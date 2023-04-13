“There are so many different options available and, since sunscreen should be worn on the face every day, it’s extremely important to find one that you actually want to use.” That’s why our team tested 24 of the best rated face sunscreens — from Supergoop! to CeraVe — in our New York City lab and out in the real world to see which sunscreens worked best in terms of feel, absorbency, formula, water resistance, and more.

Whether you’re headed to the beach or just outside for the day, face sunscreen is a product you should use daily (yes, even on cloudy days). “The most important thing to consider when selecting a facial sunscreen is actually you — your preferences, your skin type, and any underlying skin issues or concerns,” dermatologist Dr. Sara Perkins and medical advisor for Hims & Hers tells PEOPLE.

During testing, this sunscreen won major points for not causing irritation and holding up against a spray bottle to prove it is water-resistant; it didn’t run at all. We noticed some oil transferred onto the blotting sheet after wearing the sunscreen, but this can be attributed to the natural oils of some team members’ skin. Then we took the test home and continued using the sunscreen for two weeks, at which point, we were still impressed — especially by how well it absorbs, moisturizes, and layers under makeup without issue.

It only takes a small amount of sunscreen to cover your whole face, and doesn’t leave any kind of sticky residue or sheen. And though clear, this sunscreen makes its presence known with a light citrus scent, thanks to the added sweet orange peel oil. It smelled delicious to us, but could be too strong for those with sensitive noses.

For those who want to avoid the white cast left by many sunscreens, you won’t have to worry about that with this Glossier sunscreen. This super lightweight gel serum isn’t cake-y or greasy, and absorbs easily into the skin thanks to active microcapsules loaded with UVA/UVB filters that deliver into your skin as opposed to sitting atop it in a gloppy formula. Essentially, it goes on clear and then disappears: a magic trick among suncare products.

Despite not being advertised as waterproof or water-resistant, this sunscreen did not run at all

How it held up: After testing at home, we found this sunscreen to be great under makeup as a daily primer layer because it absorbs so quickly into the skin. That said, don’t let the SPF of 50 lure you into a false sense of security; this is a thin formula, so, if you’re planning to wear it for a day in the sun, be prepared to reapply!

Though it’s a mineral sunscreen, it’s quite thin, so it’s a lot easier to blend and can be absorbed as fast as chemical sunscreens. This sunscreen isn’t listed as fragrance-free, but doesn’t have an artificial fragrance; we couldn’t really pick up a scent beyond the normal smell of sunscreen with this product. The transfer test saw some oil on the blotting sheet, which isn’t a deal breaker for us, because several of us have naturally oily skin which could account for this transfer. There were no irritations and it gave our skin a nice glow. And despite not being listed as “water-resistant”, this formula did not run when sprayed with water.

Iris & Romeo Weekend Skin is a super lightweight sunscreen that melts into your skin. We think it feels similar to the Ilia Skin Tint Foundation because it’s such a sheer formula and has a bit of a tint as well. Though one of the ingredients is zinc, this product doesn’t leave behind a white cast, so it’s easy to wear under makeup, and you don’t even need to use a moisturizer because it’s quite hydrating, thanks to ingredients like jojoba and chamomile.

How it held up: During home testing, this sunscreen continued to perform well, and we found it easy to layer under or over our makeup with an unnoticeable appearance and seamless blend. One tester even said that it has become their "favorite sunscreen to date."

Despite the Summer Fridays formula being rather thin and runny, it held up (for the most part) in our water test. When sprayed our faces with water, the somewhat milky product didn’t run, but there was some streaking. So it’s not completely water-resistant, but should fare well in most situations.

This mineral sunscreen is quite lightweight compared to most others we tested (one tester even likened it to Chanel Vitalumière Aqua SPF foundation) and is easily spreadable and blendable with a slightly matte finish. It’s also tinted which is great to avoid the white cast that can happen with some sunscreen products and is compatible with all skin tones. You can use a small amount of this sunscreen; it absorbed within a matter of seconds, the quickest of all products we tested.

We loved how seamlessly this sunscreen blended into the skin. There are no streaks, no white cast that settles into fine lines, and no irritation. Plus, you only have to use a little product to cover your whole face. The consistency of this sunscreen makes it a great option for wearing under makeup — which proved achievable during home testing — and for adding a healthy glow to your complexion without oily residue. And we recognize that it’s a little pricey, but the package contains a decent amount of product, making it a good value over time.

