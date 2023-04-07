Keep reading to learn more about the best face washes that PEOPLE tested.

That being said, even once you do hone in a bit more of these specific subsets, there is still a dizzying array of options to choose from. So we put 30 through our testing process, evaluating which ones not only effectively cleansed skin but also left it feeling and looking hydrated, were easy to use, and had a pleasant consistency.

Maybe that’s why there are so many options out there — different kinds of formulas for all different skin types, no matter whether you’re shopping at the drugstore, the department store, or online. According to SkinLab 's Joshua Ross, a celebrity aesthetician who works with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne , the easiest way to at least start to narrow down this very expansive playing field is to consider your skin type. For example, creamier formulas with more hydrating ingredients are a better choice for those with dry skin, whereas face washes with exfoliating ingredients are better suited for those with oily or acne-prone skin, he adds. (More on those specifics to come.)

No matter whether you’re a skincare minimalist or maximalist, we’re willing to bet that you’re using a face wash. Like toothpaste or deodorant, it’s one of those things that really falls into the ‘basic necessities’ skincare camp, an essential part of anyone and everyone’s day-to-day routine.

Best Overall CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Effectively cleanses and removes makeup — no second cleanse needed

Added benefits of ceramides and hyaluronic acid

Gentle formula is safe for those with sensitive skin Cons There's nothing we didn't like about this face wash! Make sure to pick up this winner the next time you’re at the drugstore. While extremely affordable, it still delivered, outperforming much of its pricier competition and scoring a perfect five out of five in every category we tested. It removes dirt and makeup with ease (no second cleanse needed), not to mention leaves skin feeling plenty soft and hydrated. Credit the addition of ceramides which bolster the skin barrier and hyaluronic acid which attracts and traps water in the skin. On top of that, it’s a super mild and gentle pick, a derm-developed formula — which touts the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Approval — that’s safe for all skin types, even extremely sensitive ones. Price at time of publish: $15.69+ Size: 12 oz., 16 oz., 19 oz. | Skin Type: Normal to dry | Star Ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid | Fragrance: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best Budget Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser 4.9 Walmart View On Target View On Walmart View On CVS Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5 Pros Can be removed with a tissue instead of water (although both work)

Lotion-like feel still creates some suds for lathering

So creamy and hydrating we didn't need to moisturize after cleansing Cons Not as effective at removing makeup compared to other face washes we tested This is one of the best drugstore cleansers out there, fully checking all of the face wash boxes without breaking the bank. For starters, the formula is uber-gentle — hypoallergenic, soap-free, and fragrance-free. It boasts a lotion-like feel — we liken the texture of an expensive moisturizing cream — though it still suds up a bit, offering the best of both worlds. And, per the point of moisture, this is so creamy that we felt like we didn’t even need to use a moisturizer after. That’s largely due in part to the ceramides, vitamin B5, and niacinamide in the mix, which help to hydrate and bolster the skin barrier, keeping natural moisture locked in. Fun fact: While this can be used like any other face wash, if you’re in a bind without any water, you can wipe it off rather than rinse it. While it's not as great at removing makeup as other face washes, you really can't beat the quality for the price. Price at time of publish: $8.39 Size: 8 oz. | Skin Type: All | Star Ingredients: Glycerin, vitamin B5, niacinamide, ceramides | Fragrance: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Sensitive Skin Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.2 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 3 /5 Pros Dermatologist-tested formula safe for all skin types

Pump-top bottle dispenses the perfect amount in just one pump

Didn't leave skin feeling stripped or dry in our tests Cons Not particularly effective at removing makeup There’s good reason why dermatologists often recommend this cleanser for those with sensitive skin. It’s free of a litany of common irritants: fragrance, parabens, dyes, soap, and more. It’s so gentle that it even has the National Eczema Association’s seal of approval. To that point, it won’t leave skin feeling stripped or dried, and we confirmed that it didn’t cause any type of irritation or reaction when tested on sensitive skin. Just keep in mind that the lotion-like texture doesn’t really suds up or lather, and, since it is so gentle, you likely will need to use a dedicated makeup remover beforehand if you’re wearing a full face of makeup. Price at time of publish: $9.29+ Size: 8 oz. | Skin Type: Sensitive | Star ingredients: Glycerin | Fragrance: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Severe Dryness First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Hydration 4 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5 Pros Contains aloe and allantoin, both skin-soothing ingredients

