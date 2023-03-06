If you don't want to start from scratch evaluating ingredient labels and trialing each product yourself, the easiest way to find a good moisturizer for dry skin is to keep reading to see which fared best in our testing. We started with 35 formulas, using moisture-measuring devices to quantify moisture levels in each tester's skin before and after using each, as well as weighing in on important attributes such as absorption, how their complexion felt and looked afterward, and the overall value of the product.

No matter whether you deal with dryness all year long or just seasonally (hello, winter), there’s no denying that it can be a seriously frustrating complexion concern. And while it’s important for anyone and everyone to use a face moisturizer daily, choosing a good one becomes a bit more nuanced if you have dry skin, or a condition such as eczema (which celebs like Tia Mowry, Jessica Simpson, and Kerry Washington have dealt with). First, it bears mentioning that moisturizing ingredients tend to fall into one of three categories: humectants, which attract moisture and hold it in the skin; emollients, which soften and smooth the surface of the skin and help repair the skin barrier; and occlusives, which sit on top of the skin to prevent water from evaporating, explains Dr. Brian Hibler , a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. “If you have dry skin, you want a product that contains at least two of those three categories, since they all work a little bit differently,” adds Dr. Jaimie DeRosa , a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Boston and Palm Beach. (More on common ingredients that fall into each of those three buckets in a moment.)

Best Overall EltaMD AM Therapy Face Moisturizer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Skinstore.com Pros Despite being lightweight, this formula still delivers plenty of moisture

Contains humectant, emollient, and occlusive ingredients Cons It can initially be a bit hard to pump out of the bottle As mentioned earlier, if you have dry skin, you ideally want a moisturizer that contains at least two of the three categories of moisturizing ingredients. This easily checks that box, and actually contains all three. More specifically, there’s hyaluronic acid, a humectant that attracts water and traps it in the skin; niacinamide, a multi-tasking emollient that helps to strengthen the skin barrier; and occlusive dimethicone, which helps to seal everything in. Given that formulation, it’s not surprising that this moisturizer nabbed the top spot on our list. We gave it a perfect five out of five when it came to how it made our skin look and feel, with one tester noting that her face felt “hydrated and refreshed,” and that the moisturizer blended easily into skin and absorbed within five minutes. (In related news, she also said it had an innately pleasant cooling sensation.) And it wasn’t just her imagination: Her moisture readings jumped from 17.6%-31.6% before using the product to 25.5%-41.8% after. Price at time of publish: $39 Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Dimethicone, Hyaluronic Acid | Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Fragrance-Free: Yes People / Tamara Staples

PEOPLE / Tamara Staples



Best Budget CeraVe Moisturizing Cream 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Pros Works equally well on face and body

Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, meaning it's great for those with sensitive skin or even conditions such as eczema Cons The jar packaging isn’t particularly hygienic As the name suggests, the stars of the show in this cream are ceramides, essential components of the skin barrier (or the outermost layer of the skin that helps to keep moisture in and irritants out). And to the point of irritants, this is also an extremely gentle formula; it's free of fragrance, hypoallergenic, and allergy-tested... so much that it even touts the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Approval (a major boon since dry skin and eczema often go hand-in-hand). It was a hit with our tester who raved, “My skin actually feels hydrated and soft and I want to put it on my whole body.” That’s an option with this pick, as it can in fact be used head-to-toe. It scored high marks across the board, particularly when it came to value: we appreciated the large-sized tub that rings in at an affordable price. However, it's important to note that tub packaging leaves the door open for bacterial growth from continually dipping your fingers into the formula; as such, we suggest using a reusable beauty spatula to take out product each time you use. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Key Ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid | Size: 12 fl. oz. | Fragrance-Free: Yes

Best Gel Moisturizer Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Glowrecipe.com View On Kohls.com Pros Lightweight gel-cream hybrid deeply hydrates without feeling heavy

The packaging is both aesthetically pleasing and refillable Cons It contains fragrance, which may be an irritant for some

One of the priciest options on our list Even though lightweight gel moisturizers are more often thought of as better choices for those with oily or combination skin, this one proved to still be very effective for combating dryness — it actually earned perfect scores in nearly every category. The brand describes it as a whipped gel cream which we found to absorb quickly, instantly leaving skin feeling moist and a bit glossy (in a non-sticky way). One tester noted that even after washing her face, her skin continued to feel moist and looked brighter and more glowing. Credit polyglutamic acid (a deeply hydrating peptide), hyaluronic acid, and plum, which hydrates the skin as well as brightens thanks to vitamin C. Price at time of publish: $39 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid | Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Fragrance-Free: No People / Tamara Staples

Best for Sensitive Skin La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Laroche-posay.us Pros Non-comedogenic and oil-free, meaning it won't clog pores or cause breakouts