The formula also boasts “DNA Repairsomes®” — let’s discuss. Basically, these are photolyase enzymes, or a type of enzyme that specifically repairs DNA after ultraviolet damage (aka one too many sunburns). In other words, it protects against future sun damage and works to repair existing damage.

If you’re spending time near water (hello, vacation) or you actively work out, you'll definitely need to consider a water-resistant sunscreen. Another dermatologist-favorite, this mineral sunscreen with an SPF of 50+ will protect your skin no matter how much water you encounter. It passed our water-resistance test with flying colors and stayed in place while being directly sprayed — in fact, the water droplets seemed to bead up and roll off rather than cause the formula to run. It goes on super sheer and feels lightweight on your skin, almost mimicking a chemical sunscreen rather than other thicker, physical ones.

How it held up: After two weeks of testing at home, we would say this sunscreen can be worn under makeup, but not reapplied over makeup due to the white cast it leaves behind.

Another positive aspect of this sunscreen is that, when we sprayed our faces with water, we found that it actually "reactivated" the "moisturizer" aspect, leaving behind a dewy finish. It did not run, even on a long hike, either.

A little went a long way here, and we were able to cover our entire face with the recommended amount of sunscreen. It absorbed without any issue, though it did leave a small amount of white cast on some testers, even those with fair skin.

The sun can be very drying due to the depletion of essential fatty acids and subsequent thickening of the skin, making it appear and look flaky, so if you already have dry skin, you’ll want a sunscreen with some moisturizing properties. This dermatologist-loved sunscreen uses hyaluronic acid to not just moisturize the skin, but create a barrier to prevent moisture loss. After trying this sunscreen firsthand, we liked its lightweight feel and ease of application. There was no streaking or any kind of greasy feeling like you encounter with some sun products.

The sunscreen doesn’t have any noticeable scent, and it proved to be quite water-resistant. Plus it creates a subtle sheen on your face, leaving behind a healthy glow. Our team didn’t experience any irritation with this formula, and it had next to no oil transfer, which, again, is ideal for those with oily or combination skin that’s acne-prone. These results were consistent when the sunscreen was tested at home — one tester with proclaimed sensitive skin said she had no reaction at all to this formula. Given how fast this product dries, we believe it would work well under makeup, almost like a primer — perfect to prep (and protect) the skin.

Utilizing color theory — which has seen a recent uptick on TikTok — this formula has a slight green tint which counteracts redness. As opposite colors on the color wheel, red and green are complementary and can be used to neutralize one another. So, applying a green tint on the skin will mask any redness (like blemishes), which is exactly what this sunscreen does. Using just a little product, you can cover your whole face, and the silky formula absorbs after only a few minutes, without any trace of the green left.

If you have acne-prone skin, you probably look for oil-free products that won’t clog your pores (and cause blackheads), and this physical sunscreen creates a layer of protection without the look or feel of oil on your skin. It’s super lightweight, glides onto the skin, and rubs in easily.

It’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and proved that claim during our testing. Due to the natural oils in the formula, there was some transfer on the blotting paper, which is to be expected. The sunscreen is unscented and non-irritating. Overall, this is a high-quality sunscreen that would work well for many different skin types and tones, and after testing it for two weeks at home, our team stands by this review — we were appreciative of how well it blended into the skin and how lightweight it feels.

Designed specifically for melanin-rich skin (though suitable for all skin tones), this sunscreen will protect your face without leaving a white cast in its wake. It’s a super lightweight formula that applies ultra sheer on your skin, and includes jojoba and avocado oils to create a subtle, soothing glow, which many of our testers loved. (However, one tester with combination skin did say she felt the finish was too greasy, so you will likely notice a difference in the finish based on your personal skin type.) We also found that this sunscreen had an immediate cooling effect, which would surely be welcome on a hot day or over sunburned skin.

If you have combination or oily skin, you may find this to be too greasy

How it held up: After a two-week home testing period, our team continued to see the same results and were pleased with this sunscreen’s ability to perform throughout exercise and day-to-day activities.

In terms of other qualities, this sunscreen held up against the water-resistance test without running, though we noticed some streaking after spraying our faces. It didn’t create any oiliness, and there was very little oil transfer on the blotting paper we used. And in terms of scent, it does have a subtle vanilla fragrance, although this is naturally-derived from vanilla planifolia fruit extract, and we actually really enjoyed it. Considering how much we liked using this sunscreen, we took comfort in knowing it will likely last a long time as we only had to use a little product to cover our whole face.