Super creamy consistency that almost feels like frosting

One of the best makeup-removing cleansers we tested Cons A bit on the expensive side, particularly given the size of the tube

Doesn’t lather especially well Even the most parched of skin doesn’t stand a chance against this cleanser, a crazy creamy pick with a frosting-like texture. Credit moisturizing aloe and glycerin in the mix, alongside soothing allantoin, which makes this a good choice for those with easily irritated and/or sensitive skin, too. While it doesn’t lather super well (standard operating procedure for most formulas that are this thick), it cleansed and took off a full face of makeup — we’re talking primer, color corrector, concealer, foundation, and more — with ease. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 5 oz. | Skin Type: Dry, sensitive | Star Ingredients: Aloe, allantoin, glycerin | Fragrance: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best Refillable Blueland Facial Cleanser Starter Set 4.9 Blueland View On Blueland.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Powder format is refillable, making it ideal for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint

Contains a variety of different ingredients that do everything from soothe to hydrate to absorb excess oil

Both hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested Cons Once the cleanser is mixed up in the bottle, it’s easy to accidentally dispense too much Looking to reduce the carbon footprint of your beauty routine? Using refillable products, like this one, is an easy way to do so. Here, you get a reusable bottle and packet of the powder face cleanser. Pour the contents of the sachet into the bottle, add some water, shake, let it settle for an hour, and ta-da, you just mixed up your own cleanser, one whose texture is particularly noteworthy. Even those who love our foaming formulas will be won over by the cream-gel hybrid — we even got compliments on how our skin looked after using it. Thanks to the use of a variety of different ingredients, including moisturizing vitamin E, soothing oat, and oil-absorbing kaolin clay, the formula is a top pick for all skin types. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: .6 oz. of powder cleanser, 8 oz. bottle | Skin Type: All | Star Ingredients: Oat, kaolin clay, vitamin E | Fragrance: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Acne PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash 4.3 Walmart View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Consistency 4.5 /5

Hydration 4 /5

Cleansing Ability 4 /5

Effectiveness 4.5 /5 Pros Can be used on the face or body, adding even more value to the low cost

Contains the highest concentration of benzoyl peroxide that’s available without a prescription

Worked really well at removing makeup Cons May be a bit too intense and stripping for those with naturally drier skin Benzoyl peroxide (a.k.a. BP, as dermatologists call it) is one of the most often-recommended acne-fighting ingredients out there. Why? It’s both anti-bacterial, targeting the bacteria that cause acne, and anti-inflammatory. Here, you get it in a potent 10 percent concentration, the most you can get in an over-the-counter-product. On top of helping to combat both existing blemishes and keep future breakouts at bay, it still earned a five out of five when it came to effectively cleansing the skin and even taking off makeup, too. And while it’s affordable in and of itself, add to that the fact that it can be used on the face or body, and you’re getting even more bang for your buck. Price at time of publish: $9.77 Size: 5.5 oz. | Skin Type: Oily, acne-prone | Star Ingredients: Benzoyl peroxide | Fragrance: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best Soothing Sephora Collection Clean Skin Gel Cleanser With Prebiotics 4.9 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.8 /5

Hydration 4.8 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Soothing, ooling formula leaves skin feeling refreshed and hydrated

Despite the fact that it’s sulfate-free, it still has a very nice lather

Removed makeup in just one wash Cons Squeeze tube can make it a bit hard to determine how much product to dispense As a general rule of thumb, gel cleansers tend to be refreshing and soothing, and that was certainly the case here. This effectively cleansed skin and removed makeup in just one wash, all while leaving skin feeling cool, soothed, hydrated and soft — even on skin that experiences sensitivity and rosacea. It also lathers and foams up beautifully, a win for anyone who appreciates that part of the sensorial aspect of face washing. Price at time of publish: $12 Size: 4.22 oz. | Skin Type: All | Star Ingredients: Aloe, prebiotics | Fragrance: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best Foam Kopari Lychee Clean Vitamin C Foaming Face Cleanser 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Macy's Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros One pump dispenses the perfect amount of product

