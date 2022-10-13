To make that process easier, we put 36 face oils to the test, evaluating their consistency, absorption, and how they made skin look over time. The ACURE Radically Rejuvenating Rose Argan Oil was a clear standout, but there were also eight others that earned our PEOPLE TESTED seal of approval, offering a little something for everyone.

The one caveat? Not all oils are created equal. While some oils can actually help to regulate oil production in your skin, a good thing for those who are oily or even acne-prone, there are others that are comedogenic and can potentially clog pores, notes Dr. King. TL; DR: It’s important to choose the right face oil for your skin type, as well as your particular complexion concerns.

It wasn’t that long ago that “oil” was somewhat of a dirty word in the skincare world. But these days, oil is no longer thought of as something that needs to be removed from your skin — rather, it’s something to add in the quest for a healthy, glowing complexion. (Think that coveted Hailey Beiber glazed donut look .) Enter the onslaught of face oils on the market. “The greatest benefit of using a face oil is deep skin nourishment. Most face oils contain omega fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining healthy, balanced, hydrated skin,” explains Dr. Geeta Yadav , a dermatologist in Toronto. And that’s not the only benefit. “Many botanical oils are naturally-rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties to help protect and soothe skin,” adds New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King .

Best Overall: ACURE Radically Rejuvenating Rose Argan Oil 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On IHerb View On Vitacost Pros Affordable

Has a minimal ingredient list (no unnecessary filler)

The light, geranium scent is entirely naturally-derived and is pleasant, but not cloying Cons Even though it absorbed quickly and didn’t leave a residue, it’s definitely a thicker, heavier oil and may be too heavy for reactive skin types We tested a variety of face oils at a variety of price points, but none performed quite as well as this budget-friendly option that scored perfect marks in every testing category. The value aspect aside, this formula relies on argan oil (which Dr. King points out is non-comedogenic) and rose oil. The combination delivers a hefty dose of antioxidant-rich vitamin E, along with tons of fatty acids that offer a mega hit of moisture and barrier repair which is key especially for dry, reactive skin types. To that point, it’s definitely a thick, rich oil, but there’s no need to stress about it being greasy. Our tester called it emollient and silky, lauding it for how quickly it absorbed without leaving behind any residue. “My face soaked up the oil. It left my dry skin feeling moisturized and supple and with a nice glow, without looking greasy. It even softened some of my fine lines,” she said. As if that weren’t enough, it also boasts a clean and minimal ingredient, and is entirely USDA organic, vegan, and cruelty-free. If you’re looking for a do-it-all face oil that won’t break the bank, this is absolutely it. Price at time of publish: $11 Oils: Argan, rose︱Benefits: Hydration, anti-aging︱Size: 1 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson

Best for Dry Skin: KORRES Wild Rose Brightening Absolute Oil 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore Pros Has a lovely rose scent that adds to the experience of using it

Absorbs extremely quickly, though still imparts plenty of moisture Cons At $54, this oil is definitely on the pricier side Our tester (with self-proclaimed dry skin) loved how comfortable and light this brightening oil felt, while still being extremely effective. “It’s very lightweight but I can feel the effects of it for sure. My skin feels so smooth,” she said. It also earned rave reviews for the rose scent, with our tester saying that using it made her feel like she was getting a spa facial. Credit the fact that there’s rose oil and the petals of one full rose in every bottle (you can actually see the petals inside). And since rose is a natural source of skin-brightening vitamin C in and of itself, it's a great pick for those looking to target uneven skin tone. The only downside to this oil is value, as it definitely skews towards the pricier end of the spectrum. Price at time of publish: $54 Oils: Rose, apricot kernel oil, sunflower seed oil︱Benefits: Hydration, anti-aging, brightening︱Size: 1.01 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson

Best for Acne: Kinship Kinskin Oat Ceramide Relief Face Oil 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Credo Beauty View On Lovekinship.com Pros This oil absorbs extremely quickly

It’s formulated for all skin types, including acneic and sensitive Cons Given how light it is, it doesn’t leave skin with much of a glow This pick is a mix of oils, including sesame seed oil, oat kernel oil, and jojoba oil (just to name a few), the latter of which is a top recommendation from a number of dermatologists we spoke with. “It helps hydrate, is anti-inflammatory, and potentially even balances the skin’s oil production, making it a better option for oily skin,” says Dr Michele J. Farber, a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Philadelphia. For that reason, this is a top choice for all skin types, including those prone to breakouts. Plus, it absorbs extremely quickly and is completely lightweight, so much that our tester actually noted that it could’ve been a bit richer. While it didn’t impart as much glow as many of the others on this list, it does contain the added benefit of vitamin C for antioxidant protection and skin-brightening, and has a reasonable price point given its multi-tasking abilities. Price at time of publish: $35 Oils: Sesame seed oil, jojoba oil, oat kernel oil︱Benefits: Hydration, brightening, soothing, antioxidant protection︱Size: 1 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson The Best Tinted Moisturizer of 2022 | People Tested

Best for Sensitive Skin: Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil 4.8 Credo View On QVC View On Credo Beauty View On Goop.com Pros This pick leaves skin with just the right amount of glow, without ever looking greasy

