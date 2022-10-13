Shopping People Tested These Are the 9 Best Face Oils of 2022, Tested and Reviewed The ACURE Radically Rejuvenating Rose Argan Oil got a perfect score in every category By Melanie Rud Melanie Rud Instagram Website Melanie Rud is a freelance beauty writer, editor, and expert living in Chicago. Prior to moving to Chicago, Melanie held beauty editorial positions at Shape, Good Housekeeping, and Health. Today, she is a contributing writer for Byrdie where she covers all things skincare, interviewing top dermatologists to get to the bottom of the latest trends and products, as well as PEOPLE, Real Simple, Brides and more. Melanie holds a BA in Journalism and English from New York University. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on October 13, 2022 05:27 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested What Is People Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. PEOPLE / JHETT THOMPSON It wasn’t that long ago that “oil” was somewhat of a dirty word in the skincare world. But these days, oil is no longer thought of as something that needs to be removed from your skin — rather, it’s something to add in the quest for a healthy, glowing complexion. (Think that coveted Hailey Beiber glazed donut look.) Enter the onslaught of face oils on the market. “The greatest benefit of using a face oil is deep skin nourishment. Most face oils contain omega fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining healthy, balanced, hydrated skin,” explains Dr. Geeta Yadav, a dermatologist in Toronto. And that’s not the only benefit. “Many botanical oils are naturally-rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties to help protect and soothe skin,” adds New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King. The one caveat? Not all oils are created equal. While some oils can actually help to regulate oil production in your skin, a good thing for those who are oily or even acne-prone, there are others that are comedogenic and can potentially clog pores, notes Dr. King. TL; DR: It’s important to choose the right face oil for your skin type, as well as your particular complexion concerns. To make that process easier, we put 36 face oils to the test, evaluating their consistency, absorption, and how they made skin look over time. The ACURE Radically Rejuvenating Rose Argan Oil was a clear standout, but there were also eight others that earned our PEOPLE TESTED seal of approval, offering a little something for everyone. Below, the nine best face oils that PEOPLE tested. These Are the 11 Best Lip Oils of 2022 Our Top Picks Best Overall: ACURE Rose Argan Oil at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Dry Skin: KORRES Wild Rose Brightening Absolute Oil at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Acne: Kinship Kinskin Relief Face Oil at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Sensitive Skin: Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil at QVC Jump to Review Best Anti-Aging: Burt's Bees Facial Oil at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Palmer's Skin Therapy Oil at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: ISDIN Isdinceutics Melatonik Serum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Vitamin E: Bio-Oil Skincare Oil at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: ACURE Radically Rejuvenating Rose Argan Oil 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On IHerb View On Vitacost Pros Affordable Has a minimal ingredient list (no unnecessary filler) The light, geranium scent is entirely naturally-derived and is pleasant, but not cloying Cons Even though it absorbed quickly and didn’t leave a residue, it’s definitely a thicker, heavier oil and may be too heavy for reactive skin types We tested a variety of face oils at a variety of price points, but none performed quite as well as this budget-friendly option that scored perfect marks in every testing category. The value aspect aside, this formula relies on argan oil (which Dr. King points out is non-comedogenic) and rose oil. The combination delivers a hefty dose of antioxidant-rich vitamin E, along with tons of fatty acids that offer a mega hit of moisture and barrier repair which is key especially for dry, reactive skin types. To that point, it’s definitely a thick, rich oil, but there’s no need to stress about it being greasy. Our tester called it emollient and silky, lauding it for how quickly it absorbed without leaving behind any residue. “My face soaked up the oil. It left my dry skin feeling moisturized and supple and with a nice glow, without looking greasy. It even softened some of my fine lines,” she said. As if that weren’t enough, it also boasts a clean and minimal ingredient, and is