Lychee fruit extract in the formula is a good source of skin-brightening vitamin C

Bottle is 100 percent recyclable Cons Does contain fragrance, which can be irritating for some Foaming cleansers are a great choice for those with more oily skin, as they tend to be slightly more intense than creamy or milky formulas. That being said, while this one is a topnotch foam, it also contains vitamin B5 and allantoin to add back moisture, making this more hydrating than many other foams. It works extremely well, too, removing makeup and mascara with just one use, and rinsing cleanly without leaving behind any unwanted residue. It is one of the few winners on our list that contains fragrance; still, we loved the scent which we describe as a tropical paradise and only enhanced the Zen-like experience of using this face wash. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 2.1 oz. | Skin Type: Normal, oily | Star Ingredients: Lychee, allantoin, vitamin C | Fragrance: Yes People / Jessica Juliao

Best Gel iS Clinical Cleansing Complex 4.9 Bluemercury View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bluemercury.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Feel 4.8 /5

Effectiveness 4.9 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Contains added ingredients like exfoliating white willow bark extract and protective antioxidants

Gel-like texture also works well in lieu of a shaving cream

Easy to rinse off, leaving skin looking brighter and feeling more refreshed and moisturized Cons Feels a bit sticky at first when rubbed on the palm of your hand

6 oz. size is the most expensive option on this list at $45 As mentioned, gels are a great choice for oily skin, and this takes it one step further. It contains white willow bark extract (the natural precursor to salicylic acid) that helps to both exfoliate ever-so-gently and break down pore-clogging oil. There are protective antioxidants in the mix, too, and fun fact, it can pull double duty as a shaving cream. While we found it to be slightly sticky initially, that feeling dissipated once it was mixed with water and massaged onto the face. It also rinsed beautifully, leaving skin brighter, refreshed, and feeling more moisturized. Price at time of publish: $23.75 for 2 oz. Size: 2 oz., 6 oz. | Skin Type: Normal, oily, acne-prone | Star Ingredients: White willow bark extract | Fragrance: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Combination Skin KraveBeauty Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser 5 KraveBeauty View On Walmart View On Kravebeauty.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Variety of moisturizing oils in the mix ensures this isn’t the least bit stripping

Available to purchase once or via a convenient subscription model

Gel becomes creamy once mixed with water and won't drip down your face during cleansing Cons Squeeze too hard and too much product can come out, as it is a bit more liquid-y in texture.

May need to use a separate makeup remover beforehand if you’re wearing a full face of makeup. Combination skin can pose somewhat of a conundrum when it comes to choosing a cleanser. After all, you want something that’s strong enough to remove the excess oil in slick spots, but not so strong that it’s going to dry out the drier areas of your face. Enter this winner. It hits the perfect balance, leaving skin cleansed, refreshed, and moisturized. That’s thanks to plenty of hydrating ingredients in the gel-based formula, alongside coconut-derived surfactants that do the heavy-lifting cleansing work. Speaking of, while it comes out a bit on the liquidy-y side, the gel quickly becomes more creamy when emulsified with water, enough that it won’t drip down your face as you lather up. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 4.05 oz. | Skin Type: Normal, combination | Star Ingredients: Green tea, vitamin B5, hemp seed oil | Fragrance: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Oily Skin Hyper Skin Hyper Even Gentle Brightening Cleansing Gel 4.9 Sephora View On Hyperskin.com View On Sephora View On Thirteenlune.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.8 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.9 /5

Hydration 4.8 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Contains a variety of exfoliating and brightening ingredients

Naturally-derived floral and fruity scent is very pleasant

Transforms into a milky texture that was effective at removing eye makeup Cons While not sticky, the slimy consistency is not the most pleasant texture

