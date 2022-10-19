Our testers put 31 popular face primers through a series of challenges to discover which products erased their pores and kept their makeup in place. In the end, 10 products were deemed worthy of the PEOPLE tested seal of approval , with brands ranging from Charlotte Tilbury to NYX . Our favorite face primer was the Hydro Grip Primer , because our testers loved its tone-evening, ultra-smoothing, and makeup-preserving effects.

“I personally think of primer as an extension of your skin care routine that can, in some cases, aid with your makeup application or desired final look,” says Katie Mellinger , celebrity makeup artist to the likes of Emma Watson and Stephanie Beatriz . This step in the process bridges the gap between skincare and makeup, sealing in the nourishment from your toners and moisturizers and prepping the skin for a flawless canvas that will hold your makeup in place throughout the day, regardless of skin type or texture.

Have you ever wondered what gives celebrities that airbrushed, impossibly perfect-looking skin in pictures (besides retouching)? The answer is actually pretty simple. It’s a face primer. Face primers are a surefire way to not only smooth the texture and tone of your skin, but lock your makeup in for an all-day stay that will keep your foundation, concealer, powder, and more right where you applied it that morning. Red carpet regulars like Selena Gomez accredit their effortlessly smooth and glassy skin — even under the camera flashes — to the skillful use of a primer that perfects those pores.

Best Overall: Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer 5 Pros Blends well with foundation

12-hour wear

Hydrating Cons Gel texture, which some users may not prefer When searching for the perfect face primer, all you can really ask for is a formula that’s thin yet texture-evening, moisturizing, and grips your face makeup in place. The Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer is the summation of all of these, which is why it’s our best overall pick. The clear, gel-like liquid primer hydrates and smooths your skin while leaving you with a radiant glow. Our testers reported that their skin looked and felt beyond smooth and maintained, with “just the right balance of moisture.” They also loved how effortlessly the foundation blended on top of the tester’s primed skin, making their face nothing short of “flawless.” This primer’s plant and mineral-based formula includes blue agave extract for makeup preservation, hyaluronic acid and hemp-derived cannabis seed extract for a smoothing effect, and niacinamide and aloe water to further moisturize the skin. While this cooling gel formula may be a treat to some, this type of primer may not be the ideal consistency for every user. But for our tester, it was perfect. “I don't have anything negative to say other than it’s amazing,” she raved. “I will be using this product everyday.” Scoring a perfect five stars across every category of our testing — from application to feel to look — this primer seriously deserves a space in your makeup collection. Buttery smooth skin has never been so attainable. Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 1.52 oz. | Finish: Radiant | Skin Type: All | Base: Water People / Jessica Juliao

Best Budget: E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer 4.7 Pros Great value

Hydrating

Smoothing

Pore-minimizing Cons Hard to get out of container without a tool We love a great beauty product at an affordable price, especially when the quality far surpasses the written value. The e.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer is the perfect example of this. It retails at under $10, yet it ranked high in performance across all of our tests. This primer scored a perfect five stars for the way the product feels and looks on the skin. Our testers celebrated how it melts into and soothes the skin, a byproduct of the formula’s infusion of squalane — a natural ingredient that is not only moisturizing, but locks in preexisting hydration, as well. Our tester raved about how beautifully this putty blends into the skin, stating that it “spreads like butter” despite its solid-looking form. They also pointed out that this primer worked marvelously well with silicone-based foundation, as it minimized the appearance of pores and provided a satin finish to their base makeup. The only qualm our testers had with this primer was the lack of a tool to apply the putty with since it was difficult to extract from the tub without one (especially if you have long nails). “I would add an applicator to the product to be able to apply it more easily,” the tester shared. “Other than that, this product is wonderful!” For a drugstore price and high-quality results, we’d say that this primer is still an excellent value. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Size: 0.74 oz. | Finish: Satin | Skin Type: All | Base: Water People / Jessica Juliao

Best Splurge: Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer 4.7 Pros A little goes a long way

Tone-evening

SPF-infused Cons Might dry out your skin If we’re gonna splurge on a beauty product, we want it to do what it says (and then some). And the Veil Mineral Primer from Hourglass delivers. With just a few small pumps of the product, this primer not only evens any redness in the skin, but it also minimizes the appearance of pores, wrinkles, and fine lines, and provides a solid base for foundation. Not only will your skin appear smoother than ever, but this primer also contains SPF 15 for a little extra sun protection. After using this primer, our testers admired how smoothly their foundation glided on their face, especially the skin around their mouths, which they identified as their “problem areas.” They scored the final look and application categories of the test with perfect five out of five stars, praising the way the primer complimented their makeup and sat on the skin. However, they wished there was a bit more of a hydrating aspect to this primer. After applying a small amount of the primer, the tester noted that their skin felt slightly dry underneath their makeup. For an extra jolt of hydration, we recommend using your favorite facial moisturizer as a solid base, then going in with the Hourglass primer once the lotion has settled in, and finishing it off with your favorite foundation and makeup products. Price at time of publish: $56 Size: 1 oz. | Finish: Matte | Skin Type: All | Base: Silicone People / Jessica Juliao

Best Pore-Minimizing: Tarte Cosmetics Poreless Mattifying Primer 5 Pros Easily blendable

Lightweight and smoothing

Waterproof Cons Slightly pricey Perfect for a no-makeup makeup look or as a solid base for airbrushed-looking foundation, the Tarte Poreless Mattifying Primer is a product that will have you wondering where your pores went. This primer is specially formulated with optical matte-blur technology, which smoothes out any textural imperfections and erases any unnecessary shine from oily spots on your face. In addition to this, this primer is also waterproof, so you won’t have to sweat (pun intended) the hot summer days where you’re in full glam. Simply swipe on, smooth out, and put your best face forward. Our tester compared the consistency to that of clear Vaseline and felt that it “wasn't too oily and had the perfect amount of moisturization.” They noted the soft and smooth feel of the primer on their skin, complimenting not only how great this clear primer felt on their skin, but also how it made their makeup look when applied on top. “My makeup went on so smoothly. I absolutely can't see any pores,” they shared. “All the other testers kept complimenting my makeup after using the primer!” With over one fluid ounce of product, this primer is sure to last you a long time — but that amount and quality adds up to quite a charge. The $32 price tag may feel steep to some, but the pore-defeating and ultra-smoothing results are sure to justify the cost. “This primer is a gamechanger,” our tester concluded. “I'm going to include it in my makeup routine every day.” Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 1.01 oz | Finish: Matte | Skin Type: All | Base: Silicone People / Jessica Juliao

Best for Oily Skin: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer 5 Pros Lightweight

Mattifying

Tone-evening Cons Not ideal for all skin types Your skin’s gradual production of oil throughout the day can lead to the separation of your makeup — especially if you have naturally oily skin. A way to control this is with a mattifying primer, and the one that our testers found to be the most effective for oily skin was the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer. This primer is specifically targeted for people with combination-to-oily skin, as the product will control the natural shine on your skin and prevent makeup from sliding around. Our testers were particularly impressed by how lightweight this shine-controlling primer was, despite its mattifying formula. “Sometimes primers can feel really stiff, especially when they are mattifying, but this primer did not feel that way at all,” they shared. As a tester with dark skin, they were hesitant to embrace the light coloring of the formula. However, they were pleasantly surprised by the translucent and even-toned finish it delivered. Because this primer is meant for combination to oily skin, it could potentially be too matte for wearers with normal to dry skin, potentially making the face appear dried out. For the population with naturally glowy skin, however, this is the perfect contender for days when you need your makeup to be long-wearing and shine-controlled. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 1 oz. | Finish: Matte | Skin Type: Combination, oily | Base: Water People / Jessica Juliao The 8 Best Face Moisturizers for Oily Skin of 2022, tested by PEOPLE

Best for Dry Skin: Too Faced Hangover Primer 5 Pros Hydrating

Lightweight

Easily blendable Cons Scented (if that is a no-go for you) On the other hand, many people experience dryness in their skin naturally or during colder times of the year. This requires a different type of primer that will hold makeup in place all day. The Too Faced Hangover Primer is the product you’ll want to reach for if your skin falls in the normal to dry category, as the nourishing formula is pumped with coconut water and probiotics to boost the skin’s hydration and elasticity. These two ingredients are like a drink of water to thirsty skin, illuminating the barrier for a lit-from-within glow once foundation is applied. The tester trying out this product appreciated how easy it was to apply this liquid primer, needing only one pump of the product to cover the entirety of their face. Once worked into the skin, they were able to take in how comfortably the primer felt both before and after makeup application, sharing that it “doesn’t feel sticky or like glue… and [they] would definitely use this product as a lightweight moisturizer, too.” They also found favor with the pump applicator, which cuts down on the potential of wasting excess primer. While there were next to no issues to be had with this primer, the tester shared their wishes that the primer contained SPF to any degree — though this can be remedied with the use of SPF-infused foundation. They also want to make potential shoppers aware of the coconut scent, as this kind of fragrance could be right up your alley or off-putting to some. Regardless of scent or SPF, this primer has all of the hydrating and staying power that you may not have known your makeup routine needed. Price at time of publish: $37 Size: 1.35 oz. | Finish: Radiant | Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination | Base: Water People / Jessica Juliao The 9 Best Face Oils of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Best Smoothing: NYX Professional Makeup Marshmellow Smoothing Primer 5 Pros Smoothing and blurring