For someone with sensitive skin, the Kinship sunscreen is a must. Our team (including those with sensitive and allergy-prone skin) tested this sunscreen and had zero irritation or redness. This is largely due to ingredients like non-nano zinc oxide (which means it isn't as easily absorbed into the skin), soothing turmeric, and a probiotic dubbed “Kinbiome” that strengthens the skin barrier, an important factor for someone with sensitive, redness-prone skin. When applying this gentle formula, the consistency was like a lightweight lotion that blended seamlessly and leaves behind a non-greasy sheen. In fact, its light pink tint actually imparted what our testers felt was a healthy glow, which was especially nice under foundation.

Our tester, who has found that other sunscreens break them out, did not notice any irritation with this formula — it also didn't exacerbate their existing breakouts

How it held up: After the two-week home-testing period, our love for this sunscreen endured. It continued to be water-resistant (even when facing gym sweat) and when one member of our team applied the sunscreen over a full face of makeup, it absorbed just fine, without looking cake-y or feeling greasy — an impressive feat.

During application, our team found this sunscreen easy to spread (though some extra elbow grease was necessary to really work it in), quite absorbent, and non-irritating. Considering the 15-minute test period, the sunscreen actually dried exceptionally quickly — around the three-minute mark and had a smooth matte finish once applied. This sunscreen isn’t advertised as being water-resistant, but proved to be during testing — it didn’t run when water was sprayed on our faces. There was some white residue, but that’s generally normal for formulas with zinc oxide and titanium oxide because these agents block the sun from the skin barrier rather than fully absorbing, so unless you spend a lot of time rubbing it in, you’re bound to see some trace of it. We did find that it left a slight chalky white cast on dark skin tones.

This mineral sunscreen from Cerave is affordable, effective, and passed our tests with flying colors. We loved the creamy consistency and lightweight feel of the formula and matte finish. It’s a broad-spectrum sunscreen (meaning it protects against damaging UVA and UVB rays) and is packed with incredible ingredients like niacinamide to boost collagen production, hyaluronic acid to moisturize, and ceramides to continually repair and maintain the skin barrier. It doesn’t have a fragrance, but the smell of the natural product was pleasant.

Despite being a mineral sunscreen, this creamy formula blends well with no streaking, so long as you thoroughly work it into the skin

How it held up: When we tested this sunscreen at home over the course of two weeks, it continued to impress us by absorbing well and leaving a clean, matte finish. So whether you’re heading out for a day at the beach, out in the sun playing a sport, or just using it for daily wear, this sunscreen is at the top of our list.

During our water test, this lotion proved completely water-resistant. After spraying water on our skin, we could see the water droplets resting on our face, but the absorbed sunscreen didn’t run or streak at all. Sweat is no match for Supergoop.

Those with dry skin who tested this sunscreen loved the moisturizing effect (thanks to the aforementioned ingredients!), and those with oily skin said it didn’t feel too greasy, though there was slight oil transfer after blotting with the blotting sheets, which likely could have just been our own natural oils. It spreads and absorbs easily, and a little goes a long way, so the package should last you a while. It does take a few minutes to dry, but we appreciated that it’s unscented (for those with sensitive skin) and didn’t cause any irritation.

After testing, we are definitely reaching for Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen first. The formula is completely transparent, so you won’t have to worry about streaking or white cast. It’s made with red algae to boost moisture, frankincense to soothe the skin, and an oil complex that also contributes to moisturization. The consistency of this chemical sunscreen feels like a velvety, silicone primer, making it ideal for layering under your makeup.

Other Options We Tested

Cocokind Silk SPF 30: This vegan formula is actually a hybrid between chemical and mineral sunscreen which offers unique benefits. For instance, this sunscreen provides what is classified as broad-spectrum coverage because it protects your skin against UVA and UVB rays with a blend of zinc oxide (mineral sunscreen component) and homosalate (chemical sunscreen component). The formula also features banana blossom which hydrates the skin and helps smooth out texture, so this hybrid formula gives you both skincare and sun protection.

