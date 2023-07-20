Keep reading to discover the best face moisturizers that made the cut.

There’s just one little problem: There are so many facial moisturizers available, so finding the right one can get a little overwhelming. With this in mind, we researched dozens of formulas before narrowing them down for real-world testing. And after two months of trials, we have the ultimate list of the best face moisturizers.

No matter what your skin type may be — yes, including oily — adding moisturizing ingredients to your skincare regimen can help support the moisture barrier and banish pesky skincare woes, including dehydration, dullness, excess oil production, and more.

“The skin’s moisture barrier provides a vital layer of protection between your skin and environmental aggressors,” Dr. Jeannette Graf, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, tells PEOPLE. “When our skin isn’t properly moisturized, the barrier becomes damaged and isn’t able to do its job properly, resulting in red, inflamed, dry, and irritated skin.”

Hydration is one of the most important ways to maintain a healthy complexion, and the best way to do so is by investing in a high-quality face moisturizer that delivers deep nourishment to the complexion and supports the skin’s moisture barrier.

Best Overall Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré 4.8 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 4 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Dryness 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Deeply nourishing and fast-absorbing so you aren’t left with a film on your complexion.

Despite its rich formula, it doesn’t feel too heavy.

Layers well with other skincare and makeup products. Cons Since it’s formulated for dry skin types, it may be too heavy for those more oily or blemish-prone.

We wish it were formulated with SPF for daytime use. Our top pick for the best face moisturizer by far is the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré. Formerly known as the Lait Creme Concentre Gold 24-Hour Miracle Cream, this deeply nourishing French formula combines all of the benefits of a deeply nourishing face cream in a more lightweight formula, so it’s an excellent option for both day and nighttime use. It’s enhanced with ingredients such as shea butter for nourishment, lipid repair, and improved elasticity, as well as soy proteins to provide a firming and toning effect with regular use. During the testing period, we were most impressed by how nourishing the formula feels upon application — especially on very dry skin types — and, despite having such a rich formula, it remains fast-absorbing and feels lightweight on the complexion. We also love how the face moisturizer didn’t bleed or run when sweating throughout the day, which isn’t always the case with deep-conditioning moisturizers like this one. Additionally, we found that this face moisturizer worked well with other skincare products and even layered nicely under makeup as it preps and primes the skin without leaving behind a film of leftover formula. After several weeks, we found that it not only worked well at conditioning and softening the skin, but it also didn’t cause any irritation on our sensitive skin and stayed put on our complexions, even after sweating and exposing our skin to heat and humidity. Additionally, we found that our skin felt less parched with regular use, so it not only keeps skin hydrated after application but continues to moisturize with long-lasting results. Price at time of publish: $26.10 Size: 30 ml, 75 ml | Key Ingredients: Shea butter, soy proteins | Skin Type: Dry skin People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples



Best Cooling Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Gel-Cream 4.7 View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros It features a cooling effect as soon as it touches the complexion.

The face moisturizer features hyaluronic acid for deep nourishment and water retention.

It’s formulated for dry skin, but the gel-cream texture is lightweight enough for oily complexions and is made without oil. Cons With regular use, we ran out of this formula quickly. The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Gel-Cream costs less than $30 and features a formula that is just as nourishing as its luxe counterparts. Because it has a gel-cream consistency, the first thing we noticed while testing this out is its cooling effect. Additionally, we found that the formulas was quick-absorbing and sank into the skin for lightweight hydration. Although the skin cream is technically formulated with dry skin types in mind, it is made without oil and features a light enough texture that nourishes oily skin types without causing that dreaded oil slick. Plus, the hyaluronic acid helps keep hydration balanced and improves overall water retention without adding heavy moisture to the complexion. Price at time of publish: $15.59 (orig. $26.79) Size: 1.7 oz. | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid | Skin Type: Dry skin

Best Budget Byoma Moisturizing Gel Cream Target View On Target View On Ulta Pros With its airy gel texture, this formula feels lightweight on the complexion while still providing plenty of hydration.

It provides the skin with a gorgeous dewy glow upon application.