entirely USDA organic, vegan, and cruelty-free. If you’re looking for a do-it-all face oil that won’t break the bank, this is absolutely it. Price at time of publish: $11 Oils: Argan, rose︱Benefits: Hydration, anti-aging︱Size: 1 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson Best for Dry Skin: KORRES Wild Rose Brightening Absolute Oil 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore Pros Has a lovely rose scent that adds to the experience of using it Absorbs extremely quickly, though still imparts plenty of moisture Cons At $54, this oil is definitely on the pricier side Our tester (with self-proclaimed dry skin) loved how comfortable and light this brightening oil felt, while still being extremely effective. “It’s very lightweight but I can feel the effects of it for sure. My skin feels so smooth,” she said. It also earned rave reviews for the rose scent, with our tester saying that using it made her feel like she was getting a spa facial. Credit the fact that there’s rose oil and the petals of one full rose in every bottle (you can actually see the petals inside). And since rose is a natural source of skin-brightening vitamin C in and of itself, it's a great pick for those looking to target uneven skin tone. The only downside to this oil is value, as it definitely skews towards the pricier end of the spectrum. Price at time of publish: $54 Oils: Rose, apricot kernel oil, sunflower seed oil︱Benefits: Hydration, anti-aging, brightening︱Size: 1.01 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson Best for Acne: Kinship Kinskin Oat Ceramide Relief Face Oil 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Credo Beauty View On Lovekinship.com Pros This oil absorbs extremely quickly It’s formulated for all skin types, including acneic and sensitive Cons Given how light it is, it doesn’t leave skin with much of a glow This pick is a mix of oils, including sesame seed oil, oat kernel oil, and jojoba oil (just to name a few), the latter of which is a top recommendation from a number of dermatologists we spoke with. “It helps hydrate, is anti-inflammatory, and potentially even balances the skin’s oil production, making it a better option for oily skin,” says Dr Michele J. Farber, a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Philadelphia. For that reason, this is a top choice for all skin types, including those prone to breakouts. Plus, it absorbs extremely quickly and is completely lightweight, so much that our tester actually noted that it could’ve been a bit richer. While it didn’t impart as much glow as many of the others on this list, it does contain the added benefit of vitamin C for antioxidant protection and skin-brightening, and has a reasonable price point given its multi-tasking abilities. Price at time of publish: $35 Oils: Sesame seed oil, jojoba oil, oat kernel oil︱Benefits: Hydration, brightening, soothing, antioxidant protection︱Size: 1 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson The Best Tinted Moisturizer of 2022 | People Tested Best for Sensitive Skin: Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil 4.8 Credo View On QVC View On Credo Beauty View On Goop.com Pros This pick leaves skin with just the right amount of glow, without ever looking greasy It contains only one power-packed ingredient Cons The formula can be a bit runny, especially if you use too much Chrissy Teigen made this brand completely sell out of stock of its hero Plum Beauty Oil after posting to her Instagram stories and crediting it for "changing my life." For those with sensitive skin, seeking out products that contain minimal ingredients is imperative. The fewer the ingredients, the fewer potential irritants. That’s part of the reason why we deemed this pick for sensitive skin. It contains the namesake ingredient only — no fluff or fillers. Plum oil is packed with omega fatty acids for tons of moisture and nourishment, and is naturally-rich in all kinds of antioxidants (vitamin A, vitamin E, polyphenols and more) to protect skin from free radical damage. Our tester referred to the level of glow it delivered as “magical,” and even though it is one of our more expensive winners, gave it a five out of five in the value category. “I highly recommend splurging... on this gem. It will last you forever because you just need a little drop,” she said. Price at time of publish: $72 Oils: Plum oil︱Benefits: Hydration, antioxidant protection︱Size: 1 fl. oz.