During testing, we loved how creamy it felt on our skin, and noticed it blends beautifully leaving no trace of white cast. You only need a little to cover your whole face, so there’s little risk of waste, and it has a nice subtle scent (which we loved, but could be a con for some folks).

Good news for sensitive skin: This sunscreen didn’t cause any irritation for those on our team (with a range of skin types). Again, this formula is a bit creamy and deeply moisturizes, so we noticed some oil-transfer after the test, and for that reason, we might suggest a different product if you have oily skin. This sunscreen is not water-resistant, which our tests confirmed, so it might work best as a daily moisturizing product under your makeup, rather than a sunscreen to wear outside in direct sun exposure that you would need to reapply throughout the day. After two weeks of testing this face sunscreen at home, we still love its feel and effectiveness.

Dr. Rossi Derm MD The Day Formula: Created by a dermatologist, Dr. Rossi Derm MD The Day sunscreen is designed to protect against UV rays while also tackling skin concerns related to aging — hence the larger price tag.

In terms of sun protection, the formula contains titanium dioxide, an agent that prevents too much UVA and UVB ray exposure. Also among its ingredients is niacinamide (aka vitamin B3), a moisturizing vitamin that boosts collagen production and reduces wrinkles. Together, these active ingredients fight sun damage, and improve the texture and overall appearance.

Despite being a thick formula, the sunscreen didn’t take too long to absorb after application. We could definitely feel its presence, even after it was fully absorbed, but it didn’t feel oily or greasy. In fact, we really appreciated the matte finish rather than the common shine so many other sunscreens leave behind.

Though not labeled as water-resistant, this sunscreen proved to have some resistance during testing as there were no droplets or signs of running when sprayed. It did leave some white residue behind until thoroughly blended into the skin, and when faced with an oil-blotting sheet, some of the product did transfer. After continued testing at home, we discovered additional benefits, like how well this sunscreen layers under our blush and bronzer, almost acting like a primer without becoming blotchy, patchy, or cake-y.

Coola Classic Face Organic Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Lotion: The Coola sunscreen is ideal for those with sensitive noses because it doesn’t have any artificial fragrance in the formula. It’s an organic sunscreen (more than 70 percent of ingredients are Certified Organic) if that is something that's important to you.

When applying this sunscreen, a little goes a long way, and once it had thoroughly absorbed, there was no streaking or any white cast. We appreciated the sheer and lightweight feel of the sunscreen, though you do have to rub it in quite a bit for it to absorb since it’s a mineral sunscreen. And it didn’t cause any irritation when applied to the skin — a bonus for sensitive skin folks.

We did see the sunscreen run a little after spraying it which slightly disproves the claim that it’s water-resistant, but it probably depends on how much water you’re encountering (like if you’re swimming with your face under water vs. moderate sweating). It does give off a slight sheen in the finish, and there was some oil transfer, but overall we liked the look and feel of this sunscreen.

How it held up: While home-testing, we noticed the sunscreen frequently added a dewy glow to our skin. We also discovered it pairs well with makeup: it easily blends without any cakiness, and actually made our makeup stay on longer throughout the day.

Things to Consider Before Buying Face Sunscreen

SPF Level

SPF is synonymous with sunscreen in most of our minds, but what exactly does it mean? When you spend time outside, there are two types of ultraviolet rays to know about: UVA and UVB. UVA rays are the kind that sneak up on you on cloudy days and can cause long-term skin damage without necessarily leaving sunburn as evidence. UVB rays are more common and cause a traditional sunburn. So, SPF stands for sun protection factor, and refers to the time it takes for the UV rays to redden your skin when wearing the sunscreen exactly as directed versus not. For instance, if you have a facial sunscreen that’s SPF 30, it means it will take 30 times longer for UV rays to burn your skin than if you were wearing nothing.

Dr. Perkins suggests using a “broad-spectrum” sunscreen (meaning it covers both UVA + UVB rays) that has “a minimum SPF of 30.” A word of caution: While higher SPF levels do offer better protection, they often create bad habits like staying out in the sun longer without reapplying. So regardless of the SPF level you wear, Dr. Perkins suggests reapplying every two hours for maximum protection.