The formula has a cooling effect that feels nice on hot and humid days. Cons It takes around 10 minutes for the formula to fully absorb into the complexion. If you’re shopping for something a bit more budget-friendly, we highly recommend the Byoma Moisturizing Gel Cream, which is available at Target. This gel moisturizer has an airy texture that glides onto the complexion with ease and has a lightweight finish with plenty of hydration, so perfect for hot and sticky days. Additionally, its gel formula features a cooling effect that not only feels nice but also calms the complexion, so it’s a good choice for those with signs of skin irritation. During testing, we were at first unsure about the gel consistency and how well it would actually hydrate the complexion. While it took around 10 minutes for the formula to fully absorb, we were immediately impressed by the dewy glow it left behind. Additionally, we love that it includes antioxidant-rich green tea and niacinamide, which contribute to the product’s ability to keep breakouts and blemishes at bay while also evening the skin’s tone and texture. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Size: 1.69 oz. | Key Ingredients: Ceramides, cholesterol, fatty acids, niacinamide, green tea | Skin Type: All

Best All-Day Tula 24/7 Moisture Intense Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream Tula View On Tula.com Pros It has a rich and deeply nourishing formula that doesn’t feel greasy on the skin.

With ingredients such as prebiotics, probiotics, and antioxidants, it’s an impressive multitasking formula.

It left our skin feeling hydrated well after application. Cons Because it's such a great all-day cream, we wish it was formulated with SPF. The best face moisturizer for all-day wear is definitely the Tula 24/7 Moisture Intense Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream. This formula is enriched with tons of amazing skincare ingredients that provide deep hydration, protection, and anti-aging perks, too. Formulated with prebiotics, probiotics, hyaluronic acid, squalane, collagen, peptides, and several antioxidant-rich ingredients, the formula is designed to give the complexion an intense dose of hydration while also smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, balancing the moisture barrier, firming the complexion, and protecting the skin from environmental aggressors such as pollution. While we wish the face moisturizer also featured SPF, we were still highly impressed with this formula as an all-day cream. We love how well it absorbs into the complexion (which is no easy feat considering its deep nourishing properties) and how it left our skin with a subtle, natural-looking glow after each use. Price at time of publish: $58 Size: 1.48 oz. | Key Ingredients: Prebiotics, probiotics, hyaluronic acid, squalane, collagen, peptides, apple, watermelon, camellia seed oil, argan oil, blueberry | Skin Type: Dry skin

Best Calming REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream Sephora View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Renskincare.com Pros It’s formulated with a variety of deeply nourishing and calming ingredients.

Even though it’s formulated for dry, sensitive skin types, it’s lightweight enough for oily or combination types.

It’s safe to use on eczema-prone skin types. Cons We wish it were a little bit thicker for ultra-dry skin types. Hydration, in general, can provide a calming effect. However, sometimes you need something with a little extra "wow" factor, such as the Ren Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream. This face moisturizer is formulated with dry and sensitive skin types in mind, though we found that it’s actually lightweight enough for combination and oily skin types, too. We love that it’s safe for eczema-prone skin and were highly impressed by the gentle formula, which moisturized the complexion while soothing the skin. The calming face cream is formulated with lots of nourishing ingredients, including blackcurrant seed oil to support the skin’s moisture barrier, sea buckthorn oil for improving texture, and a Global Protection Complex that features cranberry seed oil, candle tree leaves, ochorleuca seaweed, and kudzu zumbiozome fermentum to protect the complexion from further damage. While testing, we noticed a significant improvement in our skin’s overall glow, and while we wish it were a little heavier for our ultra-dry skin, we found that it did a great job of providing lasting nourishment and even helped our skin retain moisture after use. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 1.7 oz. | Key Ingredients: Blackcurrant seed oil, sea buckthorn oil, Global Protection Complex | Skin Type: Dry, sensitive skin

Best for Dry Skin Caudalie Premier Cru Skin Barrier Rich Moisturizer Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Macy's View On Sephora Pros The skincare formula has an ultra-luxe feel that left our skin deeply nourished after regular use.

It’s formulated with bio-ceramides and shea butter to support the skin’s moisture barrier.

