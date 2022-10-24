With the sheer amount of eyeshadow palettes out there, from long-standing beauty companies to celebrity lines, it can be a colossal feat to decide on the eyeshadow palette that looks and feels right for you. We tested 32 popular eyeshadow palettes in the PEOPLE Tested lab to discern which were worth the hype, and 15 ended up as winners in our book.

“A good eyeshadow palette is curated with very specific colors to tell a story and a variation of textures,” says Casillas. “I love having a palette for different looks, such a smokey eye palette and a warm-toned palette.” He looks for versatility, appreciating a mix of tones and finishes (think metallics and mattes) in a palette to provide several possibilities for color combinations.

You can craft your everyday look with the softer shadows from Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty or add some edge to your eyes with bold pigments from Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and play with all of the aesthetics in between to find your eyeshadow groove — and according to Ernesto Casillas , the creative artist behind Doja Cat’s striking eye looks, there’s no right or wrong when it comes to eyeshadow — but there are some key aspects to look for.

Whether you prefer natural glam to smoky eyes, opt for muted palettes or vivid color (like Halsey’s frosty blue look ), eyeshadow is an element of your makeup that allows you to explore your creativity and tap into whatever persona you’re channeling that day.

Best Overall: Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta Pros Rich pigment

Warm and earth-toned shades for everyday looks

Balanced mix of metallics and mattes Cons Exterior can get dirty easily due to its velvety fabric Past the velvety, golden lid of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam eyeshadow palette is a glorious spread of warm hues, romantic purples and pinks, and a smattering of shimmery metallics — all tied together with a few dark shades to add some depth to the spectrum. This palette passed our tests on shade range, pigmentation, application, and value with flying colors, scoring a perfect five out of five for its lurid colors and stunning blendability. Complete with fourteen shade pans, an impressive amount when compared to some others, this palette includes five high-shine metallic finishes and nine matte shades, one being a true, midnight black (an inclusion that is easily overlooked yet very appreciated). Our tester felt that the price was easily justified, saying that they would “gladly pay $45 for an eyeshadow palette that has fourteen different options.” We couldn’t agree more. Though this product had no complaints by our testers, we do want to note that the palette’s fabric exterior is prone to picking up loose eyeshadow, powders, or any other spilled makeup in your cosmetic drawers. The soft fibers can hold onto these pigments fiercely, potentially making it hard to clean — so just be sure to take care of your new go-to eyeshadow palette to prolong its pretty packaging. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 0.28 oz. | Shades: 14 | Finish: Matte, metallic PEOPLE/Tamara Staples

Best Budget: Maybelline The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Pros Good quality for a low price, especially if you're looking for a more neutral palette

Blends nicely

Favorable pigmentation Cons Doesn't have a mirror, making it less portable If you’re looking for a staple, everyday eyeshadow palette but don’t want to stretch your wallet to attain one, then we have just the thing for you. ‘The Nudes’ eyeshadow palette from Maybelline is an inexpensive yet great-quality spread of twelve easily wearable shades, from shimmery metallics to matte earth tones. Our testers loved how easily blendable these cool-toned shades were, sharing how each color played nice with one another on their eyelids and they required very light movements with the brush to develop a beautiful gradient. The tester concluded by appreciating the value this palette possesses while retailing for a fairly low price. “It has a good range of colors for those looking for a simple palette,” they shared. Due to its simplicity, our tester lamented the fact that it lacked a mirror — but if this isn’t a make or break factor for you, then we think you’ll find favor with this compact. We recommend this pick from Maybelline for anyone who is searching for a basic palette whose quality surpasses its price. Price at time of publish: $12.99 Size: 0.34 oz. | Shades: 12 | Finish: Satin, metallic PEOPLE/Tamara Staples

Best Splurge: Pat McGrath Labs Mothership IX Eyeshadow Palette: Huetopian Dream 4.5 Sephora View On Sephora View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Patmcgrath.com Pros High-end pigmentation and formula