Required two passes to completely take off foundation Say sayonara to slick spots. The willow bark extract and mandelic acid in this winner work to gently exfoliate and break down unwanted, excess oil; the former also helps to combat redness while the latter is a great skin brightener, as is the licorice root in the formula. But perhaps what’s most noteworthy is the texture, which we found to be pretty akin to slime or even putty. Still, once it’s emulsified with water, it transforms into more of a milky texture, one that’s amazing at removing eye makeup, without causing any stinging or burning. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 5 oz. | Skin Type: All | Star Ingredients: Mandelic acid, willow bark, licorice root | Fragrance: No, but natural ingredients create a slight floral scent People / Jessica Juliao The 8 Best Face Moisturizers for Oily Skin of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Hydrating Dr. Loretta Gentle Hydrating Cleanser 5 Saks Fifth Avenue View On Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Dermstore Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9 /5

Feel 4.9 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Fragrance-free, but has a soothing, aromatherapeutic scent that’s naturally-derived

Lathers beautifully, easily removing all traces of makeup

Minimal ingredient list makes it a good choice for those with sensitive skin Cons Pump-top dispenser is screwed very tightly, making it hard to dispense product once you get to the end of the bottle

Does require a few passes to completely rinse off This hydrating cleanser excelled in all of our testing categories, leaving skin noticeably more hydrated and refreshed, taking off all traces of makeup, and lathering beautifully, even though it is sulfate-free. And while it’s a great pick for those seeking a hydrating option, it’s a good choice for the sensitive set, as well, thanks to the fact that it’s soap- and fragrance-free, and boasts a very minimal ingredient list. If we're being picky, we did have some small complaints, although nothing to do with its effectiveness. The pump dispenser on the bottle is screwed very tightly, making it hard to dispense product one you get to the end of the bottle. And we did find it takes a few passes to completely rinse off the face. Overall, though, this cleanser is a hydrating option perfect for any skin type, especially those with dry, sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 6.76 oz. | Skin Type: All, dry, sensitive | Star Ingredients: Marine peptides, chamomile, hydrolyzed algae | Fragrance: No, but natural ingredients create a slight pleasant scent People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Redness EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Feel 4.8 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Hydration 4.8 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5 Pros Comes in several sizes, including one that’s good for travel

Formula delivers a satisfying thick and creamy lather Cons Does contain fragrance, which may irritate sensitive skin or those with sensitive noses

One of the more expensive options on the list See redness run. Bromelain, a pineapple-derived enzyme, is included in this formula; it both helps to quell inflammation and gently exfoliate for a smoother, more even skin tone. It’s also oil-free and pH-balanced, and while it does contain fragrance, we noted that it didn’t trigger any kind of irritation when used on sensitive skin. The texture of the cleanser was another standout point in our testing, delivering an extra luxurious, super thick lather, though one that can easily be thinned out or amped up based on exactly how much water you use, and rinses completely cleanly regardless. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 2.7 oz., 3.4 oz., 7 oz. | Skin Type: Normal | Star Ingredients: Bromelain | Fragrance: Yes People / Jessica Juliao

Best with Salicylic Acid Skinfix Acne+ 2% BHA/AHA Azelaic Acid and Niacinamide Cleanser 4.8 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.7 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.9 /5

Hydration 4.8 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5 Pros 2 percent salicylic acid formula especially good for oily and acne-prone skin, including fungal acne

Cleanses without stripping skin or being too drying

Multipurpose use since it also exfoliates skin Cons One of the more expensive options we tested