It contains only one power-packed ingredient Cons The formula can be a bit runny, especially if you use too much Chrissy Teigen made this brand completely sell out of stock of its hero Plum Beauty Oil after posting to her Instagram stories and crediting it for "changing my life." For those with sensitive skin, seeking out products that contain minimal ingredients is imperative. The fewer the ingredients, the fewer potential irritants. That’s part of the reason why we deemed this pick for sensitive skin. It contains the namesake ingredient only — no fluff or fillers. Plum oil is packed with omega fatty acids for tons of moisture and nourishment, and is naturally-rich in all kinds of antioxidants (vitamin A, vitamin E, polyphenols and more) to protect skin from free radical damage. Our tester referred to the level of glow it delivered as “magical,” and even though it is one of our more expensive winners, gave it a five out of five in the value category. “I highly recommend splurging... on this gem. It will last you forever because you just need a little drop,” she said. Price at time of publish: $72 Oils: Plum oil︱Benefits: Hydration, antioxidant protection︱Size: 1 fl. oz.︱Vegan: Yes People / Jhett Thompson

Best Anti-Aging: Burt's Bees Complete Nourishment Facial Oil 4.6 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Affordable

Dermatologist-tested

Offers a variety of benefits Cons The consistency is on the heavier side, and can sometimes leave a bit of a residue

It contains fragrance, which can be an irritant for some Rosehip seed oil is the star of this drugstore blend. “It’s naturally-rich in antioxidants, which help to protect the skin against free radicals to prevent premature aging,” says Dr. Yadav of the ingredient. It can also help with hydration and elasticity, notes Dr. Farber. However, this product proved to be one of the richer oils we tested; our tester felt that it didn’t absorb particularly well, noting that she could still feel it on her skin a few minutes after application. Still, for those with especially dry skin, to use in the winter, or as a final step in your skincare routine, this oil is a good choice. Not to mention that the price can’t be beat. Price at time of publish: $20 Oils: Rosehip seed oil, jojoba oil, evening primrose seed oil︱Benefits: Hydration, anti-aging, antioxidant protection︱Size: .05 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson

Best Budget: Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Skin Therapy Face Oil 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On IHerb View On Walgreens Pros Combines 10 different oils along with retinol and vitamin C for additional anti-aging benefits

Non-comedogenic

Affordable Cons The addition of retinol and fragrance means this may not be the best option for more sensitives skin types This brand may be best known for its cocoa butter, but don’t sleep on this skincare oil. It combines a lengthy list of 10 different oils, along with the namesake cocoa and shea butters. While that may sound like a recipe for an extra-greasy end result, our tester found that the opposite was true. “It feels super light with a nice finish," they noted. "It starts to absorb super quickly and can be used under makeup without making you look greasy.” It doesn’t necessarily leave skin particularly glow-y, but given that it’s also infused with skin-smoothing retinol and plumping vitamin C, you really can’t go wrong, especially at this price point. “It works better than some other more expensive face oils I’ve tried in the past,” our tester was quick to note. Price at time of publish: $10 Oils: Blend of 10, including: sweet almond oil, grape seed oil, macadamia seed oil, sesame seed oil, coconut oil︱Benefits: Hydration, anti-aging︱Size: 1 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson

Best Splurge: ISDIN Isdinceutics Melatonik Restorative Night Serum 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Isdin.com Pros This is a powerful anti-aging formula, loaded with tried-and-true ingredients such as melatonin, vitamin C, and bakuchiol Cons Because it’s not a true oil, it has more of a matte finish

This should be reserved for nighttime use only Technically, this is a serum, but the base is composed of squalane, which is how it made its way onto this list. Squalane is derived from squalene, a lipid that’s part of our skin’s natural sebum. Long story short: Squalane mimics your skin’s natural oils, which is why it’s so good to seek out in a face oil, says Dr. Yadav. Still, because this formula isn’t a *true* face oil, it doesn’t impart any glow (though it is moisturizing, according to our tester). All that being said, it’s full of good-for-your-skin ingredients that work to repair and restore your complexion while you snooze. Namely, there’s bakuchiol, a plant-derived, retinol-alternative that has similar anti-aging effects; melatonin, a powerful antioxidant; and skin-brightening vitamin C. For that reason, it still earned a perfect score in the value category, despite being rather expensive. Price at time of publish: $157 Oils: Squalane︱Benefits: Anti-aging︱Size: 1 fl. oz.︱Cruelty-Free: No People / Jhett Thompson

Best Vitamin E: Bio-Oil Skincare Oil 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Pros Functions not only as a skincare oil, but also a remedy for stretch marks and scars

Affordable Cons Contains fragrance, which may both be off-putting and potentially irritating for some This pick is affordable to begin with, but offers an even better value when you consider how many different ways it can be used. For starters, you can use it on your face, body, hair, cuticles — you name it. It both hydrates (though without any trace of greasy residue or sticky texture, according to our tester) and can be used to help minimize the appearance of scars and/or stretch marks, which further contributed to it nabbing a perfect score in the value category. Along with the moisturizing oils that make up the base, vitamin E and A offer antioxidant protection, while other oils (calendula and rosemary) help soothe the skin. While our tester liked the fragrance and noted that it wasn’t overpowering, just keep in mind that that may be a potential irritant for those with sensitive skin types. Price at time of publish: $9 Oils: Mineral oil, sunflower oil, chamomile oil, rosemary oil, calendula oil︱Benefits: Hydration, improves the appearance of stretch marks and scars︱Size: 2 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson