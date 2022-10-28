The 7 Best Lip Masks of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Sit back, light a candle, pour yourself a beverage of your choosing, and find the best face mask to show your skin all the love it deserves.

Whether you’re looking for a mask to exfoliate, soften, hydrate or brighten (or all of the above), we’ve rounded up the 15 best face masks on the market.

Dr. Nazarian also clued us in to some of her favorite ingredients to see in a face mask. “Hyaluronic acid, licorice root, niacinamide, green tea extract — lots of antioxidants,” she shares. “Antioxidants work in several different ways, but primarily, they make your skin a little more resilient and protect the skin against environmental stressors.”

To prove that the PEOPLE editors’ skin-loving picks are worth their weight in gold, we spoke with renowned dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian, M.D. “I think face masks work really well for hydrating or brightening purposes,” Dr. Nazarian says. “When you occlude skincare ingredients as you do with a mask, you’re going to get better penetration.”

Your skin deserves a treat. You might be wondering, how did they know? Our writers and editors believe that skincare routines are sacred elements of self-care, and the lengths we go to show our epidermis a bit of TLC need not be questioned. The mountain of empty jars and tubes that housed our favorite face masks is growing too tall to contain, so we’ve decided to share our carefully curated roundup of the best masks to leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and glowy.

Best Overall: Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Who It's Good For This mask works its magic on all skin types to soften, plump, and brighten complexions. Who It's Not Good For Because of its uber-hydrating ingredients, this mask might be too thick for humid climates or very oily skin. Star Ingredients: Vitamin C, squalane, antioxidant super berry blend Packed full of brightening, hydrating, and plumping ingredients, this glow-making formula really is our “dream mask.” The real star of this skin-loving show is THD ascorbate, a highly stable form of vitamin C. Surrounded by moisturizing and soothing ingredients, this mask even works on sensitive skin — even rosacea-prone skin will drink it right up with none of the redness or reaction that often accompanies products that contain vitamin C. Slather this mask on your skin before you go to sleep, and wake up with brighter, softer skin. Seriously, it’s that easy. Though this product resembles a thick night cream, it’s definitely more of a mask (which means you might need to wash off some leftover residue in the morning), because of the occlusive barrier it forms to keep the moisture locked in all night. The Superberry Hydrate + Glow mask has a berry-like scent, which smells delicious but also hints at the fact that this product does contain a small amount of fragrance, though it does fall toward the end of the ingredients list. If you have highly sensitive skin, it might be best to try this mask out for a shorter period of time and wash it off to remove any lingering fragrance before applying your usual scent-free routine. Price at time of publish: $48 Size: 2 oz | Mask Type: Hydrating | Suggested time: Overnight | Added Fragrance: Yes

Best Brightening: Alchimie Forever Kantic Brightening Moisture Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Alchimie-forever.com Who It's Good For This mask brightens and soothes skin and works great for all skin types. Who It's Not Good For Oat kernel extract, European blueberries, grape extract Star Ingredients: Oat kernel extract, European blueberries, grape extract True, this is technically a face mask — but we think a better descriptor would be “antioxidant smoothie for your face.” Making good use of free-radical-busting European blueberries and ultra-calming oat kernel extract, this mask from Swiss skincare brand Alchemie works to calm redness while brightening the delicate facial skin. Plus, with a non-irritating dose of Resveratrol from the grape extract that works to keep skin youthful, you’ll keep on glowin’ long after you wash this mask off. You’d have to pry this mask out of the hands of more than a few PEOPLE editors, who laud this mask as their can’t-live-without skin treatment. “This is mine and all my friends' absolute fav,” says PEOPLE Senior Editor Erin Johnson. “We always put it on right before a flight and then wash it off once we get to our destination so that we look alive upon arrival. It is really magical for brightening your face.” If that high praise isn’t enough to make you frantically stock up on this glow-making mask, then we simply can’t relate. Though we’re obviously big fans of the Alchemie Forever Kantic mask, it’s worth noting that it does include added fragrance, which might be irritating for sensitive skin types. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 3.3 oz | Mask Type: Brightening | Suggested time: 15-20 minutes | Added Fragrance: Yes

