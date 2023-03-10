No matter your skin type, environment, or what you're looking to achieve with your primer, we have you covered. We tested 29 eyeshadow primers, and these are the winning ten.

Believe it or not, eyeshadow primers aren’t one size fits all. If you’ve applied shadow in the past, you may have noticed that it tends to crease or completely vanish by midday. This can mean you have oily lids. On the other hand, if you have dry lids, you may have difficulty applying eyeshadow because your lids feel rough, so you could benefit from a hydrating formula. And lids aside, if you’re in an environment that’s humid or rainy, you have probably experienced the smudging or running of eye makeup, so a longwear or waterproof primer formula would be the one for you.

Applying eyeshadow like a pro isn’t always easy, but there are a few things you can do to help yourself. Before you even choose which palette or colors you want to use, the best place to start is with a really good base. Similarly to makeup and skin, eyeshadow needs a good canvas to work on. Enter: eyeshadow primer.

Best Overall Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Amplifying Eye Primer 5 Sephora View on Ulta View On Fentybeauty.com View On Kohls.com Pros Extremely lightweight

Offers crease-proof wear

Smooth application Cons Requires some getting used to when applying

Some testers felt it made their shadow crease Eyeshadow primers are sort of the unsung heroes of makeup — they’re behind the scenes making sure that your shadow looks the way you want it to. This formula is precisely that. It feels weightless and is undetectable on the lids, but it ensures that your shadow lasts all day. In testing, we loved almost everything about this primer — from its smooth application to its barely-there feel. We appreciated the compact size of the applicator and found it easy to use, but we needed to layer on more product than expected. Because it’s so lightweight, it won’t make much of a difference if you have to add more, but it's something to note. Overall, though, we were very impressed with this eyeshadow primer and would have no problem recommending it to friends. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 0.27 oz | Long-Lasting: Yes

Best Budget Ruby Kisses 24 HR Eyeshadow Magic Primer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Budget-friendly price

Large tube

Transparent formula Cons It may leave a film on the lids

The formula can feel runny or watery For a longwear finish at a fraction of the price of most other eyeshadow primers, this one gets the job done. Some testers found that the texture was too liquidy and hard to apply, but we felt that, while it’s on the watery side, it dries down in seconds. We also loved the colorless formula and found that this affordable primer made our shadow look more vibrant. Price at time of publish: $5.99 Size: 1.59 oz | Long-Lasting: Yes

Best for Sensitive Eyes ILIA Natural Brightening Eye Primer 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On The Detox Market Pros Brightening effect

Mineral pigments are tolerated well by sensitive lids Cons Not as long-lasting as some others

Not great for oily lids Putting up with red, itchy eyes in order to wear makeup? No, thank you. While it’s tempting to avoid makeup altogether if you have sensitive skin, we promise that the right formulas can make all the difference. This eyeshadow primer packs healing and anti-inflammatory botanicals such as aloe, arnica, and rosehip. In addition to brightening the eye area, this gentle formulation helps to soothe irritation and keeps lids looking their best. Because it has safer-for-you ingredients tolerated well by sensitive skin, there is a bit of a sacrifice in terms of its wearability. Upon application, we couldn’t tell if it made our shadow more vibrant, but we had no creasing or smudging. If you want a longwear finish that will survive for hours and hours, this may not be the one for you. However, if you’ve struggled with sensitivity and usually have to forgo eyeshadow, this sheer shadow primer will really improve your makeup routine. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 0.8 oz | Long-Lasting: No

Best Longwear Benefit Cosmetics Stay Don't Stray Eyeshadow Primer 4.7 Nordstrom View on Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Benefitcosmetics.com Pros Creamy texture that’s easy to apply

It dries down and sets for all day wear Cons Only one shade that may not work on all skin tones

Thick consistency If you’re getting ready for a special event or just want your eyeshadow to last all day, you need something that promises a longwear finish. The Stay Don't Stray Eyeshadow Primer was the winner in this category because the formula dries down a few seconds after application and creates a base that’ll hold onto whatever shadow you put over top. We found that it was nice and creamy to apply and that once it dried, there was no creasing or smudging. Our tester also mentioned that there’s a lot of product in the tube, so it’ll last you a while. However, the product only comes in one shade — a light/medium color that may not flatter all skin tones. Even so, our tester revealed that the pigment was enough to cover her discoloration, but it was subtle enough that she didn’t feel it needed to be a perfect match. Price at time of publish: $26 Size: 0.33 oz | Long-Lasting: Yes

Best Waterproof Laura Mercier Eye Basics Primer 4.8 Amazon View On Bluemercury.com View On Lauramercier.com View On Neiman Marcus Pros Four shades

Waterproof Cons Not everyone loves a tinted eye primer

Whether you're going to a wedding and a few tears may be shed, you're cutting onions for dinner, or you just have teary eyes, a waterproof primer can help save your shadow. This one from Laura Mercier promises a water-resistant finish to prolong the life of your eyeshadow without creasing or smudging. We liked how smoothly it went on, and we felt like we weren't wearing anything at all. We were concerned about the colored pigment, but it didn't prove to be an issue. We applied a light eyeshadow shade and the primer's color didn't show through. Even though it didn't affect our overall experience, we would prefer the formula to be a little more transparent. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.18 oz | Long-Lasting: Yes

Best for Oily Lids Smashbox Photo Finish Intensify 24 Hour Shadow Primer Smashbox View On Nordstrom View On Target View On Hsn.com Pros Lightweight feel

Formula works on even the oiliest lids

It makes eyeshadow colors pop Cons It can be difficult to get the product out of the tube Nothing ruins an eye makeup look like oily eyelids. You put in all this time and effort — not to mention all the money you spend on pricey palettes — only to have your shadow crease or completely disappear in a few hours. This primer has been put to the test by professional makeup artists on photo shoot sets, so it's sure to save the day (and your shadow). Our oily-lidded tester said that it didn’t add to the greasiness that she usually experiences and didn’t crease. Even better, she said that the primer made a huge difference in color payoff and that her eyeshadow colors popped more than they did without the primer. In terms of packaging, our tester mentioned wishing the tube was bigger, and other testers said that dispensing the product from the tube can be difficult. Price at time of publish: $26 Size: 0.34 oz | Long-Lasting: Yes

Best for Dry Lids Rare Beauty Always An Optimist Weightless Eye Primer 5 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Rarebeauty.com View On Sephora Pros Velvety smooth texture

Peachy tint disguises discoloration

Has a hydrating and cooling effect Cons It may crease on oily lids

You won’t get a super longwear finish from it Oily lids make it tough to wear eyeshadow because of creasing, but dry lids can complicate things in a different way. This primer formula is creamy, so it makes for a smooth base to apply eyeshadow. A lot of longwear primers are drying because they have to grip onto the shadow, but you won’t get a dry or sticky feeling with this one. This can be an issue for those who already have oily eyelids, as some testers found that this formula caused more creasing and smudging than usual. Our dry-lidded tester raved about this primer's tinted peach color and said it brightened up her entire eye, even covering the dark veins on her lid that usually bug her. She also loved the detail-oriented design of the bottle, which features one flat side so the tube won't roll off whatever surface it’s on while you do your makeup. Price at time of publish: $21 Size: 0.10 oz | Long-Lasting: No

Best for Beginners Sephora Collection Boost + Lock Eyeshadow Primer Sephora View On Sephora Pros Wearable across the board for dry and oily lids alike

Budget-friendly price

Great for first-time users Cons It can call attention to uneven texture on the lids

If you're new to eyeshadow primer or makeup in general, this is a great intro to the product. It's reasonably priced and Sephora has a great return policy in case it's not for you. In our testing, we thought this eyeshadow primer was easy to apply and had the consistency of a good eye cream. To avoid applying too much with the wand directly, our tester said that she found it more helpful to dot it on her lid and then rub it in with her finger. Pro tip: Always use your ring finger when applying a formula to the lid or under the eye, as it's the most gentle and won't tug or pull. We found that although the primer dried down almost clear, it highlighted uneven texture when used with sheerer shadows. This wasn't noticeable when using a glitter or more pigmented shadow, though. Price at time of publish: $12 Size: 0.33 oz | Long-Lasting: Yes