Chemical vs. Physical Sunscreen

SPF also works differently depending on the type of sunscreen — and there are two: physical (which includes mineral) and chemical sunscreens. “Physical sunscreens — zinc oxide and titanium dioxide — sit atop the skin and reflect UV radiation,” says Dr. Perkins. “Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, must be absorbed into the skin where they can absorb the heat from UV radiation and prevent resulting damage.” Chemical sunscreens have been controversial in that they are more likely to cause skin irritation for those with reactive skin, and common ingredients like oxybenzone and octinoxate have been associated with harming coral reefs and are banned in places like Hawaii and Thailand. Depending on your location and skin type, you'll want to tailor your ingredients to those factors.

Skin Type

As mentioned before, your skin type might determine which type of sunscreen you should use. “Those with eczema, allergies or skin sensitivity should consider using physical sunscreens, which are less likely to cause irritation,” says Dr. Perkins. She recommends that those interested in light coverage (in addition to protection) might opt for something tinted. “Iron oxides in tinted sunscreen can block the absorption of visible light, which can also contribute to pigmentation,” she says. She also suggests a matte or powder formula for those with oily skin, and oil-free options for those with acne-prone skin, as well as “ingredients like niacinamide, which is anti-inflammatory.”



People / Jhett Thompson

How We Tested Face Sunscreen

During a day in the lab, we tested all the qualities you might consider when buying a face sunscreen and put 24 of the top-rated picks to the test. For each sunscreen, we took a moisture reading of our face, and then applied the manufacturer amount of product on freshly cleansed skin — covering one half of our face. After rubbing the sunscreen in, our team waited 15 minutes to let it absorb and dry, and then took another moisture reading.

To test how much oil was in the sunscreen, we did a transfer test, and dabbed a sheet of blotting paper around our cheeks, chin, nose, and forehead. We also sprayed the side of our face that had sunscreen on it to see how well it held up against elements like sweat, rain, and the sea water (or any other water you might encounter). We continued testing at home over the course of two weeks, using the sunscreen at least three times per week. Throughout both types of tests, we considered the feel of the product, the transfer, the opacity, water resistance, and whether it caused any irritation.



Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between face and body sunscreen? There are different considerations when looking for sunscreen for your face versus your body, but also some similarities. “Body sunscreens, like facial sunscreens, may contain either physical or chemical blockers,” says Perkins. She emphasizes texture and how people prefer lightweight lotions that rub in more easily (especially for the face, if you’re wearing it under your makeup, where body sunscreens tend to be a bit heavier). You'll also want to consider the volume of the bottle given the body has more surface area to cover. “Body sunscreens also need to cover a much larger area, so larger size [bottles and tubes] can be more convenient,” she adds.

Are there certain ingredients in sunscreen you should stay away from? In general, Dr. Perkins recommends avoiding added chemicals, parabens, and fragrance as much as possible due to the potential for irritation. She says that there has also been “some concern regarding the impacts of chemical sunscreen absorption into the bloodstream, as well as environmental harm due to some chemical sunscreens.” This refers to common chemicals found in sunscreen that can absorb into your bloodstream; however, more research needs to be done here as to whether they are actually harmful to the human body. Many of these ingredients, like oxybenzone, homosalate, and octocrylene, are all regulated by the FDA.

While there’s been much discussion surrounding certain sunscreen chemicals being linked to cancer — including several recalls of popular sunscreen brands (not included on our list) that contain benzene — Dr. Perkins reminds us that “UV-induced damage and carcinogenesis is well documented, and you’re better off with any sunscreen than with none.” For sensitive populations like children and pregnant individuals, she prefers physical sunscreen when possible.

What is the difference between physical and chemical sunscreen? These types of sunscreens differ in terms of ingredients, best uses, and various qualities. For instance, Dr. Perkins says that chemical sunscreens, which are absorbed into the skin where they then absorb the UV rays, convert them into heat, and later release them, are more sweat- and water-resistant and “may be a better option for outdoor sports or activities.” She says they also feel lighter on the skin and typically don’t leave behind a white residue. Physical sunscreens, on other hand, sit on top of the skin and reflect UV radiation and are often thicker and more prone to leaving a white cast.

Why Trust PEOPLE?



Madison Yauger is a senior commerce writer for PEOPLE who’s tested hundreds of lifestyle products across all categories. With a background in news and lifestyle journalism, she has a wide network of expert sources and a penchant for accuracy. For this story, she spoke to dermatologist Dr. Sara Perkins, heavily researched the science behind sunscreens, and combed through extensive insights from our lab and at-home tests to determine the best facial sunscreens of 2023.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