︱Vegan: Yes People / Jhett Thompson Best Anti-Aging: Burt's Bees Complete Nourishment Facial Oil 4.6 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Affordable Dermatologist-tested Offers a variety of benefits Cons The consistency is on the heavier side, and can sometimes leave a bit of a residue It contains fragrance, which can be an irritant for some Rosehip seed oil is the star of this drugstore blend. “It’s naturally-rich in antioxidants, which help to protect the skin against free radicals to prevent premature aging,” says Dr. Yadav of the ingredient. It can also help with hydration and elasticity, notes Dr. Farber. However, this product proved to be one of the richer oils we tested; our tester felt that it didn’t absorb particularly well, noting that she could still feel it on her skin a few minutes after application. Still, for those with especially dry skin, to use in the winter, or as a final step in your skincare routine, this oil is a good choice. Not to mention that the price can’t be beat. Price at time of publish: $20 Oils: Rosehip seed oil, jojoba oil, evening primrose seed oil︱Benefits: Hydration, anti-aging, antioxidant protection︱Size: .05 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson Best Budget: Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Skin Therapy Face Oil 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On IHerb View On Walgreens Pros Combines 10 different oils along with retinol and vitamin C for additional anti-aging benefits Non-comedogenic Affordable Cons The addition of retinol and fragrance means this may not be the best option for more sensitives skin types This brand may be best known for its cocoa butter, but don’t sleep on this skincare oil. It combines a lengthy list of 10 different oils, along with the namesake cocoa and shea butters. While that may sound like a recipe for an extra-greasy end result, our tester found that the opposite was true. “It feels super light with a nice finish," they noted. "It starts to absorb super quickly and can be used under makeup without making you look greasy.” It doesn’t necessarily leave skin particularly glow-y, but given that it’s also infused with skin-smoothing retinol and plumping vitamin C, you really can’t go wrong, especially at this price point. “It works better than some other more expensive face oils I’ve tried in the past,” our tester was quick to note. Price at time of publish: $10 Oils: Blend of 10, including: sweet almond oil, grape seed oil, macadamia seed oil, sesame seed oil, coconut oil︱Benefits: Hydration, anti-aging︱Size: 1 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson Best Splurge: ISDIN Isdinceutics Melatonik Restorative Night Serum 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Isdin.com Pros This is a powerful anti-aging formula, loaded with tried-and-true ingredients such as melatonin, vitamin C, and bakuchiol Cons Because it’s not a true oil, it has more of a matte finish This should be reserved for nighttime use only Technically, this is a serum, but the base is composed of squalane, which is how it made its way onto this list. Squalane is derived from squalene, a lipid that’s part of our skin’s natural sebum. Long story short: Squalane mimics your skin’s natural oils, which is why it’s so good to seek out in a face oil, says Dr. Yadav. Still, because this formula isn’t a *true* face oil, it doesn’t impart any glow (though it is moisturizing, according to our tester). All that being said, it’s full of good-for-your-skin ingredients that work to repair and restore your complexion while you snooze. Namely, there’s bakuchiol, a plant-derived, retinol-alternative that has similar anti-aging effects; melatonin, a powerful antioxidant; and skin-brightening vitamin C. For that reason, it still earned a perfect score in the value category, despite being rather expensive. Price at time of publish: $157 Oils: Squalane︱Benefits: Anti-aging︱Size: 1 fl. oz.︱Cruelty-Free: No People / Jhett Thompson Best Vitamin E: Bio-Oil Skincare Oil 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Pros Functions not only as a skincare oil, but also a remedy for stretch marks and scars Affordable Cons Contains fragrance, which may both be off-putting and potentially irritating for some This pick is affordable to begin with, but offers an even better value when you consider how many different ways it can be used. For starters, you can use it on your face, body, hair, cuticles — you name it. It both hydrates (though without any trace of greasy residue or sticky texture, according to our tester) and can be used to help minimize the appearance of scars and/or stretch marks, which further contributed to it nabbing a perfect score in the value category. Along with the moisturizing oils that make up the base, vitamin E and A offer antioxidant protection, while other oils (calendula and rosemary) help soothe the skin. While our tester liked the fragrance and noted that it wasn’t overpowering, just keep in mind that that may be a potential irritant for those with sensitive skin types. Price at time of publish: $9 Oils: Mineral oil, sunflower oil, chamomile oil, rosemary oil, calendula oil︱Benefits: Hydration, improves the