Fairly watery consistency can come out of the tube fast, which can get messy For those battling breakouts, blackheads, or oily skin, salicylic acid is a must. The ingredient is a beta-hydroxy acid, and one that’s lipophilic. (Translation: It’s able to penetrate deep into pores, where it can dissolve excess oil to help keep them clear.) This face wash contains it at a 2 percent concentration, along with anti-inflammatory niacinamide and bacteria-fighting azelaic acid. There’s also exfoliating glycolic acid in the mix, making this a good pick for anyone who wants an easy way to exfoliate on the regular, no additional products needed. Still, despite all of this, it doesn’t feel drying or stripping. Where it did get dinged a bit in our testing was for ease of use, given that the consistency is fairly watery and a lot of product can come out of the tube too fast. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 5 oz. | Skin Type: Normal, combination, oily, acne-prone | Star Ingredients: Azelaic acid, salicylic acid, niacinamide | Fragrance: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best Investment Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta AHA/BHA Daily Cleansing Gel 4.8 Sephora View On Dermstore View On Drdennisgross.com View On Ecosmetics.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9 /5

Feel 4.5 /5

Effectiveness 4.8 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Available in three different sizes, including a travel-friendly size

Gently exfoliates as it cleanses, thanks to both alpha and beta hydroxy acids

Left our skin generally brighter, more even, with less-noticeable pores Cons Needs plenty of water to evenly spread on face

Gel texture feels sticky at first Going above and beyond the basic cleansing call of duty, this splurge-worthy winner contains alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids that gently exfoliate. Translation: On top of thoroughly cleansing the skin, it also helps to smooth skin texture, even out tone, minimize the appearance of prominent pores, and brighten your overall complexion. All of the above panned out in our testing, leaving pores less noticeable and skin generally brighter and more even. It scored a little lower in the feel category, however, as the gel texture can be a bit sticky initially, and requires a good amount of water to get it to a consistency where it can be spread easily across your face. Price at time of publish: $39 Size: 2 oz., 7.5 oz,. 16 oz. | Skin Type: Normal, combination, oily, acne-prone | Star Ingredients: Glycolic acid, lactic acid, willowbark extract | Fragrance: No People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Dry Skin Paula’s Choice Resist Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser 4.8 Paula's Choice View On Amazon View On Cloud10beauty.com View On Dermstore Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 4 /5 Pros Silky, lotion-like formula is very hydrating, thanks to the added glycerin

Pump-top bottle was easy to use and dispensed the right amount of product

Great at removing makeup during testing, no scrubbing needed Cons Even though it’s fragrance-free, we found that it still had a noticeable scent We were so smitten with this hydrating pick that we were ready to take it home with us. That’s not surprising, given its lotion-like texture and the glycerin in the sulfate-free formula that makes it extra hydrating (so much so that it pulled in a perfect hydration rating). The cushiony cleanser also excels at taking off makeup without any scrubbing required and comes in an easy-to-use pump-top bottle. As if that weren’t enough, it also touts good-for-your-skin, antioxidant-rich green tea and chamomile extracts, always a win in our book. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 6.4 oz. | Skin Type: Normal, dry | Star Ingredients: Glycerin, green tea, chamomile | Fragrance: Marked as fragrance-free, though it still has a noticeable scent People / Jessica Juliao These Are the 9 Best Face Moisturizers for Dry Skin of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Exfoliating SkinCeuticals Purifying Cleanser With Glycolic Acid 4.7 Dermstore View On Dermstore View On Skinceuticals.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.8 /5

Feel 4.9 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 4 /5 Pros Glycolic acid offers skin-brightening and smoothing benefits

pH-balanced formula ensures that it doesn’t strip the skin

Quickly lathers into a nice foam consistency Cons On the more expensive side, with only one size/price point available Glycolic acid is a choice chemical exfoliating ingredient: Not only does it check the usual boxes of helping to brighten skin, fade discoloration, and smooth out bumpy texture, it also has some long-term collagen-boosting benefits that can help combat fine lines and wrinkles. It’s the star of the show in this cleanser, which was lauded for striking the perfect balance between cleansing the skin while still leaving it nice and hydrated. (That’s likely because the formula is pH-balanced and contains glycerin, too.) It also earned a call-out for how nicely it lather, transforming from a gel to a full-on foam almost instantly. Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 6.8 oz. | Skin Type: All | Star Ingredients: Glycolic acid, glycerin | Fragrance: No People / Jessica Juliao