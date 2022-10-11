Read on for all of the best face moisturizers for oily skin that PEOPLE Tested.

We gathered a group of testers who come by shine naturally to try out 29 moisturizers to see which left their skin glowing and nourished, and which ones made their faces downright reflective. Comparing all things equally — feel, absorption, appearance, and value — we claimed eight facial moisturizers as our winners for oily skin. Tatcha The Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Moisturizer took our top spot because it “melted into the skin” without a trace of grease in sight.

“Lightweight moisturizers tend to work best for those with oily skin,” board-certified dermatologist and founder of MaeiMD Rebecca Marcus, MD, FAAD tells PEOPLE. “Look for a noncomedogenic moisturizer with a light texture that absorbs well into the skin. A hydrating serum such as a hyaluronic acid serum may also be a sufficient moisturizer for those with oily skin.” Board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, FAAD agrees, telling PEOPLE, “If you have oily skin, stick to light, oil-free moisturizers. I typically recommend gel or lotion-based products because they hydrate without weighing down the skin.”

We hear it all the time — hydrate your skin. But when you moisturize naturally oily skin, there can be too much of a good thing. Maybe you aspire for glowing and dewy skin like Julianne Hough and Hailey Bieber , but when you’re working with natural oils, you have to balance hydration with shininess — a delicate art made easier by moisturizers that are designed with oily skin in mind (bless!).

Best Overall: Tatcha The Water Cream 4.9 Tatcha View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ecosmetics.com Pros Lightweight formula

Absorbs easily

Creates dewy glow without shine Cons Somewhat pricey

Bulky packaging If you’re prone to oils taking over your face, consider this Tatcha moisturizer that’s completely oil-free. This noncomedogenic formula protects against blocked pores, smoothes and hydrates your skin, and is made from a blend of non-irritating botanical extracts. “It’s a super lightweight mix between a gel and a cream (water cream is a perfect name) and feels like those products that will just instantly melt into the skin,” said our tester. Dr. Zeichner agrees, saying, “This ultralight, water-based moisturizer hydrates without leaving the skin feeling heavy or greasy.” He adds that the botanical extracts also help “soothe and calm the skin.” This moisturizer passed our tests seamlessly. “It sunk into the skin instantly, but in a way where you can still feel the hydration without a sticky or greasy feeling,” our tester said. “My skin doesn't feel oily at all, it feels nicely hydrated and even a little bit dewy.” She added that there was even a slight plumping effect on the fine lines across her forehead. While the cost is higher than many on our list, it’s a quality worth paying for (if feasible). The sleek packaging is reminiscent of a Tiffany’s box — and though not as portable — it reflects the high quality of the product within. There’s also a golden spatula applicator to keep contamination to a minimum. Plus, “a small dollop goes a long way,” according to our tester so it will last you a while. “I think this is a great oily or combination skin moisturizer that feels lightweight and dewy without a slick feeling or appearance,” she said. Price at time of publish: $69 Size: 1.7 oz/ 50 mL | Key Ingredients: Rose, lily, and a blend of green tea, rice, and algae | Consistency: Cream

Best Budget: mele Plump It Up Nourishing Facial Cream 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros Budget-friendly

Designed for Melanin-rich skin

Lightweight feel

No greasy residue Cons Small volume, might not last long

Slight floral fragrance This compact moisturizer contains a gorgeous blend of niacinamide (which calms the skin), amino acids, and squalane (hydrates and smooths). “This cream moisturizes without being sticky or blocking the pores,” says Dr. Marcus. She added that the niacinamide helps “soothe and even skin tone.” These ingredients create a lightweight formula that absorbs into your skin rather than just sitting atop it. Our tester said it “feels sheer” and “refreshing” when applied. There’s a “light floral fragrance” which might bother some and delight others (depending on sensitivity to smells). Once applied, this creamy moisturizer passed our tests of appearance. Our tester said it didn’t look or “feel greasy or oily” and that her skin “felt hydrated.” The tester also noted that it “created a good base for my foundation and makeup.” Thanks to the niacinamide, our tester also said her skin felt soothed after applying this moisturizer. While the container isn’t large and you may have to restock more often, it’s small enough for travel and the low price makes regular replacements more feasible. “I would recommend it,” said our tester. “It’s affordable and a good value.” Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 1.35 fl oz. | Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, amino acids, squalane | Consistency: Cream

Best Splurge: Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer, Lightweight, Silicone-Free Hydrator, 50ml 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Bergdorfgoodman.com Pros Long-lasting

No greasy residue

Absorbs easily

Best Mattifying: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Laroche-posay.us Pros Mattifies skin and pores