Mix of smooth mattes and ultra-reflective metallics

Seamless application Cons Smaller shade range than others Arguably one of the best makers of eyeshadow formulas and palettes is Pat McGrath, so it’s no surprise that the Mothership IX: Huetopian Dream Eyeshadow Palette was one of our tester-loved picks. The glossy, galactic-inspired compact opens up to reveal ten buttery shades — three mattes, five super-charged iridescent metallics, and two duochromes (meaning the color shifts between different shades depending on the lighting). Our testers were in awe of the ease of application, high color payoff and little-to-no excess powder that fell onto their skin as they were blending, earning this palette a high score in the end. The tester also appreciated its evident high quality and versatility, sharing that they would “definitely turn to this palette for a night out” or if they were experimenting with a colorful look. However, for the price, they did wish it came with just a few more shades. $128 is hefty for some to spend on a palette with ten pans, but the value does match the price — and the results are almost too good to be true. For true out-of-this-world eyes, you can’t go wrong with the Mothership IX: Huetopian Dream Eyeshadow Palette. Price at time of publish: $128 Size: 0.47 oz. | Shades: 10 | Finish: Matte, satin, metallic, duochrome PEOPLE/Tamara Staples

Best Everyday: Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette Pillow Talk 4.5 Bloomingdales View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Charlottetilbury.com Pros Helpful shade categorization

Highly pigmented and blendable formula Cons May need a fluffier brush to help blend the looks, which isn't included What’s better than a palette that spells out exactly which shades to use for different occasions? The Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk breaks its colors into the categories “day, desk, date, and dream” for the color combos that make the glam process foolproof for everyday life — from the office to nights out with your significant other and everything in between. Our tester particularly loved this aspect of the packaging, sharing that it “made it fun and easy to see how versatile this singular palette could be.” Not to mention that the smattering of neutral and pink shades are ultra blendable and beautifully pigmented, so a little goes a long way. With its combinations of matte and pearl finishes, this palette creates eyeshadow looks that call for lots of blending — which made our tester wish there was a fluffy brush included in this palette. The compact comes with a plastic overlay that outlines a few eyeshadow placement ideas for different occasions, which would be easier to execute if the right brush were supplemented. “They're already started showing how easy and versatile their product can be, the addition of a brush would only further that,” they explained. But if you have a fluffy brush (or a few blending brushes that can get the job done) then this is an aspect that won’t affect your application process in the slightest. Price at time of publish: $75 Size: 0.24 oz. | Shades: 12 | Finish: Matte, metallic pearl PEOPLE/Tamara Staples

Best Day to Night: Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros High pigmentation, where a little goes a long way

Long-wearing

Versatile color story Cons Shimmers require extra blending The Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette has all of the shades you’d want in a one-stop-shop palette. From light and shimmery base tones (think Bribe and Angel Fire) to transition shades (Bucked and Blur), and sultry hues to deepen your shadow (Burn, End Game), this palette comes with all the right colors to take your makeup look from natural glam to date night vixen. With its gleaming range of micropearl metallics to buttery-soft mattes, the color combinations and look possibilities are endless. Our testers were floored by the level of pigment with this palette and appreciated its staying power, though they did think the shadows stayed so well that they were a bit hard to blend at times. Using your finger to lightly tap on a shimmery shade or brush with a light amount of shadow will give you just the right amount of the product, because “a little goes a long way,” according to our testers. Well worth its $44 value for the impressive pigmentation, our testers claimed that you “get your money's worth of product” with this palette. We’re loving this pick from Urban Decay for its ability to effortlessly elevate your look, no matter what time of the day. Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 0.49 oz. | Shades: 12 | Finish: Matte, metallic/shimmer PEOPLE/Tamara Staples The 15 Best Mascaras of 2022, tested by PEOPLE

Best Warm: Natasha Denona Sunset Eyeshadow Palette 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora Pros Extremely pigmented

Wide shade range

Zero fallout Cons Pretty pricey, but our tester claims it's worth it There are few things in the beauty industry as stunning as a warm eyeshadow palette, and the Natasha Denona Sunset Eyeshadow Palette steals the scene with its striking collection of autumnal shades, crystalline finishes and grounding mattes. Complete with fifteen shades (the largest we’ve seen yet), this palette packs a punch with highly-pigmented shades that show up beautifully on any skin tones — our tester sharing that this “super concentrated” formula barely needed any powder in the brush to completely cover the eyelid in a wash of lurid color. Our tester adored the high-impact color payoff and was impressed by the lack of fallout, even when applying the shadow with a fluffy brush. They also reference their past experience with shimmers being difficult to apply, but that this velvety application was nothing of the sort. You may be a bit off-put by the higher price tag, but our tester is here to assure you that the results more than match the price. “Considering the shade range and quality, I'm not surprised by how expensive it is,” they state, supporting the nearly $130 value. If you’re someone who craves the luster of a warm eyeshadow look, then we have the perfect palette for you. Price at time of publish: $129 Size: 1.2 oz. | Shades: 15 | Finish: Matte, metallic PEOPLE/Tamara Staples