appearance of stretch marks and scars︱Size: 2 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson Best Lightweight: Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil 4.8 Kora Organics View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Koraorganics.com Pros This is a universal crowd-pleaser, a choice pick for all skin types It contains a variety of oils that not only hydrate but also offer a high level of antioxidant protection Cons It's a bit pricy Many of our winning oils were lauded for being lightweight, but this one really took the cake. “It wasn’t greasy at all and there was no residue,” said our tester, who also called out how quickly it absorbed. On top of that, it manages to strike the perfect balance of hydrating without being too heavy, making it good for all skin types. Case in point: Our tester pointed out that this worked equally well all-over her face, even though she has combination skin. She did ding it a bit for the high-end price point, though noted that she liked how it made her skin feel so much that she was willing to overlook that. Given the fact that many of the oils used in the formula— rosehip, pomegranate, sea buckthorn — are chock-full of antioxidants, this really could be used in place of an antioxidant serum, which helps justify the price a bit. Price at time of publish: $26 Oils: Rosehip oil, pomegranate oil, sea buckthorn oil, jojoba seed oil︱Benefits: Hydration, brightening, antioxidant protection︱Size: 1.01 fl. oz. People / Jhett Thompson Things to Consider Type of Oils We said it once, we’ll say it again: not all oils are created equal. Particularly if you’re concerned about breakouts or have oily skin to begin with, it’s important to choose wisely. For example, coconut oil tends to be comedogenic, clogging pores, and potentially contributing to acne, notes Dr. King. On the flip side, argan and jojoba oils are non-comedogenic and can actually help balance the skin’s natural oil production, making them good for those with oily skin, she adds. Inclusion of Other Ingredients Some face oils, like our best overall pick, ACURE Radically Rejuvenating Rose Argan Oil, are made up of oils and oils alone. Others, like Bio-Oil contain the addition of other ingredients. There’s no right or wrong, just bear in mind that if you have sensitive skin, it’s always best to stick with products that have minimal ingredient lists. Similarly, opt for ones that are fragrance-free, advises Dr. Farber. Pricing As with most other skincare products, you can find face oils at a wide array of prices. Our testing showed that more expensive options aren’t necessarily always better, however. For example, the best anti-aging option, Burt’s Bees Hydrating & Anti-Aging Facial Care, costs less than $15, and our best budget pick, Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula MoisturizIng Skin Therapy Oil, rings in at under $10. Point being, there’s certainly no need to spend a lot of money on a quality product. Byrdie / Jhett Thompson How We Tested Our testers tried out a total of 36 different face oils. They first evaluated the consistency of each on their fingers alone, before applying a few drops onto their face (on clean, dry skin). Each product was ranked on a scale of one to five for consistency, feel, absorption, and exactly how glowing it left their skin. Our testers also weighed in on how they felt about the overall value of the product, and shared their general thoughts and opinions about what it was like to use the face oil and how it made their skin look and feel. Frequently Asked Questions Are oils actually good for your face? Long answer short: yes. They help to support the skin barrier and lock in moisture, an especially good option for those with dry skin, says Dr. King. Plus, many of them are naturally rich in good-for-you omega fatty acids and antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties. What oil do dermatologists recommend? The oils that came up repeatedly among all of the dermatologists we spoke with were rosehip oil and jojoba oil. The former is rich in antioxidants and can boost skin’s elasticity; the latter is anti-inflammatory and can balance skin’s oil production. Marula and argan oils were also lauded, both of which are non-comedogenic options. How do you use a face oil? Dr. King suggests applying face oils on damp skin or layering over a product that contains humectants (ingredients such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid that attract water to and hold it into the skin). Because oils have occlusive properties, they then help lock in that moisture. To that point, it’s always best to apply a face oil as one of the last steps in your skincare routine so that it can seal in any other hydrating ingredients, adds Dr. Farber. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.