Hydrating

Tone-evening Cons Feels a bit sticky while drying If smooth skin is what you’re after (let’s face it, who isn’t), then the Marshmellow Smoothing Primer from NYX could be your new secret to buttery skin. This whipped cream-like primer is dispensed out of a pump and is meant to be applied with a sponge, but it works just fine with your fingers, too. The product is described as a 10-in-1 primer, promising to smooth, moisturize, extend makeup longevity for up to 16 hours, hydrate, soothe, even the skin tone, minimize pre-existing texture, blur fine lines, provide a blurred finish, and keep your makeup looking freshly-applied all day long. And after earning a perfect score, with five out of five stars in every testing category, it’s safe to say that this primer was able to meet most of those claims. Our tester expressed their satisfaction with how nicely the product laid under their foundation, leaving no residue behind and smoothing over uneven skin texture and pores. “The primer alone evened out my skin tone and added moisture to my skin,” they later stated, approving of the primer on its own, too. The vegan formula is fortified with marshmallow root extract, a soothing agent that not only glosses over the skin for flawless makeup, but softens the skin over time, as well. The only thing our tester pointed out was that it took a touch longer than most to dry and felt sticky during this time, but eventually the formula settled in and took to subsequent foundation beautifully. So if you’re in a hurry, this product may add a little more time to your clock — but if you’re looking for a low-cost yet high-value primer that erases your imperfections, then this could be the perfect contender. Price at time of publish: $17 Size: 1.01 oz. | Finish: Radiant | Skin Type: All | Base: Water People / Jessica Juliao The 17 Best Peptide Serums of 2022

Best with Natural Ingredients: Honest Beauty Everything Primer Matte 5 Pros Shine control

Mattifying

Delivers a natural look

Free of parabens, silicones, and phthalates Cons Not completely pore-erasing if you want total minimization As the average consumer becomes more well-versed with the quality of their products, both in performance and ingredients, there is a heightened demand for cleaner beauty products. The Honest Beauty Everything Primer is a conscious product that mattifies, blurs, and prepares the skin for makeup while steering clear of harmful ingredients like parabens, silicones, phthalates, and more. Our tester describes the formula as creamy with a “lotion-like consistency,” making this a comfortable product to apply and let dry down (which it does quite quickly). “It is a matte primer, so it took away my shine, which I wouldn't want all the time,” they stated. “But for all day long wear, it would be my go-to.” They also made several remarks about the packaging, which is conveniently equipped with a pump to distribute just the right amount of product so that no precious primer is wasted. Staying true to its natural essence, this primer also delivers a natural result — which essentially looks like your skin, but smoother and less shiny. Our tester said that the formula was very effective in controlling shine and smoothing their skin texture, but noted that the primer made their pores smaller, not totally erased. However, they appreciated this factor, because they liked to still look natural. If you’re a natural glam lover through and through (and we mean ingredients and finish), then you’ll love this pick from Honest. Price at time of publish: $22.99 Size: 1 oz. | Finish: Matte | Skin Type: All | Base: Water People / Jessica Juliao

Best Illuminating: Youthforia Pregame Primer 4.8 Pros Glowy

Hydrating

Protective barrier Cons Has a slight oatmeal scent which some users may not prefer Glowy skin is the name of the game when it comes to modern beauty, so if your skin needs an extra boost of luminosity, then you might as well start at the base — with the right primer. The Youthforia Pregame Primer is unique because it’s a multi-use product that can be used alone as skincare, or as an emollient makeup product. It can also be mixed with your concealer or foundation for a sheer finish and you can even sleep in it (yes, you heard us right, you can actually sleep in this… and wake up with your skin looking better than the night before). The smoothing formula grips makeup in place for all-day wear while simultaneously locking in moisture and the nurturing benefits of the brand’s signature Skin Save and Blueshield complexes, which are made from natural ingredients that reduce redness, protect the skin from pollutants and control the production of sebum (or oil). You can even use this primer on the height of your cheekbones or swipe it along your collarbones — truly anywhere you want to add a bit of radiance. Our tester fell for the luminous glow that this primer provided, stating that this hydrating product will come in handy during the cooler months, as moisturization and a nice glow is all they’ll need for their base. One aspect to note is the scent, which our tester labeled as reminiscent of oatmeal, which could be a deciding factor for some interested customers. While it was pleasant to our tester, it’s worth knowing before adding to cart. For a glow that can’t be beat and beauty so good that it can be slept in, Youthforia’s Pregame Primer has your back. Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 1 oz. | Finish: (Extra) radiant | Skin Type: All | Base: Water People / Jessica Juliao