Best for Reviving Skin: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Net-a-Porter Who It's Good For If your skin could use a little bit of hydrating TLC, this creamy mask is just the thing. Who It's Not Good For This mask can feel a bit thick on the skin, and if you’re not a fan of super-hydrating creams, this might not be for you. Star Ingredients: Niacinamide, glycerin, hyaluronic acid After a long, moisture-sucking flight, we love to reach for this mask to send our parched skin packing. The Summer Friday’s Jet Lag mask is rich, creamy, and — spotlight please — fragrance-free. Packed into an elegant tin tube, this antioxidant-rich treatment mask contains niacinamide, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate the skin as soon as you apply it, and it keeps that moisture locked in for hours after. Though this mask works on all skin types, we especially recommend it for dehydrated or sensitized skin. Price at time of publish: $49 Size: 2.25 oz | Mask Type: Hydrating | Suggested time: 10 minutes | Added Fragrance: No PEOPLE Editors’ Picks: Best Beauty Products September 2022

Best for Sensitized Skin: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Macy's Who It's Good For Sensitized skin will love this skin-soothing mask. Who It's Not Good For This mask doesn't contain many active ingredients (which is why it’s so good for sensitive skin types), so might not do much if your skin is already balanced. Star Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal Three words that sensitive-skinned folks know all too well: hot, red, and itchy. PEOPLE staff writer Cai Cramer says this mask from First Aid Beauty is a must-have in your arsenal of irritation-reducing products. Colloidal Oatmeal works its skin-loving magic to instantly calm and soothe the skin without the risk of any further damage. Did we mention that it’s delicious on post-sun skin, too? Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 2 oz | Mask Type: Soothing | Suggested time: 10 minutes | Added Fragrance: No

Best Enzyme Mask: Dr. Loretta Resurfacing Enzyme Polish SkinStore View On Skinstore.com Who It's Good For All skin types (yes, even sensitive ones) can use this exfoliating and plumping mask. Who It's Not Good For This mask might feel uncomfortable on damaged or broken skin, so skip it if you have any open cuts or burns. Star Ingredients: Pomegranate enzymes, glycerin, niacinamide Exfoliating face masks often leave dry skin feeling drier — but not this one. The sensitive-skin experts at Dr. Loretta formulated this smoothing polish to slough off dead skin without stripping the skin. Usually, when a product claims to exfoliate and soften sans over-drying, we’re skeptical (and for good reason!), but this mask is the real deal. After painting this mask on in circular motions and letting it sit for 5 minutes, our writer’s skin tingled in a way that alerted her to the fact that the mask was working its magic. She washed it off to reveal soft, glowy-looking skin without that dreaded after-active tightness. It’s safe to say that this mask has joined the slew of PEOPLE staff’s can’t-live-without, desert-island skincare picks. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 1.7 oz | Mask Type: Exfoliating | Suggested time: 5 to 10 minutes | Added Fragrance: No

Best for Reducing Redness: I'm From Honey Mask Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone experiencing red, irritated, or dry skin can smooth this one on for instant hydrating and soothing results. Who It's Not Good For This mask is a bit sticky, so if you’re not a fan of that texture, then you probably won’t like this one. Star ingredients: Honey, snail secretion Honey is one of the best ingredients for reducing redness due to its natural antioxidant and antibacterial properties. Korean skincare brand I’m From formulated this nourishing mask with 38 percent pure honey as the first ingredient, which smells delicious and leaves the skin feeling hydrated and calm. Though it feels a little bit sticky while it’s on (after all, it’s made of honey), it leaves your skin feeling super soft and not at all stripped after washing it off. Price at time of publish: $37.90 Size: 4.23 oz | Mask Type: Hydrating | Suggested time: 20-30 minutes | Added Fragrance: No

Best with AHA: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment Glow Recipe View On Glowrecipe.com Who It's Good For This overnight mask is perfect for plumping up dull or dehydrated skin. Who It's Not Good For Added fragrance and chemical exfoliants might be sensitizing for damaged or sensitive skin, so make sure to patch test. Star ingredients: 2.5% AHA, watermelon extract, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid Skincare brand Glow Recipe has become TikTok famous for its dew-making formulas. This exfoliating mask removes dead skin with AHA, a powerful chemical exfoliant, while infusing the skin with hydrating and soothing ingredients, including hyaluronic acid brightening niacinamide. The addition of watermelon extract infuses your skin with healing antioxidants. This pick is PEOPLE producer Jasmine Hyman’s favorite for leaving her skin brightened and refreshed. “There is a visible improvement in my skin's moisture and elasticity whenever I include it in my nighttime skincare ritual,” she says. Sensitive skin types might find this AHA mask to be a bit too stripping, so we recommend testing it out for 5 to 10 minutes before you commit to wearing it all night. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 2 oz | Mask Type: Chemical exfoliant | Suggested time: Overnight | Added Fragrance: Yes

Best Physical Exfoliator: Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask With Rose Clay Macy's View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Target Who It's Good For Dull skin no longer — this physical exfoliant will slough off dead skin and leave you feeling soft and smooth. Who It's Not Good For This mask can be a bit drying, so it might not work for all skin types. Star Ingredients: Kaolin clay, exfoliating jojoba beads, Canadian willowherb Impurities, be gone! This clay mask from Origins sucks the gunk out of pores faster than you can say the word “blackhead.” Kaolin clay is effective at drawing out excess oil and deep cleaning pores, while a mild physical exfoliator sloughs off dead skin once you’re ready to scrub it off. This mask might be a bit too drying for people with dryer skin types, but one of our dry-skinned staff writers recommends incorporating this into your skincare routine every other week to help maintain radiance and reduce the visual size of pores (without flakiness). Price at time of publish: $31 Size: 2.5 oz | Mask Type: Physical exfoliant | Suggested time: 10 minutes | Added Fragrance: Yes

Best with Snail Mucin: Peach Slices Snail Rescue Intensive Wash-Off Jelly Mask Ulta View On Walmart View On Peachandlily.com Who It's Good For This gentle, soothing snail mucin mask works wonders on dry, dull, and uneven skin. Who It's Not Good For Snail mucin (the sticky stuff secreted by snails) feels just like you’d imagine it does, so we understand if you want to skip this one. Star ingredients: Snail mucin, licorice, hyaluronic acid Snail mucin might be one of the buzziest ingredients in skincare right now — and for a good reason. It might sound disgusting, but the goo left behind in a snail’s trail is excellent for your skin. It deeply moisturizes while promoting collagen production and can help brighten and reduce the appearance of dark marks. This gel-consistency mask from Korean skincare brand Peach Slices contains 95 percent snail mucin concentrate as the very first ingredient and feels cooling as soon as you slick it on your face. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Size: 3.3 oz | Mask Type: Brightening | Suggested time: 15 minutes | Added Fragrance: No The 10 Best Peach Slices Products of 2022 | by PEOPLE

Best for Oily Skin Types: Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask Kiehl's View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Kiehls.com Who It's Good For For those experiencing clogged pores that lead to skin texture, this mask is great for clarifying and softening skin. Who It's Not Good For This mask can feel a bit drying and might not be suitable for dry or cracked skin. Star ingredients: Amazonian white clay, aloe barbadensis Blackheads are no match for the Deep Pore Minimizing Masque from Kiehl’s (we already knew that it would be good, I mean, just look at the fancy way they spell “masque”). Amazonian white clay powers through gunk and grime to clear out pores and visibly minimize their appearance while leaving the skin feeling as smooth as a baby’s tush. Aloe barbadensis (aloe vera) soothes and softens to leave you feeling glowy and gorgeous. This mask is recommended for those with skin that tends to get oily throughout the day, so keep in mind that this might not be the right product for super dry skin types. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 4.2 oz | Mask Type: Clay | Suggested time: 10 minutes | Added Fragrance: No

Best Value: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who It's Good For We love this mask for clearing clogged pores and minimizing blackheads. Who It's Not Good For If you have sensitive skin, make sure to do a patch test using water instead of the suggested apple cider vinegar. Star ingredients: Natural calcium bentonite clay This is one of the many “TikTok made me try it” purchases that we don’t regret. There’s only one ingredient in this one-pound tub, and that’s natural calcium bentonite clay, a type of green clay that excels at pulling grime from pores. (Pro tip: it also works wonders on itchy bug bites.) The packaging instructs users to mix equal parts Secret Indian Healing Clay and apple cider vinegar, then stir until it forms a smooth paste. If your skin is sensitive, we recommend replacing the apple cider vinegar with water to create a less acidic mask. Price at time of publish: $14.95 Size: 1 pound | Mask Type: Clay | Suggested time: 5 to 10 minutes | Added Fragrance: No

Best Pore-Cleaning Mask: Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask 2X 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Innisfree.com Who It's Good For This mask effectively exfoliates and clears pores and works exceptionally well on skin that produces excess oil. Who It's Not Good For Because it can be a bit drying, this mask might not work well for all skin types. Star ingredients: Jeju super volcanic clusters, lactic acid When we say we’ve tried a lot of pore-clearing treatments, we mean it. This one sticks out from the pack, with Jeju Super Volcanic Clusters that suck up oil like the strongest vacuum money can buy, but at an incredibly reasonable price. If you’ve never heard of Jeju volcanic clusters, don’t worry, you’re not alone — innisfree uses finely crushed volcanic lava (after it’s cooled down and hardened, of course) for its sebum-absorbing properties. This mask also employs lactic acid to exfoliate. Because this is a clay mask, it might not be suitable for dryer skin types, but it’s great for those with more balanced to oily skin. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 3.4 oz | Mask Type: Clay | Suggested time: 15 to 20 minutes | Added Fragrance: No

Best for Dry Skin: Topicals Like Butter Mask Hydrating Mask Sephora View On Sephora View On Mytopicals.com Who It's Good For Parched, thirsty skin will drink this mask right up Who It's Not Good For If your skin leans on the oily side, you might find this mask to be too thick and occlusive Star ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, Madecassoside, ceramides This mask is such a treat for the skin, we really can’t believe it’s not butter. Jam-packed with soothing, calming, and hydrating ingredients, you can pop this mask on for 20 minutes or leave it on overnight to really lock in all the moisturizing goodness. This fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested mask leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, and soothed. Though any skin type can enjoy this buttery face treat, we recommend it most for dry skin and eczema. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 1.7 oz | Mask Type: Hydrating | Suggested time: 20 minutes or overnight | Added Fragrance: No

Best Peel Off: Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask Dermstore View On Walmart View On Ulta View On Dermstore Who It's Good For If you’re looking for a satisfying mask removal, this is it. Who It's Not Good For Because this is a peel-off mask, it can be uncomfortable to remove from hairier spots. Star ingredients: Activated charcoal, calcium montmorillonite Clay, vitamin C Is there anything more satisfying than peeling a filmy mask off your face? If there is, we haven’t found it yet. The Luminizing Charcoal Mask from Boscia provides a satisfying peel that leaves pores feeling clean and clear. Activated charcoal works like a magnet to attract excess oil and sebum, while vitamin C brightens the appearance of the skin. Because this mask adheres to the skin, it can also be a bit uncomfortable to peel off, especially in spots with more hair growth, so be wary about where and how you apply it. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 2.8 oz | Mask Type: Peel-off | Suggested time: 30 minutes or until dry | Added Fragrance: Yes