Cooling, calming formula

Quick absorption

Good for acne-prone skin Cons Thicker consistency With a blended consistency of gel and cream, this moisturizer is slightly thicker than the other standouts on our list, but testers said it still feels lightweight and absorbs quickly into the skin. “The gel cream had a nice texture and consistency,” said one, adding that it “spread easily” and “had almost a cooling effect” when applied. This moisturizer is a favorite of both of our dermatologists. “The original Double Repair is one of my favorite moisturizers, and I am thrilled that LRP came out with a mattifying version for oily skin,” says Dr. Marcus. “Glycerin is a top choice hydrating ingredient, while niacinamide helps to regulate oil production and improve the appearance of pores. [It’s a] great choice for those with oily skin!” Dr. Zeichner agrees and explains how it “contains thermal spring water” which helps “restore a healthy Microbiome. The light texture fully rubs into the skin, so it’s a great option even for people who are oily.” The matte finish was evident from the first application — and despite the thickness of this cream, our tester said it set pretty quickly, and “looked dewy upon application.” The mattifying effect is honestly ideal for those with oily skin who are constantly fighting shine, because it still supports hydration, but without leaving residue that’s amplified by natural oils. Clinically-tested, in addition to our own tests, this moisturizer has shown to work well for acne-prone skin too because it’s noncomedogenic so it doesn’t block pores. Our tester said, “It didn’t plump fine lines, but if you were most concerned with oil, this would be a good pick.” Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 2.5 oz | Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Ceramide Np | Consistency: Gel-cream

Best for Sensitive Skin: innisfree Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Cream Face Moisturizer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora Pros Lightweight feel

A little goes a long way

Calming ingredients Cons Strong fragrance

Slight shine If you have oily and sensitive skin, it can be frustrating to find products that tame oils while calming your skin with moisture. This rich formula is made with a blend of green tea extracts and oils, as well as panthenol — which softens skin for a smoother finish. Our tester said her skin “absorbed it right away.” In terms of feel and appearance, our tester did notice a slight shine, but said her face “looked fresh and hydrated” rather than greasy. The strong green tea scent surprised our tester who described the fragrance as “overwhelming” when first applied to the face. That being said, the lightweight coverage dries quickly, and the scent will likely fade throughout wear. Considering the medium price and sizeable jar — our tester noted a little goes a long way with this product — we think this moisturizer is a great value. “If you need moisture and a dewy look, this is a great brand,” our tester said. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 50mL / 1.69 fl oz. | Key Ingredients: Jeju green tea extract, Jeju green tea seed oil, panthenol | Consistency: Cream

Best Gel: Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisture Gel 5 View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Paulaschoice.com Pros Softens and smooths skin

Lightweight feel

Absorbs easily

Mattifies pores Cons A little pricey When a formula is so light you can barely feel it on your face, it earns the name “invisible” like this moisturizer from Paula’s Choice. “The feel of this product is incredible,” our tester said. “It’s hydrating, reduces oil, [and] leaves my skin feeling supple.” She loved that it restored moisture to her skin without creating a shine. Dr. Marcus loves this moisturizer for its ingredients. “I love that this contains antioxidants such as vitamin C, superoxide dismutase, and green tea,” she says. “Niacinamide [helps balance] oily skin.” Though she cautions that “algae extracts can be acnegenic for those who are acne prone, so beware if you are prone to breakouts.” Also made with hyaluronic acid, this moisturizer is extremely hydrating and aced the appearance and feel tests. “[It] easily absorbed while leaving no sheen,” noted our tester, adding that their skin felt like it was “glowing.” The results spoke for themselves, but our tester had a few words too. “After just a short amount of time, I already see results in my skin. A little goes a long way with this product. It feels, smells, and looks beautiful.” It’s suggested to use this product in the morning followed by SPF or as the last step of your skincare routine at night. Our tester confidently said there is “nothing” she would change about this moisturizer, so the only con we can come up with is the price might be too high for some budgets. That being said, we think it’s worth the cost. Price at time of publish: $33 Size: 2 oz. | Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, oat extract, hyaluronic acid | Consistency: Gel

Smooth texture

Softens and hydrates skin Cons The jar is small for the price This whipped cream is a delicacy for your skin — it smooths and softens with hydrating ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid, and uses whipped coconut milk to protect the barrier from free-radical damage. Dr. Marcus is a fan of the ingredients too. “Hyaluronic acid is a fantastic ingredient for drawing moisture into the skin,” she says. “Ceramides are fabulous for repairing and maintaining the skin barrier.” She also appreciates that the formula is fragrance-free. “I love how smooth this felt applying to my skin,” said our tester, adding that it also created a “cooling” sensation. It passed our absorption and appearance tests, with our tester noting that it absorbed evenly. “I not only feel hydrated, but I look [hydrated], and my skin has that smooth matte look without the stiff feeling,” she said. And the oil stayed away. “My skin does not feel oily at all — not even my nose which usually exhibits the most oil on my face,” she said. The only notable hesitation was the price paired with the smaller jar size. “I’m not sure I would spend this much on a product I have to use daily,” she said, but acknowledged that “given its amazing qualities, I can see why this is a bit pricey.” One of our tester’s favorite aspects of this moisturizer was that it left their skin looking completely natural, with no tint or residue. “I would buy it]because of its consistency, how well it works with Black skin without the worry of a pale look, and how it left my face feeling hydrated but without being ultra shiny.” Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 2.1 oz. | Key Ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, vegan dessert milk, whipped coconut milk | Consistency: Cream The 6 Best Setting Powders of 2022 | PEOPLE Tested