When using at night, our skin still felt ultra-hydrated upon waking up. Cons At $129, the formula is relatively expensive compared to others we tested. Face moisturizers are a must-have for dry skin types, and while dry skin can benefit from most moisture, not all face creams can get the job done. We found that the Caudalie Premier Cru Skin Barrier Rich Moisturizer with Bio-Ceramides is most impressive for its ability to deeply nourish the complexion and support a happier and healthier moisture barrier. When using the formula, we were immediately drawn to the formula’s luxe feel — which you definitely pay for, considering the high price tag — and how well it replenished our dry complexion. We mostly used this cream at night and were highly impressed by how hydrated our skin looked and felt upon waking up in the morning — it was seriously like we had just applied it. Additionally, we loved how soothing the formula feels on the skin, which can come in handy when dealing with a dry and irritated complexion. Price at time of publish: $129 Size: 1.6 oz. | Key Ingredients: Bio-ceramides, shea butter, hyaluronic acid | Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily skin types

Best for Oily Skin Tatcha The Water Cream 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ecosmetics.com View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Oiliness 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros This moisturizer has a soothing and hydrating effect as soon as it touches the skin.

With regular use, we saw a reduction of breakouts and blemishes.

The formula is lightweight enough to absorb quickly and layer well with other skincare formulas. Cons At $70 for 1.7 oz. of product, it’s a bit on the pricey end compared to others we tested. According to our tests, one of the best face moisturizers for oily skin is The Water Cream from Tatcha. This lightweight yet deeply hydrating skin cream features some of the most luxe skincare ingredients that work wonders to not only hydrate the complexion but also provide anti-aging and anti-acne benefits, too. When testing this formula out, we immediately noticed how soothing and hydrating it feels upon contact, as well as the fast-absorbing formula which also layered beautifully with other skincare products. Formulated with Japanese wild rose and leopard lily along with green tea, rice, and algae, this skin cream is designed to improve skin radiance, control excess oil, and support natural cellular turnover. It also tightens the look of pores and smoothes out texture, too. With regular use, we reaped some of these benefits and even saw a reduction of breakouts and blemishes for clearer, more glowy-looking skin. Price at time of publish: $66.50 Size: 1.7 oz. | Key Ingredients: Japanese wild rose, Japanese leopard lily, green tea, rice, algae | Skin Type: Normal, oily, sensitive, combination skin People / Leticia Almeida

People / Jessica Juliao

The 6 Best Pore Strips of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Dry Skin, Less Expensive The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides The Ordinary View On Theordinary.com Pros This under-$25 face moisturizer features deeply nourishing ingredients that boost hydration by 68 percent.

Features a fragrance-free formula that is safe for sensitive skin types.

Absorbs well and layers easily with other skincare products.

Provides deep conditioning to the skin. Cons Our skin felt a little greasy by the end of the day compared to some others we tested. If you are looking for a face moisturizer for dry skin that can get the job done under $25, we are obsessed with The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides. This budget-friendly moisturizer is designed for morning and nighttime use and provides the complexion with thirst-quenching hydration, thanks to ingredients such as fatty acids, amino acids, glycolipids, and more. The face cream glides onto damp skin well, helping to lock in moisture and replenish the skin’s moisture barrier. Throughout the testing period, we were not only impressed by how well it hydrated our skin but also by how high-quality the formula is for the price. Although we did notice a little bit of excess oil build up on our T-zone at the end of the day (especially a hot and humid day), we found that the skin cream absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave the skin with a heavy film, which made it easier to layer with other skincare. Price at time of publish: $22.50 Size: 3.38 oz. | Key Ingredients: Glycosphingolipids, glycolipids, fatty acids, PCA, sodium lactate, urea, sodium hyaluronate, amino acids | Skin Type: Dry skin

Best Night Cream Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Lightweight Face Moisturizer 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Paulaschoice.com Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 4 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Dryness 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros This moisturizer is formulated with omegas 3, 6, and 9 to strengthen the moisture barrier.

With regular use, we noticed our skin was able to retain moisture better.

It has a thick and creamy consistency that feels ultra-nourishing at night. Cons It feels a little heavy when applied under SPF in the morning. Dry skin needs a little extra love in the hydration department, so choosing a deeply nourishing night cream such as Paula’s Choice Omega+ Complex Moisturizer can make a difference in the skin’s overall hydration levels, comfort, and texture. The face moisture is actually designed for day and nighttime use, so we tested it for both. Although we didn’t love how it layered with SPF in the morning — it was just a little too heavy with all that cream — we were immediately impressed with how well it nourished the complexion at night. Formulated with omega 3, 6, and 9 to strengthen the moisture barrier, plus ceramides and antioxidants, this moisturizer not only left our skin feeling hydrated but also ensures our complexion is able to better retain moisture with regular use, so it’s a fantastic pick for dehydrated skin types, too. Throughout the testing period, we noticed a difference in our skin’s overall texture, especially in how supple it looked and felt. We also found that the moisturizer had a long-lasting effect (even when not in use) due to its ability to support the moisture barrier. Price at time of publish: $35.15 Size: 1.7 oz. | Key Ingredients: Omegas 3, 6, and 9, passion fruit, guava extract, ceramides | Skin Type: Dry, dehydrated skin People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples

People / Tamara Staples





Best for Mature Skin SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 4.6 Dermstore View On Dermstore View On Skinceuticals.com View On Skinstore.com Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 5 /5

Absorption 4 /5

Oiliness 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros It’s designed to restore the skin’s natural lipids for a more youthful-looking complexion.

It’s a lightweight yet creamy moisturizer that provides deep nourishment.

The formula layers well with other skincare products. Cons At $150 for 1.6 ounces, it’s one of the most expensive options we tested. SkinCeuticals is known for its impressive line of anti-aging formulas, and the Triple Lipid Restore 242 is no exception. This face moisturizer is designed for aging and dry skin types and formulated with incredible skincare ingredients such as essential lipids, vitamin E, and essentials oils rich in antioxidants to restore the skin’s natural lipids, replenish the moisture barrier, and protect against environmental aggressors. While testing this formula, we found that the creamy moisturizer provides deep nourishment but is lightweight enough not to leave behind any greasy residues. We also loved how well it worked at providing the complexion with a more youthful-looking glow from all of the hydration. Price at time of publish: $150 Size: 1.6 oz. | Key Ingredients: Essential lipids, vitamin E, antioxidants | Skin Type: Aging, normal, dry skin InStyle / Leticia Almeida

People / Leticia Almeida

People / Jessica Juliao





Best for Sensitive Skin Estee Lauder Nutritious Melting Soft Creme/Mask Moisturizer Estee Lauder View On Esteelauder.com View On Selfridges.com View On Ulta Pros Features powerful ingredients for addressing excess oil and blemish-prone complexions.

The cream is formulated with sensitive skin types in mind.

It’s fast-absorbing and, therefore, works well when layered under makeup. Cons It works best on normal, combination, and oily skin types, so it might not be substantial enough for those with ultra-dry skin. If you’re shopping for the best face moisturizer for sensitive skin, we loved the Estée Lauder Nutritious Melting Soft Creme/Mask Moisturizer. This face cream is formulated with sensitive skin types in mind and is designed for combination and oily complexions. With impressive skincare ingredients such as sweet kelp, red algae, and coconut water, the face moisturizer combats excess oil, soothes irritated skin, and provides lasting nourishment. While testing this formula, we were not only impressed by its gentle ingredients but also loved how thin and lightweight it felt upon application. Once absorbed — which took around 30 seconds — the moisturizer didn’t budge, even in humidity. It also worked well (really well) under makeup, including foundation, concealer, and powder. That being said, if you have super dry, sensitive skin, this might not be the formula for you since it’s a little too lightweight to replenish a parched complexion. Price at time of publish: $48 Size: 1.7 oz. | Key Ingredients: Sweet kelp, red algae, coconut water | Skin Type: Normal, combination, oily skin The 13 Best Face Masks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Lightweight Indie Lee Brightening Cream Indie Lee View On Indielee.com Pros Despite being lightweight, it works well at locking in moisture on the complexion.

The formula feels comfortable and lightweight on the complexion, making it great for all-day wear.

We loved that it comes in a gorgeous glass bottle. Cons It’s not hydrating enough for ultra-dry skin types (instead, we used it as an extra layer of moisture). After testing out the Indie Lee Brightening Cream, we were most impressed by its lightweight formula, which locks in moisture on top of the complexion and is lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day long. The lightweight face moisturizer is formulated with a variety of skin-enhancing ingredients, too, including strawberry leaf extract to brighten the skin, hyaluronic acid for lightweight moisture, centella asiatica for antioxidant protection, and squalane oil for moisture retention. While we wished it were a little heavier for our ultra-dry skin, we actually loved this formula not only as a lightweight option but as an additional hydrating layer, which we used in addition to a thicker cream for extra oomph. Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 1.69 oz. | Key Ingredients: Strawberry leaf extract, centella asiatica, hyaluronic acid, squalane oil | Skin Type: All skin types