It’s fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested, and allergy-tested Cons The formula may not be as rich as someone with especially dry skin would prefer More often than not, dry skin and sensitivity go hand-in-hand; when your skin barrier is compromised, moisture can more easily escape and irritants more easily get in. Enter this winner, which is fragrance-free, and both dermatologist- and allergy-tested. On top of that, it contains ceramides and niacinamide, two emollient ingredients that can help strengthen the skin barrier. (And if you want to multi-task, this formula also comes in an SPF version for added sun protection.) As far as immediate moisturization goes, our tester's moisture readings on her cheeks jumped from 35.5% to 43.5%. We enjoyed that it was lightweight yet effective, which is especially ideal for pre-makeup application. However, we did note that for nighttime application, a richer formula may be preferred, as we had to use more of this formula compared with others we tested to get the desired amount of hydration. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Key Ingredients: Ceramides, niacinamide, glycerin | Size: 2.5 fl. oz. | Fragrance-Free: Yes People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples



Best for Deep Moisture Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Lightweight Face Moisturizer 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Paulaschoice.com Pros Absorbs very quickly without any residue Cons This is a bit more expensive than many other picks on this list, particularly given the smaller size

It does contain some heavier oils, so it may not be the best choice for those prone to clogged pores or breakouts There’s no shortage of emollient, natural oils to be found in this formula from Paula's Choice. More specifically, those such as olive, borage seed, and chia oil offer a hefty dose of omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids to help soften and smooth the skin, making this ideal for those who want serious, long-lasting moisture. In fact, the moisture readings on our testers’ cheeks nearly doubled after using this, jumping from 28.7% to 52.8%. In related news, it earned a perfect score for combating dryness: our tester noticed a significant change in her skin’s texture after the product sat for 15 minutes and that if felt soft-to-the-touch and "healthier than it’s ever felt." While this moisturizer is ideal for those with dry, chapped, redness-prone skin, you may find that it's a bit too heavy if your skin easily breaks out, as the oils in the blend are nourishing but can also be comedogenic. That's not to say this cream was too heavy sitting on the skin, though — we found that it absorbed rather quickly and did not leave any greasy aftermath. Price at time of publish: $35.15 Key Ingredients: Shea butter, ceramides, chia seed oil, olive oil | Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Fragrance-Free: Yes People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples



Dermatologists’ Favorite Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On CVS Pros Great for both dry and sensitive skin, given that it’s free of many common irritants

The large size bottle and under $15 price tag make for a great value Cons It may not be rich enough for those with extremely dry skin Dermatologists recommend this moisturizer (and many other products from this brand) on repeat. Why? It’s both super effective and very gentle on skin, free of a litany of different potential irritants including dyes, fragrance, and parabens. What it does include are five different ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and glycerine for deep hydration that stays put. And after our testing, we're also strongly recommending this formula and gave it a perfect score in every category. Our one gripe was that, similar to the La Roche Posay offering, the lightweight, sheer nature of this moisturizer may require you to apply more at night if you like to be a bit more moisturized before you snooze, or if your skin requires more moisturization in the colder months. Price at time of publish: $13.29 Key Ingredients: Ceramides, squalane, hyaluronic acid | Size: 3 fl. oz. | Fragrance-Free: Yes

Best for Hyperpigmentation Ustawi Baobab Fruit Ultra-Nourishing Moisturizer 4.6 Ustawi View On Ustawi.com Pros Also contains brightening ingredients, making this an effective multi-tasker

Even though it’s fragrance-free, it still has a pleasant scent Cons While we consider it to be a great value, it is still more expensive than many of the formulas on this list Dealing with dark spots? This moisturizer goes above and beyond the standard call of duty. Yes, it moisturizes thanks to ingredients such as niacinamide; our tester loved how it made her skin look and feel, leaving it plumper and softer. But as an added bonus, it’s also loaded with brightening ingredients such as vitamin C and licorice root, as well as antioxidants, including baobab fruit for which it is named after. It also has a unique "auto-adapting" formula that shape-shifts depending on the climate and skin type of the user to perform appropriately, meaning you can use it year-round. And although it's lightweight, just a small amount will adequately hydrate a nourish your skin, forming a light veil on top to protect it from environmental aggressors. Even though this moisturizer is a bit pricier than most of the other options on this list, it still scored a perfect five in the value department, with our tester saying both the performance and the fact that a little goes a long way made it well worth the price. Price at time of publish: $37 Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, vitamin C | Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Fragrance-Free: Yes People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples



Best Rich Crème Embryolisse Lait Crème 4.8 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Dermstore Pros Helps calm redness

While it’s very thick, it does absorb quickly Cons May be a bit too rich for some

Contains fragrance There are face creams, and then there are super face creams, like this ultra-luxe, ultra-rich popular French formula. Be prepared, this beeswax-based option initially goes on thick (so much that we dinged it slightly in the consistency category). Still, it scored a perfect five out of five for absorbing quickly and leaving skin feeling soft and plump to the touch thanks to hydrating aloe and nourishing shea butter. While it excelled when it came to moisturization, we also loved how it had the added benefit of improving the look of both skin tone and texture. “It hid/calmed the redness from rosacea on my cheeks," said one of our testers. "I think it appeared to smooth the uneven texture on my cheeks as well." It bears mentioning that it does contain fragrance, which could exacerbate reactive skin types, though our tester found the rose-like scent to be pleasant. Price at time of publish: $29 Key Ingredients: Shea butter, aloe | Size: 2.54 fl. oz. | Fragrance-Free: No People / Tamara Staples