Best Colorful: Juvia's Place Warrior III Palette 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Pros Intensely vibrant shades

Highly pigmented formula

Easy to blend and mix shades

Quality surpasses price Cons Doesn't include any neutral shades for more everyday looks Everyone needs a splash of color in their lives, and your eye makeup is a fun way to incorporate some vibrant hues into your look. The Juvia's Place Warrior III Palette is a glorious compact packed with punchy colors that are perfect for the bold makeup maven. Stacked with ultra-pigmented primary and secondary colors, as well as two galactic blue shimmers, this palette is crafted for the creative artist who likes to pair fun colors together or blend a few on top of one another to achieve their desired shade (hence the basic color wheel shades). Our tester fell in love with the saturation of these shadows on her skin, saying that she believed herself and the warrior on the packaging have the same complexion and that this palette had the “prettiest and most vibrant colors” for her skin tone. Other perks with this palette include little to no fallout, smooth application, and a fairly low price point, especially for its standout quality. While this may not be the color scheme that you reach for every day (though it could be, if colorful eyes are your trademark), this palette is worth spending the mere $20 on for special occasions. Our tester felt that the price almost felt unfair to Juvia’s Place, thinking it could go for much more due to its stunning quality. For a product that has lovely pigmentation, is easy to apply, and has a reasonable price tag, we couldn’t imagine a better palette to paint our kaleidoscope eyes. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.63 oz. | Shades: 9 | Finish: Matte, metallic PEOPLE/Tamara Staples

Best Neutral: Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette 4.5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros Wearable shade range for everyday

Equal matte to metallic ration

No fallout while applying, making it an easy clean-up

Highly pigmented Cons On the pricier end, although our tester felt the results were worth it A swift detour from our favorite colorful palette is our best neutral pick, the Too Faced Born This Way “The Natural Nudes” palette stole the show in terms of everyday wearability and versatility. Stacked with a whopping 16 shades (8 soft mattes and 8 glittery metallics), this palette has a comprehensive color story that makes it easy to create looks for any occasion — from office makeup to night-out glam. The formation that the eyeshadow pans are laid out in takes the guesswork out of how to match a matte and shimmer shade, as each rectangular matte pan has a square, metallic shadow that accompanies it. This design makes it incredibly simple to put two contrasting textures together, and you can also move horizontally across the palette to put adjacent mattes and metallics together for an entirely new (and easy) look. The absence of fallout was a huge perk for our tester, as they “hate working on a smoky eye and having such a mess to clean up” — a task that didn’t need tending to with these shadows’ high-quality formulas. Though this palette’s price tag may seem a bit steep, our tester felt that the results are worth the investment. “The neutral tones are so nice and work for any occasion or outfit, so long-term value is definitely there,” they concluded. Too Faced’s The Natural Nudes palette makes it easier than ever to design neutral eyeshadow looks for everything from everyday life to special occasions, but be careful… this purchase is so good, you may never touch your other palettes again. Price at time of publish: $52 Size: 0.48 oz. | Shades: 16 | Finish: Matte, metallic PEOPLE/Tamara Staples

Best Pigmentation: Alamar Cosmetics Spanglish Pressed Pigment Palette 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Alamarcosmetics.com View On Nordstromrack.com Pros Highly concentrated pigment

Very easily blendable

High quality for reasonable price Cons Slight fallout during application

Only comes with 8 shades For pigment that packs a punch, you can’t go wrong with the Spanglish Pressed Pigment Palette from Alamar Cosmetics. This whimsical palette includes eight luscious shades, with four glitter pans and four mattes that round out the romantic color story of this compact. Our tester was shocked by how effortlessly these shadows swiped on a generous amount of opaque color, the glitters offering a beautiful iridescence and the mattes buffing onto the lid with ease. They highlighted how concentrated the formula was, appreciating how “very little need” there was to build the color. “It also blended so well where I wanted it to fade out,” they added. “I feel like I had really great control on the lid.” With great pigment often comes great fallout, so the bits of stray powder that fell onto the skin after using this shadow were not terribly shocking to our tester. However, the amount of fallout was minimal and can be taken care of if the undereyes are set with powder to brush away any stray flecks later. All in all, the quality of this palette (and its pigment) was far higher than its price tag, making it a product that our tester thought was well worth the buy. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.40 oz. | Shades: 8 | Finish: Matte, shimmer PEOPLE/Tamara Staples The 6 Best Setting Powders of 2022 | Tested by PEOPLE

Best Glitters: ColourPop Truly Madly Deeply Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette 4.7 Ulta Beauty View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Colourpop.com Pros Highly-reflective glitters

Easy application with fingers

High pigmentation Cons Glitter application was harder with brush Nothing can instantly elevate a makeup look like a little bit of glitter, and the Truly Madly Deeply palette from Colourpop was a standout among our tests due to the phenomenal assortment and performance of its glitters. Outfitted with 16 dreamy shadows, this palette consists of three high–impact glitters, seven satiny shimmers and six smooth matte shades to sculpt the glitzy eye looks of your dreams. Our testers were particularly blown away by the reflective pigment that the glitters had to offer, calling its smooth and sparkling application “insane.” The mattes were just as much of a dream to apply, blending out beautifully where our tester applied them. While these glitters glided onto the eyelids with stunning ease when applied with the pad of our tester’s fingertip, they did notice that it was much harder to swipe on these shadows with a brush. You’re all set to use a fluffy brush on the matte and shimmer shadows (in fact, they blend out quite beautifully this way), but you’ll want to use your finger to get the most impact on your eyelid when it comes to these glitters. If you’re sick of the same old shimmery and metallic finishes in your eyeshadow palettes and want to reach for something with some real glitz and glamor, then our pick from Colourpop should do just the trick. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 0.48 oz. | Shades: 16 | Finish: Matte, glitter, duochrome PEOPLE/Tamara Staples

Best Mattes: Dose of Colors Baked Browns Palette 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Doseofcolors.com View On Feelunique.com Pros Very high pigmentation

Ideal neutrals for most skin tones

Extremely easy to blend Cons Slight fallout when blending

Only comes with 5 shades If shimmers and glitters have never really been your cup of tea, then you may find favor with an all-matte palette — our favorite being the Baked Browns palette from Dose of Colors. This perfectly neutral color story has a range of light to deep shades that will compliment many skin tones and eye colors, making a statement on everyone. The compact includes five rich, circular pans with an ivory shade (perfect for highlighting), sandy beige (for transitions and blending), warm brown (for shading), deep rust (for warmth), and espresso brown (for depth). Our tester found favor in the shadows’ profound pigment, sharing that they “looked just as vibrant on the eye as they did in the palette,” a testament to its big-time color payoff. Its easily blendable formula was another standout aspect of these shadows, meaning you can prolong the life of this palette because you only need a little to get the major pigment that you seek. However, there was a bit of fallout observed by our tester, but they assured us that it wiped away with ease. You can also use a setting powder under the eyes to prevent any straggling specks from ruining your foundation, as mentioned before. All in all, this palette is the one to grab for matte makeup lovers who want a single palette that can take them through everyday life with smooth and ultra-pigmented eyeshadow looks. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: 0.30 oz. | Shades: 5 | Finish: Matte PEOPLE/Tamara Staples

Best Sustainable: PYT Beauty Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette in Cool Crew Nude 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target Pros Recyclable packaging that's made from 15% recycled plastic

Accessible price point

Great range of neutral shades

Lightweight, blendable formula Cons No colorful shades or high-shine glitters included What’s better than a blendable eyeshadow palette with a stunning range of neutrals? A sustainable one, of course. The Upcycle Cool Crew Nude eyeshadow palette from PYT Beauty consists of 12 mixed and matched neutral shades in a smattering of mattes and metallics, plus completely sustainable packaging made from 15 percent recycled plastic and pre-degraded plastic. When you’ve hit the bottom of the pan on these blendable shades, you can pop them out of the palette, wash the palette clean from any fallout over the years, and recycle the used packaging and pans to start the process all over again. Our tester describes this palette as the “perfect neutral shade range,” offering tones that highlight, add depth, and even a little sparkle (thanks to the shimmery shadows). However, this may not be the variety of color that you’re searching for if you tend to gravitate towards colorful shades or high-shine glitters, due to its fairly neutral color palette. The tester also appreciated how light the shadows felt on their lid and the buildable pigment of these formulas, stating that it only required “two coats maximum” to attain a pigmented look. With dramatic shades that blend beautifully and packaging that’s good for the planet, there’s so much to love about this pick from PYT Beauty. Price at time of publish: $27 Size: 0.24 oz. | Shades: 12 | Finish: Matte, satin, shimmer PEOPLE/Tamara Staples