing Brush 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Pros 5 vibration speed options

60-second timer

Wireless charging station

Stiffer bristles for deep exfoliation Cons Exfoliation might be too rough for everyday use You shouldn’t have to shell out your whole paycheck to get clear, glowing skin. Luckily, this simple yet effective cleansing brush from Amazon is a dupe for a few of the more expensive facial cleansing brushes. The brush fit nicely in the palm of our hand and was lightweight and easy to maneuver around the face. You can choose from 5 different vibration speeds that range from “light” to “strong.” We particularly loved the 60-second timer function, which ensures that you don’t accidentally under or over-cleanse your face. The wireless charging is a pretty nifty function, too (plus, after one three-hour charge, the battery lasts for 200 uses before it needs to be recharged). All in all, we think that this brush’s moderately stiff bristles provide a deep clean and a moderate level of exfoliation, which might be too rough for sensitive skin types. But, overall, this brush is a great value for just $22. Price at time of publish: $22.49 Bristle material: Silicon | Settings: 5 vibration levels, 60-second timer | Rechargeable?: Yes People / Tamara Staples